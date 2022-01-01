Southwick restaurants you'll love
SOUPS • BAGELS • SANDWICHES
Fresh Fields Cafe & Deli
326 College Highway, Southwick
|Popular items
|Caesar Wrap
chicken breast strips, lettuce, olives, parmesan, & Caesar dressing on your choice of wrap.
|BLT
bacon, lettuce, tomato, & mayo on your choice of bread.
|Pilgrim
turkey, stuffing, cranberry sauce, & mayo on your choice of bread.
Sunflower Smoothie Cafe
208 College Highway, Suite C, Southwick
|Popular items
|C-Bomb! Smoothie (20 oz. only)
|$10.00
A super yummy mega-dose of Vitamin C (and lots of other immune boosting goodies, too!) Pomegranate, Cranberry, Camu Camu, Ginger, Turmeric, Cayenne, Local Honey, Mango, Mixed Berries, OJ, & Lemon!
|Beyoncai
|$9.00
Acai, Blueberries, Strawberries, Peanut Butter, Banana, Milk
|Frozen Hot Chocolate & Peanut Butter Smoothie Bowl
|$10.00
Milk of choice, banana, peanut butter, organic cacao, & a touch of Ghirardelli frozen hot chocolate; topped with gluten free granola, bananas, strawberries, & a wee dash of crushed peppermint candy & mini marshmallows.