Breakfast Prep

Breakfast Burrito

Denver Scramble

Sunrise Bagel

Popeye

egg, spinach, provolone, turkey bacon, on whole wheat English muffin

Lunch Prep

Carnita Bowl

Orange Chicken Bowl

Roasted Chickpea Bowl

Adult Mac & Cheese

Taco Bowl

Snack Packs

Veggie Snack Pack

Fruit Snack Pack

Protein Snack Pack

Grazer Snack Pack

Energy Bites

Cinnamon Roll

No Bake Cookie

Monster Cookie

Strawberry

Cake Batter

Apple Pie

Blueberry Muffin

Chocolate Chip

Add Ons

Trail Mix

Veggie Straws

Granola Bar

Tuna Salad Pack

Bagel Chips and Hummus

Apple Chips

Chicken Salad Pack

Breakfast

Overnight Oats

$4.99

Sweetened rolled oats, chia seeds, and almond milk. *Toppings and flavors will vary

Avocado Toast

$5.99

Sliced avocado, egg, and Everything Bagel seasoning, on sourdough, wheat, or white

Breakfast Burrito

$4.99

Potato, scrambled eggs, and Colby Jack cheese wrapped in a tortilla with your choice of bacon or sausage

Smoothie Bowl

$5.99

Blended strawberries, bananas, and blueberries, with your choice of milk. Topped with fresh bananas, blueberries, strawberries, and granola

Sunrise Bagel

$6.75

Lunch

Kids Meals

PB & J

$7.99

Peanut butter and jelly on white or wheat bread

Pizza Panini

$9.99

Cheese or pepperoni, mozzarella cheese, and pizza sauce

Ham and Cheese Panini

$4.99

Ham and mozzarella cheese

Turkey Pinwheels

$9.99

Turkey, provolone cheese, romaine, and ranch dressing wrapped in a tortilla

Sandwiches

The Boulder

$14.99

Turkey, provolone, cucumber, lettuce, tomato, red onion, and cream cheese spread. *Add sprouts if available

The Orchard

$12.99

Ham, bacon, provolone, sliced red apple, and spinach with honey mustard

The Dragon

$12.99

Salami, turkey, Pepper Jack cheese, banana peppers, jalapeño, red onion, oil, and vinegar dressing

The Big Horn

$13.99

Roast beef, ham, salami, Pepper Jack cheese, red onion, jalapeño, tomato, iceberg lettuce, and Dijon mustard

The Harvest

$14.99

Tomato, cucumber, iceberg lettuce, red onion, avocado spread, and garlic hummus. *Add sprouts if available

Salads

Chef

$12.99

Gluten-sensitive. Romaine mix, ham, turkey, tomato, cucumber, onion, avocado, Colby Jack cheese, and hard-boiled egg. *Ask for dressing preferences

Mediterranean

$8.99

Gluten-sensitive. Cucumber, celery, red pepper, banana pepper, chickpeas, feta cheese, quinoa, romaine mix, and vinaigrette

Caesar

$7.99

Croutons, Parmesan cheese, romaine mix, and Caesar dressing

All Day - Grab & Go

Grab and Go

Parfait

$6.99

Strawberries and blueberries layered in vanilla yogurt with granola topping and almonds

Energy Bites

$4.99

Oats peanut butter honey rolled into a ball, flavors will vary

Shaker Salad

$6.99

Gluten-sensitive. Romaine mix, ham, turkey, tomato, cucumber, onion, Colby Jack cheese, and hard-boiled egg. *Ask for dressing

Kids Snack Pack

$8.99

Assortment of fruits, vegetables, crackers, and a peanut butter and jelly sandwich

Protein Snack Pack

$6.00

Grazer Snack Pack

$6.50

Veggie Snack Pack

$4.50

Fruit Snack Pack

$6.00

Taco Bowl

$5.00

Orange Chicken Bowl

$6.00

Denver Scramble

$7.50

Bacon Breakfast Burrito

$5.00

Sausage Breakfast Burrito

$5.00

Adult Mac

$6.00

Sliced Bread Ban.

$2.00

Sliced Bread BB

$2.00

Sliced Bread Cran.

$2.00

Sliced Bread Lemon

$2.00

Scone BB.

$3.00

Scone Cinn.

$3.00

Carnita Bowl

$6.00

Roasted Chickpea Bowl

$6.00

Extras

Apple Chips

$1.25

Bagel Chips and Hummus

$3.00

Chicken Salad Pack

$3.00

Granola Bar

$1.25

Rotational Local Desserts

Check out our display cases for more rotational snack and meal options to go

Trail Mix

$1.25

Tuna Salad Pack

$3.00

Veggie Straws

$1.50

Chips

$1.50

Goldfish

$1.00

Rice Krispy

$0.75

Fresh Fruit

$1.50

Dinner

Dinner 2-4 People

Lasagna (2-4)

$28.99

Taco Stuffed Peppers (2-4)

$28.99

Carnita Mac (2-4)

$29.99

Shepard's Pie (2-4)

$26.99

Green Chili Chicken Enchiladas (2-4)

$32.99

Chicken Bacon Ranch Casserole (2-4)

$29.99

Chicken Parm (2-4)

$29.99

Dinner 4-6 People

Lasagna (4-6)

$47.99

Taco Stuffed Peppers (4-6)

$34.99

Carnita Mac (4-6)

$39.99

Shepard's Pie (4-6)

$37.99

Green Chili Chicken Enchiladas (4-6)

$39.99

Chicken Bacon Ranch Casserole (4-6)

$42.99

Chicken Parm (4-6)

$34.99

Dinner Side

Mexican Slaw

$2.75

S’mores Dip

$6.00

Mud Pie

$6.00

Side Salad

$6.00

Peach Crumble

$7.50

Apparel

Shirts

Men’s Shirt

$20.00

Woman’s Shirt

$20.00

Hats

Women’s Hat

$16.00

Men’s Hat

$16.00

Coffee Bags

Pre-Ground 12oz

Santa Maria

$16.00

Sound & Vision

$16.00

Blue Orchid

$16.00

Civitas

$16.00