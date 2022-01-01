Wax Paper Chinatown

Have 10 or More Sandwiches?

Please read & add this to your cart to agree. ORDERS OF 10 OR MORE SANDWICHES WILL INCLUDE AN AUTO 20% SERVICE CHARGE. THIS IS NOT A TIP: We ask that orders of 10 or more sandwiches be placed 24hrs in advance on our website www.waxpaperco.com/contact If you do not have that lead time, we will do our best to accommodate, but please understand while we are grateful, large orders set us back, take more time, energy, and resources, and they require more from us. This charge is not a tip, and our staff always appreciates the extra love. Please consider an advanced order for next time, and please expect this charge to be added to orders of 6 or more sandwiches. This includes Kids Menu items as well as Sandwiches as Salads. -Thank You **PLEASE ADD THIS TO YOUR CART TO LET US KNOW YOU AGREE & WOULD LIKE US TO PROCEED WITH YOUR ORDER**