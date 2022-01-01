Manny's Greek Italian Restaurant imageView gallery
Greek
Italian
Mediterranean

Manny's Greek Italian Restaurant

2520 Boiling Springs Rd, Boiling Springs, SC 29316

Boiling Springs, SC 29316

N/A Bev

Pepsi

$2.79

Diet Pepsi

$2.79

Sprite

$2.79

Orange Fanta

$2.79

Lemonade

$2.79

Dr. Pepper

$2.79

Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.79

Mountain Dew

$2.79

Water

Coffee

$2.79

Sweet Tea

$2.79

UnSweet Tea

$2.79

Half and Half

$2.79

Gallon of tea

Gallon Sweet Tea

$7.29

Gallon UnSweet Tea

$7.29

Half Gallon Sweet Tea

$4.29

Half Gallon UnSweet Tea

$4.29

Draft Beer

Yuengling

$4.99+

Miller Light

$4.99+

Miller Ultra

$4.99+

Bud Light

$4.99+

Bottle/Can Beer

Budweiser Bottle

$4.99

Bud Light Bottle

$4.99

Ultra Bottle

$4.99

Miller lite Bottle

$4.99

Ice House Bottle

$4.99

Coors Lite Bottle

$4.99

Heineken Bottle

$5.99

Corona Bottle

$5.99

Yenglin

$4.99

Wines

Chardonnay

$6.59

White Zinfandel

$6.59

Merlot

$6.59

Pinot Grigio

$6.59

Cabernet

$6.59

Sides

Side of Alfredo

$2.99

Side of Marinara

$0.99

Side Meat Sauce

$0.99

Baked Potato

$3.49

Greek Potatoes

$3.29

French Fries

$3.49

Mix Veggies

$3.49

Coleslaw

$2.49

Side Salad

$4.79

Side Pesto

$1.99

Rice Pilaf

$3.09

Side Of Pita and Tzatziki

$3.49

Grilled Onions

$2.49

Grilled Onions & Bell Peppers

$3.79

Grilled Onions, Bell Peppers & Mushrooms

$3.79

Side of Sour Cream

$1.99

Side Of Butter

$0.25

Side Of Grilled Chicken

$4.99

Side Of MeatBalls

$5.29

Side Of Chicken Skewer

$8.49

Side of Beef Skewer

$9.49

Side Of Shrimp

$8.99

Side of Pita

$2.29

Side Of Onion Rings

$4.29

One Pickel Spear

$0.99

One Piece of Bread

$1.99

Side of Hushpuppies

$4.99

Side of Celery

$1.99

Side Of Hummus

$2.99

Side Of Gyro

$4.99

Side of Dressing

Side Of Tzaki

$0.99

Side of lemon pepper

$1.25

Side of pepper jerk

$1.25

Side Of mild

$1.25

S/o Of asian

$1.25

Side of hot

$1.25

Side of Hbbq

$1.25

Side Ranch

$1.25

Side teryaki

$1.25

Side of Galic Parm

$1.25

Side Of med

$1.25

Side 1000 Island Dressing

$1.25

Side Blue Cheese Dressing

$1.25

Rasp Vinaigrette

$1.25

House Dressing

$1.25

Italian Dressing

$1.25

Ceasar Dressing

$1.25

Side Honey Mustard Dressing

$1.25

Side Oil/Vinegar

$1.25

Side Of Gravy

$1.99

Side Ot Honey Siracha

$1.25

Side Of Honey Siracha

$1.25

Side Of Mayo

$0.59

Side of tarter Sauce

$0.99

Saturday Specials Dinner

Chicken Taco Salad Dinner

$10.99

Chicken On Border Dinner

$12.99

Smothered Hambsteak Dinner

$12.99

Chicken Wraps

$10.99

Fettuccine Carbonara

$12.99

Chicken Parmsan w/ Spaghetti

$13.99

Fried Calabash Dinner

$12.99

Grilled Calabash Dinner

$12.99

Appetizers

Soup Cup

$3.79

Soup Bowl

$6.79

Fried Mushrooms

$9.29

Mozzarella Cheese Sticks

$9.29

Chicken Strips Sm

$14.99

Pita & Hummus

$9.29

Fried Pickles

$8.29

Dolmadakia

$9.49

Garlic Cheese Bread

$8.59

Cheese Fries w/ Bacon

$9.99

Bruschetta

$8.99

Cheese & Spinach Pastry Puffs

$10.99

Pita & Tzatziki Sauce

$9.29

Half Order Of Mushrooms

$6.99

Half Order Of fried Pickles

$6.99

Onion Rings

$9.99

Wings

Wings 5pc

$7.99

Wings 10pc

$15.99

Wings 15pc

$22.99

Wings 25pc

$32.99

Salads

Side Salad

$4.29

Greek Salad

$9.99

Garden Salad

$9.99

Chef Salad

$11.99

Special Salad

$11.99

Antipasto Salad

$11.99

Marinated Grilled Chicken Salad

$13.99

Fried Chicken Salad

$13.99

Grilled Chicken Ceasar Salad

$13.99

Greek Salad with Chicken

$15.28

Ceasor Salad

$8.99

Subs

Vegetable Sub

$10.99

Meatball Sub

$10.99

Pizza Sub

$10.99

Italian Sub

$10.99

Ham Sub

$10.99

Turkey Sub

$10.99

Eggplant Sub

$10.99

BLT Sub

$10.99

Chicken Parmesan Sub

$10.99

Tuna Sub

$10.99

Roast beef Sub

$10.99

Super Sub

$10.99

Houseburger Sub

$10.99

Calzones

Cheese Calzone

$13.99+

Steak Philly Calzone

$13.99+

Chicken Philly Calzone

$13.99+

Meat Lovers Calzone

$13.99+

Special Calzone

$13.99+

Greek Classics

Marinated Beef on Pita

$10.99

Marinated Chicken on Pita

$10.99

Gyro

$10.99

Marinated Grecian Beef Tips

$15.99

Marinated Chicken

$15.99

Marinated Beef

$15.99

Souvlaki

$15.99

Spinach Pie

$14.99

Gyro Platter

$14.99

Chicken Over Rice

$15.99

Burgers & Chicken Plates

Cheeseburger

$8.09

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$12.99

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$12.99

Buffalo Chicken Plates

Buffalo Wing Dinner Sm

$13.99

Buffalo Wing Dinner Lg

$15.99

Buffalo Finger Plate Sm

$14.99

Buffalo Finger Plate Lg

$19.99

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$14.99

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$11.99

Phillies

SMALL Philly Steak

$11.99

Small Philly Steak & Pepper

$11.99

Small Philly Steak & Onion

$11.99

Small Philly Steak & Mushrooms

$11.99

Small Special Steak

$11.99

Small Chicken Philly

$11.99

Manny's Classics

Baked Ziti

$11.99

Baked Eggplant Parmesan

$13.99

Homemade Lasagna

$13.99

Manicotti

$13.99

Ravioli w/ Cheese

$13.99

Spaghetti w/ Meat Sauce

$11.99

Manny's Style Spaghetti

$13.99

Country pasta

$13.99

Chicken Parmsan w/ Spaghetti

$16.99

Veal Parmesan w/ Spaghetti

$17.99

Pasta Plate

$13.99

Greek Spaghetti

$12.99

Fettuccine Alfredo w/ Vegetables

$12.99

Fettuccine Alfredo w/ Chicken

$15.99

Greek Spaghetti w/Chicken

$16.99

Stuff Shells

$13.99

Veggie Lasagna

$13.99

Surf & Turf

Hamburger Steak on the Border

$11.49

Fried Flounder Plate

$15.49

Soon To Be Dishes

Chicken Florentine

$14.99

Sicilian Chicken

$14.99

Cajun Chicken Pasta

$14.99

Calabash Chicken

$14.99

Georgia's Spaghetti

$14.99

Spaghetti Supreme

$14.99

Chicken Rollatini

$14.99

Fettuccine Carbonara

$14.99

Kid's Menu

Kid Spaghetti w/ Meat Sauce

$7.99

Kid Fettuccine Alfredo

$8.49

Kid Chicken Fingers

$8.99

Large Specialty Pizza

Large Hawaiian Pizza

$24.99

Large Greek Pizza

$24.99

Large Vegetarian Pizza

$24.99

Large Philly Steak Pizza

$28.99

Large Chicken Philly Pizza

$28.99

Large House Special Pizza

$24.99

Large Ex. House Special Pizza

$24.99

Large Meat Lovers Pizza

$24.99

Large Chicken Base Pizza

$24.99

Large White Heaven Pizza

$24.99

Large BYO Pizza

Large 2 Topping w/ 10 Wings

$20.01

Sizes Build Cheese Pizza

Cheese Pizza

$6.79+

Sizes Build Specialty Pizza

Hawaiian Pizza

$11.49+

Greek Pizza

$11.49+

Vegetarian Pizza

$11.49+

Philly Steak Pizza

$11.49+

Chicken Philly Pizza

$11.49+

House Special Pizza

$11.49+

Ex. House Special Pizza

$11.49+

Meat Lovers Pizza

$11.49+

Chicken Base Pizza

$11.49+

White Heaven Pizza

$11.49+

Large Build Cheese

Cheese Pizza

$16.99

Desserts

Strawberry Cheesecake

$5.99

Blueberry Cheesecake

$5.99

Plain Cheesecake

$5.99

Cherry Cheesecake

$5.99

Chocolate Eruption

$6.99

Carrot Cake

$6.99

Tiramisu

$5.49

Cannoli

$5.49

Baklava

$3.99

Coconut Cake

$5.99

Fudge Cake

$5.99

Red Velvit

$6.99

Lemon cake

$5.99

Trays

Homemade Lasagna

$120.00+

Chicken Parmsan w/ Spaghetti

$120.00+

Fettuccine Alfredo w/ Chicken

$120.00+

Spaghetti Ms

$120.00+

Whole Cheesecake

Whole Cheese Cake

$60.99

Whole Cake

Coconut

$35.99

Fudge

$35.99

Carrot

$60.99

Tiramisu

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
2520 Boiling Springs Rd, Boiling Springs, SC 29316

