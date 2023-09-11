Cookies

5 oz Cookies

Almond Glaze

Almond Glaze

$3.95

Almond Glazed and Sprinkled (color and shape varies)

Blueberry Oat

Blueberry Oat

$3.95

Whole Blueberries and Oats baked to perfection and topped with Lemon Cranberry Glaze

Brookie

Brookie

$3.50

Chocolate Chip and Fudge Fantasy dough blended together to make a cookie/brownie...the Brookie

Caramel Sea Salt

Caramel Sea Salt

$3.95

Glazed with Caramel and Sea Salt

Chocolate Chip

Chocolate Chip

$3.50

Classic Best Selling Cookie!

Frosted Oreo

Frosted Oreo

$3.95

Oreos baked into the dough and frosted with more!

Frosted Sugar

Frosted Sugar

$3.95

Topped with Buttercream Frosting and Colorful Sprinkles

M&M

M&M

$3.50

Chocolate Chip or Fudge Fantasy Cookies Topped with M&Ms (cookie varies)

Monster

Monster

$3.50
Oatmeal Raisin

Oatmeal Raisin

$3.50

A Classic!

Peanut Butter

Peanut Butter

$3.50

Car Cup

$3.95

Day Olds

$3.50

Celebration Cookie

$24.95

Our 2 LB celebration cookie can be decorated for your event!

Lemon Doodle

Lemon Doodle

$3.95

Fresh Lemon Juice and Zest Glazed

Turtle Infused

Turtle Infused

$3.95

Chocolate Chip Cookie with walnuts, and Caramel then drizzled with chocolate

2 oz Cookies

2 oz Cookie

$2.25

2 Dozen 2 Oz Assorted

$43.95

1 Dozen Assorted 2 oz Cookies

$21.60

12 assorted cookies

Brownie / Rolls / Avalanche

5 oz Avalanche

5 oz Avalanche

$10.00

Two 5 oz cookies with buttercream between them!

2 oz Avalanche

2 oz Avalanche

$6.00

Two 2 oz cookies with buttercream frosting between them!

Frosted Brownie

Frosted Brownie

$4.50

Thick chocolate brownies with buttercream Frosting

Brownie

$3.95

Our house recipe brownie

Cinnamon Roll

Cinnamon Roll

$3.95
4 Pack Cinnamon Roll

4 Pack Cinnamon Roll

$12.00

Gluten Free

GF Chocolate Chip

$3.95

GF M&M

$3.95

GF Snickerdoodle

$3.95

GF Caramel Sea Salt

$3.95

GF Frosted Sugar

$3.95

Edibles

2 oz Ice Cream Cookie Sandwich

$5.00

Ice Cream Cafe brand ice cream between 2 cookies!

Edible Cookie Dough Cup

$3.75

Wookie

$6.00

Cookie Bon Bon Cup

$6.00Out of stock

5 oz Ice Cream Cookie Sandwich

$10.00

Dough Tubs

TnB Chic Chip

$25.95

TnB Snickerdoodle

$25.95

TnB Sugar

$25.95

Party Trays

Dozen 1 oz Cookies

$11.95

Assorted dozen 1 oz cookies

2 Dozen 1 oz Cookies

$23.95

Assorted 2 dozen cookies

50 CT Party Tray - 1 oz

$49.95

Assortment of 50 1 oz Cookies

100 CT Party Tray - 1 oz

$69.95

100 assorted 1 oz cookies!

Dozen 2oz Assorted

$21.50

2 Dozen 2 Oz Assorted

$43.95

Celebration Cookie

$24.95

Our 2 LB celebration cookie can be decorated for your event!

Drinks

Bottled Drinks

Pepsi

$2.00

Diet Pepsi

$2.00

Mountain Dew

$2.00

A&W Root Beer

$2.00Out of stock

Apple Juice

$4.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Starbucks Frappuccino

$5.00+

Gatorade

$3.00

Bottled Water

$1.00

Jarritos

$3.00+

Pure Leaf Sweet

$5.00

Pure Leaf Unsweet

$5.00

Hank's

$3.00Out of stock

Coffee

$1.50

Milkshakes

Milkshake

$5.00

Ice Cream

Scoop of Ice Cream

$1.50

Sugar Cone

$2.50

Waffle Cone

$4.00

Dipped Waffle Cone

$4.50Out of stock

Ice Cream Parfait

$5.50

