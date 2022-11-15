Restaurant header imageView gallery
Barbeque
Salad

LoLo Hawaiian BBQ - Roy

4,101 Reviews

$$

1952 W 5600 S

Roy, UT 84067

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Two Meat Mix
Three Meat Mix
Spam Musubi (2 Pcs.)

Island Favorite (Mixed Plate)

Classic Island "Plate Lunch" served with 2 scoops of rice and 1 salad choice on a bed of cabbage, including your choices 2 cups of sauces
Three Meat Mix

Three Meat Mix

$15.99

3 choices of meat on a bed of cabbage served with 2 scoops of rice and 1 salad choice

Two Meat Mix

Two Meat Mix

$13.59

3 choices of meat on a bed of cabbage served with 2 scoops of rice and 1 salad choice

Hawaiian BBQ Mix

Hawaiian BBQ Mix

$17.99

BBQ Chicken, BBQ Beef and Kalbi Short ribs. A meat lover's favorite.

Seafood Mix

Seafood Mix

$16.99

Crispy shrimp or tempura shrimp, Island White Fish and BBQ Chicken.

BBQ & Katsu Mix

BBQ & Katsu Mix

$16.99

BBQ Chicken, BBQ Beef & Katsu Chicken

Grilled Spam & Eggs

Grilled Spam & Eggs

$12.59

A true local dish of grilled spam w/ 2 eggs.

Loco Moco

Loco Moco

$13.59

Savory BBQ hamburger patties, covered with two eggs and brown gravy served island style.

Appetizers & Sides

Spam Musubi (2 Pcs.)

Spam Musubi (2 Pcs.)

$5.49
BBQ Chicken Musubi (2 Pcs.)

BBQ Chicken Musubi (2 Pcs.)

$5.49
BBQ Beef Musubi (2 Pcs.)

BBQ Beef Musubi (2 Pcs.)

$5.49
Crispy Shrimp (5 Pcs.)

Crispy Shrimp (5 Pcs.)

$7.25
Tempura Shrimp (1 pc)

Tempura Shrimp (1 pc)

$2.00
Tempura Shrimp (2 pc)

Tempura Shrimp (2 pc)

$3.25
Gyoza (3 Pcs )

Gyoza (3 Pcs )

$3.50
Gyoza (6 Pcs.)

Gyoza (6 Pcs.)

$6.25

Steamed Rice

$2.69

Brown Rice

$2.69

Sides of Meat

Side Hawaiian BBQ Chicken

$4.50

Side Teriyaki Chicken

$4.50

Side Katsu Chicken

$4.50

Side Island Fire Chicken

$4.50

Side Hawaiian BBQ Beef

$4.99

Side Teriyaki Beef

$4.99

Side Kalbi Short Rib (1 pc)

$4.99

Side Island White Fish (1 pc)

$4.50

Side Kalua Pork

$4.50

House Salads

Fresh Mixed Salad Side

Fresh Mixed Salad Side

$5.00
Fresh Mixed Salad Full

Fresh Mixed Salad Full

$8.25
Fresh Mix Salad w/ Protein

Fresh Mix Salad w/ Protein

$9.49
Macaroni Salad 1 Scoop

Macaroni Salad 1 Scoop

$2.09
Macaroni Salad 2 Scoops

Macaroni Salad 2 Scoops

$3.99
Macaroni Salad 4 Scoops

Macaroni Salad 4 Scoops

$7.89

Family Meal

Choose from Teriyaki Chicken, Hawaiian BBQ Chicken, Katsu Chicken, or Kalua Pork. Include your choice of 1 or 2 meat, white rice & Macaroni salad (or fresh mix salad & dressings) and your choices of sauces
Family Meal 4 People

Family Meal 4 People

$38.99

Choose from Teriyaki Chicken, Hawaiian BBQ Chicken, Katsu Chicken, or Kalua Pork. Include your choice of 1 or 2 meat, white rice & Macaroni salad (or fresh mix salad & dressings) and 6 cups of sauces

Family Meal 6 People

Family Meal 6 People

$58.99

Choose from Teriyaki Chicken, Hawaiian BBQ Chicken, Katsu Chicken, or Kalua Pork. Include your choice of 1 or 2 meat, white rice & Macaroni salad (or fresh mix salad & dressings) and 8 cups of sauces

Chicken

Classic Island "Plate Lunch" served with 2 scoops of rice and 1 salad choice on a bed of cabbage, including your choices 2 cups of sauces
Hawaiian BBQ Chicken

Hawaiian BBQ Chicken

$13.59
Chicken Katsu

Chicken Katsu

$13.59
Teriyaki Chicken

Teriyaki Chicken

$13.59
Island Fire Chicken

Island Fire Chicken

$14.59

Seafood

Classic Island "Plate Lunch" served with 2 scoops of rice and 1 salad choice on a bed of cabbage, including your choices 2 cups of sauces
Island White Fish

Island White Fish

$14.59
Crispy Shrimp

Crispy Shrimp

$14.59
Tempura Shrimp

Tempura Shrimp

$14.59

Beef

Classic Island "Plate Lunch" served with 2 scoops of rice and 1 salad choice on a bed of cabbage, including your choices 2 cups of sauces
Kalbi Short Ribs(3 pcs)

Kalbi Short Ribs(3 pcs)

$18.99
Hawaiian BBQ Beef

Hawaiian BBQ Beef

$15.59
Teriyaki Beef

Teriyaki Beef

$15.59

Pork

Classic Island "Plate Lunch" served with 2 scoops of rice and 1 salad choice on a bed of cabbage, including your choices 2 cups of sauces
Kalua Pork

Kalua Pork

$13.59

Mini Meal

Not too hungry? Choose one entree from below. Served w/ rice, 1 scoop of macaroni salad or fresh mixed green salad and 1 cup of sauce
Mini Teriyaki Chicken

Mini Teriyaki Chicken

$9.59
Mini Hawaiian BBQ Chicken

Mini Hawaiian BBQ Chicken

$9.59
Mini Chicken Katsu

Mini Chicken Katsu

$9.59
Mini Island Fire Chicken

Mini Island Fire Chicken

$9.84
Mini Hawaiian BBQ Beef

Mini Hawaiian BBQ Beef

$10.09
Mini Teriyaki Beef

Mini Teriyaki Beef

$10.09
Mini Crispy Shrimp

Mini Crispy Shrimp

$9.84

Mini Tempura Shrimp

$9.84

Mini Island White Fish (1 pc)

$9.84
Mini Kalua Pork

Mini Kalua Pork

$9.59
Mini Loco Moco

Mini Loco Moco

$9.59

Mini Grilled Spam Eggs

$9.59

Drinks

16 OZ Fountain Drink

16 OZ Fountain Drink

$2.29
22 OZ Fountain Drink

22 OZ Fountain Drink

$2.59
Dasani Bottle Water

Dasani Bottle Water

$1.99
Pineapple Orange

Pineapple Orange

$2.69
Strawberry Guava

Strawberry Guava

$2.69
Passion Orange

Passion Orange

$2.69
Pass O Guava

Pass O Guava

$2.69
Tropical Iced Tea

Tropical Iced Tea

$2.69
Mango Orange

Mango Orange

$2.69
Guava

Guava

$2.69
Luau Punch

Luau Punch

$2.69
Lilikoi Passion

Lilikoi Passion

$2.69
Strawberry Lilikoi

Strawberry Lilikoi

$2.69
Monster Original

Monster Original

$2.99
Monster Zero Ultra

Monster Zero Ultra

$2.99
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markGroups
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markDelivery
check markGift Cards
check markDrive-Thru
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Monday10:30 am - 8:45 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 8:45 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 8:45 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 8:45 pm
Friday10:30 am - 9:15 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 9:15 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

1952 W 5600 S, Roy, UT 84067

Directions

Gallery
Lolo Hawaiian BBQ image
Lolo Hawaiian BBQ image
Lolo Hawaiian BBQ image
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Even Stevens Sandwiches - Ogden
orange star5.0 • 88
2214 Washington Blvd Ogden, UT 84404
View restaurantnext
Lolo Hawaiian BBQ - Ogden Store
orange starNo Reviews
310 12th street ogden, UT 84404
View restaurantnext
Even Stevens Sandwiches - Downtown SLC
orange starNo Reviews
200 South 414 East Salt Lake City, UT 84102
View restaurantnext
Costa Vida - Clinton - Clinton
orange star4.4 • 5,586
1952 N 2000 W Clinton, UT 84015
View restaurantnext
Costa Vida - Riverdale - Riverdale
orange starNo Reviews
4189 Riverdale Road Ogden, UT 84405
View restaurantnext
Costa Vida - Layton - Layton
orange star4.3 • 3,081
630 W 1425 N Layton, UT 84041
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants
Map
More near Roy
Clearfield
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Ogden
review star
Avg 4.3 (30 restaurants)
Layton
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Bountiful
review star
Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
Salt Lake City
review star
Avg 4.4 (245 restaurants)
West Jordan
review star
Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)
Midvale
review star
Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)
Park City
review star
Avg 4.3 (31 restaurants)
Sandy
review star
Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston