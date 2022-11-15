Restaurant header imageView gallery

Maloney's

review star

No reviews yet

N1994 Maloney Road

Kaukauna, WI 54130

Appetizers

Combo Basket

$16.00

Shrimp Basket

$15.00

Corn Nuggets

$6.00

Cheese Curds

$6.00

Pickle Chips

$6.00

Onion Rings

$6.00

Mini Tacos

$6.00

Mushrooms

$6.00

Mini Corn Dogs

$6.00

Fries

$3.00

Chips

$3.00

Tots

$3.00

Burgers

Cowboy

$15.00

Curd Burger

$14.00

Hamburger

$8.00

Rajun Cajun

$13.00

Super Bacon

$16.00

Friday Fish

Perch

1\2 Shrimp

$14.00

Haddock

Fish Sandwich

$10.00

Full Shrimp

$21.00

Pizzas

12" Cheese

$9.00

12" Deluxe

$16.00

16" Cheese

$16.00

16" Deluxe

$24.00

Sandwiches

Rueben

$14.00

Golden Nugget

$11.00

Fire Cracker Chicken

$13.00

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$13.00

Philly

$12.00

Grilled Cheese

$7.00

BLT

$9.00

BYO Chicken Sandwich

$8.00

Steak Sandwich

$14.00

Sauces

Blue Cheese

$0.50

Buffalo

$0.50

Chipotle Mayo

$0.50

Cocktail Sauce

$0.50

French Onion

$0.50

Garlic Parmesan

$0.50

Honey Mustard

$0.50

JB Apple Glaze

$0.50

JB Honey BBQ

$0.50

Marinara

$0.50

Mayo

$0.50

Nacho Cheese

$0.50

Ranch

$0.50

Salsa

$0.50

Sour Cream

$0.50

Super Hot

$0.50

Tartar

$0.50

Firecracker

$0.50

French Dressing

$0.50

Italian Dressing

$0.50

1000 Island

$0.50

Spotted Cow Beer Cheese

$0.50

Snacks

Bar Chip Bag

$2.00

Soup & Salad

Grilled Chicken Salad

$13.00

Homemade Chili

$5.00

Homemade Soup

$4.00

Garden Salad

$3.00

South Border

Naco Supreme

$15.00

Shrimp Tacos

$15.00

Chicken Quesadilla

$10.00

Cheese Quesadilla

$7.00

Beef Quesadilla

$10.00

Specialty Pizzas

12" Bacon Cheeseburger

$16.00

12" Reuben

$16.00

12" Chicken Bacon Ranch

$18.00

12" BBQ Chicken

$19.00

16" Bacon Cheeseburger

$24.00

16" Chicken Bacon Ranch

$26.00

16" Reuben

$26.00

16" BBQ Chicken

$27.00

Wild Side

Elk Burger

$18.00

Gator Bites

$15.00

Venison Chicago Style Hotdog

$13.00

Venison Chili Dog

$12.00

Duck Tenders

$12.00

12" Inferno Pizza

$16.00

16" Inferno Pizza

$26.00

Wings

Boneless

$15.00

Bone In

$15.00

Wraps

Wrap - BLT

$9.00

Wrap - Chicken Bacon Ranch

$13.00

Wrap - Fire Cracker Chicken

$13.00

Wrap - Golden Nugget

$11.00

Wrap - Philly

$12.00

Wrap - Rueben

$14.00

Wrap - Steak Sandwich

$14.00

Weekly Special

Taco Salad

$12.00

Baked Ziti

$10.00

Loaded Baked potato

$6.00Out of stock

Boneless Wing Special

$15.00

Wing Special

Boneless

$12.00

Bone In

$12.00

Brat Special

Hot Dog Chips

$5.00

2 Sliders. Chips

$5.00

Extra Brat

$3.00

Breakfast Pizza

Breakfast Pizza

$16.00

Drink Special

AYC RAIL And Tap Busch Light

$20.00

Reorder Tap Busch

Reorder Rail

AYC Rail & Can/Bottle Domestic

$30.00

Reorder Can/Bottle Domestic

All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 2:00 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday9:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday9:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday9:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday9:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday9:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

This is our limited Online menu. Full menu is available in house only.

Location

N1994 Maloney Road, Kaukauna, WI 54130

Directions

