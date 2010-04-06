Restaurant header imageView gallery
Barbeque
Pizza

Main Street Pizzeria and BBQ

No reviews yet

$

3150 M-65

Hale, MI 48739

16" XLPIZZA
GARLIC STICKS
PIZZA 14"

16" XL PIZZA

16" XLPIZZA

$12.99

Everything 16"

$22.99

Supreme 16"

$19.99

ALL MEAT 16"

$19.99

BLT 16"

$20.99

Breakfast 16"

$21.99

Loaded Potato 16"

$21.99

Steak And Cheese 16"

$23.99

Coney Dog 16"

$19.99

Buffalo Chicken 16"

$19.99

BBQ Chicken 16"

$22.99

BBQ Pork 16"

$22.99

BBQ Brisket 16"

$23.99

Bacon Mac And Cheese 16"

$23.99

14" LG PIZZA

PIZZA 14"

$11.99

Everything 14"

$20.99

Supreme 14"

$18.99

ALL MEAT 14"

$18.99

BLT 14"

$18.99

Breakfast 14"

$19.99

Loaded Potato 14"

$19.99

Steak And Cheese 14"

$21.99

Coney Dog 14"

$17.99

Buffalo Chicken 14"

$17.99

BBQ Chicken 14"

$20.99

BBQ Pork 14"

$20.99

BBQ Brisket 14"

$21.99

Bacon Mac And Cheese 14"

$21.99

12" MED PIZZA

PIZZA 12"

$10.99

EVERYTHING 12"

$18.99

SUPREME 12"

$17.99

ALL MEAT PIZZA 12"

$17.99

BLT PIZZA 12"

$16.99

BREAKFAST 12"

$17.99

STEAK & CHEESE 12"

$19.99

CONEY DOG 12"

$15.99

BUFF CHICKEN 12" Pizza

$18.99

BBQ CHICKEN 12" Pizza

$18.99

BBQ PORK 12" Pizza

$18.99

BBQ BRISKET PIZZA 12"

$19.99

BACON MAC & CHEESE 12"

$19.99

10" SM PIZZA

PIZZA 10"

$9.99

EVERYTHING 10"

$17.99

SUPREME 10"

$16.99

ALL MEAT 10"

$16.99

BLT 10"

$14.99

BREAKFAST 10"

$15.99

LOADED POT 10"

$15.99

STEAK & CHEESE 10"

$17.99

CONEY 10"

$13.99

BUFF CHICKEN 10"

$13.99

BBQ CHICKEN 10"

$16.99

BBQ PORK 10"

$16.99

BBQ BRISKET 10"

$17.99

BACON MAC & CHEESE 10"

$17.99

7" KID PIZZA

KID PIZZA 7"

$7.99

Half Grinders

Half Italian

$7.99

Half Club

$7.99

Half BLT

$7.99

Half turkey

$7.99

Half garden

$7.99

Half pizza

$7.99

Half ham and cheese

$7.99

Half meatball

$7.99

Half Pulled Pork

$8.99

Half Brisket

$8.99

Half pulled chicken

$8.99

Half Steak and Cheese

$8.99

Half Cuban

$8.99

Whole Grinders

Whole pulled pork

$11.99

Whole pulled chicken

$11.99

Whole brisket

$11.99

Whole steak and cheese

$11.99

Whole cuban

$11.99

Whole italian

$10.99

Whole Club

$10.99

Whole BLT

$10.99

Whole turkey

$10.99

Whole garden

$10.99

Whole pizza

$10.99

Whole ham and cheese

$10.99

Whole meatball

$10.99

APPS

GARLIC STICKS

$7.99

LG GARLIC STICKS

$10.99

CHEESE BREAD

$8.99

LG CHEESE BREAD

$11.99

8 PC BONELESS WINGS

$8.99

16 PC BONELESS WINGS

$13.99

8 PC TRAD. WINGS

$9.99

16 PC TRAD WINGS

$15.99

PORK SLIDERS

$8.99

HAM AND SWISS SLIDERS

$6.99

FF

$3.29

CHILI CHEESE FF

$5.99

Chili Cheese Tots

$5.99

O-RINGS

$6.99

POPPERS

$5.99

MOZZ. STICKS

$5.99

SPICY CHEESE CURDS

$6.99

Fried Green beans

$5.99

FRIED MUSHROOMS

$5.99

FRIED CAULIFLOWER

$5.99

MINI TACOS

$5.99

PRETZEL BITES

$5.99Out of stock

CHIPS & CHEESE

$4.99

CHIPS & SALSA

$4.99

SPINACH ART DIP

$8.99

Appetizer platter

$13.99

Tots

$3.29

4 Pretz Sticks

$6.99

NACHOS

NACHO

$11.99

MAIN STREET NACHO

$11.99

PORK NACHO

$12.99

BURGERS & DOGS

HAMBURGER

$8.99

CHEESEBURGER

$9.49

DOUBLE BURGER

$10.99

DOUBLE CHEESEBURGER

$11.99

PORKY BURGER

$12.99

SHELDON BURGER

$10.99

MUSH & SWISS

$10.99

OLIVE BURGER

$9.99

TWO CONEY DOGS

$7.99

5 PC CHICKEN TENDER

$10.99

CRISPY CHICKEN SANDWICH

$8.49

KIDS

KID PIZZA 7"

$7.99

3 PC. CHICKEN TENDER

$8.99

KID MAC & CHEESE

$4.99

KID DOG

$4.99

Kid Grilled Cheese

$6.99

OODLES AND CHEESE

$2.79

OODLES AND BUTTER

$1.99

Main Street Monster

Monster

$47.99

Monster BBQ Chicken

$55.99

Monster BBQ Pork

$55.99

Monster BBQ Brisket

$78.99

Calzones

CALZONE

$9.99

^ CALZONE

$15.99

CONEY DOG CALZONE ^

$15.99

STEAK & CHEESE ^ CALZONE

$15.99

BUFF CHICKEN ^ CALZONE

$15.99

CONEY DOG CALZONE

$10.99

STEAK & CHEESE ^ CALZONE

$10.99

BUFF CHICKEN ^ CALZONE

$7.99

FLATBREAD GRINDERS

Olo

ITALIAN FLAT Grinder

$10.99

CLUB FLAT Grinder

$10.99

STEAK AND CHEESE FLAt Grinder

$11.99

BLT FLAT Grinder

$10.99

TURKEY FLAT Grinder

$10.99

HAM AND CHEESE FLAT Grinder

$10.99

GARDEN FLAT Grinder

$10.99

PORK FLAT Grinder

$11.99

CHICKEN FLAT Grinder

$11.99

BRISKET FLAT Grinder

$11.99

CUBAN FLAT Grinder

$11.99

PIZZA FLAT Grinder

$10.99

FLATBREAD PIZZA

FLATBREAD ONE TOPPINpizza

$10.99

FLATBREAD UNLIMITEDpizza

$12.99

GF PASTA

GF BAKED ZITI

$8.99

GF BAKED ZITI W\ MEATBALLS

$10.99

GLUTEN FREE PIZZA

Cauliflower/Kito/GF Pizza

$10.99

GF BBQ BRISKET

$20.99

GF BBQ CHICKEN

$19.99

GF BBQ PORK

$19.99

GF BUFF CHICKEN

$14.99

Meal Deal

Meal Deal

$51.67

Wraps

CBR Wrap

$9.99

Buffalo Ranch Wrap

$9.99

Buffalo Bleu Wrap

$9.99

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$8.49

dinners

1\2 chicken Dinner

$11.99

smoked pork Dinner

$12.99

smoked brisket Dinner

$14.99

full rack baby backs

$24.99

1/2 rack ribs

$14.99

platters

platter for one

$22.99

platter for two

$39.99

Pastas

Spagetti

$8.99

Spaghetti with Meatballs

$10.99

Lasagna

$10.99

Baked Ziti

$9.99

Baked Ziti with Meatballs

$11.99

Chicken Alfredo

$10.99

Chicken Parm

$10.99

Dinner Mac and Cheese

$8.99

SALADS

SIDE SALAD

$5.99

GARDEN SALAD

$8.99

TACO SALAD

$10.99

CHEF SALAD

$10.99

ANTIPASTO SALAD

$10.99

SMOKED CHICKEN SALAD

$10.99

STEAK SALAD

$11.99

PORK AND CHED SALAD

$11.99

Sides

French Fries

$3.29

side salad

$5.99

potato salad

$3.29

cornbread

$0.99

Pint Ranch

$5.99

Pint Refill

$4.99

side of sauce

$0.50

side od pickles

$0.50

coleslaw

$3.29

baked beans

$3.29

by the pound

# BBQ pulled pork

$13.99

# BBQ pulled chicken

$12.99

# BBQ pulled brisket

$14.99

# baked beans

$5.99

# coleslaw

$5.99

# potato salad

$5.99

# White Cheddar Mac and Cheese

$10.99

SWEET ENDINGS

ALMOND JOY

$10.99

CHERRY PIZZA

$8.99

APPLE CINNAMON PIZZA

$8.99

APPLE CHERRY

$10.99

CINNAMON STIX

$8.99

Chocochip Cookie

$8.99Out of stock

Smores

$8.99Out of stock

Choco Chunk

$8.99

Beverage

pepsi

$2.29

mt dew

$2.29

mist twist

$2.29

Cherry pepsi

$2.29

Diet Pepsi

$2.29

pink lemonade

$2.29

root beer

$2.29

iced tea

$2.29

red bull

$3.99

water

$0.25

apple juice

$2.99

orange juice

$2.99

cranberry juice

$2.99

milk

$2.99

Chocolate Milk

$3.50

kid pop

$1.29

2 liters

$3.25

Arnald Palmers

$2.29
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

3150 M-65, Hale, MI 48739

Directions

Main Street Pizzeria and BBQ image

