Paninis in Gillette

Gillette restaurants that serve paninis

THE ALLEY COFFEEHOUSE & JUICE BAR -

2701 Powder Basin Avenue, Gillette

No reviews yet
B.L.A.T Panini$10.00
A Classic BLT with Avocado! Bacon, spinach, tomato, avocado and our in house garlic aioli
Ultimate Grilled Panini$10.00
A cheese lovers dream! Provolone, white cheddar, mozzarella melted in between our parmesan crusted in house sourdough bread (parmesan crust is done each order)
Go Green Panini$9.00
Vegetarians dream! Black bean hummus, roasted red peppers, spinach, tomato, sprouts, avocado & cucumber. Consider topping with cashews for a nice added crunch!
The Prime Rib Restaurant & Wine Cellar

1205 S Douglas Hwy, Gillette

Avg 4.5 (2427 reviews)
Apple Panini$14.99
