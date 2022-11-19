The Railyard
113 S Gillette Ave
Gillette, WY 82716
Popular Items
Starters
Bang Bang Shrimp App
Fried shrimp tossed in sweet chili sauce served over dragon slaw and topped with fried wontons and sesame seeds
Boneless Wings
Boneless chicken, breaded and fried to order then tossed in your choice of sauce!
Bruschetta Bread
Toasted baguette topped with fresh mozzarella cheese and tomato basil bruschetta
Buffalo Chicken Tot-Chos
Golden brown tater tots topped with grilled chicken, melted 3 cheese blend, jalapenos, pico de gallo, and blue cheese crumbles drizzled with buffalo sauce.
Crab Cake
Jumbo Lump Crab cake pan fried and served with lemon butter
Fried Ravioli
Stuffed with a creamy cheese belnd and fried golden brown, served with housemade marinara
Mozzarella Sticks
Breaded cheese fried and served with housemade marinara and ranch dressing
Pot Stickers
Pork dumplings fried to a crispy finish, then topped with Sriracha mayo and Teriyaki glaze
Smoked Salmon Stuffed Mushrooms
Cold Smoked Salmon in a Creamy Spinach Stuffing topped with melted cheese
Smoked Wings
Pick your flavor: Buffalo, BBQ, Korean Hot, Cajun Style Dry Rub.
Spinach Dip
Cream cheese, fresh spinach, and artichoke hearts served with tortilla chips
Steak Tip App
Marinated filet tips grilled or fried over french fries with spicy ranch
Soups & Salads
Brussel Sprouts Salad
Fried brussel sprouts, baby spinach, and mixed greens tossed with lemon vinagrette then topped with balsamic glaze, crisp bacon bits, and parmesan cheese. Add your choice of protien
Entree Caesar Salad
Classic Caesar salad, add your choice of protein
French Onion
Beef broth and a blend of onions, topped with croutons and melted cheese. Our house soup
Grilled Shrimp & Strawberry Salad
Seasoned grilled shrimp tossed with strawberries, candied pecans, blue cheese crumbles, and mixed greens with Caribbean Mango Vinaigrette
Quinoa Salad
Quinoa, diced tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, avocados over baby kale with lemon vinaigrette
Railyard Chopped Salad
Grilled chicken, diced tomatoes, avocado, red onions, blue cheese crumbles, and crisp smoked bacon tossed with mixed grreens
Side Caesar Salad
Caesar dressing, parmesan cheese, and croutons tossed with mixed greens
Side House Salad
Fresh mixed greens topped with diced tomatoes, onions, cheese, and croutons
Soup of the Day
Daily offering of popular soups
Southwest Chicken Salad
Blackened chicken, fresh jalapeno, pico de gallo and salsa ranch over a crisp wedge of iceberg lettuce, topped with avocado
Thai Ginger Chicken Salad
Teriyaki marinated chicken, mixed greens, and dragon slaw topped with sweet thai chili sauce, fried wontons, and sesame seeds
Wedge Salad
Generous wedge of crisp iceberg lettuce topped with blue cheese dressing, bacon, green onions, and tomatoes
Fall Salad
Burgers
Bacon Cheeseburger
Fresh beef patty topped with crisp bacon and your choice of cheese
Big Kahuna
Topped with cream cheese, smoked pineapple salsa, and teriyaki glazed ham. This is a tasty burger...
Black n Blue Burger
Fresh beef patty dusted with blackening seasoning topped with sauteed onions and blue cheese
Cheeseburger
Fresh beef patty topped with your choice of cheese
Deadhead Pub Burger
Fresh beef patty topped with melted American cheese, bacon, and a fried egg
Hamburger
Fresh beef patty grilled to perfection
Mushroom Swiss
Fresh beef patty topped with cremini mushrooms and swiss cheese
PB&J Bacon Cheeseburger
Fresh beef patty topped with melted American cheese, crisp bacon, warm peanut butter, and jalapeno jelly
Smokestack Burger
Fresh beef patty topped with BBQ sauce, melted cheese, bacon, and fried onion tanglers
Sandwiches
Angry Yardbird Sandwich
Breaded and fried chicken breast topped with fresh jalapenos and pepperjack cheese with chipotle cream sauce and avocado mayo with bacon
BLTA
Crisp bacon, lettuce, tomato, and made in house avocado mayo on sourdough bread
Catfish Po'Boy
Hand battered catfish served on a hoagie with tartar sauce
Chuffalo
Breaded and fried chicken breast tossed in buffalo sauce and topped with melted blue cheese
Classic Club
Turkey, Ham, and crisp Bacon with American cheese on toasted sourdough bread
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Grilled chicken breast with melted cheese, bacon, and avocado mayo
Railyard Beef Sandwich
Shaved pit smoked beef, sautéed mushrooms and onions, with melted swiss cheese served open faced on a hoagie bun
Railyard Grilled Cheese
Parmesan crusted sourdough bread filled with melted swiss, gruyere, and American cheeses with Avocado Mayo & sliced tomatoes.
Meatball Sub
Toasted hoagie packed with meatballs and our Arrabiatta sauce Smothered with melted mozzarella cheese
Pulled Pork Sandwich
Slow cooked and shredded pork, topped with Sweet Baby Ray's BBQ sauce. Make it Memphis style and we'll add Cole Slaw on top!
Tacos
BangBang Taco
Fried shrimp tossed with sweet chili sauce and dragon slaw topped with fried wonton strips and sesame seeds on flour tortillas
Cali Tacos
Citrus poached seafood, crisp veggies, and pineapple topped avocado
Catfish Tacos
Fried catfish, fresh cabbage, pineapple salsa, and chipotle cream sauce
Chicken Fajita Tacos
Seasoned grilled chicken, peppers and onions tossed in a light butter sauce and topped with cheese, pico, and sour cream
Shredded Beef Tacos
Shredded barbacoa beef, fresh pico de gallo, and salsa ranch
Entrees
Bison in the Canyon
Bison meatloaf made fresh daily and available until we sell out!
Engineer Steak
Choice of Steak or Chicken, breaded and fried to perfection served over mashed potatoes and topped with choice of gravy
Grilled Bruschetta Chicken
Grilled chicken breast topped with fresh mozzarella, tomato & basil bruschetta drizzled with balsamic glaze
Salmon Rockefeller
Blackened Salmon over creamy spinach with bacon wrapped asparagus.
Steak Tips
Marinated and grilled filet tips seared with onions and bell peppers, served over rice and topped with dijon cream sauce
Surf & Turf
Filet tips, green and red peppers, and onions topped with mustard cream sauce over wild rice
Chicken Tenders
Breaded and fried, served French fries and 1 side.
Grilled Hamburger Steak
Grilled Hamburger over mashed potatoes topped with Mushroom & Onion Gravy
Steaks & Chops
Bacon Wrapped Filet
A 8 oz petite filet wrapped in applewood smoked bacon
Baseball Cut Sirloin
The perfect 8 oz cut grilled to tender perfection
Center Cut Pork Chop
Cut and brined in house then grilled for exceptional flavor and tenderness
Lamb Pops
Lamb racks marinated in seasonings and Slumbercar Porter beer, grilled and topped with black cherry compote over cheese grits
New York Strip
A hand-cut 14 oz New York Strip to satisfy any steak lover
Ribeye
Hand-cut 15 oz ribeye, seasoned and expertly grilled to your specifications
Smoked Prime Rib
Seasoned and Hickory Smoked Prime Rib
St Louis Ribs Full Rack
Slow cooked pork spare ribs served with coleslaw and fries
St Louis Ribs HALF RACK
Half a rack of our brown sugar rubbed, slow cooked St Louis Ribs
Seafood
Blackened Catfish & Shrimp
Seasoned and seared catfish with 4 buttery sauteed shrimp served with 2 sides
Catfish Dinner
Breaded and fried, served over french fries with coleslaw and tartar sauce
Fried Shrimp
8 large shrimp breaded to order with fries and cocktail sauce
Grilled Salmon
Atlantic salmon served on a bed of wild rice
Grilled Trout
Lemon Pepper Seasoned Trout Gilled and topped with Pineapple Salsa
Pastas
Baked Meatball Penne
Beef meatballs, housemate Arrabiatta Sauce, and penne pasta topped with melted mozzarella cheese
Bison Bolognese
Ground Bison, Castelvetrano Olives, and our housemade bolognese sauce tossed with Fettuccine
Cajun Chicken Bacon Penne
Grilled chicken and crisp bacon tossed in our bourbon cream sauce
Fettuccine Alfredo
Classic fettuccine pasta tossed in creamy alfredo sauce. Add grilled chicken, shrimp, steak, or salmon to make it even better!
Pasta Special
Smoked Salmon Picatta
Cold Smoked Salmon over angel hair pasta tossed with capers and lemon butter cream sauce
Spicy Shrimp & Chicken
Shrimp, chicken, artichoke hearts, and mushrooms tossed in a spicy cream sauce
Veggie Pasta
Loads of fresh veggies sauteed with olive oil or alfredo sauce
Desserts
Build Your Own S'more Small
Our twist on a classic dessert! Rich chocolate covered in melted marshmallow over a graham cracker crust
Carrot Cake
Multi-layered carrot cake with cream cheese icing
Fudge Brownie
Warm Fudge Brownie topped with Vanilla Bean Ice Cream & Chocolate Syrup
Salted Caramel Crunch Cake
Angel food cake, fresh sugared strawberries, and whipped cream
Turtle Cheesecake
Rich creamy cheese topped with chocolate, caramel, and pecans
Strawberry Short Funnel Cake
Funnel Cake Fries dusted in Powder Sugar and topped with Sugared Strawberries
Scoop of Ice Cream
Scoop of Vanilla Bean
Build Your Own S'More Large
Gather round and build your smores just the way you like em!
Momma Johnna Cake
Better than Sex Cake from local Bakery
Dessert Special
Kid Menu
Kid Ham n Cheese
Warm ham and cheese on sourdough bread
Kid Mac n Cheese
White cheddar mac and cheese
Kids Chicken Tacos
Sliced chicken and melted cheese on flour tortillas
Kids Grilled Cheese
Melty American cheese on sourdough bread
Mini Corn Dogs
Almost bite sized corn dogs
Kid PB&J
Peanut butter and strawberry jelly on sourdough bread
Kid Sliders
2 mini burgers with American cheese
Yard Bird Bites
Chicken Fritters and a side