Restaurant header imageView gallery

LA Burgers and Daiquiris

249 Reviews

$$

3755 N MacGregor

Suite B

Houston, TX 77004

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Bayou Classic
3rd Ward Favorite
Crispy Creole Fried Chicken Sandwich

Burgers

Bayou Classic

Bayou Classic

$9.35

Old fashioned Favorite! Our amazing classic homestyle burger dressed with the usual suspects, lettuce, tomatoes, mustard, pickles & onions.

3rd Ward Favorite

3rd Ward Favorite

$10.51

Our original smoked house burger! Experience the amazing juiciness of our smoke flavored masterpiece topped with pepper jack cheese, grilled onions, lettuce, tomatoes, mustard and pickles.

Acadiana

Acadiana

$11.66

Beyond flavorful and mouth watering! Our massive burger topped with crispy bacon, cheddar cheese, sliced jalapenos, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickles, mustard and BBQ sauce.

Tex-Ana

Tex-Ana

$11.66

Texas meets Louisiana! Our flavorful Louisiana burger topped with Texas chili, melted cheddar cheese, mustard , jalapenos and onions.

Voodoo Veggie Burger

Voodoo Veggie Burger

$11.66

A meatless masterpiece! 100% organic meatless burger is flavor filled with grilled onions, grilled jalapeno peppers, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles and mustard.

Big Zulu Chief

Big Zulu Chief

$16.32

The ultimate meat lovers challenge! Our massive double meat patty cheese burger. Topped with Texas Chili, melted cheddar cheese, jalapenos, mustard, onions and BBQ sauce.

Louisiana Specialty Sandwiches

Our classic chicken sandwich that we guarantee is the best in town! Served on a buttered and toasted brioche bun, dressed with pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles and our homemade creole mayonnaise.
Crispy Creole Fried Chicken Sandwich

Crispy Creole Fried Chicken Sandwich

$8.14

Our classic chicken sandwich that we guarantee is the best in town! Served on a buttered brioche bun, pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles and our creole mayonnaise.

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$8.14

Grilled chicken breast seasoned to perfection!

Crispy Fried Fish Sandwich

Crispy Fried Fish Sandwich

$8.79

Fish sandwich like you have never had! Served on a buttered and toasted brioche bun, dressed with cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles and our homemade creole tartar.

Crescent City Platters

4 Creole Fried Chicken Strips

4 Creole Fried Chicken Strips

$10.55

Served with fries and choice our BBQ sauce, big easy sweet heat sauce or Louisiana Spicy Gold Sauce.

4 Crispy Fried Fish Fillets

4 Crispy Fried Fish Fillets

$12.65

Served with fries and creole remoulade tartar sauce.

Southern Comfort Food

Sothern Comfort Food For The Soul!
Beer Battered Onion Rings

Beer Battered Onion Rings

$3.84

Crispy beer battered onion rings!

Boudin Ball

Boudin Ball

$1.75
Cheesy Boudin Ball

Cheesy Boudin Ball

$1.97

Boudin ball stuffed with pepper jack cheese.

Boudin Egg Roll

Boudin Egg Roll

$3.69

Egg Roll stuffed with everything that you love about boudin!

Boudin Cheese Fries

Boudin Cheese Fries

$8.75

Creole seasoned fries toped with spicy cheese toped with boudin!

Boudin Link

$6.05
Chili Cheese Fries

Chili Cheese Fries

$5.49

Creole seasoned fires topped with our spicy cheese and homemade chili!

Creole Seasoned Fries

$3.07
Spicy Cheese Sticks

Spicy Cheese Sticks

$4.79

4 Spicy mozzarella sticks with marinara sauce!

Quarter Pound All Beef Chili Cheese Dog

Quarter Pound All Beef Chili Cheese Dog

$5.99

Old Fashioned Chili Cheese Hot Dog! Having a Birthday Party?

Double Dog Special

Double Dog Special

$7.50Out of stock

Two grilled Hot Dogs toped with grilled onions, bell peppers and Jalapeno Peppers!

Spicy Fried Pickles

Spicy Fried Pickles

$4.79Out of stock

Twelve spicy fried pickles with dipping sauce.

Garden Fresh Salads

Crafted with fresh mixed greens, tomatoes cheese and croutons.
Chef Salad

Chef Salad

$5.99

Fresh mixed greens, cucumber, tomatoes, cheese and croutons.

Flame Grilled Chicken Breast Salad

Flame Grilled Chicken Breast Salad

$8.50

Fresh salad with mixed greens, tomato, cucumber, croutons and flamed grilled chicken breast.

Crispy Creole Fried Chicken Strips Salad

Crispy Creole Fried Chicken Strips Salad

$8.50

Fresh mixed greens, tomato, cucumbers, croutons, and fried chicken breast!

Kid Meals

Kid Hot Dog and Fries

Kid Hot Dog and Fries

$5.00
Kids Hamburger and Fries

Kids Hamburger and Fries

$6.00

Party Size Platters

20 pc Creole Fried Chicken Strips

$38.11

20 pc Crispy Fried Fish Fillets

$49.76Out of stock

Side Sauce

Ranch

$0.50

BBQ Sauce

$0.50

Sweet Heat

$0.50

Louisiana Gold

$0.50

Tatar Sauce

$0.50

Hot Sauce

$0.50

Remoulade

$0.50

Steak Night

Steak Night Dinner

$25.00Out of stock

Ice Cream

Creamy and Fresh! Your favorite dessert anytime!

Single Scoop

$2.50

Double Scoop

$3.75

Milkshakes

Homemade Vanilla Milkshake

$5.99

Creamy Chocolate Milkshake

$5.99

Pecan Pralines & Cream Milkshake

$5.99

Cookies & Cream Milkshake

$5.99

Buttered Pecan Milkshake

$5.99

Rocky Road Milkshake

$5.99

Mint Chocolate Chip Milkshake

$5.99

Strawberry Milkshake

$5.99

Louisiana Crunch Milkshake

$5.99

Pistachio Almond Milkshake

$5.99

Fountain Drinks

Coke

$2.50

Coke Zero

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Strawberry

$2.50

Powerade

$2.50

Root Beer

$2.50

Strawberry Fanta

$2.50

Sweet Tea

$2.50

Unsweet Ice Tea

$2.50

Bottled Water

$2.50

Water Cup

$0.50

Water Cup

Water Cup

$0.50

Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$2.00

Frozen Daiquiris

Our Ultra Premium Daiquiris are made and crafted with alcohol that's derived and fermented from oranges and citrus fruits. Our Daiquiris and Margaritas are crafted with high quality and 100% natural ingredients. Cane Sugar (no artificial sweeteners) 100% Fruit Juice Sulfite & GMO Free
Hypnotik

Hypnotik

$7.70+
Octane

Octane

$7.70+
Margarita

Margarita

$7.70+
Long Island Ice Tea

Long Island Ice Tea

$7.70+
Hurricane

Hurricane

$7.70+
White Russian

White Russian

$7.70+
Piña Colada

Piña Colada

$7.70+
Grenade Launcher

Grenade Launcher

$7.70+

1/2 Off Marg

$7.70+

Premium Frozen Daiquiris

House Special (Mix)

$8.53+
One Hitter Quitter

One Hitter Quitter

$8.53+
Queen B

Queen B

$8.53+
Pride

Pride

$8.53+
The Obama

The Obama

$8.53+

Hurricane + Margarita + Hypnotic

Bayou Momma

Bayou Momma

$8.53+

Hurricane + Octane

Bayou Daddy

Bayou Daddy

$8.53+

Long Island Ice Tea + Octane

The MacGregor

$8.53+
The Roseneath

The Roseneath

$8.53+

Margarita + Mango

The Parkwood

The Parkwood

$8.53+

Upper Riverside

$8.53+
The Charleston

The Charleston

$8.53+

Astros

$8.53+
Rockets

Rockets

$8.53+

Hurricane + Margarita

Texans

Texans

$8.53+

Hurricane + Hypnotik

Arts of the Cliff Punch

Arts of the Cliff Punch

$8.53+

Crazy Cajun Toppers

One Big Shot

$1.50

Two Big Shots

$2.00

Beer

Domestic Beer

Domestic Beer

$2.00
Imported Beer

Imported Beer

$3.00

Champagne

Bottle of Champagne

$15.00

Mimosa Carafe

$15.00

Mimosa Gl

$5.00

Frozen Daiquiris

Our Ultra Premium Daiquiris are made and crafted with alcohol that's derived and fermented from oranges and citrus fruits. Our Daiquiris and Margaritas are crafted with high quality and 100% natural ingredients. Cane Sugar (no artificial sweeteners) 100% Fruit Juice Sulfite & GMO Free
Hypnotik

Hypnotik

$6.00+
Octane

Octane

$6.00+
Margarita

Margarita

$6.00+
Long Island Ice Tea

Long Island Ice Tea

$6.00+
Hurricane

Hurricane

$6.00+
White Russian

White Russian

$6.00+
Piña Colada

Piña Colada

$6.00+
Grenade Launcher

Grenade Launcher

$6.00+

1/2 Off 20oz Marg

$6.00+

Premium Daiquiris

House Special (Mix)

$7.00+
One Hitter Quitter

One Hitter Quitter

$7.00+
Queen B

Queen B

$7.00+
Pride

Pride

$7.00+
The Obama

The Obama

$7.00+

Hurricane + Margarita + Hypnotic

Bayou Momma

Bayou Momma

$7.00+

Hurricane + Octane

Bayou Daddy

Bayou Daddy

$7.00+

Long Island Ice Tea + Octane

The MacGregor

$7.00+
The Roseneath

The Roseneath

$7.00+

Margarita + Mango

The Parkwood

The Parkwood

$7.00+

Upper Riverside

$7.00+
The Charleston

The Charleston

$7.00+

Astros

$7.00+
Rockets

Rockets

$7.00+

Hurricane + Margarita

Texans

Texans

$7.00+

Hurricane + Hypnotik

Arts of the Cliff Punch

Arts of the Cliff Punch

$7.00+

Crazy Cajun Toppers

One Big Shot

$1.50

Two Big Shots

$2.00

Beer

Domestic Beer

Domestic Beer

$2.00
Imported Beer

Imported Beer

$3.00

Champaign Bottle

Champaign Bottle

$15.00

Mimosa

Mimosa (glass)

$5.50

Bottomless Mimosa (by the glass)

$9.00

Taco Tuesday

Taco Tuesday Special!

Ground Beef Taco

$2.00

Ground beef with lettuce, tomatoes and shredded cheddar cheese.

Beef Fajita Taco

$2.00

Chicken Taco

$2.00

Grilled chicken breast, lettuce, tomatoes and shredded cheddar cheese.

Shrimp Taco

$2.00

Gilled shrimp with cilantro and chopped onions.

Charro Beans

$2.00

TexMex Rice

$2.00Out of stock

Three Chicken Taco Plater

$10.00Out of stock

Three chicken taco platter includes three chicken tacos (flour, corn or crispy tortilla), 8zo container of charro beans and 8oz yellow ice.

Three Ground Beef Taco Plater

$10.00Out of stock

Three ground beef taco platter includes three ground beef tacos (flour, corn or crispy tortilla) , 8zo container of charro beans and 8oz yellow rice.

Three Shrimp Taco Plater

$13.00Out of stock

Guacamole

$2.50

CIGARS

Cigars

$5.00

Clippers

$3.99
Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
check markDrive-Thru
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

3755 N MacGregor, Suite B, Houston, TX 77004

Directions

Gallery
LA Burgers and Daiquiris image
LA Burgers and Daiquiris image

Similar restaurants in your area

Moodz of Houston - 3801 N Macgregor Way Ste C
orange starNo Reviews
3801 N Macgregor Way Ste C Houston, TX 77004
View restaurantnext
Rays Real Pit BBQ Shack
orange starNo Reviews
3929 Old Spanish Trl Ste 300 Houston, TX 77021
View restaurantnext
07 - Krab Kingz (Old Spanish Trail)
orange starNo Reviews
3602 Old Spanish Trail Houston, TX 77021
View restaurantnext
Bonfire Wings-Blodgett
orange star3.0 • 1
2616 Blodgett Houston, TX 70004
View restaurantnext
Wing Quarter
orange star4.1 • 1,421
3929 Old Spanish Trail #100 Houston, TX 77021
View restaurantnext
Lottie's Barbecue
orange starNo Reviews
6402 Tierwester Street Houston, TX 77021
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Houston

Wing Quarter
orange star4.1 • 1,421
3929 Old Spanish Trail #100 Houston, TX 77021
View restaurantnext
OhMyGogi
orange star4.7 • 293
2616 Blodgett St Houston, TX 77007
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Houston
Rice Military
review star
Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)
Upper Kirby
review star
Avg 4 (14 restaurants)
Northside Village
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Spring Branch
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
Museum District
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Mid-West
review star
Avg 4.1 (13 restaurants)
Montrose
review star
Avg 4.3 (56 restaurants)
Washington Corridor
review star
Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)
Highland Village
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston