Restaurant header imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch

Crepes Tea House Southwick

597 Reviews

$$

157 Feeding Hills Rd

Southwick, MA 01077

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Popular Items

Small Sweet Crepe

Small Sweet Crepe

$8.50
Savory Crepes

Savory Crepes

Large Sweet Crepe

Large Sweet Crepe

$10.50

FOOD

Breakfast

6 Mixed Pancakes

6 Mixed Pancakes

$15.75
6 Oatmeal Pancakes

6 Oatmeal Pancakes

$15.75
6 Fruit Stuffed Pancakes

6 Fruit Stuffed Pancakes

$18.90
6 Stuffed Pancakes

6 Stuffed Pancakes

$18.90

Extra Pancake

Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

Bagel

Bagel

$2.75
Sandwich Bagel

Sandwich Bagel

$2.75

English muffin

$1.25
2 Eggs

2 Eggs

$3.90
Breakfast Crepe

Breakfast Crepe

$15.75
Chiburekki

Chiburekki

$7.80
Country Style Potato

Country Style Potato

$6.85+
CYO Breakfast

CYO Breakfast

$15.75
Eggs Benedict

Eggs Benedict

$17.20
Grenki

Grenki

$8.60
Hashbrown

Hashbrown

$6.85
Khachapuri

Khachapuri

$15.75
Oatmeal

Oatmeal

$6.30
Omlette

Omlette

$3.60
Veggie Omlette

Veggie Omlette

$7.80
Stuffed Potato Ball

Stuffed Potato Ball

$6.85
Waffle

Waffle

$7.80
Yogurt

Yogurt

$3.95

Crepes

Large Sweet Crepe

Large Sweet Crepe

$10.50
Small Sweet Crepe

Small Sweet Crepe

$8.50
Savory Crepes

Savory Crepes

Nalesniki

Nalesniki

$14.95
Plain Crepe

Plain Crepe

$2.95

Lunch

Big Stuffed Pepper

Big Stuffed Pepper

$22.60
Seafood

Seafood

$22.60
Mussels

Mussels

$22.60
Pelmeni Dumplings

Pelmeni Dumplings

$17.75
Home Fries

Home Fries

$10.35
Vareniki

Vareniki

$17.75
Sweet Vareniki

Sweet Vareniki

$17.75

Smoothie Bowls

Tropical Smoothie Bowl

Tropical Smoothie Bowl

$11.40
Matcha Smoothie Bowl

Matcha Smoothie Bowl

$11.40
Cherry Chocolate Smoothie Bowl

Cherry Chocolate Smoothie Bowl

$11.40
Berries Smoothie Bowl

Berries Smoothie Bowl

$11.40

Sides

Sautéed Veggies (side)

Sautéed Veggies (side)

$6.85
Country Style Potatoes (side)

Country Style Potatoes (side)

$6.85
Rice (side)

Rice (side)

$6.85
Mashed Potatoes (side)

Mashed Potatoes (side)

$6.85
Buckwheat (side)

Buckwheat (side)

$6.85
Fries (side)

Fries (side)

$6.85

Salads

Fresh Salad

Fresh Salad

$7.50
Orchard Salad

Orchard Salad

$7.50
Cucumber Tomato Salad

Cucumber Tomato Salad

$7.50
Spring Crab Salad

Spring Crab Salad

$7.50
Vinaigrette

Vinaigrette

$7.50
Spicy Carrot Salad

Spicy Carrot Salad

$7.50
Beet Salad

Beet Salad

$7.50
Marinated Cabbage Salad

Marinated Cabbage Salad

$7.50

Soup

Uha Soup

Uha Soup

$8.90+
Chicken Soup

Chicken Soup

$8.90+
Mushroom Soup

Mushroom Soup

$8.90+
Borsch

Borsch

$8.90+
Mercimek Vegetable Soup

Mercimek Vegetable Soup

$8.90+
Tomato Soup

Tomato Soup

$8.90+

Dinner

Tuna Cutlets

Tuna Cutlets

$29.95
Napolean Chicken Cutlets

Napolean Chicken Cutlets

$29.95
Turkey Stuffed Patty

Turkey Stuffed Patty

$29.95
FisherMans Dinner

FisherMans Dinner

$29.95
Beef Stroganoff

Beef Stroganoff

$29.95
Honey Salmon

Honey Salmon

$29.95
Baby Back Ribs

Baby Back Ribs

$29.95
Flank Steak Strips

Flank Steak Strips

$29.95
Chicken wings

Chicken wings

$29.95
Grilled shrimp

Grilled shrimp

$29.95
Beef shish kebabs

Beef shish kebabs

$29.95
Chicken shish kebab

Chicken shish kebab

$29.95

Dessert

Walnut Chocolate Cake

Walnut Chocolate Cake

$7.95
Napoleon

Napoleon

$7.95
Banana Hill

Banana Hill

$5.95
Cream Puffs

Cream Puffs

$5.95

Tiramsu

$7.95
Ice Cream

Ice Cream

$5.25+

Extras

American Cheese

$1.30

Bacon

$4.25

Berry Cream Cheese

$2.15

Bread

$0.65

Cheddar Cheese

$1.30

Cream Cheese

$1.30

Egg

$1.85

Ham

$4.25

Kielbasa

$4.25

Large BOWL of Fruit

$5.45

Mozzarella Cheese

$1.30

Mushrooms

$1.30

Small BOWL of Fruit

$4.75

Swiss Cheese

$1.30

Turkey

$4.25

Vegetables

$3.60

Veggie Cream Cheese

$2.15

White Garlic

$0.75

Nutella

$1.25

Maple syrup

$0.50

Extra Sauce

$0.50

Side Hollandaise Sauce

$1.50

DRINKS

Columbian Coffee

Columbian Coffee

$3.95
Decaf Columbian

Decaf Columbian

$3.95

Vienna Roast

$3.95
Premium Coffee

Premium Coffee

$4.75
Latte

Latte

$5.95
Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$6.50

Mochaccino

$6.50

Iced Coffee

$3.95

Espresso

$3.40+

Americano

$4.45

Matcha Latte

$6.50

Golden Turmeric Latte

$6.50

Iced Vanilla Chai Latte

$4.50

Add Syrup

$0.35
Juice

Juice

$3.95

Fresh Lemonade

$4.50
Iced Tea

Iced Tea

$3.95

Soft Drinks

$2.95
Kvass

Kvass

$4.50+

Hot Chocolate

$5.45

Chocolate Milk

$2.50

Milk

$1.75

Alternative Milk

Bottle water

$1.50

Wine Slushy

$5.00

-Tea-

Black Tea

Ancient Yunnan

$4.80+

Apricot

$3.60+

Autumn Cranberry

$3.60+

Berry Mocha Truffle

$3.60+

Blackberry

$3.60+

Blackcurrant

$3.60+

Bold Leaf Pu-erh

$4.80+

Ceylon

$3.60+

China Lapsang Souchong

$3.60+

Cinnamon Sugar Plum

$3.60+

Citrus Breakfast

$3.60+

Darjeeling

$3.60+

Decaf Earl Grey

$3.60+

Decaf English Breakfast

$3.60+

English Breakfast

$3.60+

Five O'Clock

$3.60+

French Breakfast

$3.60+

Ginger

$3.60+

Golden Dragon Pearl

$4.80+

Golden Monkey

$7.75+

Grand Earl Grey

$3.60+

Holiday Fruit and Spices

$3.60+

Indonesian

$3.60+

Irish Breakfast

$3.60+

Lychee Congou

$3.60+

Mango

$3.60+

Manhattan Tribute Blends

$3.60+

Mountain Kenya

$3.60+

Nepalese Black

$3.60+

Peach

$3.60+

Raspberry

$3.60+

Rose Congou

$3.60+

Royal Golden Assam

$3.60+

Russian Caravan

$3.60+

Scottis Breakfast

$3.60+

Toasted Almond Cookie

$3.60+

Vanilla

$3.60+

Vanilla Coconut

$3.60+

Victorian Afternoon

$3.60+

Green Tea

Blueberry

$4.80+

Chocolate Delight

$3.60+

Cloud and Mist Green

$4.80+

Cranberry Harvest

$3.60+

Cucumber Mint Mojito

$3.60+

Dragon Well

$6.10+

Emerald Spring

$3.60+

Ginger Orange Peach

$3.60+

Green Earl Grey

$3.60+

Green Paradise Blend

$3.60+

Gunpowder Green

$3.60+

Himalayan Green

$3.60+

Japanese Bancha Hojicha

$3.60+

Japanese Genmaicha

$3.60+

Japanese Sencha

$3.60+

Jasmine Green

$3.60+

Jasmine Pearl

$6.10+

Lemon Green

$4.80+

Lime Blossom

$4.80+

Mango Rose

$3.60+

Moroccan Mint

$3.60+

Papaya Mango Mate

$3.60+

Passion Fruit Kiwi

$3.60+

Pineapple Green

$3.60+

Pomegranate

$3.60+

Raspberry

$3.60+

Sweet Pear

$3.60+

Tangerine Ginger

$4.80+

Triple Cup

$3.60+

Tropical Green

$3.60+

Vanilla

$3.60+

Watermelon Lime & Basil

$3.60+

White Monkey

$4.80+

Herbal Tea

Amazon Guayasa

$3.60+

Barbados Fruit Tisane

$3.60+

Berry Cabernet

$4.80+

Chamomile Mango

$4.80+

CossackTea

$4.80+

Egyptian Chamomile

$3.60+

Fruity Sangria

$3.60+

Garden Basket

$3.60+

Guava Strawberry

$3.60+

Jahva Tea

$3.60+

Lavender Lemongrass

$4.80+

Lemon Ginger

$3.60+

Peppermint Leaf

$3.60+

Pick Me Up

$3.60+

Rainforest Mint

$3.60+

Root 66

$3.60+

Serene Dream

$4.80+

Sundown Herbal

$3.60+

Sunshine Medley

$4.80+

Turmeric Ginger

$4.80+

Witch Blend

$3.60+

Yerba Mate

$3.60+

Oolong Tea

Apricot Oolong

$4.80+

Bao Zhong

$4.80+

Brandy Oolong

$6.35+

Caramel Toffee

$3.60+

Formosa

$3.60+

Imperial Gold

$4.80+

Jin Xuan Milk

$6.10+

Lemon Grass

$4.80+

Orange Flower

$4.80+

Peach Oolong

$3.60+

Phoenix Mountain

$10.95+

Rose Oolong

$6.10+

Royal Red Robe

$6.10+

Silver Mountain Water

$4.80+

Strawberry Rose Champagne

$4.80+

Red Tea

Berries and Cream

$4.80+

Caramel Sea Salt & Molasses

$3.60+

Carrot Walnut & Rasin

$3.60+

Chocolate Mint

$3.60+

Cinnamon Orange

$4.80+

Hibiscus Peach

$3.60+

Mandarin Rooibos

$3.60+

Organic Honeybush

$3.60+

Passion Fruit

$3.60+

Rooibos Herbal

$3.60+

Spiced Apple Pie

$3.60+

Sweet Berry Dreams

$4.80+

Vanilla Cream

$3.60+

White Tea

Acai Berry

$4.80+

Blood Orange

$4.80+

Citrus Blossom

$3.60+

Ginger Peach

$3.60+

Mango Sorbet

$3.60+

Melon Pear

$4.80+

Pomegranate

$4.80+

Silver Needle

$10.95+

Strawberry

$3.60+

Tropical Ambrosia

$4.80+

White Chai

$3.60+

White Peony

$3.60+

Wild Blueberry

$4.80+

Chai Tea

Bombay

$4.80+

Cafe Spice

$3.60+

Caramel Chai Puerh

$3.60+

Chocolate

$4.80+

Gingerbread Chai

$3.60+

Hot Cinnamon Spice

$4.80+

Hot milk

$1.00

Orange Spice

$4.80+

Salted Caramel Chai

$3.60+

Spiced Masala

$3.60+

Vanilla Chai

$3.60+
Attributes and Amenities
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Location

157 Feeding Hills Rd, Southwick, MA 01077

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Crepes Tea House image

Similar restaurants in your area

The Launch
orange star4.9 • 121
81 Point Grove Road Southwick, MA 01077
View restaurantnext
West Springfield - Tandem Bagel Company
orange starNo Reviews
95 Elm St Westspringfield, MA 01089
View restaurantnext
Harvest Cafe & Bakery - 1390 Hopmeadow Street
orange star4.6 • 441
1390 Hopmeadow Street Simsbury, CT 06070
View restaurantnext
Country Trading Post
orange star4.3 • 251
769 Burnett Rd Chicopee, MA 01020
View restaurantnext
Roux Cajun Eatery
orange starNo Reviews
10 Wilcox Street Simsbury, CT 06070
View restaurantnext
Luann’s Bakery and Cafe
orange star4.7 • 370
238 Somers Rd Ellington, CT 06029
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Southwick

The Launch
orange star4.9 • 121
81 Point Grove Road Southwick, MA 01077
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Southwick
Granby
review star
Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
West Springfield
review star
Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)
Suffield
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Longmeadow
review star
No reviews yet
Windsor Locks
review star
Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)
Enfield
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Simsbury
review star
Avg 4.1 (18 restaurants)
Springfield
review star
Avg 4.6 (28 restaurants)
Holyoke
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston