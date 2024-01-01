Paninis in Gillette
Gillette restaurants that serve paninis
More about THE ALLEY COFFEEHOUSE & JUICE BAR -
THE ALLEY COFFEEHOUSE & JUICE BAR -
2701 Powder Basin Avenue, Gillette
|B.L.A.T Panini
|$10.00
A Classic BLT with Avocado! Bacon, spinach, tomato, avocado and our in house garlic aioli
|Ultimate Grilled Panini
|$10.00
A cheese lovers dream! Provolone, white cheddar, mozzarella melted in between our parmesan crusted in house sourdough bread (parmesan crust is done each order)
|Go Green Panini
|$9.00
Vegetarians dream! Black bean hummus, roasted red peppers, spinach, tomato, sprouts, avocado & cucumber. Consider topping with cashews for a nice added crunch!