Chicken salad in Gillette

Gillette restaurants
Gillette restaurants that serve chicken salad

Grilled Chicken Salad image

 

Wyoming Rib & Chop House

2721 S. Douglas Hwy, Gillette

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Salad$13.95
Mixed greens topped with your choice of chicken and dressed with tomato, cheese red onions, cucumbers and croutons.
Fried Chicken Salad$13.95
Mixed greens topped with your choice of chicken and dressed with tomato, cheese red onions, cucumbers and croutons.
Buffalo Fried Chicken Salad$13.95
Fresh romaine lettuce tossed with blue cheese crumbles, bacon, diced tomatoes,topped with a fried chicken breast, dipped in our buffalo wing sauce.
More about Wyoming Rib & Chop House
Thai Ginger Chicken Salad image

 

Gillette Rail Yard

113 S Gillette Ave, Gillette

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Southwest Chicken Salad$12.95
Blackened chicken, fresh jalapeno, pico de gallo and salsa ranch over a crisp wedge of iceberg lettuce, topped with avocado
Thai Ginger Chicken Salad$12.95
Teriyaki marinated chicken, mixed greens, and dragon slaw topped with sweet thai chili sauce, fried wontons, and sesame seeds
More about Gillette Rail Yard
The Prime Rib Restaurant & Wine Cellar image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

The Prime Rib Restaurant & Wine Cellar

1205 S Douglas Hwy, Gillette

Avg 4.5 (2427 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Cashew Chicken Salad$8.99
More about The Prime Rib Restaurant & Wine Cellar

