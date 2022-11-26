Pub 55
10 Reviews
$$
1441 Arbor Way
Kaukauna, WI 54130
Pub Snacks
Arthur Bay Cheesecurds
A 1/2 LB. of Freshly Hand Breaded White Cheddar, Yellow Cheddar, Cajun, or Garlic and Dill, Deep Fried To Perfection.
Artichoke & Spinach Dip
Chef's Recipe Stuffed Into Artisan Rolls And Baked Golden Brown.
Beer Battered Mushrooms
Hand Dipped Mushrooms In Our Homemade Beer Batter, Fried Golden Brown and Crispy.
Beer Battered Onion Rings
Hand Dipped Onion Rings In Our Homemade Beer Batter, Fried Golden Brown And Crispy.
Jalapeno Rangoons
Cream Cheese, Green Onion, Jalapeños And Crab Meat Wrapped With A Spring Roll Wrapper, Fried Golden Brown, And Served With Sweet Chili Sauce.
Potato Skins
6 Hand Cut Skins Filled With Cheddar Cheese, Bacon, and Green Onions, Served With Sour Cream.
Spicy Battered Pickle Fries
Homemade Pickle Chips, Dipped in a Jalapeno Beer Batter and Fried Golden Brown and Crispy.
Wrapped Mozzarella
6 Hand Wrapped Mozzarella Sticks In Wonton Paper and Deep Fried to a Golden Brown.
The Wisconsin Nachos
Cheese Please! A Bed of Fries, or Chips, Smothered with Mozzarella, Cheddar, and our Special Nacho Cheese Sauce.
The Traditional Nachos
Taco Meat, Cheddar Cheese, Black Beans, Onions, Jalapeños, Tomatoes, Black Olives, Sour Cream, and Nacho Cheese.
The Texas Nachos
Our House Chili, Cheddar Cheese, Sour Cream, and Green Onions, Served on a Large Bed of Fries or Chips.
Soup Du Jour
Chili
Pub Fries
Salads
Caesar Salad
Spring Mix Tossed With Parmesan Cheese and Homemade Croutons, Served With Caesar Dressing.
Craisin Almond Salad
Spring Mix, Mandarin Oranges, Toasted Almonds, Red Onions, Diced Tomatoes, And Craisins, Served With A Raspberry Vinaigrette Dressing.
Taco Salad
Your Choice Of Ground Beef or Chicken, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cheddar Cheese, Onions, Black Olives, Jalapeños, Sour Cream, and Salsa, Served in a Tortilla Bowl.
Side Salad
Southwestern Salad
Spring Mix Tossed With Cheddar Cheese, Black Beans, Diced Tomatoes, Red Onion, Crispy Flour Tortilla Strips, and our House Salsa Ranch Dressing.
Strawberry Walnut Salad
Fresh Spring Mix With Fresh Strawberries, Goat Cheese, Diced Tomatoes, Red Onion, and our Homemade Strawberry Poppyseed Dressing.
Pub 55 Chef Salad
Spring Mix Tossed With Ham, Turkey, Onion, Tomato, Mozzarella, Cheddar, and Finished with Boiled Egg and Croutons.
Wraps
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Grilled or Crispy Chicken, Cheddar Cheese, Onions, Lettuce, Tomato, Buffalo Sauce, and Ranch Dressing.
Cherry Chicken Wrap
Chicken, Spring Mix, Red Onion, Tomato, and Dried Door County Cherries with Cheddar Cheese.
Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap
Grilled or Crispy Chicken, Mozzarella Cheese, Bacon, Tomato, Lettuce, Red Onion, and Ranch Dressing.
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Grilled or Crispy Chicken, Parmesan Cheese, Lettuce, Red Onion, and Caesar Dressing.
Philly Wrap
Thin Slices of Ribeye, Sauteed Mushrooms, Onions, Bell Peppers, Lettuce, and Gouda Cheese.
Tenderloin Wrap
Tenderloin, Sauteed Mushrooms, Pepperjack Cheese, Onions, Bacon, Lettuce, and Cajun Mayo.
Entrees
10 oz Tenderloin
Charbroiled Your Way, Served With Mixed Veggies, Dinner Roll, and Choice of Side.
Chicken Alfredo
Cavatappi Pasta Tossed in our Homemade Alfredo Sauce, Topped With Marinated Grilled Chicken, and Garlic Bread.
16 oz Ribeye
Charbroiled Your Way, Served with Mixed Veggies, Dinner Roll, and Choice of Side.
Tenderloin Tips Alfredo
Tenderloin Tips, Sauteed Red Onion, Mushrooms, and Cavatappi Pasta Tossed in Homemade Alfredo Sauce, and Garlic Bread.
Broasted Chicken (after 4pm - not avail Fri)
Chicken is Served With Coleslaw, Your Choice of Two Sides, and a Dinner Roll.
Baskets
Burger Basket
1/4LB Burger On a Kaiser Bun.
Beer Brat Basket
Johnsonville Beer Brat With Sauerkraut or Raw Red Onions.
Tender Melt Basket
2 Chicken Tenders on a Kaiser Bun Topped With Nacho Cheese.
Popcorn Shrimp Basket
Generous Portion Of Perfectly Fried Popcorn Shrimp- Can request it smothered in Hot wing sauce for a Kick.
Shrimp PoBoy Basket
Jalapeño Breaded Shrimp With Cajun Slaw and Our special Sauce on a Hoagie or Wrap.
Hot Dog Basket
1/4 LB All Beef Hotdog Served On a Manderfield Bun.
Nacho Dog Basket
1/4LB All Beef Frank Topped with Jalanpenos, Diced Onions, and Nacho Cheese.
Chili Dog Basket
1/4Lb All Beef Hotdog Topped With Our House Chili, Cheese, and Onions.
Chicken Tenders
4 Chicken Tenders, Choice of side
Sandwiches
Pub BLT
Thick Cut Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, On Texas toast.
Pub Club
Turkey, Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, on Texas toast.
Chicken Sandwich
Marinated Chicken, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, On Your Choice of bun.
Rachel
Grilled Turkey, Swiss, Sauerkraut, Thousand Island, On Grilled Marble Rye.
Rueben
Corned Beef, Swiss, Sauerkraut, Thousand Island Dressing, On Grilled Marble Rye.
Ribeye Philly
Thin Slices of Ribeye, Sauteed Mushrooms, Onions, Bell Peppers, Smothered in Smoked Gouda Cheese, Served Open-Faced on sliced toast, your choice of side.
Sicilian Chicken Melt
Marinated Chicken, Pepperoni, Sauteed Onions, Black Olives, Topped With Pizza Sauce, and Mozzarella, On Texas toast.
Tenderloin Sandwich
6oz Cut of Tenderloin Charbroiled Your Way, Served with your choice of bun and side.
Turkey Melt
Grilled Turkey, Blend of Gouda and Cheddar Cheese, On Texas toast.
Burgers
Pub Signature Burger
1/2lb Signature Burger or Substitute Protein, With Your Choice of bun.
Pub Cheeseburger
1/2lb Signature Burger, Choice of Bun and Choice of Cheese.
Pub 55 Melt
1/2lb Signature Burger or Marinated Chicken Breast, With Sautéed Onions, Mushrooms, Smoked Gouda, and Cheddar Cheese Served on a pretzel bun.
Pub 55 Signature
1/2lb Hoagie Shaped Patty with lettuce, tomato, red onion, Gouda Cheese, cheddar cheese, bacon, and our secret sauce, served with a toasted hoagie.
55 Bacon Cheeseburger
1/2lb Signature Burger Topped With your choice of cheese, and 3 strips of our thick cut bacon. Served on toasted kaiser bun.
Pub Butter Burger
1/2lb Signature Burger with our homemade garlic butter (Pub Butter), Caramelized onion, pepper jack cheese On Grilled Texas toast.
Roadhouse Heater
1/2lb Signature Burger, Sauteed Onions, Jalapeños, Banana Peppers, Cajun Season, Pepperjack Cheese, On a Toasted Pretzel Bun.
Mushroom & Swiss
1/2lb Signature Burger Or marinated chicken breast topped with sautéed mushrooms and baby Swiss, served on toasted kaiser bun.
Specialty Pizza
Buffalo Chicken
Crispy Chicken, House Buffalo Sauce, Mozzarella, Onions, Jalapeño, Topped with ranch, and buffalo sauce.
Calmarita
A Margarita Pizza Topped With Our Famous Pepperoni.
Chicken Bacon Ranch
Chicken, Bacon, Tomatoes, Ranch Dressing.
Chicken Spinner
Our Famous Spinach & Artichoke As the base, Topped with Grilled Chicken, and Mozzarella.
Deluxe Meat
Canadian Bacon, Sausage, Bacon, Ham, and Pepperoni.
DBL Pepperoni & Sausage
Double Pepperoni, And Double Sausage Plus Cheese.
Garlic Cheese Bread
Our Garlic Butter, Topped With a Mozzarella Parmesan, and Cheddar Blend.
Margarita
Olive Oil Base, Topped with fresh basil, Minced Garlic, Tomatoes, and Mozzarella.
Veggie Supreme
Black Olives, Green Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms, and Tomatoes.
The Works
Sausage, Pepperoni, Onions, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, and Black Olives.
Fish & Seafood (Wed, Thur, Fri)
Blue Gill
Baked Haddock
Broiled Ranch Crusted Haddock
Deep Fried Haddock
Fish Sample
Deep Fried Haddock, Perch, and Shrimp. (No Substitutes).
Haddock Balls
Haddock Sandwich
Perch
Perch and Haddock
Perch Sandwich
Pub Sample
Deep Fried Haddock, Perch, Bluegill, Walleye Fingers, and Shrimp.
Salmon
Served with Daily Vegetable, and Side.
Shrimp
Sides
Desserts
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Welcome to Pub55 (formerly Calmes' Pub) Come on in and enjoy!
1441 Arbor Way, Kaukauna, WI 54130