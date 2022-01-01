- Home
- /
- Southwick
- /
- Breakfast & Brunch
- /
- The Launch
The Launch
121 Reviews
$$
81 Point Grove Road
Southwick, MA 01077
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Benedicts
Breakfast Meals
Breakfast Sandwiches
Breakfast Sides
Apple
Avocado Toast
Side of Bacon (3 Slices)
CRISPY Side of Bacon
Bagel
Side of Canadian Bacon
Side of Chorizo Patty
Side of Corned Beef Hash
Cream Cheese
Cup of Yogurt
Cup - Fruit Salad
Bowl - Fruit Salad
Cup of Granola
Side of Ham Steak
Side of Hashbrown Patties
Side of Hollandaise
Side of Chipotle Hollandaise
Side of Home Fries
Side of Kielbasa
Maple Syrup Jug
Bowl of Oatmeal
Parfait
Peanut Butter
Side of Pork Links
Side of Pork Patty
Side of Shredded Potatoes
Avocado Side
Order of Toast
Toast 1 Slice Only
Side of Turkey Bacon (3)
Side of Turkey Sausage Patty
Whole Banana
Side Of Berry Sauce
Brown Sugar
Tims Veggies
Pancakes/Waffles/French Toast
Specialty Scrambles
Kids Breakfast
Burgers/Fries
Kids Lunch
Quesadillas
Salads
Sandwiches
Cold Sandwich
Your Choice of Cold Sandwich Type with Your Choice of Toast, Served with Lettuce & Tomato, and Your Choice of Fries or Chips
BLT
Crab Cake Sandwich
Our Signature House Made Crab Cake with Lump Crab on a Hard Roll with Lettuce, Tomato, and Remoulade; Served with Your Choice of Fries or Chips
Chicken Salad Sandwich
Grilled Cheese
Grilled Pesto Balsamic Chicken
Our Balsamic Grilled Chicken Breast, Melted with White Cheddar and Provolone on White Bread with Spinach and Tomatoes; Served with Your Choice of Fries or Chips
Ham & Swiss Melt
Philly Cheesesteak Sandwich
Reuben
Roast Beef Melt
Shrimp Melt
Turkey Club
Vegetable Wrap
1/2 Sandwich & Soup
Non-Alcoholic
Avocado Berry Bonanza (Made with Almond Milk)
Berries, Avocado, Chia, Agave, Yogurt and Almond Milk
Banana Nutella Smoothie
Caramel Macchiato Smoothie
Chocolate Peanut Butter Shake
Frozen Hot Chocolate
Gold Fusion Juice (Apples, Carrots, & Oranges)
Hot Chai Latte
Hot Salted Caramel Chai Latte
Iced Chai Latte
Iced Salted Caramel Chai
Mango Orange Juice
Mango Sorbet Smoothie (Dairy Free)
Maple Milk
Pineapple Coconut Smoothie
Black Cherry Plum Juice
Raspberry Iced Tea
Root Beer Float
Shirley Temple
Strawberry Milk
Strawberry Orange Banana Smoothie (Dairy Free)
White Mint Green Iced Tea
Strawberry Banana Smoothie
Pink Lemonade
Alcoholic
Grown Up Pink Lemonade
Iced Coffee Launch Style
Iced Coffee with Coffee & Chocolate Liqueurs
Orange Dreamsicle
Whipped Cream Vodka with Orange Juice
Maple Iced Whiskey Coffee
Strawberry Cheesecake
Pineapple Mimosa
Raspberry Mimosa
Traditional Mimosa
Tropical Mimosa
Made with a Tropical Fruit Juice of Guava, Peaches, Pears, Passionfruit, and Pineapple
Watermelon Mimosa
Two Weeks Notice Brewing Co. 3 Year Anniversary Sour
Resignation IPA Two Weeks Notice
White Claw - Black Cherry
Jamaican Dreamsicle
Mango Margarita
Melon Citrus Splash
Strawberry Margarita
Two Weeks Notice Cinnamon
Boozy PB Shake
Blackberry Pomegranat Sorbet Mimosa
Amaretto Iced Coffee
Beer
Backeast Oktoberfest
Blue Moon
Bud
Bud Light
City Roots Hard Cider
Coors Light
Corona
Corona Light
Dogfish Head 60 Min IPA
Guinness
Magic Hat #9
Michelob Ultra
Miller Light
Sam Oktoberfest
Sam Summer
Sam Cherry Wheat
Sam Wicked Hazy IPA
Yuengling
Killians Irish Red
UFO Pumpkin
Acuppatwotrees Two Weeks
Woodchuck Cider Pearseco
Beverages
Chocolate Milk
Club Soda
Coffee
Decaf Coffee
Flavored Coffee
Iced Coffee
Diet Pepsi
Dirty Chai
Frozen Chai
Gingerale
Hot Chai
Hot Chocolate
Hot Tea
Iced Chai
Iced Flavored Coffee
Iced Mocha
Iced Tea
Kids Drink
Lemonade
Maple Milk
Mocha
Non Alc Sangria
Pepsi
Seltzer
Shirley Temple
Sierra Mist
Strawberry Lemonade
Strawberry Milk
Salted Caramel Chai Latte
Virgin Daiquiri
Virgin Mary
Water Bottle
Frozen Hot Chocolate
White Cranberry Peach
Flavored Iced Tea
White Cranberry Juice
Gold Fusion
White Mint Tea
Mountain Dew
Strawberry Banana Smoothie
Pomegranate Soda
Pumpkin Spice Chai Latte
Power Blend Juice
Tea Adds
Juice
Smoothies
Banana Nutella Smoothie
Berry Bonanza Smoothie
Blueberry Chia
Caramel Macchiato Smoothie
Frozen Hot Chocolate
Frozen Lemonade
Frozen Shirley Temple
Grapefruit Green Smoothie
Mango Smoothie
Mother Nature Smoothie
Papaya Banana Smoothie
Raspberry Spinach Smoothie
Southwick Sky Smoothie
Strawberry Banana Smoothie
Toasted Coconut Smoothie
Vitamin C Smoothie
Taste of Autumn Smoothie
Winter Citrus Smoothie
Blackberry Pomegranate Sorbet
Pineapple Coconut
Banana PB Smoothie
Apple Cider Smoothie
Pumpkin Pie Smoothie
Call for Open Hours
Enjoy Breakfast & Lunch On Lake Congamond.
81 Point Grove Road, Southwick, MA 01077