California Dreaming Spanish Fort

30500 AL-181

Spanish Fort, AL 36527

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

California Dreaming Salad
Croissants (5)
Club Sandwich


Appetizer

Croissants (5)

$6.95

Topped with honey-butter.

Baked Potato Soup

$6.95

Creamy soup topped with scallions, cheese, Hormel® ham and bacon.

She Crab Soup

$7.95

A rich and creamy Charleston classic.

BBQ Chicken Nachos

$12.95

Smoky BBQ sauce, red onions, house-made chips, cheese sauce.

Chicken Strips Appetizer

$10.95

Fried chicken tenderloins, served with house-made strip sauce.

Fried Crab Claws

$15.95

Served with spicy cocktail sauce. (Limited availability)

Seafood Nachos

$14.95

Spicy shrimp, salmon, red onions, house-made chips, cheese sauce and lobster cream sauce with dill.

Southwest Chicken Quesadilla

$9.95

With bacon & ham, mixed cheese and scallions.

Peel & Eat Shrimp 9

$9.95

Seasoned and served with cocktail sauce. GF

Tijuana Chicken Wings

$12.95

Marinated in hot pepper sauce, fried crispy, with bleu cheese dip. GF

Salad

House Salad

$7.95

Mixed greens, chopped eggs, tomatoes, toasted almonds, ham and bacon. GF

Caesar Salad

$7.95

Crisp romaine with grated romano cheese and croutons

Broiled Chicken Caesar

$14.95

Broiled chicken, crisp romaine with grated romano cheese and croutons.

Broiled Chicken Salad

$14.95

Mixed greens, bacon, egg, avocado, tomatoes, balsamic vinaigrette.

Broiled Salmon Salad

$14.95

Mixed greens, bacon, egg, avocado, tomatoes, balsamic vinaigrette.

California Club Salad

$14.95

Mixed greens, fried chicken strips, avocado, bacon, egg, tomatoes, house-made ranch dressing

California Dreaming Salad

$13.95

Mixed greens, ham and turkey, cheddar and monterey jack cheeses, egg, tomatoes, almonds topped with warm ham and bacon, house dressing.

Fried Oyster Caesar

$16.95

Fried oysters over crisp romaine with grated romano cheese and croutons.

Fried Shrimp Caesar

$14.95

Fried shrimp over crisp romaine with grated romano cheese and croutons.

Extra Dressing

$0.50

Sandwich

American Burger

$12.95

Lettuce, tomato, red onions, pickles and Duke’s® mayo.

Chicken Sandwich

$12.95

Broiled, topped with jack cheese, bacon, arugula, tomato and honey mustard.

Club Sandwich

$12.95

Thinly sliced turkey, Hormel® ham, bacon, cheddar and monterey jack cheeses, lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise on toasted sourdough, served with french fries.

New Orleans Flounder Po-Boy

$14.95

Fried Flounder with lettuce, tomato and tartar sauce on french bread.

New Orleans Oyster Po-Boy

$14.95

Fried Oysters with lettuce, tomato and tartar sauce on french bread.

New Orleans Shrimp Po-Boy

$14.95

Fried Shrimp with lettuce, tomato and tartar sauce on french bread.

Fried Shrimp Tacos

$12.95

Jicama slaw, tomatoes, onions, chipotle aioli, queso fresco, with side item.

Spicy Chicken Sandwich

$12.95

Crispy fried chicken, american cheese, jicama slaw, pickles, chipotle mayo.

Steak Sandwich

$16.95

Two 3oz. filet medallions, lettuce, mayonnaise, tomato, and jack cheese

Veggie Burger

$12.95

Beyond Burger,® sweet soy, Duke’s® mayo, monterey jack cheese, lettuce, pickle, tomato and red onions.

Crispy Atlantic Flounder Sandwich

$13.95

Entree

Marinated Sirloin 10oz

$22.95

10oz. sirloin steak marinated in fruit juices, garlic, soy sauce and spices. GF

Ribeye 14oz

$31.95

14oz. hand cut. GF

Steak + Shrimp

$25.95

Two 3oz. filet medallions with crispy fried shrimp.

Filet Mignon 8oz

$35.95

8oz. barrel cut. GF

Baby Back Ribs Double Rack

$26.95

Danish full-flavored ribs, grilled with a charred exterior, basted with BBQ sauce, with side item. GF

Baby Back Ribs Single Rack

$19.95

Danish full-flavored ribs, grilled with a charred exterior, basted with BBQ sauce, with side item. GF

New York Strip 14oz

$30.95

14oz, center cut, garlic butter

Country Fried Pork Chops

$19.95

Two pork chops fried crispy

Fried Seafood Platter

$25.95

Large shrimp, oysters and flounder, served with french fries and cole slaw.

Roasted Salmon

$24.95

Encrusted with rosemary and thyme, with side item. GF

Fried Shrimp Platter

$20.95

Served with french fries and cole slaw.

Shrimp San Francisco_

$17.95

With mushrooms, garlic cream, white wine, served over pasta, topped with romano cheese.

Carolina Trout

$23.95

Grilled with arugula and lemon.

Fried Oyster Platter

$24.95

Served with french fries and cole slaw.

Fried Flounder Platter

$20.95

Served with french fries and cole slaw.

BBQ Chicken

$15.95

Double breast of chicken basted with BBQ sauce, with side item. GF

Knob Hill Chicken

$17.95

Topped with ham and monterey jack cheese, with side item. GF

Veggie Pasta

$13.95

Roasted veggies, with romano cheese

Chicken Tenders Platter

$16.95

Fried chicken tenderloins, served with house-made strip sauce and french fries.

Blackened Chicken Pasta_

$16.95

Alfredo sauce, scallions, pasta, tomatoes with romano cheese.

Kid Meal

Kid Cheeseburger

$6.95

Served with a beverage and french fries

Kid Chicken Strips

$6.95

Served with a beverage and french fries

Kid Chicken Wings

$6.95

Served with a beverage and french fries

Kid Fried Shrimp

$6.95

Served with a beverage and french fries

Kid Grilled Cheese

$6.95

Served with a beverage and french fries

Kid Pasta Alfredo_

$6.95

Served with a beverage

School Chicken Sandwich

$8.00

School Chicken Tenders

$5.50

School 4oz Cheeseburger

$5.50

School 8oz Burger

$8.00

School Chicken Wings

$5.50

School Club Sandwich

$8.00

School Pasta Alfredo

$6.00

School Salad

$7.00

Kid Coke

Kid Diet Coke

Kid Lemonade

Kid Sprite

Kid Sweet Tea

Side

Baked Potato Side (After 4:00 PM)

$4.95

Redskin Mashed Potatoes Side

$4.95

French Fries Side

$4.95

Pasta Alfredo Side_

$4.95

Creamy Cole Slaw Side

$4.95

Seasonal Vegetable Side

$4.95

Dessert

Apple Walnut Cobbler

$7.95

Served hot with vanilla ice cream

Cheesecake

$7.95

Shipped direct from New York

Chocolate Brownie

$7.95

Topped with a Hershey's™ Bar, served with vanilla ice cream

Croissant Bread Pudding

$7.95

Warm croissants, raisins, crème anglaise, with vanilla ice cream and rum sauce

Beverage

Iced Tea (Sweet)

$3.00

Iced Tea (Unsweet)

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Dr Pepper

$3.00

Barqs Root Beer

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 11:59 pm
Monday9:00 am - 11:59 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 11:59 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 11:59 pm
Friday9:00 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 11:59 pm
California Dreaming has been serving all your favorite American classics to the Myrtle Beach / Surfside community since 2004. The restaurant features a large, open setting and expansive kitchen with a dedicated team cooking everything from scratch daily. The vibrant atmosphere is inviting for families and date-nights alike. Open for lunch and dinner with patio dining and online ordering with curbside pickup.

30500 AL-181, Spanish Fort, AL 36527

