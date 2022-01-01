  • Home
  • /
  • Hazen
  • /
  • Little's Bar and Grill - 154 E Main Street
Main picView gallery

Little's Bar and Grill 154 E Main Street

review star

No reviews yet

154 E Main Street

Pick City, ND 58545

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Starters

Poutine

$13.50

fries and cheese curds smothered in brown gravy

Chicken Lettuce Boats

$14.00

sauteed chicken, broccoli, carrots, squash, zucchini, red pepper and cabbage tossed with our Asian sauce. Garnished with fried rice noodles, sliced almonds, and green onion. Served with romaine hearts.

Calamari

$11.00

breaded calamari strips, fried and served with our house made secret dipping sauce

Pickle Fries

$10.00

pickle spears, sliced in to thin strips, battered & fried, served with chipotle ranch. Looks like a fry, tastes like a pickle!

Cheddar Jalapeno Poppers

$9.00

cheddar jalapeno peppers served with ranch

Cheese Curds

$8.50

deep fried white cheddar cheese curds

Whiskey Battered Onion Rings

$10.00

lightly breaded with subtle flavors of sweet whiskey, served with your choice of dipping sauce

Ahi Tuna Crisp

$14.00

sliced ahi tuna served on a wonton crisp, topped with Asian slaw, and drizzled with a house made teriyaki wasabi sauce

Gizzards

$9.00

seasoned, breaded and fried. served with ranch

Bone in Wings

$10.50

traditional wings, choice of flavor, served with ranch or bleu cheese on the side

Chicken Quesadilla (half)

$7.50

one flour tortilla layered with grilled chicken, shredded cheese, fire roasted red/yellow peppers, and caramelized onions served with sour cream and salsa

Chicken Quesadilla (full)

$15.00

two flour tortillas layered with grilled chicken, shredded cheese, fire roasted red/yellow peppers, and caramelized onions served with sour cream and salsa

Steak Quesadilla (half)

$7.50

one flour tortilla layered with grilled steak, shredded cheese, fire roasted red/yellow peppers, and caramelized onions served with sour cream and salsa

Steak Quesadilla (full)

$15.00

two flour tortillas layered with grilled steak, shredded cheese, fire roasted red/yellow peppers, and caramelized onions served with sour cream and salsa

Brussel Sprouts

$9.00

Salads & Soups

Oriental Chicken Salad

$14.50

choose grilled or crispy chicken on a bed of lettuce, topped with won-ton strips, mandarin oranges, and sliced almonds, served with our house made creamy oriental dressing and garlic toast

Ahi Tuna Salad

$14.50

sliced ahi tuna on a crisp bed of lettuce, topped with won-ton strips, mandarin oranges, sliced almonds, served with our house made creamy oriental dressing and garlic toast

Chicken Fajita Salad

$14.50

choose either grilled or crispy chicken, served with romaine lettuce, roasted red and yellow peppers, tomatoes, black olives, cheddar cheese and tortilla strips. served with your choice of dressing

Steak Fajita Salad

$14.50

grilled steak tips served with romaine lettuce, roasted red and yellow peppers, tomatoes, black olives, cheddar cheese and tortilla strips. served with your choice of dressing

Lake Summer Chicken Salad

$14.50

grilled or crispy chicken, romaine lettuce, with candied walnuts, craisens, and feta cheese served with raspberry vinaigrette and a side of garlic toast

BBQ Chicken Salad

$14.50

crispy or grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, black bean corn salsa, BBQ drizzle, and onion strings with your choice of dressing and a side of garlic toast

Taco Salad

$14.50

seasoned ground beef, crisp lettuce, tomato, black olives, onions, shredded cheese and tortilla strips. served with a side of sour cream and salsa

Chicken Caesar Salad

$14.50

choice of grilled or crispy chicken, romaine lettuce, fresh parmesan cheese and seasoned croutons served with Caesar dressing and garlic toast

Steak Caesar Salad

$14.50

grilled steak tips, romaine lettuce, fresh parmesan cheese and seasoned croutons served with Caesar dressing and garlic toast

House Salad

$4.00

romaine lettuce, topped with a variety of fresh veggies, croutons and your choice of dressings

Cup Soup

$4.00

Bowl Soup

$8.00

Burgers & Sandwiches

Cheeseburger

$9.00

beef patty, with cheese and a side of pickles or make it your way by adding bacon, egg or deluxe toppings

A Little Wicked Burger

$11.50

beef patty , topped with pepper jack cheese, jalapeno slices, crispy onion strings, and our own habanero honey aioli

Missouri River Bleus Burger

$11.50

beef patty, topped with caramelized onions, bacon, bleu cheese crumbles and our house made garlic aioli

Jack Daniels Burger

$11.50

beef patty, Swiss cheese, bacon, and our house made Jack Daniels sauce, topped with onion strings

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$11.50

ground chuck beef patty topped with fresh sliced sautéed mushrooms, swiss cheese and brown gravy

Big Little Burger (double patty)

$14.50

two beef patties, each one topped with thick sliced bacon, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and our famous secret sauce

Big Little Burger (single patty)

$11.50

one beef patty, topped with thick sliced bacon, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and our famous secret sauce

Patty Melt

$11.50

beef patty topped with caramelized onions, layered with Swiss & American cheese, on a hearty multigrain bread

Shrimp Po' Boy

$14.50

beer battered shrimp on a hoagie bun with lettuce, tomato and our house made remoulade sauce

Cod Fillet Sandwich

$11.00

with lettuce, tomato, & house made remoulade

Chicken Club Sandwich

$11.00

choose either a grilled chicken breast or crispy breaded chicken tenderloins topped with lettuce, tomato, & mayo

Sweet Chili Chicken Philly

$14.50

sliced grilled chicken, topped with sweet chili sauce, roasted peppers/onions, & Swiss cheese, served on a hoagie bun

BLT

$9.00

just like mom made on a hearty multigrain bread

Fleischkeuchla

$11.50

seasoned ground beef, folded in a flavorful, flaky dough, & deep fried to perfection

Grilled Cheese

$6.50

as simple as it sounds, on white bread

Philly Cheese Steak

$14.50

seasoned chopped ribeye steak, sautéed with onions & fire roasted red/yellow peppers, topped with melted Swiss cheese, served on a hoagie bun

Grilled Ham and Cheese

$8.50

as simple as it says on white bread piled with thin sliced ham

Hamburger

$8.00

Kid's Menu

Chicken Nuggets

$6.50

Mini Corn Dogs

$6.50

Kraft Mac and Cheese

$6.50

Kids Cheeseburger

$6.50

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.50

Dinners

Ribeye Steak (10 oz)

$26.00

freshly hand cut to order, seasoned & grilled to your liking

Ribeye Steak (12 oz)

$28.00

freshly hand cut to order, seasoned & grilled to your liking

Ribeye Steak (15 oz)

$30.00

freshly hand cut to order, seasoned & grilled to your liking

Bacon Wrapped Tenderloin

$22.00

8 oz. hand cut, wrapped in bacon, tender, juicy, robust flavor

Sirloin Steak

$19.00

8 oz. cut of steak, grilled and seasoned lightly & grilled to your liking

Surf and Turf

$25.00

8 oz. sirloin along with your choice of a grilled shrimp skewer or two jumbo breaded fantail shrimp

Walleye

$25.00

a large fillet of cold water Canadian Walleye, lightly breaded & grilled

Wild Alaskan Sockeye Salmon

$20.00

marinated in a hickory brown sugar glaze and grilled

Skewered Shrimp Dinner

$22.00

two skewers of shrimp (4 colossal shrimp each skewer) grilled and drizzled with garlic butter

Jumbo Breaded Fantail Shrimp

$22.00

four shrimp lightly battered and fried to golden, served with tartar sauce or cocktail sauce

Scallops

$22.00

seared scallops in a garlic herb butter

Grilled Chicken Breast Dinner

$17.00

two chicken breasts, seasoned, grilled and full of flavor

Chicken Fried Steak

$15.00

tenderized cube steak coated with seasoned flour, deep fried & topped with country gravy

Hamburger Steak

$15.00

grilled beef patty served with a side of lettuce, tomato & onion

Chicken and Fixings to Go

8 piece Fried Chicken TO GO

$23.00

12 piece Fried Chicken TO GO

$30.00

16 piece Fried Chicken TO GO

$37.00

24 piece Fried Chicken TO GO

$43.00

Fries, family TO GO

$9.00

Wedges, family TO GO

$9.00

Tots, family TO GO

$9.00

Mashed, family TO GO

$9.00

Brown Gravy, pint TO GO

$5.00

Country Gravy, pint TO GO

$5.00

Coleslaw, pint TO GO

$6.00

Pizzas

Small Single Meat Topping Pizza

$9.00

Medium Single Meat Topping Pizza

$16.00

Large Single Meat Topping Pizza

$18.00

Small Two Meat Topping Pizza

$10.00

Medium Two Meat Topping Pizza

$17.00

Large Two Meat Topping Pizza

$19.00

Small Three Meat Pizza

$11.00

Medium Three Meat Pizza

$18.00

Large Three Meat Pizza

$20.00

Small Supreme Pizza

$11.00

pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, green peppers, onions

Medium Supreme Pizza

$18.00

pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, green peppers, onions

Large Supreme Pizza

$21.00

pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, green peppers, onions

Small Cheese Pizza

$9.00

Medium Cheese Pizza

$14.00

Large Cheese Pizza

$16.00

Small Veggie Pizza

$10.00

mushrooms, green peppers, onions, black olives, tomato, spinach, cheese

Medium Veggie Pizza

$17.00

pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, cheese

Large Veggie Pizza

$19.00

pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, cheese

Small Bacon Cheeseburger Pizza

$11.00

sausage, bacon bits, dill pickles, onions with a tangy ketchup/mustard sauce

Medium Bacon Cheeseburger Pizza

$18.00

sausage, bacon bits, dill pickles, onions with a tangy ketchup/mustard sauce

Large Bacon Cheeseburger Pizza

$21.00

sausage, bacon bits, dill pickles, onions with a tangy ketchup/mustard sauce

Small German Pizza

$11.00

Canadian bacon & kraut

Medium German Pizza

$18.00

Canadian bacon & kraut

Large German Pizza

$21.00

Canadian bacon & kraut

Small Hawaiian Pizza

$11.00

Canadian bacon & pineapple

Medium Hawaiian Pizza

$18.00

Canadian bacon & pineapple

Large Hawaiian Pizza

$21.00

Canadian bacon & pineapple

Small Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$11.00

grilled chicken, ranch/buffalo sauce & bleu cheese crumbles

Medium Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$18.00

grilled chicken, ranch/buffalo sauce, & bleu cheese crumbles

Large Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$21.00

grilled chicken, ranch/buffalo sauce & bleu cheese crumbles

Small Taco Pizza

$11.00

taco sauce, seasoned taco meat, topped with lettuce, tomatoes, black olives, onions, cheese & tortilla strips

Medium Taco Pizza

$18.00

taco sauce, seasoned taco meat, topped with lettuce, tomatoes, black olives, onions, cheese & tortilla strips

Large Taco Pizza

$21.00

taco sauce, seasoned taco meat, topped with lettuce, tomatoes, black olives, onions, cheese & tortilla strips

Small BBQ Chicken Pizza

$11.00

grilled chicken, caramelized onions, BBQ sauce

Medium BBQ Chicken Pizza

$18.00

grilled chicken, caramelized onions, BBQ sauce

Large BBQ Chicken Pizza

$21.00

grilled chicken, caramelized onions, BBQ sauce

Small Bacon Chicken Alfredo Pizza

$11.00

grilled chicken, bacon crumbles, fresh spinach, mushrooms, Alfredo sauce

Medium Bacon Chicken Alfredo Pizza

$18.00

grilled chicken, bacon crumbles, fresh spinach, mushrooms, Alfredo sauce

Large Bacon Chicken Alfredo Pizza

$21.00

grilled chicken, bacon crumbles, fresh spinach, mushrooms, Alfredo sauce

Small Specialty

$11.00

Medium Specialty

$18.00

Large Specialty

$21.00

Baskets

Breaded Fillet (cod) Basket

$13.00

served with fries, coleslaw, garlic toast

Breaded Shrimp Basket

$14.00

served with fries, coleslaw, garlic toast

Chicken Strips Basket

$13.00

served with fries, coleslaw, garlic toast

Breaded Drummies Basket

$13.00

served with fries, coleslaw, garlic toast

Breaded Calamari Basket

$14.00

served with fries, coleslaw, garlic toast

2 pc Fried Chicken, White Basket

$15.00

served with fries, coleslaw, garlic toast

2 pc Fried Chicken, Dark Basket

$13.00

served with fries, coleslaw, garlic toast

4 pc Fried Chicken Basket, white & dark

$16.00

served with fries, coleslaw, garlic toast

4 pc Fried Chicken Basket (all white)

$20.00

served with fries, coleslaw, garlic toast

Prime Rib

Prime Rib - Queen cut (10 oz.)

$27.00

slow roasted, seasoned with herbs & spices, served with au jus

Prime Rib - King cut (15 oz.)

$31.00

slow roasted, seasoned with herbs & spices, served with au jus

Sides

1 Shrimp Skewer

$7.00

four colossal jumbo shrimp grilled & drizzled with garlic butter

2 Jumbo Breaded Shrimp

$7.00

lightly breaded & fried to golden

Baked Potato

$3.00

served with sour cream & butter

Curly Fries, family

$9.00

Fries, family

$9.00

Garlic Toast (Extra)

$0.50

Loaded Baked Potato

$5.00

bacon bits, shredded cheddar cheese, a side of sour cream & butter

Tater Tots, family

$9.00

Wedges, family

$9.00

Fries

$3.00

Curly Fries

$3.00

Tater Tots

$3.00

Wedges

$3.00

House Salad

$4.00

Cup Soup

$3.50

Loaded Mashed Potato

$5.00

Extra Dressing/Dips

$0.35

Mashed Potato

$3.00

Brown Gravy Side

$1.50

Country Gravy Side

$1.50

NA Beverages

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Mellow Yellow

$3.00

Rootbeer

$3.00

Orange

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Shirley Temple

$3.25

Cherry Coke

$3.25

Mountain Dew BTL

$2.75

Dt. Mountain Dew BTL

$2.75

Dr. Pepper BTL

$2.75

Barq's BTL

$2.75

Caffeine Free Dt Coke BTL

$2.75

Dt. Dr. Pepper BTL

$2.75

Orange Soda BTL

$2.75

Grape Soda BTL

$2.75

Sweetened Tea BTL

$2.75

Water BTL

$2.75

Milk

$3.50

Chocolate Milk

$3.75

Apple Juice

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Clamato Juice

$1.50

Tomato Juice

$1.50

Pineapple Juice

$1.50

Grapefruit Juice

$1.50

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Redbull

$3.50

Liquid Ice

$3.50

Ginger Beer

$3.50

Gatorade

$2.75

Unsweetened Tea

$3.00

Kids Juice

$1.00

Kids Milk

$2.00

Kids Chocolate Milk

$2.25

Littles Merchandise

Littles Tumbler

$10.00

Littles Thermal Cup/Mug

$10.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Monday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Tuesday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Friday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

Welcome- we're glad you're here!

Location

154 E Main Street, Pick City, ND 58545

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Totten Trail Bar & Grill
orange starNo Reviews
1412A US-83 Coleharbor, ND 58531
View restaurantnext
BEE'S CAFE
orange starNo Reviews
47 Main Street Hazen, ND 58545
View restaurantnext
The Captains Cabin - 1608 Dakota Dr
orange starNo Reviews
1608 Dakota Dr Washburn, ND 58577
View restaurantnext
Bison Sports Bar - 604 7th St NE
orange starNo Reviews
604 7th St NE Hazen, ND 58545
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Pick City
Bismarck
review star
Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)
Minot
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Grand Forks
review star
Avg 4.7 (13 restaurants)
East Grand Forks
review star
Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Fargo
review star
Avg 4.7 (27 restaurants)
Moorhead
review star
Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Rapid City
review star
Avg 4.5 (28 restaurants)
Custer
review star
Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)
Gillette
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston