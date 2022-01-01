The Nook Cafe - U of H

Main picView gallery

Espresso Drinks

Double Espresso

$2.50

Cortado

$3.00

Flat White

$3.25

Cappuccino

$3.25

Americano

$3.50+

Latte

$4.50+

Flavored Latte

$5.50+

Rattlesnake Latte

$5.50+

Coffee

Drip Coffee

$3.25

Cold Brew

$4.00+

Eureka Drip Coffee

$4.25

Coffee Travelers

$30.00

Frozen Drinks

Snowbird

$5.75+

Flavored Snowbird

$6.75+

Dirty Birdie

$9.00

Rattlesnake Snowbird

$6.75+

Other Drinks

Tea Press

$4.00+

Iced Tea

$2.50+

Hot Chocolate

$4.50+

Chai Latte

$4.95+

Matcha Latte

$5.95+

Lemonade

$3.00+

Milk

$2.00+

Spiced Apple Chai

$4.95+

Bottled Drinks

Dasani Bottled Water

$1.00

Coke

$2.50

Rambler Sparkling Water

$2.75

Essentia Alkaline Water

$3.00Out of stock

Jarritos Tamarind Soda

$2.50

Jarritos Mandarin Soda

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Katz Cold Brew RTD

$4.95

Katz Cold Brew RTD TX Hill Country Pecan

$4.95

Simply Orange

$3.50

Kraftsmen Pastries

Ham & Swiss Croissant

$5.50

Chocolate Croissant

$4.50

Spinach & Mozzarella Danish

$4.50

Sticky Bun

$4.00

Blueberry Muffin

$4.00

Lemon Poppyseed Muffin

$4.00

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.00

Blueberry Cream Cheese Danish

$4.50

Bear Claw

$4.50

Almond Cream Croissant

$4.50

Pumpkin chocolate chip muffin

$4.00

Packaged Food

Coconut Macaroons - Bare Bakery

$4.00

Cinnamon Swirl Bread - Bare Bakery

$5.00

Everything Bars - Sinfull

$3.50

Smartfood Popcorn

$1.50

Breakfast Food

2 Breakfast Tacos

$6.00

1 Breakfast Taco

$3.50

Yogurt Parfait

$5.00

Seasonal Fruit, Granola, Honey, Fig Preserves dusted with Cinnamon and Nutmeg.

Extra Salsa

$0.25

Cinnamon Rolls

$5.00

Plain Croissant

$3.50

Biscotti

$1.95

Lucy Pearl's Pastry

Strawberry Macaron

$3.50

Strawberry Cake Pop

$4.50

Strawberry Cupcake

$5.50

Pecan Pie Bars

$4.50

Lemon Bars

$4.50

Brownie

$4.50

Vanilla Cupcake

$4.50

Chocolate Cupcake

$4.50

2 for $6 Macarons

$6.00

Board Games

Arkham Horror

$54.95

Brass Lancashire

$32.48

Civilization - A New Dawn

$44.95

Concept

$32.95

Cosmic Encounter

$59.95

Ctrl

$11.48

Dice Forge

$32.95

Dixit

$29.95

Dixit Expansion - Harmonies

$24.95

Dixit Expansion - Revelations

$24.95

Fields of Green

$21.98

Galaxy Trucker

$34.95

Get A Hint

$47.95

Grifters

$23.95

Keyforge Booster Pack

$4.98

Keyforge Starter

$19.98

Lanterns

$27.95

Machi Koro - Legacy

$44.95

Mental Blocks

$34.95

Munchkin Gloom

$24.95

Munchkin Legends

$19.95

Munchkin Steampunk

$22.95

Mysterium

$37.95

Nosedive

$8.48

One Night Ultimate - Daybreak

$18.95

One Night Ultimate - Vampire

$18.95

OTYS

$14.98

Pandemic

$39.95

Pandemic In the Lab

$32.95

Pandemic Legacy Season 2

$59.95

Pathfinder - Mummy

$24.98

Red Flags Expansion

$9.95

Rising 5

$34.95

Rising Sun

$89.95

Rum & Bones - Second Tide

$54.98

Runewars

$44.98

Scythe

$79.95

Secret Hitler

$32.95

Skull

$18.95

Small World

$28.95

Small World - World of Warcraft

$59.95

Space Base

$17.48

T.I.M.E Stories

$22.48

The Lord of the Rings - Card Game

$16.48

The Lord of the Rings - Journeys in Middle Earth

$44.98

The Mind Extreme

$6.98

This War of Mine

$59.95

Throw Throw Burrito

$32.95

Ticket to Ride

$37.95

Tokaido

$29.95

Unlock! Mystery Adventures

$32.95

Zombie Fluxx

$14.95

Star Wars Destiny Booster Pack

$1.48

Superfight

$6.48

Retail Coffee

Cougar Blend 12oz

$9.75

TX Hill Country Pecan 12oz

$9.75

Cafe de Olla 12oz

$9.75

Guatemala Antigua 12oz

$9.75

Tabletop Game Books

Acquisitions Incorperated

$49.95

Adventure Grid

$24.95

Adventures Outlined

$16.95

Baldur's Gate - Descent into Avernus

$49.95

Candlekeep Myseries

$49.95

Character Sheets

$9.95

Critical Role - Call of the Netherdeep

$49.95

Curse of Strahd

$49.95

Dungeon Master's Guide

$49.95

Dungeon Master's Screen Dungeon Kit

$24.95

Dungeon Master's Screen Reincarnated

$14.95

Dungeon Tiles Reincarnated - City

$24.95

Eberron - Rising from the Last War

$49.95

Edge of the Empire - Beginner's Game

$25.95

Edge of the Empire - Core Rulebook

$47.95

Edge of the Empire - Game Master's Kit

$22.95

Elemental Evil - Princes of the Apocalypse

$49.95

Essentials Kit

$24.95Out of stock

Explorer's Guide to Wildemount

$49.95

Fizban's Treasury of Dragons

$49.95

Force and Destiny - Beginner's Game

$25.95

Force and Destiny - Core Rulebook

$47.95

Ghosts of Saltmarsh

$49.95

Guild Master's Guide to Ravnica

$49.95

Hoard of the Dragon Queen

$29.95

Icewind Dale - Rise of the Frostmaiden

$49.95

Monster Manual

$49.95

Monsters of the Multiverse

$49.95

Mordenkainen's Tome of Foes

$49.95

Mythic Odysseys of Theros

$49.95

Nolzur's Marvelous Pigments

$67.95

Out of the Abyss

$49.95

Player's Handbook

$49.95

Rise of Tiamat

$29.95

Spelljammer Adventures in Space

$69.95

Strixhaven - Curriculum of Chaos

$49.95

Sword Coast Adventurer's Guide

$39.95

Tales from the Yawning Portal

$49.95

Tasha's Cauldron of Everything

$49.95

The Wild Beyond the Witchlight - A Feywild Adventure

$49.95

Van Richten's Guide to Ravenloft

$49.95

Waterdeep - Dragon Heist

$49.95

Waterdeep - Dungeon of the Mad Mage

$49.95

Magic: the Gathering Product

Zendikar Rising Set Booster

$3.95+

Strixhaven Set Booster

$3.95+

Kaldheim Set Booster

$3.95+

DnD Set Booster

$3.95+

Innistrad Midnight Hunt Set Booster

$4.95+

Innistrad Crimson Vow Set Booster

$4.95+

Kamigawa Neon Dynasty Set Booster

$4.95+

Street of New Capenna Set Booster

$4.95+

Modern Horizons 2 Set Booster

$9.95+

Dominaria United Set Booster

$4.95+

Playmat

$19.95

EVENTS

DRAFTS AND DRAUGHTS

$18.00

SEALED

$20.00

D&D Mondays

$10.00

FELLOW MUGS

BLACK

$34.95

RED

$34.95

Forged Gaming

Scroll Dice Tray - Grey

$23.95

Scroll Dice Tray - Black

$23.95

Scroll Dice Tray - Purple

$23.95

Scroll Dice Tray - Red

$23.95

Mimic Chest Dice Box

$39.95

Dragon's Keep Dice Tower - Purple Dragon

$64.95

Dragon's Keep Dice Tower - Red Dragon

$64.95

Metal Dice - Iron Red

$31.95

Metal Dice - Thieves Gold

$31.95

Metal Dice - Red Dragonhide

$42.95Out of stock

Metal Dice - Ice Gem

$52.95

Metal Dice - Antique Copper

$31.95

Metal Dice - Royal Mystic

$36.95

Metal Dice - Dragon Glory

$42.95

Metal Dice - Underdark Glimmer

$52.95

Metal Dice - Archaic Chaos

$34.95

Spell Card Book - Red

$15.95

Spell Card Book - Black

$15.95
