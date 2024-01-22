Navy Seafood
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Craving crispy perfection? Dive into a world of flavor at our fried seafood haven! 🍤✨ Serving up the crunchiest, golden bites since 1989. From perfectly battered fish to mouthwatering shrimp, we're your go-to spot for fried seafood indulgence located in the heart of Third Ward, next to the University of Houston and Texas Southern University. We've enjoyed serving the community and growing with the generations.
Location
3506 Scott St, Houston, TX 77004
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
The Nook Bar & Restaurant (Upstairs) - 4701 Calhoun Road Suite 150
No Reviews
4701 Calhoun Rd Houston, TX 77004
View restaurant
Moodz of Houston - 3801 N Macgregor Way Ste C
No Reviews
3801 N Macgregor Way Ste C Houston, TX 77004
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Houston
The Breakfast Klub - Signature Kafe - 3711 Travis St
4.7 • 7,012
3711 Travis St Houston, TX 77002
View restaurant