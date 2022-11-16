- Home
Max Burger - Longmeadow
No reviews yet
684 Bliss Road
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Starters
Candied Bacon Lollipops
apple cider glaze
Creamy Tomato Soup - Bowl
tomatoes, onions, garlic, cream, basil, parmesan cheese, s+p, blended oil
General Tso's Cauliflower
chopped peanuts, sesame seeds, scallions
Sloppy Joe Nachos
ground beef, cheese fondue, pico de gallo, sour cream, pickled japapenos
Loaded Tater Tots
3 cheese sauce, crispy bacon, green onions, sour cream, chipotle sauce
Soup of the Day - Bowl (lm)
Southwestern Chicken with Tortilla Strips
Soup of the Day - Cup (lm)
Spinach Artichoke Dip - Large
goat cheese, tortilla chips
Spinach Artichoke Dip - Small
goat cheese, pita chips
Wings (16)
choice of bbq, buffalo, ninja sauce
Wings (8)
choice of bbq, buffalo, ninja sauce
Salad & Bowls
Max Salad - Large
mixed greens, tomato, cucumber, red onion, radish , sherry vinaigrette
Caesar - Large
crisp romaine hearts, grana padano, croutons
Greek Goddess Salad
baby kale, shaved brussels, feta cheese, grape tomatoes, pepperoncini, green olives, cucumber, rye croutons, green goddess dressing
Cobb Salad - Large
blue cheese, tomato, applewood smoked bacon, avocado, hard cooked egg, pumpernickel croutons, sherry vinaigrette
Spanish Rice Bowl
yellow spanish rice, pico de gallo, sliced avocado, pickled red onion & jalapeno, cotija cheese
Rice Bowl w/ Chicken
grilled chicken, yellow spanish rice, pico de gallo, sliced avocado, pickled red onion & jalapeno, cotija cheese
Harvest Salad (lm)
Burgers
Max Classic - 5 oz
5 oz. patty, lettuce, tomato, max sauce, potato roll
Max Classic - 8 oz
8 oz. patty, lettuce, tomato, max sauce, artisan roll
Beef Sliders*
sliders - 3 each beef sliders (2.5oz), cheddar, max sauce, pickles, potato rolls
Texican Burger
8 oz., applewood smoked bacon, barbeque sauce, onion straws, chipotle-jalapeno aioli, lettuce, tomato, artisan roll
All American Burger
8 oz., american cheese, pickles, shredded lettuce, chopped red onion, max sauce, artisan roll
The Road Less Truffled
8oz beef burger, mushroom duxelles, gruyere, black truffle relish, crispy shallots, herb mayo
Fatty Melt Burger
8 oz., american grilled cheese, cheddar grilled cheese, tomato, bacon
That's My Jam
8oz burger, candied bacon, hatch chili jam, arugula, roasted garlic blue cheese, artisan roll
Maple Whiskey Burger
8 oz. beef burger, arugula, caramelized onion, great hill farms blue cheese, applewood smoked bacon, maple-whiskey sauce, artisan roll
Hold The Beef
Impossible Burger (lm)
plant based burger, lettuce, tomato, grilled onions, spicy ketchup, whole wheat roll
Max Classic Chicken
6 oz. chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, roasted garlic aioli, artisan roll
Veggie Burger (lm)
black bean & sweet potato patty, tomato, avocado, herbed lime yogurt, whole wheat roll
Turkey Burger
7oz plainville farms turkey, fontina cheese, arugula, roasted tomatoes, herb pesto aioli (nut free), artisan roll
Classic Turkey
turkey burger, lettuce, tomato, max sauce
Shrimp Burger
Farm peppers & grilled onions, lemon-old bay aioli, lettuce, artisan roll
Handhelds/Sandwiches (lm)
Classic Chicken
6oz chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, garlic aioli, artisan roll
Pulled Pork Sandwich (lm)
slow smoked bbq pork, shaved red onion, coleslaw, potato roll, served with your choice of side.
Spicy Mother Clucker
fried chicken breast, sriracha ranch, dill pickle, chipotle slaw, artisan roll
Grilled Cheese (lm)
gruyère, vermont cheddar, country white bread, served with your choice of side.
Grilled Cheese w/Pulled Pork (lm)
gruyère, vermont cheddar, country white bread, served with your choice of side.
Turkey Burger
7oz plainville farms turkey, fontina cheese, arugula, roasted tomatoes, herb pesto aioli (nut free), artisan roll
Classic Turkey
turkey burger, lettuce, tomato, max sauce
Twin Dogs (lm)
Allen Bros. all beef hot dogs, spicy ketchup, relish. Served with hand cut fries & pickles.
Sloppy Dogs
two hot dogs, sloppy joe mix, cheddar cheese, green onion
Tacos (lm)
Carne Asada Tacos
ancho spiced filet mignon, chipotle slaw, pico de gallo, avocado, queso fresca. Served with Spanish rice
Blackened Chicken Tacos*
cilantro lime slaw, pico de gallo, avocado, queso fresca. served with spanish rice.
Kung Pao Shrimp Tacos
pan seared rock shrimp, sesame-soy slaw , sesame seeds, toasted peanuts, scallions
Kids Menu (lm)
Entrees
Plain Jane Mac & Cheese
four cheese sauce, buttered breadcrumbs
Spanish Rice Bowl
yellow spanish rice, pico de gallo, sliced avocado, pickled red onion & jalapeno, cotija cheese
Pan Seared Salmon
Roasted sweet corn, red bell pepper and maine potato succotash, arugula, old bay aioli
Steak & Frites
herb-grilled skirt steak, fried potatoes, caramelized onion, arugula-truffle salad, house steak sauce
Family Sides (lm)
LG Bacon & Brussels
LG Coleslaw
LG Edamame
LG Fries (lm)
LG Gluten Free French Fries (lm)
LG Gluten Free Truffle Fries (lm)
LG Onion Rings
LG Onion Straws
LG Side Apples
LG Sweet Potato Fries
LG Tater Tots
LG Truff Tots
LG Truffle Fries (lm)
Side - Cobb
Side - Mac & Cheese
Side Broccolini (lm)
SIDE CAESAR (LG)
Side Fried Chicken
SIDE Fried Rice
SIDE MAX SALAD
SM Bacon & Brussels
SM Cole Slaw
SM Edamame
SM Fries (lm)
SM Gluten Free French Fries (lm)
SM Gluten Free Truffle Fries (lm)
SM Grits
SM Onion Rings
SM Rice
SM Side Apples
SM Sweet Fries
SM Tater Tots
SM Truffle Fries (lm)
SPANISH RICE
Desserts (lm)
Non-Alc Bevs (MBLM ToGo)
TEA (ICED)* (TG)
16oz
Arnold Palmer* (TG)
16oz
LEMONADE* (TG)
16oz
Btl ORANGE (Hosmer)* (TG)
12oz Bottle - Locally made in CT by Hosmer Mountain Soda Co., Willimantic
Btl ROOT BEER DIET (Hosmer)* (TG)
12oz Bottle - Locally made in CT by Hosmer Mountain Soda Co., Willimantic
Btl GRAPE SODA (Hosmer)* (TG)
12oz Bottle - Locally made in CT by Hosmer Mountain Soda Co., Willimantic
Btl GINGER BEER (Hosmer)* (TG)
12oz Bottle - Locally made in CT by Hosmer Mountain Soda Co., Willimantic
Btl ROOT BEER (Hosmer)* (TG)
12oz Bottle - Locally made in CT by Hosmer Mountain Soda Co., Willimantic
Btl BIRCH BEER (Hosmer)* (TG)
12oz Bottle - Locally made in CT by Hosmer Mountain Soda Co., Willimantic
CLUB SODA (Ftn)* (TG)
16oz
COKE (Ftn)* (TG)
16oz
COKE DIET (Ftn)* (TG)
16oz
GINGER ALE (Ftn)* (TG)
16oz
SPRITE (Ftn)* (TG)
16oz
TONIC (Ftn)* (TG)
16oz
PELLEGRINO (Liter)* (TG)
Liter bottle of San Pellegrino Italian Mineral Water
PELLEGRINO SPARKLING (500mL)* (TG)
FIJI STILL WATER (LITER)* (TG)
FIJI STILL WATER (500ML)* (TG)
CRANBERRY JUICE* (TG)
16oz
ORANGE JUICE* (TG)
16oz
PINEAPPLE JUICE* (TG)
KIDS CHOCOLATE MILK* (TG)
12oz
KIDS MILK* (TG)
12oz
KIDS CRANBERRY JUICE* (TG)
12oz
KIDS ORANGE JUICE* (TG)
12oz
KIDS PINEAPPLE* (TG)
12oz
KIDS APPLE JUICE* (TG)
12oz
Banana Split MilkShake
Banana Split Milkshake
Chocolate Milkshake*
Coffee Hazelnut Milkshake*
Oreo Milkshake*
PB&J Milkshake*
Strawberry Milkshake*
Toasted Marshmallow Milkshake*
Vanilla Milkshake* (TG)
KIDS CHOCOLATE SHAKE*
KIDS MARSHMALLOW SHAKE*
KIDS OREO SHAKE*
KIDS PB&J SHAKE*
KIDS STRAWBERRY SHAKE*
KIDS VANILLA SHAKE*
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 10:30 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 10:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 10:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 10:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 10:30 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 10:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 10:30 pm
Come in and enjoy!
684 Bliss Road, Longmeadow, MA 01106