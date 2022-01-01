Spanish Fort restaurants you'll love

Spanish Fort restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Spanish Fort

Spanish Fort's top cuisines

American
Breakfast & Brunch
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Southern
Must-try Spanish Fort restaurants

Bluefin image

 

Bluefin

29001 Bass Pro Dr., Spanish Fort

Takeout
Popular items
Tuna Dip$9.00
Spicy Tuna, Avocado, Seaweed Salad, Black Sesame, Sriracha, Wasabi Aioli served with crispy crackers
Original Bowl$11.00
Tuna, Sweet Onion, Green Onion, Sea Salt, Soy Sauce, Sesame Oil, White Sesame, Black Sesame
Build Your Own Poke - Small$11.00
Customize your bowl to be exactly what you want -- from base to topping sauce and everything in between.
More about Bluefin
Half Shell Oyster House image

 

Half Shell Oyster House

30500 AL-181, Spanish Fort

TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Kids Chicken Tender$7.00
Golden fried chicken tenders. Served with choice of one side.
Oysters Bienville DZ$24.00
Topped with an herb, mushroom, crab, Gulf shrimp, bacon and Italian bread crumb mixture, then baked and finished with Parmesan cheese.
Voodoo Shrimp$12.50
Gulf shrimp fried golden and tossed in our unique sweet and spicy Voodoo sauce.
More about Half Shell Oyster House
Felix’s Fish Camp image

 

Felix’s Fish Camp

1530 Battleship Pkwy, Spanish Fort

TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
*CRAB SOUP
*FRIED SHRIMP POBOY
CRAB CLAWS$24.99
More about Felix’s Fish Camp
Beef 'O' Brady's image

 

Beef 'O' Brady's

6450 US Hwy 90 #J, Spanish Fort

TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Basket of French Fries$4.09
Add bacon (120 CAL.) or cheddar jack cheese (210 CAL.) for 99¢ or queso for 1.19 (160 CAL.) (710 Cal)
2 Steak Tacos$2.49
Grilled Angus skirt steak topped with lettuce, cheddar jack cheese and creamy Poblano sauce. (1070 Cal)
Traditional Wing Basket$13.99
8 of our famous Buffalo-style chicken wings. Served with Fries, Coleslaw and Bleu Cheese Dressing for dipping. (1400-1720 CAL)
More about Beef 'O' Brady's
BLUEGILL Restaurant image

 

BLUEGILL Restaurant

3775 Battleship Pkwy, Spanish Fort

TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Oreo Mud Pie$6.00
BLUEGILL Burger$9.99
Chopped Fries$10.99
More about BLUEGILL Restaurant

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Spanish Fort

Quesadillas

Poboy

