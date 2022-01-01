Little's Bar and Grill 154 E Main Street
No reviews yet
154 E Main Street
Pick City, ND 58545
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Starters
Poutine
fries and cheese curds smothered in brown gravy
Chicken Lettuce Boats
sauteed chicken, broccoli, carrots, squash, zucchini, red pepper and cabbage tossed with our Asian sauce. Garnished with fried rice noodles, sliced almonds, and green onion. Served with romaine hearts.
Calamari
breaded calamari strips, fried and served with our house made secret dipping sauce
Pickle Fries
pickle spears, sliced in to thin strips, battered & fried, served with chipotle ranch. Looks like a fry, tastes like a pickle!
Cheddar Jalapeno Poppers
cheddar jalapeno peppers served with ranch
Cheese Curds
deep fried white cheddar cheese curds
Whiskey Battered Onion Rings
lightly breaded with subtle flavors of sweet whiskey, served with your choice of dipping sauce
Ahi Tuna Crisp
sliced ahi tuna served on a wonton crisp, topped with Asian slaw, and drizzled with a house made teriyaki wasabi sauce
Gizzards
seasoned, breaded and fried. served with ranch
Bone in Wings
traditional wings, choice of flavor, served with ranch or bleu cheese on the side
Chicken Quesadilla (half)
one flour tortilla layered with grilled chicken, shredded cheese, fire roasted red/yellow peppers, and caramelized onions served with sour cream and salsa
Chicken Quesadilla (full)
two flour tortillas layered with grilled chicken, shredded cheese, fire roasted red/yellow peppers, and caramelized onions served with sour cream and salsa
Steak Quesadilla (half)
one flour tortilla layered with grilled steak, shredded cheese, fire roasted red/yellow peppers, and caramelized onions served with sour cream and salsa
Steak Quesadilla (full)
two flour tortillas layered with grilled steak, shredded cheese, fire roasted red/yellow peppers, and caramelized onions served with sour cream and salsa
Brussel Sprouts
Salads & Soups
Oriental Chicken Salad
choose grilled or crispy chicken on a bed of lettuce, topped with won-ton strips, mandarin oranges, and sliced almonds, served with our house made creamy oriental dressing and garlic toast
Ahi Tuna Salad
sliced ahi tuna on a crisp bed of lettuce, topped with won-ton strips, mandarin oranges, sliced almonds, served with our house made creamy oriental dressing and garlic toast
Chicken Fajita Salad
choose either grilled or crispy chicken, served with romaine lettuce, roasted red and yellow peppers, tomatoes, black olives, cheddar cheese and tortilla strips. served with your choice of dressing
Steak Fajita Salad
grilled steak tips served with romaine lettuce, roasted red and yellow peppers, tomatoes, black olives, cheddar cheese and tortilla strips. served with your choice of dressing
Lake Summer Chicken Salad
grilled or crispy chicken, romaine lettuce, with candied walnuts, craisens, and feta cheese served with raspberry vinaigrette and a side of garlic toast
BBQ Chicken Salad
crispy or grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, black bean corn salsa, BBQ drizzle, and onion strings with your choice of dressing and a side of garlic toast
Taco Salad
seasoned ground beef, crisp lettuce, tomato, black olives, onions, shredded cheese and tortilla strips. served with a side of sour cream and salsa
Chicken Caesar Salad
choice of grilled or crispy chicken, romaine lettuce, fresh parmesan cheese and seasoned croutons served with Caesar dressing and garlic toast
Steak Caesar Salad
grilled steak tips, romaine lettuce, fresh parmesan cheese and seasoned croutons served with Caesar dressing and garlic toast
House Salad
romaine lettuce, topped with a variety of fresh veggies, croutons and your choice of dressings
Cup Soup
Bowl Soup
Burgers & Sandwiches
Cheeseburger
beef patty, with cheese and a side of pickles or make it your way by adding bacon, egg or deluxe toppings
A Little Wicked Burger
beef patty , topped with pepper jack cheese, jalapeno slices, crispy onion strings, and our own habanero honey aioli
Missouri River Bleus Burger
beef patty, topped with caramelized onions, bacon, bleu cheese crumbles and our house made garlic aioli
Jack Daniels Burger
beef patty, Swiss cheese, bacon, and our house made Jack Daniels sauce, topped with onion strings
Mushroom Swiss Burger
ground chuck beef patty topped with fresh sliced sautéed mushrooms, swiss cheese and brown gravy
Big Little Burger (double patty)
two beef patties, each one topped with thick sliced bacon, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and our famous secret sauce
Big Little Burger (single patty)
one beef patty, topped with thick sliced bacon, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and our famous secret sauce
Patty Melt
beef patty topped with caramelized onions, layered with Swiss & American cheese, on a hearty multigrain bread
Shrimp Po' Boy
beer battered shrimp on a hoagie bun with lettuce, tomato and our house made remoulade sauce
Cod Fillet Sandwich
with lettuce, tomato, & house made remoulade
Chicken Club Sandwich
choose either a grilled chicken breast or crispy breaded chicken tenderloins topped with lettuce, tomato, & mayo
Sweet Chili Chicken Philly
sliced grilled chicken, topped with sweet chili sauce, roasted peppers/onions, & Swiss cheese, served on a hoagie bun
BLT
just like mom made on a hearty multigrain bread
Fleischkeuchla
seasoned ground beef, folded in a flavorful, flaky dough, & deep fried to perfection
Grilled Cheese
as simple as it sounds, on white bread
Philly Cheese Steak
seasoned chopped ribeye steak, sautéed with onions & fire roasted red/yellow peppers, topped with melted Swiss cheese, served on a hoagie bun
Grilled Ham and Cheese
as simple as it says on white bread piled with thin sliced ham
Hamburger
Kid's Menu
Dinners
Ribeye Steak (10 oz)
freshly hand cut to order, seasoned & grilled to your liking
Ribeye Steak (12 oz)
freshly hand cut to order, seasoned & grilled to your liking
Ribeye Steak (15 oz)
freshly hand cut to order, seasoned & grilled to your liking
Bacon Wrapped Tenderloin
8 oz. hand cut, wrapped in bacon, tender, juicy, robust flavor
Sirloin Steak
8 oz. cut of steak, grilled and seasoned lightly & grilled to your liking
Surf and Turf
8 oz. sirloin along with your choice of a grilled shrimp skewer or two jumbo breaded fantail shrimp
Walleye
a large fillet of cold water Canadian Walleye, lightly breaded & grilled
Wild Alaskan Sockeye Salmon
marinated in a hickory brown sugar glaze and grilled
Skewered Shrimp Dinner
two skewers of shrimp (4 colossal shrimp each skewer) grilled and drizzled with garlic butter
Jumbo Breaded Fantail Shrimp
four shrimp lightly battered and fried to golden, served with tartar sauce or cocktail sauce
Scallops
seared scallops in a garlic herb butter
Grilled Chicken Breast Dinner
two chicken breasts, seasoned, grilled and full of flavor
Chicken Fried Steak
tenderized cube steak coated with seasoned flour, deep fried & topped with country gravy
Hamburger Steak
grilled beef patty served with a side of lettuce, tomato & onion
Chicken and Fixings to Go
8 piece Fried Chicken TO GO
12 piece Fried Chicken TO GO
16 piece Fried Chicken TO GO
24 piece Fried Chicken TO GO
Fries, family TO GO
Wedges, family TO GO
Tots, family TO GO
Mashed, family TO GO
Brown Gravy, pint TO GO
Country Gravy, pint TO GO
Coleslaw, pint TO GO
Pizzas
Small Single Meat Topping Pizza
Medium Single Meat Topping Pizza
Large Single Meat Topping Pizza
Small Two Meat Topping Pizza
Medium Two Meat Topping Pizza
Large Two Meat Topping Pizza
Small Three Meat Pizza
Medium Three Meat Pizza
Large Three Meat Pizza
Small Supreme Pizza
pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, green peppers, onions
Medium Supreme Pizza
pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, green peppers, onions
Large Supreme Pizza
pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, green peppers, onions
Small Cheese Pizza
Medium Cheese Pizza
Large Cheese Pizza
Small Veggie Pizza
mushrooms, green peppers, onions, black olives, tomato, spinach, cheese
Medium Veggie Pizza
pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, cheese
Large Veggie Pizza
pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, cheese
Small Bacon Cheeseburger Pizza
sausage, bacon bits, dill pickles, onions with a tangy ketchup/mustard sauce
Medium Bacon Cheeseburger Pizza
sausage, bacon bits, dill pickles, onions with a tangy ketchup/mustard sauce
Large Bacon Cheeseburger Pizza
sausage, bacon bits, dill pickles, onions with a tangy ketchup/mustard sauce
Small German Pizza
Canadian bacon & kraut
Medium German Pizza
Canadian bacon & kraut
Large German Pizza
Canadian bacon & kraut
Small Hawaiian Pizza
Canadian bacon & pineapple
Medium Hawaiian Pizza
Canadian bacon & pineapple
Large Hawaiian Pizza
Canadian bacon & pineapple
Small Buffalo Chicken Pizza
grilled chicken, ranch/buffalo sauce & bleu cheese crumbles
Medium Buffalo Chicken Pizza
grilled chicken, ranch/buffalo sauce, & bleu cheese crumbles
Large Buffalo Chicken Pizza
grilled chicken, ranch/buffalo sauce & bleu cheese crumbles
Small Taco Pizza
taco sauce, seasoned taco meat, topped with lettuce, tomatoes, black olives, onions, cheese & tortilla strips
Medium Taco Pizza
taco sauce, seasoned taco meat, topped with lettuce, tomatoes, black olives, onions, cheese & tortilla strips
Large Taco Pizza
taco sauce, seasoned taco meat, topped with lettuce, tomatoes, black olives, onions, cheese & tortilla strips
Small BBQ Chicken Pizza
grilled chicken, caramelized onions, BBQ sauce
Medium BBQ Chicken Pizza
grilled chicken, caramelized onions, BBQ sauce
Large BBQ Chicken Pizza
grilled chicken, caramelized onions, BBQ sauce
Small Bacon Chicken Alfredo Pizza
grilled chicken, bacon crumbles, fresh spinach, mushrooms, Alfredo sauce
Medium Bacon Chicken Alfredo Pizza
grilled chicken, bacon crumbles, fresh spinach, mushrooms, Alfredo sauce
Large Bacon Chicken Alfredo Pizza
grilled chicken, bacon crumbles, fresh spinach, mushrooms, Alfredo sauce
Small Specialty
Medium Specialty
Large Specialty
Baskets
Breaded Fillet (cod) Basket
served with fries, coleslaw, garlic toast
Breaded Shrimp Basket
served with fries, coleslaw, garlic toast
Chicken Strips Basket
served with fries, coleslaw, garlic toast
Breaded Drummies Basket
served with fries, coleslaw, garlic toast
Breaded Calamari Basket
served with fries, coleslaw, garlic toast
2 pc Fried Chicken, White Basket
served with fries, coleslaw, garlic toast
2 pc Fried Chicken, Dark Basket
served with fries, coleslaw, garlic toast
4 pc Fried Chicken Basket, white & dark
served with fries, coleslaw, garlic toast
4 pc Fried Chicken Basket (all white)
served with fries, coleslaw, garlic toast
Prime Rib
Sides
1 Shrimp Skewer
four colossal jumbo shrimp grilled & drizzled with garlic butter
2 Jumbo Breaded Shrimp
lightly breaded & fried to golden
Baked Potato
served with sour cream & butter
Curly Fries, family
Fries, family
Garlic Toast (Extra)
Loaded Baked Potato
bacon bits, shredded cheddar cheese, a side of sour cream & butter
Tater Tots, family
Wedges, family
Fries
Curly Fries
Tater Tots
Wedges
House Salad
Cup Soup
Loaded Mashed Potato
Extra Dressing/Dips
Mashed Potato
Brown Gravy Side
Country Gravy Side
NA Beverages
Coke
Diet Coke
Sprite
Mellow Yellow
Rootbeer
Orange
Lemonade
Shirley Temple
Cherry Coke
Mountain Dew BTL
Dt. Mountain Dew BTL
Dr. Pepper BTL
Barq's BTL
Caffeine Free Dt Coke BTL
Dt. Dr. Pepper BTL
Orange Soda BTL
Grape Soda BTL
Sweetened Tea BTL
Water BTL
Milk
Chocolate Milk
Apple Juice
Arnold Palmer
Clamato Juice
Tomato Juice
Pineapple Juice
Grapefruit Juice
Cranberry Juice
Orange Juice
Redbull
Liquid Ice
Ginger Beer
Gatorade
Unsweetened Tea
Kids Juice
Kids Milk
Kids Chocolate Milk
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Welcome- we're glad you're here!
154 E Main Street, Pick City, ND 58545