Greek
Italian
Mediterranean
Manny's Greek Italian Restaurant
No reviews yet
2520 Boiling Springs Rd, Boiling Springs, SC 29316
Boiling Springs, SC 29316
Order Again
N/A Bev
Gallon of tea
Bottle/Can Beer
Sides
Side of Alfredo
$2.99
Side of Marinara
$0.99
Side Meat Sauce
$0.99
Baked Potato
$3.49
Greek Potatoes
$3.29
French Fries
$3.49
Mix Veggies
$3.49
Coleslaw
$2.49
Side Salad
$4.79
Side Pesto
$1.99
Rice Pilaf
$3.09
Side Of Pita and Tzatziki
$3.49
Grilled Onions
$2.49
Grilled Onions & Bell Peppers
$3.79
Grilled Onions, Bell Peppers & Mushrooms
$3.79
Side of Sour Cream
$1.99
Side Of Butter
$0.25
Side Of Grilled Chicken
$4.99
Side Of MeatBalls
$5.29
Side Of Chicken Skewer
$8.49
Side of Beef Skewer
$9.49
Side Of Shrimp
$8.99
Side of Pita
$2.29
Side Of Onion Rings
$4.29
One Pickel Spear
$0.99
One Piece of Bread
$1.99
Side of Hushpuppies
$4.99
Side of Celery
$1.99
Side Of Hummus
$2.99
Side Of Gyro
$4.99
Side of Dressing
Side Of Tzaki
$0.99
Side of lemon pepper
$1.25
Side of pepper jerk
$1.25
Side Of mild
$1.25
S/o Of asian
$1.25
Side of hot
$1.25
Side of Hbbq
$1.25
Side Ranch
$1.25
Side teryaki
$1.25
Side of Galic Parm
$1.25
Side Of med
$1.25
Side 1000 Island Dressing
$1.25
Side Blue Cheese Dressing
$1.25
Rasp Vinaigrette
$1.25
House Dressing
$1.25
Italian Dressing
$1.25
Ceasar Dressing
$1.25
Side Honey Mustard Dressing
$1.25
Side Oil/Vinegar
$1.25
Side Of Gravy
$1.99
Side Ot Honey Siracha
$1.25
Side Of Honey Siracha
$1.25
Side Of Mayo
$0.59
Side of tarter Sauce
$0.99
Appetizers
Soup Cup
$3.79
Soup Bowl
$6.79
Fried Mushrooms
$9.29
Mozzarella Cheese Sticks
$9.29
Chicken Strips Sm
$14.99
Pita & Hummus
$9.29
Fried Pickles
$8.29
Dolmadakia
$9.49
Garlic Cheese Bread
$8.59
Cheese Fries w/ Bacon
$9.99
Bruschetta
$8.99
Cheese & Spinach Pastry Puffs
$10.99
Pita & Tzatziki Sauce
$9.29
Half Order Of Mushrooms
$6.99
Half Order Of fried Pickles
$6.99
Onion Rings
$9.99
Salads
Subs
Calzones
Greek Classics
Burgers & Chicken Plates
Buffalo Chicken Plates
Phillies
Manny's Classics
Baked Ziti
$11.99
Baked Eggplant Parmesan
$13.99
Homemade Lasagna
$13.99
Manicotti
$13.99
Ravioli w/ Cheese
$13.99
Spaghetti w/ Meat Sauce
$11.99
Manny's Style Spaghetti
$13.99
Country pasta
$13.99
Chicken Parmsan w/ Spaghetti
$16.99
Veal Parmesan w/ Spaghetti
$17.99
Pasta Plate
$13.99
Greek Spaghetti
$12.99
Fettuccine Alfredo w/ Vegetables
$12.99
Fettuccine Alfredo w/ Chicken
$15.99
Greek Spaghetti w/Chicken
$16.99
Stuff Shells
$13.99
Veggie Lasagna
$13.99
Soon To Be Dishes
Large Specialty Pizza
Large BYO Pizza
Sizes Build Cheese Pizza
Sizes Build Specialty Pizza
Large Build Cheese
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
2520 Boiling Springs Rd, Boiling Springs, SC 29316, Boiling Springs, SC 29316
Gallery
