The Railyard

113 S Gillette Ave

Gillette, WY 82716

Popular Items

Fried Ravioli
Brussel Sprouts Salad
Fettuccine Alfredo

Starters

Start your meal off right with one of our signature appetizers
Bang Bang Shrimp App

Bang Bang Shrimp App

$12.95

Fried shrimp tossed in sweet chili sauce served over dragon slaw and topped with fried wontons and sesame seeds

Boneless Wings

$12.95

Boneless chicken, breaded and fried to order then tossed in your choice of sauce!

Bruschetta Bread

$10.95

Toasted baguette topped with fresh mozzarella cheese and tomato basil bruschetta

Buffalo Chicken Tot-Chos

Buffalo Chicken Tot-Chos

$10.95

Golden brown tater tots topped with grilled chicken, melted 3 cheese blend, jalapenos, pico de gallo, and blue cheese crumbles drizzled with buffalo sauce.

Crab Cake

$14.95

Jumbo Lump Crab cake pan fried and served with lemon butter

Fried Ravioli

Fried Ravioli

$7.95

Stuffed with a creamy cheese belnd and fried golden brown, served with housemade marinara

Mozzarella Sticks

Mozzarella Sticks

$7.95

Breaded cheese fried and served with housemade marinara and ranch dressing

Pot Stickers

$12.95

Pork dumplings fried to a crispy finish, then topped with Sriracha mayo and Teriyaki glaze

Smoked Salmon Stuffed Mushrooms

$13.95

Cold Smoked Salmon in a Creamy Spinach Stuffing topped with melted cheese

Smoked Wings

Smoked Wings

$14.95

Pick your flavor: Buffalo, BBQ, Korean Hot, Cajun Style Dry Rub.

Spinach Dip

Spinach Dip

$10.95

Cream cheese, fresh spinach, and artichoke hearts served with tortilla chips

Steak Tip App

$14.95+

Marinated filet tips grilled or fried over french fries with spicy ranch

Soups & Salads

Fresh greens and hot soups
Brussel Sprouts Salad

Brussel Sprouts Salad

$10.95

Fried brussel sprouts, baby spinach, and mixed greens tossed with lemon vinagrette then topped with balsamic glaze, crisp bacon bits, and parmesan cheese. Add your choice of protien

Entree Caesar Salad

$9.95

Classic Caesar salad, add your choice of protein

French Onion

French Onion

$4.95+

Beef broth and a blend of onions, topped with croutons and melted cheese. Our house soup

Grilled Shrimp & Strawberry Salad

Grilled Shrimp & Strawberry Salad

$14.95

Seasoned grilled shrimp tossed with strawberries, candied pecans, blue cheese crumbles, and mixed greens with Caribbean Mango Vinaigrette

Quinoa Salad

$12.95

Quinoa, diced tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, avocados over baby kale with lemon vinaigrette

Railyard Chopped Salad

Railyard Chopped Salad

$13.95

Grilled chicken, diced tomatoes, avocado, red onions, blue cheese crumbles, and crisp smoked bacon tossed with mixed grreens

Side Caesar Salad

$4.95

Caesar dressing, parmesan cheese, and croutons tossed with mixed greens

Side House Salad

$4.95

Fresh mixed greens topped with diced tomatoes, onions, cheese, and croutons

Soup of the Day

$4.95+

Daily offering of popular soups

Southwest Chicken Salad

$12.95

Blackened chicken, fresh jalapeno, pico de gallo and salsa ranch over a crisp wedge of iceberg lettuce, topped with avocado

Thai Ginger Chicken Salad

Thai Ginger Chicken Salad

$13.95

Teriyaki marinated chicken, mixed greens, and dragon slaw topped with sweet thai chili sauce, fried wontons, and sesame seeds

Wedge Salad

$5.95

Generous wedge of crisp iceberg lettuce topped with blue cheese dressing, bacon, green onions, and tomatoes

Fall Salad

$15.95

Burgers

Fresh ground beef patties on black pepper & parmesan cheese topped buns served with 1 side
Bacon Cheeseburger

Bacon Cheeseburger

$13.45

Fresh beef patty topped with crisp bacon and your choice of cheese

Big Kahuna

$13.95

Topped with cream cheese, smoked pineapple salsa, and teriyaki glazed ham. This is a tasty burger...

Black n Blue Burger

Black n Blue Burger

$13.95

Fresh beef patty dusted with blackening seasoning topped with sauteed onions and blue cheese

Cheeseburger

$12.45

Fresh beef patty topped with your choice of cheese

Deadhead Pub Burger

Deadhead Pub Burger

$13.95

Fresh beef patty topped with melted American cheese, bacon, and a fried egg

Hamburger

$11.95

Fresh beef patty grilled to perfection

Mushroom Swiss

$14.45

Fresh beef patty topped with cremini mushrooms and swiss cheese

PB&J Bacon Cheeseburger

PB&J Bacon Cheeseburger

$14.95

Fresh beef patty topped with melted American cheese, crisp bacon, warm peanut butter, and jalapeno jelly

Smokestack Burger

Smokestack Burger

$14.95

Fresh beef patty topped with BBQ sauce, melted cheese, bacon, and fried onion tanglers

Sandwiches

From smoked beef to catfish, BLTs to Classic Clubs served with 1 side
Angry Yardbird Sandwich

Angry Yardbird Sandwich

$13.95

Breaded and fried chicken breast topped with fresh jalapenos and pepperjack cheese with chipotle cream sauce and avocado mayo with bacon

BLTA

BLTA

$10.95

Crisp bacon, lettuce, tomato, and made in house avocado mayo on sourdough bread

Catfish Po'Boy

Catfish Po'Boy

$13.95

Hand battered catfish served on a hoagie with tartar sauce

Chuffalo

Chuffalo

$13.95

Breaded and fried chicken breast tossed in buffalo sauce and topped with melted blue cheese

Classic Club

Classic Club

$11.95

Turkey, Ham, and crisp Bacon with American cheese on toasted sourdough bread

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$13.95

Grilled chicken breast with melted cheese, bacon, and avocado mayo

Railyard Beef Sandwich

Railyard Beef Sandwich

$14.95

Shaved pit smoked beef, sautéed mushrooms and onions, with melted swiss cheese served open faced on a hoagie bun

Railyard Grilled Cheese

$12.95

Parmesan crusted sourdough bread filled with melted swiss, gruyere, and American cheeses with Avocado Mayo & sliced tomatoes.

Meatball Sub

$12.95

Toasted hoagie packed with meatballs and our Arrabiatta sauce Smothered with melted mozzarella cheese

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$11.95

Slow cooked and shredded pork, topped with Sweet Baby Ray's BBQ sauce. Make it Memphis style and we'll add Cole Slaw on top!

Tacos

Each of our Tacos come with a choice of 1 side
BangBang Taco

BangBang Taco

$12.95

Fried shrimp tossed with sweet chili sauce and dragon slaw topped with fried wonton strips and sesame seeds on flour tortillas

Cali Tacos

Cali Tacos

$13.95

Citrus poached seafood, crisp veggies, and pineapple topped avocado

Catfish Tacos

Catfish Tacos

$13.95

Fried catfish, fresh cabbage, pineapple salsa, and chipotle cream sauce

Chicken Fajita Tacos

Chicken Fajita Tacos

$12.95

Seasoned grilled chicken, peppers and onions tossed in a light butter sauce and topped with cheese, pico, and sour cream

Shredded Beef Tacos

Shredded Beef Tacos

$11.95

Shredded barbacoa beef, fresh pico de gallo, and salsa ranch

Entrees

Bison in the Canyon

Bison in the Canyon

$18.95

Bison meatloaf made fresh daily and available until we sell out!

Engineer Steak

Engineer Steak

$18.95

Choice of Steak or Chicken, breaded and fried to perfection served over mashed potatoes and topped with choice of gravy

Grilled Bruschetta Chicken

Grilled Bruschetta Chicken

$19.95

Grilled chicken breast topped with fresh mozzarella, tomato & basil bruschetta drizzled with balsamic glaze

Salmon Rockefeller

$27.95

Blackened Salmon over creamy spinach with bacon wrapped asparagus.

Steak Tips

Steak Tips

$21.95

Marinated and grilled filet tips seared with onions and bell peppers, served over rice and topped with dijon cream sauce

Surf & Turf

$27.95

Filet tips, green and red peppers, and onions topped with mustard cream sauce over wild rice

Chicken Tenders

$14.95

Breaded and fried, served French fries and 1 side.

Grilled Hamburger Steak

$18.95

Grilled Hamburger over mashed potatoes topped with Mushroom & Onion Gravy

Steaks & Chops

Bacon Wrapped Filet

Bacon Wrapped Filet

$28.95

A 8 oz petite filet wrapped in applewood smoked bacon

Baseball Cut Sirloin

Baseball Cut Sirloin

$25.95

The perfect 8 oz cut grilled to tender perfection

Center Cut Pork Chop

Center Cut Pork Chop

$19.95

Cut and brined in house then grilled for exceptional flavor and tenderness

Lamb Pops

$34.95

Lamb racks marinated in seasonings and Slumbercar Porter beer, grilled and topped with black cherry compote over cheese grits

New York Strip

$34.95

A hand-cut 14 oz New York Strip to satisfy any steak lover

Ribeye

Ribeye

$36.95

Hand-cut 15 oz ribeye, seasoned and expertly grilled to your specifications

Smoked Prime Rib

$37.95

Seasoned and Hickory Smoked Prime Rib

St Louis Ribs Full Rack

St Louis Ribs Full Rack

$28.95

Slow cooked pork spare ribs served with coleslaw and fries

St Louis Ribs HALF RACK

$21.95

Half a rack of our brown sugar rubbed, slow cooked St Louis Ribs

Seafood

Blackened Catfish & Shrimp

$23.95

Seasoned and seared catfish with 4 buttery sauteed shrimp served with 2 sides

Catfish Dinner

Catfish Dinner

$19.95

Breaded and fried, served over french fries with coleslaw and tartar sauce

Fried Shrimp

Fried Shrimp

$19.95

8 large shrimp breaded to order with fries and cocktail sauce

Grilled Salmon

Grilled Salmon

$24.95

Atlantic salmon served on a bed of wild rice

Grilled Trout

$24.95

Lemon Pepper Seasoned Trout Gilled and topped with Pineapple Salsa

Pastas

Baked Meatball Penne

$18.95

Beef meatballs, housemate Arrabiatta Sauce, and penne pasta topped with melted mozzarella cheese

Bison Bolognese

$20.95

Ground Bison, Castelvetrano Olives, and our housemade bolognese sauce tossed with Fettuccine

Cajun Chicken Bacon Penne

Cajun Chicken Bacon Penne

$19.95

Grilled chicken and crisp bacon tossed in our bourbon cream sauce

Fettuccine Alfredo

$15.95

Classic fettuccine pasta tossed in creamy alfredo sauce. Add grilled chicken, shrimp, steak, or salmon to make it even better!

Pasta Special

$18.95

Smoked Salmon Picatta

$24.95

Cold Smoked Salmon over angel hair pasta tossed with capers and lemon butter cream sauce

Spicy Shrimp & Chicken

Spicy Shrimp & Chicken

$20.95

Shrimp, chicken, artichoke hearts, and mushrooms tossed in a spicy cream sauce

Veggie Pasta

$19.95

Loads of fresh veggies sauteed with olive oil or alfredo sauce

Desserts

Build Your Own S'more Small

$9.95

Our twist on a classic dessert! Rich chocolate covered in melted marshmallow over a graham cracker crust

Carrot Cake

$6.95

Multi-layered carrot cake with cream cheese icing

Fudge Brownie

$7.95

Warm Fudge Brownie topped with Vanilla Bean Ice Cream & Chocolate Syrup

Salted Caramel Crunch Cake

$7.95

Angel food cake, fresh sugared strawberries, and whipped cream

Turtle Cheesecake

$7.95

Rich creamy cheese topped with chocolate, caramel, and pecans

Strawberry Short Funnel Cake

$6.95

Funnel Cake Fries dusted in Powder Sugar and topped with Sugared Strawberries

Scoop of Ice Cream

$1.50

Scoop of Vanilla Bean

Build Your Own S'More Large

$15.95

Gather round and build your smores just the way you like em!

Momma Johnna Cake

$8.95

Better than Sex Cake from local Bakery

Dessert Special

$6.00

Kid Menu

Kid Ham n Cheese

$5.95

Warm ham and cheese on sourdough bread

Kid Mac n Cheese

$5.95

White cheddar mac and cheese

Kids Chicken Tacos

$2.00

Sliced chicken and melted cheese on flour tortillas

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.95

Melty American cheese on sourdough bread

Mini Corn Dogs

$5.95

Almost bite sized corn dogs

Kid PB&J

$5.95

Peanut butter and strawberry jelly on sourdough bread

Kid Sliders

$5.95

2 mini burgers with American cheese

Yard Bird Bites

$5.95

Chicken Fritters and a side

Al a Carte

Ala Carte Baked Potato

$3.95

Large baked potato with your choice of topping

Ala Carte Cole Slaw

$3.95

crisp cabbage and made in house slaw dressing

Ala Carte French Fries

$3.95

Crinkle cut fries

Ala Carte Fried Brussels Sprouts

$3.95

Fried brussels tossed with bacon, parmesan, and balsamic glaze