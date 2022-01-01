Custer restaurants you'll love

Custer's top cuisines

Pizza
American
Coffe & tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Sandwich
Chicken
Must-try Custer restaurants

Feel Good Café image

 

Feel Good Café

907 N 5th St, Custer

Avg 5 (7 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Scones$3.00
Blueberry, Apple cinnamon or White
chocolate raspberry
Drip Coffee
Fresh brewed locally roasted coffee
Biscuits & Gravy$6.00
enJOY 2 warm buttery biscuits with peppered gravy & breakfast sausage
Calamity Jane's - Coffee Shop image

SANDWICHES

Calamity Jane's - Coffee Shop

512 Mt Rushmore Rd, Custer

Avg 4.5 (392 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Western$7.75
Choice of toasted bagel with cheddar pepper cream cheese, Ham, Egg, Pepper Jack cheese, Green pepper and Onion.
Veg Out$7.75
Choice of toasted bagel with veggie cream cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, green pepper, cucumbers, sprouts
Latte, 20 oz$4.50
The Custer Beacon image

 

The Custer Beacon

351 Washington St, Custer

Avg 4.8 (286 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
The Power Bowl$13.00
toasted quinoa, sweet potato, carrot, tomato, power sauce, crispy rice noodles
The Beacon Burger$14.00
1/2 lb patty, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle.
choice of side.
+cheese +bacon
Stir Fry Bowl$11.00
sautéed seasonal vegetables served over rice.
Miner's Cup Coffee Co image

 

Miner's Cup Coffee Co

1021 Mount Rushmore Rd, Custer

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Old Timer$5.00
Choice of Protein, Fried Egg, Cheddar Cheese toasted in a Biscuit.
*We may be experiencing a shortage of the fried eggs we typically use, so when they are unavailable we will temporarily be using a scrambled egg patty
Gold Digger$9.00
Grilled Chicken Breast, Avocado, Roasted Tomatoes, Provolone Cheese, Roasted Garlic Mayo toasted in a Ciabatta and served with Kettle Chips
Frappe$4.00
Our Frappes are blended to creaminess with milk, ice, espresso and finished with whipped cream!
Pizza Mill image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

Pizza Mill

904 Mt Rushmore Rd PO BOX 128, Custer

Avg 4.7 (454 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Wings$10.49
Order of 8
Chicken Wings$13.99
Cheese Filled Breadsticks$7.99
THE CUSTER WOLF FOOD & DRINK image

 

THE CUSTER WOLF FOOD & DRINK

506 Mt Rushmore Rd., Custer

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Tenders$11.00
Pub Sandwich$12.00
Fish n Chips$14.00
Restaurant banner

 

Purple Pie Place

19 Mt Rushmore Rd, Custer

No reviews yet
Takeout
Restaurant banner

 

Gold Pan Saloon

508 Mount Rushmore Rd, Custer

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
