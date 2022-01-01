Custer restaurants you'll love
Custer's top cuisines
Must-try Custer restaurants
Feel Good Café
907 N 5th St, Custer
|Popular items
|Scones
|$3.00
Blueberry, Apple cinnamon or White
chocolate raspberry
|Drip Coffee
Fresh brewed locally roasted coffee
|Biscuits & Gravy
|$6.00
enJOY 2 warm buttery biscuits with peppered gravy & breakfast sausage
SANDWICHES
Calamity Jane's - Coffee Shop
512 Mt Rushmore Rd, Custer
|Popular items
|Western
|$7.75
Choice of toasted bagel with cheddar pepper cream cheese, Ham, Egg, Pepper Jack cheese, Green pepper and Onion.
|Veg Out
|$7.75
Choice of toasted bagel with veggie cream cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, green pepper, cucumbers, sprouts
|Latte, 20 oz
|$4.50
The Custer Beacon
351 Washington St, Custer
|Popular items
|The Power Bowl
|$13.00
toasted quinoa, sweet potato, carrot, tomato, power sauce, crispy rice noodles
|The Beacon Burger
|$14.00
1/2 lb patty, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle.
choice of side.
+cheese +bacon
|Stir Fry Bowl
|$11.00
sautéed seasonal vegetables served over rice.
Miner's Cup Coffee Co
1021 Mount Rushmore Rd, Custer
|Popular items
|Old Timer
|$5.00
Choice of Protein, Fried Egg, Cheddar Cheese toasted in a Biscuit.
*We may be experiencing a shortage of the fried eggs we typically use, so when they are unavailable we will temporarily be using a scrambled egg patty
|Gold Digger
|$9.00
Grilled Chicken Breast, Avocado, Roasted Tomatoes, Provolone Cheese, Roasted Garlic Mayo toasted in a Ciabatta and served with Kettle Chips
|Frappe
|$4.00
Our Frappes are blended to creaminess with milk, ice, espresso and finished with whipped cream!
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS
Pizza Mill
904 Mt Rushmore Rd PO BOX 128, Custer
|Popular items
|Chicken Wings
|$10.49
Order of 8
|Chicken Wings
|$13.99
|Cheese Filled Breadsticks
|$7.99
THE CUSTER WOLF FOOD & DRINK
506 Mt Rushmore Rd., Custer
|Popular items
|Chicken Tenders
|$11.00
|Pub Sandwich
|$12.00
|Fish n Chips
|$14.00
Purple Pie Place
19 Mt Rushmore Rd, Custer
Gold Pan Saloon
508 Mount Rushmore Rd, Custer