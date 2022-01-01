Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sandwiches
Salad

Wax Paper Chinatown

review star

No reviews yet

736 N Broadway St. Suite 106

Los Angeles, CA 90012

Order Again

Popular Items

Ira Glass
Garth Trinidad
Ophira Eisenberg

Sandwiches

Made fresh to order. No substitutions including bread.
Have 10 or More Sandwiches?

Have 10 or More Sandwiches?

Please read & add this to your cart to agree. ORDERS OF 10 OR MORE SANDWICHES WILL INCLUDE AN AUTO 20% SERVICE CHARGE. THIS IS NOT A TIP: We ask that orders of 10 or more sandwiches be placed 24hrs in advance on our website www.waxpaperco.com/contact If you do not have that lead time, we will do our best to accommodate, but please understand while we are grateful, large orders set us back, take more time, energy, and resources, and they require more from us. This charge is not a tip, and our staff always appreciates the extra love. Please consider an advanced order for next time, and please expect this charge to be added to orders of 6 or more sandwiches. This includes Kids Menu items as well as Sandwiches as Salads. -Thank You **PLEASE ADD THIS TO YOUR CART TO LET US KNOW YOU AGREE & WOULD LIKE US TO PROCEED WITH YOUR ORDER**

Ira Glass

Ira Glass

$14.50

* (adding turkey has limited availability due to turkey shortage) Avocado, cheddar, garlic aioli, sprouts, pickled + raw red onion, cucumber on Bub & Grandma's seeded sourdough wheat. (vegetarian) Orders of 10+ sandwiches will include a 20% service charge that will be added to your check. This is not a gratuity and tips are greatly appreciated.

Garth Trinidad

Garth Trinidad

$16.00

DUE TO A NATIONWIDE TURKEY SHORTAGE, THIS SANDWICH WILL BE AVAILABLE PERIODICALLY. Roasted turkey, cabbage-citrus-serrano-chili-slaw (all one thing), pickled carrots, miso and sesame aioli, cilantro, furikake, and sliced almonds on Bub & Grandma's Focaccia. Orders of 10+ sandwiches will include a 20% service charge that will be added to your check. This is not a gratuity and tips are greatly appreciated.

Ophira Eisenberg

Ophira Eisenberg

$14.50

Black forest ham, spicy honey-walnut aioli, pickled black garlic plum vinaigrette, shaved green onions, and spicy roasted walnut crunch on a Bub & Grandma's baguette. Orders of 10+ sandwiches will include a 20% service charge that will be added to your check. This is not a gratuity and tips are greatly appreciated.

Hettie Lynne Hurtes (v)

Hettie Lynne Hurtes (v)

$14.00

Baby bok choy, seasonal greens, olive and pepitas tapenade, and green vegan "caesar" vinaigrette on a Bub & Grandma's Baguette (vegan). Orders of 10+ sandwiches will include a 20% service charge that will be added to your check. This is not a gratuity and tips are greatly appreciated.

Evan Kleiman

Evan Kleiman

$14.00

Pepperoncini pickled hard boiled eggs, house-made salted maple butter, shredded cheddar cheese, and scallions on a Bub & Grandma's baguette (vegetarian). Orders of 10+ sandwiches will include a 20% service charge that will be added to your check. This is not a gratuity and tips are greatly appreciated.

Kai Ryssdal

Kai Ryssdal

$15.00

American Tuna salad, marinated celery, shredded lettuce, green onion vinaigrette, black olive aioli, on a France sesame roll. Orders of 10+ sandwiches will include a 20% service charge that will be added to your check. This is not a gratuity and tips are greatly appreciated.

Larry Mantle

Larry Mantle

$15.00

Herb bologna, salami, spicy aioli, pickled & raw red onion, shredded lettuce, oregano vinaigrette, pickled peppers, pecorino, cheese on a France Bakery sesame roll. Orders of 10+ sandwiches will include a 20% service charge that will be added to your check. This is not a gratuity and tips are greatly appreciated.

Meghna Chakrabarti

Meghna Chakrabarti

$15.00

Hot roast beef, warmed in coffee jus, spicy aioli, swiss cheese, pepperoncini, Mama Lil's slaw, sesame seeds, and fermented cucumber, on a France Bakery sesame roll. Orders of 10+ sandwiches will include a 20% service charge that will be added to your check. This is not a gratuity and tips are greatly appreciated.

Dee Dee Bridgewater

Dee Dee Bridgewater

$14.00

Sour cream n’ onion egg salad, heavy chives, pickled red onion purée, shredded lettuce, and tahini aioli on a France Bakery sesame roll. (vegetarian). Orders of 10+ sandwiches will include a 20% service charge that will be added to your check. This is not a gratuity and tips are greatly appreciated.

Neda Ulaby

Neda Ulaby

$16.00

Roast beef, Ben's French onion dip, baby spinach, crispy onions, horseradish & pickled beet vinaigrette, and grated Swiss cheese on Bub & Grandma's Ciabatta. Orders of 10+ sandwiches will include a 20% service charge that will be added to your check. This is not a gratuity and tips are greatly appreciated.

Kids Menu (12 and under)

Kids Menu (12 and under)

$8.00

Quantities of these items are limited, so kiddos only please!

Sides & Snacks

Aloha Pasta Salat

Aloha Pasta Salat

$7.50

Local pasta by Semolina, ham, pineapple, pecorino cheese, jalapeño, and English peas, tossed in a creamy pineapple vinaigrette and topped with tōgarashi. *dressing contains pineapple & jalapeño & cannot be modified!

Peas N' Carrots

Peas N' Carrots

$7.00

Peas of different variety, tahini, sesame, dill, and pickled raisins (vegan).

Mister Beans

Mister Beans

$7.00

Pepperoncini vinaigrette, parsley, radish, and torn bread (vegan).

Coleslaw

Coleslaw

$5.50

Market mix, herbs, sweet & sour dill dressing (vegan).

Rusty's Chips

Rusty's Chips

$4.00

Locally hand made & packaged by Rusty Sr. & Rusty Jr.

Proof Bakery Cookie

Proof Bakery Cookie

$3.50

Proof Bakery's Chocolate Chip & Sea Salt Cookie

Side of House Pickles

Side of House Pickles

$5.00
Big Pickle!

Big Pickle!

$2.00

One of our house pickles in whole form!

House Made & Bottled

House Cooler (Raspberry Lime)

House Cooler (Raspberry Lime)

$5.00

Our daily lime or lemonade. Sweet n' tart! Flavors rotate!

Iced Tea (Lychee Black Tea)

Iced Tea (Lychee Black Tea)

$5.00

Red Blossom Tea Brewed over 24hrs

Happy Gilmore

Happy Gilmore

$5.50

1/2 House Cooler 1/2 Today's Tea *Not a traditional Arnold Palmer!

Cold Brew Coffee

Cold Brew Coffee

$5.50

Ritual Coffee (SF) Brewed over 24hrs

Canadian Cold Brew

Canadian Cold Brew

$6.00

Cold Brew, Almond Milk, Vanilla Bean, Maple Syrup

50/50 Coffee

50/50 Coffee

$6.00

Half Cold Brew / Half Canadian Cold Brew

Bottled Drinks

Bottled Drinks

$4.00
De La Calle Tepache

De La Calle Tepache

$4.00

UNBELIEVABLY DELICIOUS · CERTIFIED ORGANIC · FERMENTED & PROBIOTIC · LESS THAN CALORIES · LOW IN SUGAR · RICH IN VITAMIN C+D

La Croix

La Croix

$2.50

@closencountersco

Lime (V)

Lime (V)

$6.00

Vegan!

Chocolate

$6.00

*Contains eggs and milk

Swirl of Both

Swirl of Both

$6.00

A twist of both flavors!

Lime Tajin Soft Serve Special (v)

$6.50

Dole soft serve with Tajin chili lime spices!

Blue Rasperry Dip Sauce Shell

Blue Rasperry Dip Sauce Shell

$7.00

Dip your ice cream in a crunchy magic shell!

Butterscotch Dip

Butterscotch Dip

$7.00

Dip your ice cream in a crunchy magic shell!

Dole Whip

Dole Whip

$8.00

Today's vegan soft serve, floated with the daily house cooler & Tajin spices. Flavors rotate and may not match the photo here. Check @closeencountersco for flavor updates! Please note, if you are only ordering ice cream, please disregard the pickup time and head over whenever. Thank you! We may need a minute if it's busy, but we've got you.

Goods from our next joint @linguafrancarestaurant

Krüegermann Pickles

Krüegermann Pickles

$10.00

Old world recipes made locally in Frogtown !

Zab's Hot Sauce

Zab's Hot Sauce

$9.00+

Grown in St. Augustine, Florida, Made in LA!

Zab's Hot Honey

Zab's Hot Honey

$15.00

Spicy & Stingy! 7/10 spice level!

Mama Lil's Pickled Provisions

Mama Lil's Pickled Provisions

$12.00

Organic veggies pickled with love!

Lingua Franca Collector’s Matchbook

Lingua Franca Collector’s Matchbook

$5.00

Designed by Nick Steinhardt & The Match Group

Locally Made

WP Sweatshirt

WP Sweatshirt

$60.00

Made in Los Angeles by BTSA - Custom Color & Design - Fleece Interior

New Wax Paper Tee - Coral

New Wax Paper Tee - Coral

$25.00

Another amazing tee from the incredibly talented and creative 🧠s of these amazing humans: Tee + Concept by Nick Steinhardt • Original Logo by Sean Mattison + Vanessa Vanya • Printed Locally + Specially by Moment • Garment-Dyed / Custom Color + Made in L.A. by Behind The Scenes Apparel 👄Logo on the front! *Comes with a collector’s item matchbook!

New Wax Paper Tee - Sea Foam Green

New Wax Paper Tee - Sea Foam Green

$25.00

Another amazing tee from the incredibly talented and creative 🧠s of these amazing humans: Tee + Concept by Nick Steinhardt • Original Logo by Sean Mattison + Vanessa Vanya • Printed Locally + Specially by Moment • Garment-Dyed / Custom Color + Made in L.A. by Behind The Scenes Apparel 👄Logo on the front! *Comes with a collector’s item matchbook!

Up-Cycled Wax Paper Tee

Up-Cycled Wax Paper Tee

$20.00

For in-house orders / selection - Sizes and color vary.

Wax Paper Matchbook

Wax Paper Matchbook

$5.00

Collector’s Item. Concept & Design by Nick Steinhardt. Logo by Vanessa Vanya & Sean Mattison. Printed by The Match Group.

Wax Paper Tote Bags

Wax Paper Tote Bags

$10.00

Locally printed by Moment Printing

Wax Paper Enamel Pins

Wax Paper Enamel Pins

$5.00

By @yadayadayadaco One for $5 or all three for $12.00!

Hardcore Sticker

Hardcore Sticker

$2.00
Hardcore Patch

Hardcore Patch

$5.00
No Hate Baseball Tee

No Hate Baseball Tee

$25.00
Classic Tee

Classic Tee

$25.00
Scarf

Scarf

$20.00
Pickle and Baguette Pens!

Pickle and Baguette Pens!

$3.00+

Grab a 🥒 or 🥖pen for your oddities collection!

New Stickers!

New Stickers!

$1.50+

Gotta' support the team!

Wax Paper Matchbook

Wax Paper Matchbook

$5.00

Collector’s Item. Concept & Design by Nick Steinhardt. Logo by Vanessa Vanya & Sean Mattison. Printed by The Match Group.

Baked by Bub & Grandma's and France Bakeries

Yesterday's

Yesterday's

Yesterday's bread needs love too! Pop in the oven or freeze and reheat and it is good as new!

Today's

Today's

Baked fresh today!

All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Good Food For Good People!

Banner pic
Wax Paper image
Main pic

