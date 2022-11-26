Restaurant header imageView gallery

Pub 55

10 Reviews

$$

1441 Arbor Way

Kaukauna, WI 54130

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Wings (12)
Strawberry Walnut Salad

Pub Snacks

Arthur Bay Cheesecurds

$11.50

A 1/2 LB. of Freshly Hand Breaded White Cheddar, Yellow Cheddar, Cajun, or Garlic and Dill, Deep Fried To Perfection.

Artichoke & Spinach Dip

$12.50

Chef's Recipe Stuffed Into Artisan Rolls And Baked Golden Brown.

Beer Battered Mushrooms

$11.50

Hand Dipped Mushrooms In Our Homemade Beer Batter, Fried Golden Brown and Crispy.

Beer Battered Onion Rings

$11.50

Hand Dipped Onion Rings In Our Homemade Beer Batter, Fried Golden Brown And Crispy.

Jalapeno Rangoons

Jalapeno Rangoons

$12.50

Cream Cheese, Green Onion, Jalapeños And Crab Meat Wrapped With A Spring Roll Wrapper, Fried Golden Brown, And Served With Sweet Chili Sauce.

Potato Skins

$11.50

6 Hand Cut Skins Filled With Cheddar Cheese, Bacon, and Green Onions, Served With Sour Cream.

Spicy Battered Pickle Fries

$11.50

Homemade Pickle Chips, Dipped in a Jalapeno Beer Batter and Fried Golden Brown and Crispy.

Wrapped Mozzarella

$11.50

6 Hand Wrapped Mozzarella Sticks In Wonton Paper and Deep Fried to a Golden Brown.

The Wisconsin Nachos

$12.75

Cheese Please! A Bed of Fries, or Chips, Smothered with Mozzarella, Cheddar, and our Special Nacho Cheese Sauce.

The Traditional Nachos

$14.50

Taco Meat, Cheddar Cheese, Black Beans, Onions, Jalapeños, Tomatoes, Black Olives, Sour Cream, and Nacho Cheese.

The Texas Nachos

$15.00

Our House Chili, Cheddar Cheese, Sour Cream, and Green Onions, Served on a Large Bed of Fries or Chips.

Soup Du Jour

$4.75+

Chili

$4.75+

Pub Fries

$5.50

Salads

Caesar Salad

$10.50

Spring Mix Tossed With Parmesan Cheese and Homemade Croutons, Served With Caesar Dressing.

Craisin Almond Salad

$11.00

Spring Mix, Mandarin Oranges, Toasted Almonds, Red Onions, Diced Tomatoes, And Craisins, Served With A Raspberry Vinaigrette Dressing.

Taco Salad

$13.00

Your Choice Of Ground Beef or Chicken, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cheddar Cheese, Onions, Black Olives, Jalapeños, Sour Cream, and Salsa, Served in a Tortilla Bowl.

Side Salad

$4.25

Southwestern Salad

$11.00

Spring Mix Tossed With Cheddar Cheese, Black Beans, Diced Tomatoes, Red Onion, Crispy Flour Tortilla Strips, and our House Salsa Ranch Dressing.

Strawberry Walnut Salad

Strawberry Walnut Salad

$12.00

Fresh Spring Mix With Fresh Strawberries, Goat Cheese, Diced Tomatoes, Red Onion, and our Homemade Strawberry Poppyseed Dressing.

Pub 55 Chef Salad

$15.00

Spring Mix Tossed With Ham, Turkey, Onion, Tomato, Mozzarella, Cheddar, and Finished with Boiled Egg and Croutons.

Wraps

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$13.75

Grilled or Crispy Chicken, Cheddar Cheese, Onions, Lettuce, Tomato, Buffalo Sauce, and Ranch Dressing.

Cherry Chicken Wrap

Cherry Chicken Wrap

$14.25

Chicken, Spring Mix, Red Onion, Tomato, and Dried Door County Cherries with Cheddar Cheese.

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

$13.75

Grilled or Crispy Chicken, Mozzarella Cheese, Bacon, Tomato, Lettuce, Red Onion, and Ranch Dressing.

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$12.75

Grilled or Crispy Chicken, Parmesan Cheese, Lettuce, Red Onion, and Caesar Dressing.

Philly Wrap

$14.50

Thin Slices of Ribeye, Sauteed Mushrooms, Onions, Bell Peppers, Lettuce, and Gouda Cheese.

Tenderloin Wrap

$15.50

Tenderloin, Sauteed Mushrooms, Pepperjack Cheese, Onions, Bacon, Lettuce, and Cajun Mayo.

Entrees

10 oz Tenderloin

$24.00

Charbroiled Your Way, Served With Mixed Veggies, Dinner Roll, and Choice of Side.

Chicken Alfredo

$15.00

Cavatappi Pasta Tossed in our Homemade Alfredo Sauce, Topped With Marinated Grilled Chicken, and Garlic Bread.

16 oz Ribeye

$36.00

Charbroiled Your Way, Served with Mixed Veggies, Dinner Roll, and Choice of Side.

Tenderloin Tips Alfredo

$18.00

Tenderloin Tips, Sauteed Red Onion, Mushrooms, and Cavatappi Pasta Tossed in Homemade Alfredo Sauce, and Garlic Bread.

Broasted Chicken (after 4pm - not avail Fri)

Chicken is Served With Coleslaw, Your Choice of Two Sides, and a Dinner Roll.

Wings

Wings (6)

$8.00

Wings (12)

$14.75

Wings (18)

$21.00

Wings (24)

$27.50

AYCE Wings

$15.00

AYCE wing refill

Baskets

Burger Basket

$10.00

1/4LB Burger On a Kaiser Bun.

Beer Brat Basket

$10.00

Johnsonville Beer Brat With Sauerkraut or Raw Red Onions.

Tender Melt Basket

$10.00

2 Chicken Tenders on a Kaiser Bun Topped With Nacho Cheese.

Popcorn Shrimp Basket

$10.00

Generous Portion Of Perfectly Fried Popcorn Shrimp- Can request it smothered in Hot wing sauce for a Kick.

Shrimp PoBoy Basket

$10.00

Jalapeño Breaded Shrimp With Cajun Slaw and Our special Sauce on a Hoagie or Wrap.

Hot Dog Basket

$10.00

1/4 LB All Beef Hotdog Served On a Manderfield Bun.

Nacho Dog Basket

$10.00

1/4LB All Beef Frank Topped with Jalanpenos, Diced Onions, and Nacho Cheese.

Chili Dog Basket

$10.00

1/4Lb All Beef Hotdog Topped With Our House Chili, Cheese, and Onions.

Chicken Tenders

$10.00

4 Chicken Tenders, Choice of side

Sandwiches

Pub BLT

$13.00

Thick Cut Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, On Texas toast.

Pub Club

Pub Club

$15.75

Turkey, Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, on Texas toast.

Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Marinated Chicken, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, On Your Choice of bun.

Rachel

$14.00

Grilled Turkey, Swiss, Sauerkraut, Thousand Island, On Grilled Marble Rye.

Rueben

$14.00

Corned Beef, Swiss, Sauerkraut, Thousand Island Dressing, On Grilled Marble Rye.

Ribeye Philly

$14.75

Thin Slices of Ribeye, Sauteed Mushrooms, Onions, Bell Peppers, Smothered in Smoked Gouda Cheese, Served Open-Faced on sliced toast, your choice of side.

Sicilian Chicken Melt

Sicilian Chicken Melt

$16.00

Marinated Chicken, Pepperoni, Sauteed Onions, Black Olives, Topped With Pizza Sauce, and Mozzarella, On Texas toast.

Tenderloin Sandwich

$13.75

6oz Cut of Tenderloin Charbroiled Your Way, Served with your choice of bun and side.

Turkey Melt

$14.00

Grilled Turkey, Blend of Gouda and Cheddar Cheese, On Texas toast.

Burgers

Pub Signature Burger

Pub Signature Burger

$13.00

1/2lb Signature Burger or Substitute Protein, With Your Choice of bun.

Pub Cheeseburger

$14.00

1/2lb Signature Burger, Choice of Bun and Choice of Cheese.

Pub 55 Melt

$16.00

1/2lb Signature Burger or Marinated Chicken Breast, With Sautéed Onions, Mushrooms, Smoked Gouda, and Cheddar Cheese Served on a pretzel bun.

Pub 55 Signature

$16.00

1/2lb Hoagie Shaped Patty with lettuce, tomato, red onion, Gouda Cheese, cheddar cheese, bacon, and our secret sauce, served with a toasted hoagie.

55 Bacon Cheeseburger

$15.00

1/2lb Signature Burger Topped With your choice of cheese, and 3 strips of our thick cut bacon. Served on toasted kaiser bun.

Pub Butter Burger

Pub Butter Burger

$15.00

1/2lb Signature Burger with our homemade garlic butter (Pub Butter), Caramelized onion, pepper jack cheese On Grilled Texas toast.

Roadhouse Heater

$16.00

1/2lb Signature Burger, Sauteed Onions, Jalapeños, Banana Peppers, Cajun Season, Pepperjack Cheese, On a Toasted Pretzel Bun.

Mushroom & Swiss

$16.00

1/2lb Signature Burger Or marinated chicken breast topped with sautéed mushrooms and baby Swiss, served on toasted kaiser bun.

Specialty Pizza

Buffalo Chicken

Crispy Chicken, House Buffalo Sauce, Mozzarella, Onions, Jalapeño, Topped with ranch, and buffalo sauce.

Calmarita

A Margarita Pizza Topped With Our Famous Pepperoni.

Chicken Bacon Ranch

Chicken, Bacon, Tomatoes, Ranch Dressing.

Chicken Spinner

Our Famous Spinach & Artichoke As the base, Topped with Grilled Chicken, and Mozzarella.

Deluxe Meat

Canadian Bacon, Sausage, Bacon, Ham, and Pepperoni.

DBL Pepperoni & Sausage

Double Pepperoni, And Double Sausage Plus Cheese.

Garlic Cheese Bread

$15.00+

Our Garlic Butter, Topped With a Mozzarella Parmesan, and Cheddar Blend.

Margarita

Olive Oil Base, Topped with fresh basil, Minced Garlic, Tomatoes, and Mozzarella.

Veggie Supreme

Black Olives, Green Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms, and Tomatoes.

The Works

The Works

Sausage, Pepperoni, Onions, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, and Black Olives.

BYO Pizza

10 Inch Build Your Own Pizza

12 Inch BYO Pizza

16" BYO Pizza

Fish & Seafood (Wed, Thur, Fri)

Blue Gill

$17.00

Baked Haddock

$18.00

Broiled Ranch Crusted Haddock

$18.00

Deep Fried Haddock

$9.00+

Fish Sample

$22.00

Deep Fried Haddock, Perch, and Shrimp. (No Substitutes).

Haddock Balls

$15.00

Haddock Sandwich

$13.00

Perch

$11.00+

Perch and Haddock

$20.00

Perch Sandwich

$14.50

Pub Sample

$28.00

Deep Fried Haddock, Perch, Bluegill, Walleye Fingers, and Shrimp.

Salmon

$19.00

Served with Daily Vegetable, and Side.

Shrimp

$18.00

Sides

Hand Cut Fries

$4.00

Sweet Potato Chips

$4.00

Baked Potato

$4.00

Garlic Mashed Potato

$4.00

Potato Salad

$4.00

Cottage Cheese

$4.00

Mixed Vegetable

$4.00

Mac & Cheese

$4.50

Desserts

Lava Cake

$5.50

Breakfast

Breakfast Burrito

$5.00

Breakfast Pizza

$10.00

French Toast

$5.00

Bloody Mary

$5.00

Screwdriver

$5.00

Mimosa

$5.00

5 for 15$ Domestic Buckets

$15.00

AYCE Wings

$15.00
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markSports
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markGroups
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markFresh Ingredients
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markBuffet
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Welcome to Pub55 (formerly Calmes' Pub) Come on in and enjoy!

1441 Arbor Way, Kaukauna, WI 54130

