Gillette restaurants you'll love

Wyoming Rib & Chop House
2721 S. Douglas Hwy, Gillette
|Popular items
|Fulton Street Ribs
|$19.95
Our award winning Fulton Street Baby Back Ribs are marinated for 24 hours in our secret seasoning, slow cooked in a special oven, then finished on the grill and glazed with BBQ sauce
|Small House Salad
|$4.00
A blend of freshly cut iceberg and Romaine lettuce, tossed with julienned carrots and shredded cabbage, topped with 2 sliced red onions, 2 grape tomatoes, fresh croutons and 2 sliced cucumbers. All dressings are available
|Kids Mac n Cheese
|$6.95
Kraft Cheese and noodles
Gillette Rail Yard
113 S Gillette Ave, Gillette
|Popular items
|Bang Bang Shrimp App
|$11.95
Fried shrimp tossed in sweet chili sauce served over dragon slaw and topped with fried wontons and sesame seeds
|Shredded Beef Tacos
|$13.95
Shredded barbacoa beef, fresh pico de gallo, and salsa ranch
|Fried Ravioli
|$7.95
Stuffed with a creamy cheese belnd and fried golden brown, served with housemade marinara
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
The Prime Rib Restaurant & Wine Cellar
1205 S Douglas Hwy, Gillette
|Popular items
|Chicken Fried Steak
|$19.99
|Steak Fingers
|$11.99
|Soup Bowl
|$4.99