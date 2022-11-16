Restaurant header imageView gallery

Max Burger - Longmeadow

review star

No reviews yet

684 Bliss Road

Longmeadow, MA 01106

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

Cobb Salad - Large
Max Classic - 8 oz
Max Classic - 5 oz

Starters

Candied Bacon Lollipops

$12.95

apple cider glaze

Creamy Tomato Soup - Bowl

$8.00

tomatoes, onions, garlic, cream, basil, parmesan cheese, s+p, blended oil

General Tso's Cauliflower

$11.00

chopped peanuts, sesame seeds, scallions

Sloppy Joe Nachos

$12.00

ground beef, cheese fondue, pico de gallo, sour cream, pickled japapenos

Loaded Tater Tots

$12.00

3 cheese sauce, crispy bacon, green onions, sour cream, chipotle sauce

Soup of the Day - Bowl (lm)

$10.00

Southwestern Chicken with Tortilla Strips

Soup of the Day - Cup (lm)

$8.00

Spinach Artichoke Dip - Large

$13.95

goat cheese, tortilla chips

Spinach Artichoke Dip - Small

$8.95

goat cheese, pita chips

Wings (16)

$22.00

choice of bbq, buffalo, ninja sauce

Wings (8)

$12.00

choice of bbq, buffalo, ninja sauce

Salad & Bowls

Max Salad - Large

$10.00

mixed greens, tomato, cucumber, red onion, radish , sherry vinaigrette

Caesar - Large

$11.00

crisp romaine hearts, grana padano, croutons

Greek Goddess Salad

$12.00

baby kale, shaved brussels, feta cheese, grape tomatoes, pepperoncini, green olives, cucumber, rye croutons, green goddess dressing

Cobb Salad - Large

$13.00

blue cheese, tomato, applewood smoked bacon, avocado, hard cooked egg, pumpernickel croutons, sherry vinaigrette

Spanish Rice Bowl

$13.75

yellow spanish rice, pico de gallo, sliced avocado, pickled red onion & jalapeno, cotija cheese

Rice Bowl w/ Chicken

$20.95

grilled chicken, yellow spanish rice, pico de gallo, sliced avocado, pickled red onion & jalapeno, cotija cheese

Harvest Salad (lm)

$13.00

Burgers

Max Classic - 5 oz

$12.95

5 oz. patty, lettuce, tomato, max sauce, potato roll

Max Classic - 8 oz

$14.95

8 oz. patty, lettuce, tomato, max sauce, artisan roll

Beef Sliders*

$13.95

sliders - 3 each beef sliders (2.5oz), cheddar, max sauce, pickles, potato rolls

Texican Burger

$16.95

8 oz., applewood smoked bacon, barbeque sauce, onion straws, chipotle-jalapeno aioli, lettuce, tomato, artisan roll

All American Burger

$16.95

8 oz., american cheese, pickles, shredded lettuce, chopped red onion, max sauce, artisan roll

The Road Less Truffled

$16.95

8oz beef burger, mushroom duxelles, gruyere, black truffle relish, crispy shallots, herb mayo

Fatty Melt Burger

$16.95

8 oz., american grilled cheese, cheddar grilled cheese, tomato, bacon

That's My Jam

$17.25

8oz burger, candied bacon, hatch chili jam, arugula, roasted garlic blue cheese, artisan roll

Maple Whiskey Burger

$16.95

8 oz. beef burger, arugula, caramelized onion, great hill farms blue cheese, applewood smoked bacon, maple-whiskey sauce, artisan roll

Hold The Beef

Impossible Burger (lm)

$16.95

plant based burger, lettuce, tomato, grilled onions, spicy ketchup, whole wheat roll

Max Classic Chicken

$13.15

6 oz. chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, roasted garlic aioli, artisan roll

Veggie Burger (lm)

$14.95

black bean & sweet potato patty, tomato, avocado, herbed lime yogurt, whole wheat roll

Turkey Burger

$15.95

7oz plainville farms turkey, fontina cheese, arugula, roasted tomatoes, herb pesto aioli (nut free), artisan roll

Classic Turkey

$11.95

turkey burger, lettuce, tomato, max sauce

Shrimp Burger

$17.95

Farm peppers & grilled onions, lemon-old bay aioli, lettuce, artisan roll

Handhelds/Sandwiches (lm)

shredded lettuce, mayo, dill pickles, potato roll

Classic Chicken

$13.15

6oz chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, garlic aioli, artisan roll

Pulled Pork Sandwich (lm)

$14.95

slow smoked bbq pork, shaved red onion, coleslaw, potato roll, served with your choice of side.

Spicy Mother Clucker

$14.95

fried chicken breast, sriracha ranch, dill pickle, chipotle slaw, artisan roll

Grilled Cheese (lm)

$13.95

gruyère, vermont cheddar, country white bread, served with your choice of side.

Grilled Cheese w/Pulled Pork (lm)

$17.20

gruyère, vermont cheddar, country white bread, served with your choice of side.

Turkey Burger

$15.95

7oz plainville farms turkey, fontina cheese, arugula, roasted tomatoes, herb pesto aioli (nut free), artisan roll

Classic Turkey

$11.95

turkey burger, lettuce, tomato, max sauce

Twin Dogs (lm)

$12.50

Allen Bros. all beef hot dogs, spicy ketchup, relish. Served with hand cut fries & pickles.

Sloppy Dogs

$13.50

two hot dogs, sloppy joe mix, cheddar cheese, green onion

Tacos (lm)

Carne Asada Tacos

$15.95

ancho spiced filet mignon, chipotle slaw, pico de gallo, avocado, queso fresca. Served with Spanish rice

Blackened Chicken Tacos*

$14.95

cilantro lime slaw, pico de gallo, avocado, queso fresca. served with spanish rice.

Kung Pao Shrimp Tacos

$15.95

pan seared rock shrimp, sesame-soy slaw , sesame seeds, toasted peanuts, scallions

Kids Menu (lm)

ADULTCHIXTENDERS

$9.00

Kids Cheeseburger

$8.00

Kids Chicken Fingers

$7.00

Kids Edamame

$3.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Kids Hamburger

$7.00

Kids Lil Pups

$8.00

Kids Max N Cheese

$8.00

Kids Pasta w Butter

$7.00

Kids PB&J Sandwich

$6.00

Entrees

Plain Jane Mac & Cheese

$14.95

four cheese sauce, buttered breadcrumbs

Spanish Rice Bowl

$13.75

yellow spanish rice, pico de gallo, sliced avocado, pickled red onion & jalapeno, cotija cheese

Pan Seared Salmon

$24.75

Roasted sweet corn, red bell pepper and maine potato succotash, arugula, old bay aioli

Steak & Frites

$25.75

herb-grilled skirt steak, fried potatoes, caramelized onion, arugula-truffle salad, house steak sauce

Family Sides (lm)

LG Bacon & Brussels

$6.50Out of stock

LG Coleslaw

$6.50

LG Edamame

$6.50

LG Fries (lm)

$6.50

LG Gluten Free French Fries (lm)

$6.50

LG Gluten Free Truffle Fries (lm)

$6.50

LG Onion Rings

$6.50

LG Onion Straws

$6.50

LG Side Apples

LG Sweet Potato Fries

$6.50

LG Tater Tots

$6.50

LG Truff Tots

$6.50

LG Truffle Fries (lm)

$6.50

Side - Cobb

$5.95

Side - Mac & Cheese

$5.95

Side Broccolini (lm)

$6.50

SIDE CAESAR (LG)

$3.00

Side Fried Chicken

$5.00

SIDE Fried Rice

$5.95

SIDE MAX SALAD

$3.00

SM Bacon & Brussels

$3.95Out of stock

SM Cole Slaw

$3.00

SM Edamame

$3.95

SM Fries (lm)

$3.00

SM Gluten Free French Fries (lm)

$3.95

SM Gluten Free Truffle Fries (lm)

$5.95

SM Grits

$3.95Out of stock

SM Onion Rings

$3.95

SM Rice

$3.95

SM Side Apples

$3.00

SM Sweet Fries

$3.95

SM Tater Tots

$3.95

SM Truffle Fries (lm)

$3.95

SPANISH RICE

$5.95

Desserts (lm)

Banana Split

$7.00

Brownie Sundae (lm)

$6.00

Cookie Dough Mixer

$7.50Out of stock

DECAF

$3.00

HERBAL TEA*

$3.00

HOT CHOCOLATE

$2.95Out of stock

Hot Fudge Sundae

$5.00

Ice Cream Sandwich

$5.00

Oreo Mixer

$7.50Out of stock

Non-Alc Bevs (MBLM ToGo)

TEA (ICED)* (TG)

$3.00

16oz

Arnold Palmer* (TG)

$4.00

16oz

LEMONADE* (TG)

$4.00

16oz

Btl ORANGE (Hosmer)* (TG)

$3.50

12oz Bottle - Locally made in CT by Hosmer Mountain Soda Co., Willimantic

Btl ROOT BEER DIET (Hosmer)* (TG)

$3.50

12oz Bottle - Locally made in CT by Hosmer Mountain Soda Co., Willimantic

Btl GRAPE SODA (Hosmer)* (TG)

$3.50

12oz Bottle - Locally made in CT by Hosmer Mountain Soda Co., Willimantic

Btl GINGER BEER (Hosmer)* (TG)

$3.50

12oz Bottle - Locally made in CT by Hosmer Mountain Soda Co., Willimantic

Btl ROOT BEER (Hosmer)* (TG)

$3.50

12oz Bottle - Locally made in CT by Hosmer Mountain Soda Co., Willimantic

Btl BIRCH BEER (Hosmer)* (TG)

$3.50

12oz Bottle - Locally made in CT by Hosmer Mountain Soda Co., Willimantic

CLUB SODA (Ftn)* (TG)

$2.25

16oz

COKE (Ftn)* (TG)

$3.00

16oz

COKE DIET (Ftn)* (TG)

$3.00

16oz

GINGER ALE (Ftn)* (TG)

$3.00

16oz

SPRITE (Ftn)* (TG)

$3.00

16oz

TONIC (Ftn)* (TG)

$2.50

16oz

PELLEGRINO (Liter)* (TG)

$6.50

Liter bottle of San Pellegrino Italian Mineral Water

PELLEGRINO SPARKLING (500mL)* (TG)

$3.00

FIJI STILL WATER (LITER)* (TG)

$6.00

FIJI STILL WATER (500ML)* (TG)

$3.00

CRANBERRY JUICE* (TG)

$3.00

16oz

ORANGE JUICE* (TG)

$4.00

16oz

PINEAPPLE JUICE* (TG)

$3.00

KIDS CHOCOLATE MILK* (TG)

$2.25

12oz

KIDS MILK* (TG)

$2.25

12oz

KIDS CRANBERRY JUICE* (TG)

$2.25

12oz

KIDS ORANGE JUICE* (TG)

$2.50

12oz

KIDS PINEAPPLE* (TG)

$2.50

12oz

KIDS APPLE JUICE* (TG)

$2.25

12oz

Banana Split MilkShake

$8.50

Banana Split Milkshake

Chocolate Milkshake*

$8.50

Coffee Hazelnut Milkshake*

$8.50

Oreo Milkshake*

$8.50

PB&J Milkshake*

$8.50

Strawberry Milkshake*

$8.50

Toasted Marshmallow Milkshake*

$8.50

Vanilla Milkshake* (TG)

$8.50

KIDS CHOCOLATE SHAKE*

$5.50

KIDS MARSHMALLOW SHAKE*

$5.50

KIDS OREO SHAKE*

$5.50

KIDS PB&J SHAKE*

$5.50

KIDS STRAWBERRY SHAKE*

$5.50

KIDS VANILLA SHAKE*

$5.50
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 10:30 pm
Monday11:30 am - 10:30 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 10:30 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 10:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 10:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:30 pm
684 Bliss Road, Longmeadow, MA 01106

