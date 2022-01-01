Main picView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch
Burgers
Sandwiches

The Launch

121 Reviews

$$

81 Point Grove Road

Southwick, MA 01077

BYO Omelet
Breakfast Burrito
1 Pancake

Baked Goods

Coffee Cake Slice

$2.00

Croissant

$2.50

Pumpkin Spice Bagel

$3.50

Harvest Bagel

$3.50

Benedicts

BLT Benedict

$10.95

Classic Benedict

$10.25

Fisherman's Benedict

$14.50

Irish Benedict

$11.95

Southwest Benedict

$11.95

West Coast Benedict

$12.75

Breakfast Meals

3 Egg - Vegetarian Pioneer Valley

$6.75

Congamonster Breakfast

$11.25

Extra Egg Pioneer Valley

$9.25

Light Start

$6.95

Pioneer Valley

$8.25

Robling Special

$10.25

Vegetarian Light Start

$5.25

Vegetarian Pioneer Valley

$5.75

Breakfast Sandwiches

Breakfast Burrito

$10.95

Breakfast Quesadilla

$10.95

Egg & Cheese Sandwich

$5.25

Egg & Meat Sandwich

$5.95

Egg/Meat/Cheese Sandwich

$6.50

Egg Only Sandwich

$5.25

Meat & Cheese Sandwich

$5.95

Monte Cristo

$10.95

Steak & Egg Wrap

$10.25

Breakfast Sides

Apple

$1.25

Avocado Toast

$6.99

Side of Bacon (3 Slices)

$3.50

CRISPY Side of Bacon

$3.50

Bagel

$3.25

Side of Canadian Bacon

$3.50

Side of Chorizo Patty

$3.25

Side of Corned Beef Hash

$4.95

Cream Cheese

$0.50

Cup of Yogurt

$2.50

Cup - Fruit Salad

$3.95

Bowl - Fruit Salad

$5.95

Cup of Granola

$3.25

Side of Ham Steak

$3.75

Side of Hashbrown Patties

$2.95

Side of Hollandaise

$1.75

Side of Chipotle Hollandaise

$1.75

Side of Home Fries

$2.95

Side of Kielbasa

$3.95

Maple Syrup Jug

$4.00

Bowl of Oatmeal

$3.25

Parfait

$5.95

Peanut Butter

$0.50

Side of Pork Links

$3.25

Side of Pork Patty

$3.25

Side of Shredded Potatoes

$2.95

Avocado Side

$3.00

Order of Toast

$3.25

Toast 1 Slice Only

$2.25

Side of Turkey Bacon (3)

$3.25

Side of Turkey Sausage Patty

$3.25

Whole Banana

$1.50

Side Of Berry Sauce

$1.50

Brown Sugar

$0.75

Tims Veggies

$8.00

Eggs

1 Egg

$1.95

2 Eggs

$3.50

3 Eggs

$4.95

Bacon, Asparagus, Red Pepper, Cheddar Quiche

$8.25Out of stock

Frittatas

Garden Vegetable Frittata

$8.95

Mushroom Harvest

$9.95

Stuffed Baked Potato

$9.95

Western

$8.95

Omelets

BYO Omelet

$7.95

Meatlovers Omelet

$10.95

Sun Salutation Omelet

$9.95

Omelet Western Omelet

$10.95

Pancakes/Waffles/French Toast

1 French Toast

$4.25

1 Pancake

$4.25

2 French Toast

$6.95

2 Pancakes

$6.95

3 French Toast

$9.95

3 Pancakes

$9.95

Belgian Waffle

$6.50

Cinnamon Swirl French Toast

$8.25

Coffee Cake French Toast

$9.95

Crepes

$7.95

Croissant French Toast

$9.95

Strawberry Mascarpone Crepes

$11.50

Specialty Scrambles

Build Your Own Scramble

$7.95

Greek Scramble

$9.95

Herby Scramble

$10.95

Jess' Delight

$10.95

Lakeside Scramble

$10.95

Kids Breakfast

Kayak Paddles - French Toast Sticks

$4.95

Little Minnow - Fish Pancake

$5.25

Skipper's Breakfast

$5.95

Tadpole - Frog Pancake

$5.25

Burgers/Fries

3 Piece Chicken Tender

$8.95

Burger

$12.25

Cheeseburger

$13.25

Curly Fries

$5.25

Home Made Chips

$3.95

Onion Rings

$5.25

Shoestring Fries

$3.95

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.25

Side Sour Cream

$1.00

Kids Lunch

Chicken Little

$5.25

Middle Pond - Quesadilla

$6.25

Ooey Gooey - Grilled Cheese

$4.25

Pig In a Comforter - Corndog

$5.95

The Moomie - Burger

$7.25

The Moomie with Cheese - Chzburger

$7.25

Quesadillas

Buffalo Chicken Quesadilla

$10.95

Cajun Shrimp Quesadilla

$12.25

Cheese Quesadilla

$8.95

Chicken Cheese Quesadilla

$9.75

Philly Cheesesteak Quesadilla

$10.25

Vegetable Garden Quesadilla

$9.95

Steak And Cheese Quesadilla

$10.00

Salads

Congamond Cobb

$12.95

Fall At The Launch

$11.95

House Garden Salad

$8.25

New England Salad

$11.95

Soup Cup

$3.95

Soup Bowl

$5.95

Side Salad

$5.00

Sandwiches

Cold Sandwich

$9.95

Your Choice of Cold Sandwich Type with Your Choice of Toast, Served with Lettuce & Tomato, and Your Choice of Fries or Chips

BLT

$9.95

Crab Cake Sandwich

$14.95

Our Signature House Made Crab Cake with Lump Crab on a Hard Roll with Lettuce, Tomato, and Remoulade; Served with Your Choice of Fries or Chips

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$11.95

Grilled Cheese

$7.95

Grilled Pesto Balsamic Chicken

$11.95

Our Balsamic Grilled Chicken Breast, Melted with White Cheddar and Provolone on White Bread with Spinach and Tomatoes; Served with Your Choice of Fries or Chips

Ham & Swiss Melt

$11.95

Philly Cheesesteak Sandwich

$11.95

Reuben

$11.95

Roast Beef Melt

$11.95

Shrimp Melt

$13.25

Turkey Club

$11.95

Vegetable Wrap

$11.25

1/2 Sandwich & Soup

$9.95

Non-Alcoholic

Avocado Berry Bonanza (Made with Almond Milk)

$10.00

Berries, Avocado, Chia, Agave, Yogurt and Almond Milk

Banana Nutella Smoothie

$9.00

Caramel Macchiato Smoothie

$8.00

Chocolate Peanut Butter Shake

$9.00

Frozen Hot Chocolate

$6.50

Gold Fusion Juice (Apples, Carrots, & Oranges)

$4.00

Hot Chai Latte

$5.00

Hot Salted Caramel Chai Latte

$6.25

Iced Chai Latte

$5.00

Iced Salted Caramel Chai

$6.25

Mango Orange Juice

$3.00

Mango Sorbet Smoothie (Dairy Free)

$8.00

Maple Milk

$3.25

Pineapple Coconut Smoothie

$9.00

Black Cherry Plum Juice

$3.00

Raspberry Iced Tea

$3.00

Root Beer Float

$7.00

Shirley Temple

$3.00

Strawberry Milk

$3.00

Strawberry Orange Banana Smoothie (Dairy Free)

$9.00

White Mint Green Iced Tea

$3.00

Strawberry Banana Smoothie

$9.00

Pink Lemonade

$3.00

Alcoholic

Grown Up Pink Lemonade

$9.00

Iced Coffee Launch Style

$9.00

Iced Coffee with Coffee & Chocolate Liqueurs

Orange Dreamsicle

$9.00

Whipped Cream Vodka with Orange Juice

Maple Iced Whiskey Coffee

$9.00

Strawberry Cheesecake

$9.00

Pineapple Mimosa

$9.00

Raspberry Mimosa

$9.00

Traditional Mimosa

$9.00

Tropical Mimosa

$9.00

Made with a Tropical Fruit Juice of Guava, Peaches, Pears, Passionfruit, and Pineapple

Watermelon Mimosa

$9.00

Two Weeks Notice Brewing Co. 3 Year Anniversary Sour

$6.25

Resignation IPA Two Weeks Notice

$6.00Out of stock

White Claw - Black Cherry

$4.50

Jamaican Dreamsicle

$9.00

Mango Margarita

$10.00

Melon Citrus Splash

$9.00

Strawberry Margarita

$10.00

Two Weeks Notice Cinnamon

$6.25

Boozy PB Shake

Blackberry Pomegranat Sorbet Mimosa

$9.00

Amaretto Iced Coffee

$9.00

Beer

Backeast Oktoberfest

$6.00

Blue Moon

$4.50

Bud

$4.00

Bud Light

$4.00

City Roots Hard Cider

$4.00

Coors Light

$4.00

Corona

$4.50

Corona Light

$4.50

Dogfish Head 60 Min IPA

$4.50

Guinness

$4.50

Magic Hat #9

$4.50

Michelob Ultra

$4.00

Miller Light

$4.00

Sam Oktoberfest

$4.50

Sam Summer

$4.50

Sam Cherry Wheat

$4.50

Sam Wicked Hazy IPA

$6.00

Yuengling

$4.50

Killians Irish Red

$4.50

UFO Pumpkin

$6.00

Acuppatwotrees Two Weeks

$6.25

Woodchuck Cider Pearseco

$6.00

Beverages

Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Club Soda

$2.50

Coffee

$2.50

Decaf Coffee

$2.50

Flavored Coffee

$2.75

Iced Coffee

$2.50

Diet Pepsi

$2.50

Dirty Chai

$6.25

Frozen Chai

$6.00

Gingerale

$2.50

Hot Chai

$5.00

Hot Chocolate

$2.50

Hot Tea

$2.25

Iced Chai

$5.00

Iced Flavored Coffee

$2.75

Iced Mocha

$3.25

Iced Tea

$2.50

Kids Drink

$1.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Maple Milk

$3.25

Mocha

$3.00

Non Alc Sangria

$5.00

Pepsi

$2.50

Seltzer

$2.50

Shirley Temple

$3.00

Sierra Mist

$2.50

Strawberry Lemonade

$3.00

Strawberry Milk

$3.00

Salted Caramel Chai Latte

$6.25

Virgin Daiquiri

$7.00

Virgin Mary

$7.50

Water Bottle

$1.50

Frozen Hot Chocolate

$7.00

White Cranberry Peach

$3.00

Flavored Iced Tea

$2.75

White Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Gold Fusion

$4.00

White Mint Tea

$3.00

Mountain Dew

$2.50

Strawberry Banana Smoothie

$9.00

Pomegranate Soda

$3.00

Pumpkin Spice Chai Latte

$6.25

Power Blend Juice

$4.00

Tea Adds

$1.00

Juice

Apple Juice

$1.00

Black Cherry Plum Juice

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$1.00

Specialty Juice

$1.00

Orange Juice

$1.00

Citrus Peach Juice

$1.00

Gold Fusion

$1.00

Grapefruit Juice

$1.00

Tomato Juice

$1.00

V8

$1.00

Cranberry Cherry Juice

$3.00

Pear Juice

$3.00

Smoothies

Banana Nutella Smoothie

$8.00

Berry Bonanza Smoothie

$10.00

Blueberry Chia

$10.00

Caramel Macchiato Smoothie

$8.00

Frozen Hot Chocolate

$6.00

Frozen Lemonade

$6.50

Frozen Shirley Temple

$6.00

Grapefruit Green Smoothie

$9.00

Mango Smoothie

$8.00

Mother Nature Smoothie

$9.00

Papaya Banana Smoothie

$9.00

Raspberry Spinach Smoothie

$9.00

Southwick Sky Smoothie

$9.00

Strawberry Banana Smoothie

$9.00

Toasted Coconut Smoothie

$9.00

Vitamin C Smoothie

$9.00

Taste of Autumn Smoothie

$9.00

Winter Citrus Smoothie

$10.00

Blackberry Pomegranate Sorbet

$9.00

Pineapple Coconut

$9.00

Banana PB Smoothie

$9.00

Apple Cider Smoothie

$9.00

Pumpkin Pie Smoothie

$9.00
Restaurant info

Enjoy Breakfast & Lunch On Lake Congamond.

Location

81 Point Grove Road, Southwick, MA 01077

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

