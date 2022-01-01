Chicken salad in Gillette
Gillette restaurants that serve chicken salad
More about Wyoming Rib & Chop House
Wyoming Rib & Chop House
2721 S. Douglas Hwy, Gillette
|Grilled Chicken Salad
|$13.95
Mixed greens topped with your choice of chicken and dressed with tomato, cheese red onions, cucumbers and croutons.
|Fried Chicken Salad
|$13.95
Mixed greens topped with your choice of chicken and dressed with tomato, cheese red onions, cucumbers and croutons.
|Buffalo Fried Chicken Salad
|$13.95
Fresh romaine lettuce tossed with blue cheese crumbles, bacon, diced tomatoes,topped with a fried chicken breast, dipped in our buffalo wing sauce.
More about Gillette Rail Yard
Gillette Rail Yard
113 S Gillette Ave, Gillette
|Southwest Chicken Salad
|$12.95
Blackened chicken, fresh jalapeno, pico de gallo and salsa ranch over a crisp wedge of iceberg lettuce, topped with avocado
|Thai Ginger Chicken Salad
|$12.95
Teriyaki marinated chicken, mixed greens, and dragon slaw topped with sweet thai chili sauce, fried wontons, and sesame seeds