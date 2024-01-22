Restaurant info

Craving crispy perfection? Dive into a world of flavor at our fried seafood haven! 🍤✨ Serving up the crunchiest, golden bites since 1989. From perfectly battered fish to mouthwatering shrimp, we're your go-to spot for fried seafood indulgence located in the heart of Third Ward, next to the University of Houston and Texas Southern University. We've enjoyed serving the community and growing with the generations.