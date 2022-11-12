Restaurant header imageView gallery

Lotta Burger 7575 Highway 614

review star

No reviews yet

7575 Highway 614

Moss Point, MS 39562

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Large. Combo / Lg FRY
Jr. Double Cheese Burger
Lotta Single w/ Cheese

Burgers and Sandwiches

Lotta Single w/ Cheese

Lotta Single w/ Cheese

$6.39
Lotta Double w/ Cheese

Lotta Double w/ Cheese

$8.99
Lotta Triple w/ Cheese

Lotta Triple w/ Cheese

$10.99
Patty Melt

Patty Melt

$6.69
Chili Cheese Burger

Chili Cheese Burger

$5.99
Pizza Burger

Pizza Burger

$6.69
Bacon Cheese Burger

Bacon Cheese Burger

$6.99
BLT

BLT

$6.99
Grilled Chicken Sandwich

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$6.49
Fried Chicken Sandwich

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$6.49
Steak Sandwich

Steak Sandwich

$6.39
Fish Sandwich

Fish Sandwich

$5.49
C.O.B

C.O.B

$6.49
Jr. Hamburger

Jr. Hamburger

$2.59
Jr. Cheeseburger

Jr. Cheeseburger

$2.89
Jr. Double Cheese Burger

Jr. Double Cheese Burger

$3.99
Jr. Chili Cheese Burger

Jr. Chili Cheese Burger

$3.89
Jr. Lotta Burger w/ Cheese

Jr. Lotta Burger w/ Cheese

$3.99
Grilled Cheese Sandwich

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$2.49
Buffalo Ranch Chicken Sandwich

Buffalo Ranch Chicken Sandwich

$6.49
JR BACON CH BURGER

JR BACON CH BURGER

$4.99

Make it A Combo

Medium Combo / MEDIUM FRY

Medium Combo / MEDIUM FRY

$4.99

Large. Combo / Lg FRY

$5.99

Po'Boys

Shrimp Poboy

Shrimp Poboy

$9.99
Chicken Poboy

Chicken Poboy

$9.99
Cheese Burger Poboy

Cheese Burger Poboy

$9.99

Kids Meals

Kids Meal - Hamburger & Sm. Fries

Kids Meal - Hamburger & Sm. Fries

$6.49
Kids Meal - Cheese Burger & Sm. Fries

Kids Meal - Cheese Burger & Sm. Fries

$6.69
Kids Meal - 4pc Nuggets & Sm. Fries

Kids Meal - 4pc Nuggets & Sm. Fries

$6.49
Kids Meal - Corn dog & Sm. Fries

Kids Meal - Corn dog & Sm. Fries

$6.49
Kids Meal - Hot Dog & Sm. Fries

Kids Meal - Hot Dog & Sm. Fries

$6.49
Kids Meal - Grilled Cheese & Sm. Fries

Kids Meal - Grilled Cheese & Sm. Fries

$6.49

Fries

Small Fry

Small Fry

$2.49
Medium Fry

Medium Fry

$2.99
Large Fry

Large Fry

$3.99

Sm. Chili / Cheese Fries

$3.99

Med Chili / Cheese Fries

$4.99

Lg. Chili / Cheese Fries

$5.99
Family Size Fry

Family Size Fry

$9.99

Onion Rings

Regular Onion Ring

Regular Onion Ring

$3.99
Large Onion Ring

Large Onion Ring

$5.49

Chicken Tenders

1 Tender

$2.09
3pc Tender / Fries

3pc Tender / Fries

$9.99
4pc Tender / Fries

4pc Tender / Fries

$11.99
6pc Tenders

6pc Tenders

$11.99
20pc Tender

20pc Tender

$35.99
Tender Meal Deal ( 20pc tender/ family fry & Gallon TEA)

Tender Meal Deal ( 20pc tender/ family fry & Gallon TEA)

$43.99

Chicken Nuggets

8pc Nugget

8pc Nugget

$4.99
20pc Nugget

20pc Nugget

$11.99
50pc Nugget

50pc Nugget

$28.99

Cheese Sticks

6pc Cheese Stick

6pc Cheese Stick

$5.99
10pc Cheese Stick

10pc Cheese Stick

$9.99

Salads

Grilled Chicken Salad

Grilled Chicken Salad

$9.99

Fried Chicken Salad

$9.99
Garden Salad

Garden Salad

$6.99

Side Salad

$4.99

Shrimp Salad

$10.99

Dogs

Chili Dog

$2.99
Super Dog

Super Dog

$3.99

Hotdog

$2.69

Corndog

$2.29

Dinners \ Baskets

Shrimp Basket

Shrimp Basket

$12.99

FISH BASKET

$14.99

SIDES \ Add On's

Cup of Cheese

$1.49

Cup of Chili

$1.49

Cup of Peppers (Jalapeños)

$0.50

Texas Toast (1pc)

$0.79

Extra Sauce

$0.47

Add Bacon (2strips)

$1.50

Brownie

$1.50

Extra Topping

$0.47

Large Beef Patty

$2.99

Small Beef Patty

$1.49

Cup Season Salt (2oz)

$0.75

SIDE ORDER of SHRIMP

$6.99

Tater Tots

Regular Tater Tot

$2.99

Large Tater Tot

$3.99

ICE

BAG OF ICE

$1.87

Drinks

Tea

Tea

$1.64
Gallon Sweet Tea

Gallon Sweet Tea

$6.49

Coffee

$1.49

Kool Aid Jammer

$1.69

Bottled Water

$1.69

Cup Ice/Water

Small Drink

Small Drink

$1.79
Medium Drink

Medium Drink

$2.69
Large Drink

Large Drink

$2.99

Dairy Bar

Banana Split

Banana Split

$6.99

Sundae

$4.99

Junior Sundae

$2.99

Brownie Delight

$5.99

Shakes

Flurries

Cones

Cones

Cup Ice Cream

Mocha Frappe

$4.99

Float

$3.49+
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

7575 Highway 614, Moss Point, MS 39562

Directions

Gallery
Lotta Burger image
Lotta Burger image
Lotta Burger image

Similar restaurants in your area

Mo'Bay Beignet - Food Truck - Mobile, AL - The Mo'Bay Mobile!
orange starNo Reviews
9590 Arlington Oaks Dr S MOBILE, AL 36695
View restaurantnext
Hacienda San Miguel - Moss Point
orange star4.3 • 1,099
4833 Amoco Dr Moss Point, MS 39563
View restaurantnext
Mediterranean Sandwich Co. Wemo - Wemo
orange star4.7 • 334
2502-2 Schillinger Rd S Mobile, AL 36695
View restaurantnext
P.S. Taco Company - West Mobile REBUILDING - Mobile - NOT ACTIVE
orange starNo Reviews
7899 Cottage Hill Road Bldg 2 Mobile, AL 36695
View restaurantnext
P.S. Taco Company - West Mobile - West Mobile
orange starNo Reviews
7899 Cottage Hill Road Bldg 2 Mobile, AL 36695
View restaurantnext
Hacienda San Miguel - Mobile (Schillinger)
orange star4.4 • 2,184
880 SCHILLINGER RD S MOBILE, AL 36695
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Moss Point

Hacienda San Miguel - Moss Point
orange star4.3 • 1,099
4833 Amoco Dr Moss Point, MS 39563
View restaurantnext
One Stop Grille - One Stop Grille
orange star4.4 • 202
3512 Main St Moss Point, MS 39563
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Moss Point
Ocean Springs
review star
Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)
Biloxi
review star
Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)
Diberville
review star
No reviews yet
Gulfport
review star
Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)
Mobile
review star
Avg 4.5 (84 restaurants)
Saraland
review star
No reviews yet
Fairhope
review star
Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)
Daphne
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Spanish Fort
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston