Gillette restaurants you'll love

Gillette restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Gillette

Gillette's top cuisines

American
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
BBQ
Barbeque
Steakhouses
Must-try Gillette restaurants

Wyoming Rib & Chop House image

 

Wyoming Rib & Chop House

2721 S. Douglas Hwy, Gillette

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Fulton Street Ribs$19.95
Our award winning Fulton Street Baby Back Ribs are marinated for 24 hours in our secret seasoning, slow cooked in a special oven, then finished on the grill and glazed with BBQ sauce
Small House Salad$4.00
A blend of freshly cut iceberg and Romaine lettuce, tossed with julienned carrots and shredded cabbage, topped with 2 sliced red onions, 2 grape tomatoes, fresh croutons and 2 sliced cucumbers. All dressings are available
Kids Mac n Cheese$6.95
Kraft Cheese and noodles
More about Wyoming Rib & Chop House
Gillette Rail Yard image

 

Gillette Rail Yard

113 S Gillette Ave, Gillette

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Bang Bang Shrimp App$11.95
Fried shrimp tossed in sweet chili sauce served over dragon slaw and topped with fried wontons and sesame seeds
Shredded Beef Tacos$13.95
Shredded barbacoa beef, fresh pico de gallo, and salsa ranch
Fried Ravioli$7.95
Stuffed with a creamy cheese belnd and fried golden brown, served with housemade marinara
More about Gillette Rail Yard
The Prime Rib Restaurant & Wine Cellar image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

The Prime Rib Restaurant & Wine Cellar

1205 S Douglas Hwy, Gillette

Avg 4.5 (2427 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Chicken Fried Steak$19.99
Steak Fingers$11.99
Soup Bowl$4.99
More about The Prime Rib Restaurant & Wine Cellar
Philly Shop And Co. image

 

Philly Shop And Co.

200 Richards Avenue, Gillette

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Philly Shop And Co.

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Gillette

Chicken Fried Steaks

Cheeseburgers

Stuffed Mushrooms

