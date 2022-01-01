The Custer Beacon
286 Reviews
$$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
LIVE MUSIC. GOOD EATS. COLD BEER. BLACK HILLS.
Location
351 Washington St, Custer, SD 57730
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Gold Pan Saloon - 508 Mount Rushmore Rd
No Reviews
508 Mount Rushmore Rd Custer, SD 57730
View restaurant