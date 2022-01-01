Southwick restaurants you'll love

Southwick restaurants
Must-try Southwick restaurants

Fresh Fields Cafe & Deli image

SOUPS • BAGELS • SANDWICHES

Fresh Fields Cafe & Deli

326 College Highway, Southwick

Avg 3.9 (17 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Caesar Wrap
chicken breast strips, lettuce, olives, parmesan, & Caesar dressing on your choice of wrap.
BLT
bacon, lettuce, tomato, & mayo on your choice of bread.
Pilgrim
turkey, stuffing, cranberry sauce, & mayo on your choice of bread.
More about Fresh Fields Cafe & Deli
Sunflower Smoothie Cafe image

 

Sunflower Smoothie Cafe

208 College Highway, Suite C, Southwick

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
C-Bomb! Smoothie (20 oz. only)$10.00
A super yummy mega-dose of Vitamin C (and lots of other immune boosting goodies, too!) Pomegranate, Cranberry, Camu Camu, Ginger, Turmeric, Cayenne, Local Honey, Mango, Mixed Berries, OJ, & Lemon!
Beyoncai$9.00
Acai, Blueberries, Strawberries, Peanut Butter, Banana, Milk
Frozen Hot Chocolate & Peanut Butter Smoothie Bowl$10.00
Milk of choice, banana, peanut butter, organic cacao, & a touch of Ghirardelli frozen hot chocolate; topped with gluten free granola, bananas, strawberries, & a wee dash of crushed peppermint candy & mini marshmallows.
More about Sunflower Smoothie Cafe
Restaurant banner

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

The Launch

81 Point Grove Road, Southwick

Avg 4.9 (121 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about The Launch
