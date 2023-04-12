Restaurant header imageView gallery
Juice & Smoothies
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Sunflower Smoothie Cafe

No reviews yet

208 College Highway, Suite C

Southwick, MA 01077

Popular Items

Beyoncai
The 'Cado (1 slice)
Stupid Cupid Smoothie


Wicked Whisk Baked Goods

Strawberry Pop Tarts (gf/plant-based)

Strawberry Pop Tarts (gf/plant-based)

$5.00Out of stock

gluten free, plant-based, dairy free!

Raspberry Cinnamon Roll Pop Tarts (gf/plant-based)

$5.00Out of stock

raspberry filling, cinnamon frosting, vanilla glaze swirl - gluten free, plant-based, dairy free!

Lemon Blueberry Pop Tarts (gf/plant-based)

$5.00Out of stock

blueberry filling, lemon glaze (gf/plant-based/dairy free!)

“Not your Mama’s Carrot Cake” Donuts (gf/plant-based)

$5.00Out of stock

Chocolate carrot cake donut, caramel cream cheese frosting (gf/plant-based/dairy free)

Funny-ish Bonez (plant-based)

$5.00Out of stock

Chocolate cake, peanut butter cream, covered in chocolate (plant based / dairy free!)

The Lemonade Bar

Watermelon Frozen Lemonade

$6.25

Coconut Frozen Lemonade

$6.25

Blueberry Frozen Lemonade

$6.25

Mango Frozen Lemonade

$6.25

Pineapple Frozen Lemonade

$6.25

Acai Frozen Lemonade

$6.25

Aloe Frozen Lemonade

$6.25

Strawberry Frozen Lemonade

$6.25

Mixed Berry Frozen Lemonade

$6.25

Dragonfruit Frozen Lemonade

$6.25

Mermaid Lemonade

$4.50

Mango Lemonade

$4.50

Lavender Lemonade

$4.50

Raspberry Lemonade

$4.50Out of stock

Mixed Berry Lemonade

$4.50

Raspberry Rose Lemonade

$4.50Out of stock

Blackberry Lemonade

$4.50

Dragonfruit Lemonade

$4.50

Ginger Lemonade

$4.50

Arnold Palmer (1/2 Lemonade, 1/2 Iced Tea)

$4.50

Matcha Lemonade

$4.50

Lexi's Super Secret Under the Sea Lemonade

$4.50

Smoothies

The Aloe, Mate!

$9.00
The C-Bomb! (20 oz. only)

The C-Bomb! (20 oz. only)

$10.00

A super yummy mega-dose of Vitamin C (and lots of other immune boosting goodies, too!) Pomegranate, Cranberry, Camu Camu, Ginger, Turmeric, Cayenne, Local Honey, Mango, Mixed Berries, OJ, & Lemon!

Cocoalicious (12 oz.)

Cocoalicious (12 oz.)

$7.00

Chocolate Almond Milk, Cacao Nibs, Banana, Cacao Powder, Strawberries, Cinnamon, Vanilla.

Cocoalicious (20 oz.)

Cocoalicious (20 oz.)

$8.50

Chocolate Almond Milk, Cacao Nibs, Banana, Cacao Powder, Strawberries, Cinnamon, Vanilla.

Wanna Date? (12 oz.)

$7.00

Dates, Banana, Milk, Vanilla

Wanna Date? (20 oz.)

$8.50

Dates, Banana, Milk, Vanilla

The Nutmeg (12 oz.)

$3.50

Peanut Butter, Banana, Milk, Cinn, Vanilla, Nutmeg

The Nutmeg (20 oz.)

$4.25

Peanut Butter, Banana, Milk, Cinn, Vanilla, Nutmeg

Ooh La Colada (12 oz.)

$7.00

Coconut, Banana, Pineapple, Milk, Vanilla

Ooh La Colada (20 oz.)

$8.50

Coconut, Banana, Pineapple, Milk, Vanilla

Hulk Juice (12 oz.)

$7.00

Kale, Wheatgrass, Pineapple. Mango, Banana, Milk

Hulk Juice (20 oz.)

$8.50

Kale, Wheatgrass, Pineapple. Mango, Banana, Milk

Strawberrylicious (12 oz.)

$7.00

Strawberries, Banana, Milk, Honey

Strawberrylicious (20 oz.)

$8.50

Strawberries, Banana, Milk, Honey

The Glow Up (12 oz.)

$7.00

Orange Juice, Mango, Pineapple, Coconut Water, Honey

The Glow Up (20 oz.)

$8.50

Orange Juice, Mango, Pineapple, Coconut Water, Honey

Berry Garcia (12 oz.)

$7.00

Mixed Berries, Peanut Butter, Milk, Honey

Berry Garcia (20 oz.)

$8.50

Mixed Berries, Peanut Butter, Milk, Honey

Cawfee Tawk (12 oz.)

$7.00

Cold Brew, Maple Syrup, Banana, Peanut Butter, Milk, Cacao

Cawfee Tawk (20 oz.)

$8.50

Cold Brew, Maple Syrup, Banana, Peanut Butter, Milk, Cacao

Stay Gold, Ponyboy (12 oz.)

$7.00

Dates, Banana, Mango, Milk, Turmeric, Cayenne

Stay Gold, Ponyboy (20 oz.)

$8.50

Dates, Banana, Mango, Milk, Turmeric, Cayenne

Shake It Off (12 oz.)

$7.00

Vanilla Ice Cream, Banana, Milk, Vanilla

Shake It Off (20 oz.)

$8.50

Vanilla Ice Cream, Banana, Milk, Vanilla

The Frank Sinatra/My Way (12 oz.)

$7.00

Pick 2 fruits, peanut butter, milk, honey, or maple syrup

The Frank Sinatra/My Way (20 oz.)

$8.50

Pick 2 fruits, peanut butter, milk, honey, or maple syrup

Smoothie Bowls

All bowls topped with strawberries, bananas, and gluten free, organic granola.
Beyoncai

Beyoncai

$9.50

Acai, Blueberries, Strawberries, Peanut Butter, Banana, Milk

Mother of Dragons

Mother of Dragons

$9.50

Dragon Fruit, Strawberries, Mango, Banana, Milk

Blue Moon

Blue Moon

$9.50

Blue Spirulina, Banana, Pineapple, Mango, Milk

Scout's Special (doggy smoothie)

Scout's Special (doggy smoothie)

$4.00

Peanut Butter, Banana, Yogurt

Spring Macarons!

Strawberry Basil

$3.25

Grapefruit Mimosa

$3.25Out of stock

Honey Pistachio

$3.25

Earl Grey

$3.25

Lemon Lavender

$3.25
Pack of 5 - one of each!

Pack of 5 - one of each!

$15.00

Let's Get Toasty

The Pom-Berry Toast (1 slice)

The Pom-Berry Toast (1 slice)

$4.50

Fresh ricotta, a drizzle of strawberry jam, and pomegranate seeds.

The Pom-Berry Toast (2 slices)

The Pom-Berry Toast (2 slices)

$8.25
The G.O.A.T. (1 slice)

The G.O.A.T. (1 slice)

$5.25

Smashed avocado, tomato, sunflower micro greens, goat cheese, salt, cracked pepper, and a balsamic drizzle!

The G.O.A.T. (2 slices)

The G.O.A.T. (2 slices)

$9.00

Smashed avocado, tomato, sunflower micro greens, goat cheese, salt, cracked pepper, and a balsamic drizzle!

The Italian Job (1 Slice)

The Italian Job (1 Slice)

$4.50

Fresh Mozzarella, Basil, Grape Tomatoes, Balsamic drizzle, and a pinch of salt and fresh cracked pepper. *Pro-tip: add some avo!

The Italian Job (2 slices)

The Italian Job (2 slices)

$8.25
The 'Cado (1 slice)

The 'Cado (1 slice)

$4.50

Toast with smashed avocado and Himalayan pink salt, or, everything but the bagel seasoning.

The 'Cado (2 slices)

The 'Cado (2 slices)

$8.25

Toast with smashed avocado and Himalayan pink salt, or, everything but the bagel seasoning.

The Bee's Knees (1 slice)

The Bee's Knees (1 slice)

$4.50

Ricotta, blueberries, a drizzle of local honey, and a sprinkle of bee pollen.

The Bee's Knees (2 slices)

The Bee's Knees (2 slices)

$8.25

Ricotta, blueberries, a drizzle of local honey, and a sprinkle of bee pollen.

The King (1 slice)

The King (1 slice)

$4.50

Peanut butter, banana, granola, and a drizzle of local honey.

The King (2 slices)

The King (2 slices)

$8.25

Peanut butter, banana, granola, and a drizzle of local honey.

The Cocoa Berry Kiss (1 slice)

The Cocoa Berry Kiss (1 slice)

$4.00

Chocolate hummus, sliced strawberries, local honey.

The Cocoa Berry Kiss (2 slices)

The Cocoa Berry Kiss (2 slices)

$7.50

Chocolate hummus, sliced strawberries, local honey.

The Jam (1 slice)

$4.50

Fresh Ricotta & Blackberry Jam.

The Jam (2 slices)

$8.25

Fresh Ricotta & Blackberry Jam.

That's Amore (1 slice)

That's Amore (1 slice)

$4.50

Fresh Ricotta, pink salt, cracked pepper, and a drizzle of extra virgin olive oil.

That's Amore (2 slices)

That's Amore (2 slices)

$8.25

Fresh Ricotta, pink salt, cracked pepper, and a drizzle of extra virgin olive oil.

Lexi's Chicka Chicka Boom Boom (1 slice)

Lexi's Chicka Chicka Boom Boom (1 slice)

$4.50

Hummus, pink salt, pepitas, shredded carrot, and sesame seeds.

Lexi's Chicka Chicka Boom Boom (2 slices)

Lexi's Chicka Chicka Boom Boom (2 slices)

$8.25

Hummus, pink salt, pepitas, shredded carrot, and sesame seeds.

Toast with Grass Fed Butter (1 Slice)

$2.50

Toast with Grass Fed Butter (2 slices)

$5.00
Grain Free "Pagel" (Paleo friendly Bagel)

Grain Free "Pagel" (Paleo friendly Bagel)

$10.75

Pick any of our toasts, and have it on the most delicious, paleo friendly, "pagel!"

Coffee, Cold Brew, Tea, & more!

Hot Coffee (Small)

$2.75

Delicious, local, fresh ground coffee sourced locally from Barrington Coffee Roasters.

Hot Coffee (Large)

$3.15

Delicious, local, fresh ground coffee sourced locally from Barrington Coffee Roasters.

Cold Brew Iced Cofee

Cold Brew Iced Cofee

$4.00

Latte

$4.75

2 shots of Barrington Roasters Espresso & steamed milk of choice; feel free to add any sweetener or organic flavor syrup!

Mocha Latte

$5.25

Barrington Roasters Espresso, Steamed Milk, and Organic Holy Kakow Chocolate Syrup.

Double Shot of Espresso (Barrington Roasters Espresso)

$2.00

Butter Coffee

$6.00

Fresh ground Barrington Roasters coffee, grass fed butter, MCT Oil (contains coconut,) and Collagen Peptides; blended into delicious, frothy, long lasting energy boosting, keto-friendly, goodness.

Matcha Latte (iced or hot)

$4.65

Chai Latte (iced or hot)

$4.50

Perfectly sweetened Organic Chai Concentrate, blended with your steamed or cold milk of choice :)

Cold Buster Tea

Cold Buster Tea

$4.50

Coziness in a cup :) Green Tea with Mint, Local Honey from Billy C's of Southwick, Lemonade. Sniffles be gone!

Hot Tea (Harney & Sons)

$3.00

Hot Cocoa

$4.00

Smoothie Shop "Latte"

$4.50

Blended hot coffee, steamed milk, and organic sweetener or flavor of choice.

Iced Sweet Tea

$3.75

Arnold Palmer

$4.25

Half Lemonade, Half Sweet Tea.

Lavender Lemonade

$4.50
Mermaid Lemonade

Mermaid Lemonade

$4.50

Organic, lightly sweetened lemonade with blue spirulina.

Mango Lemonade

$4.50
Lexi’s Super Secret “Under the Sea Lemonade”

Lexi’s Super Secret “Under the Sea Lemonade”

$4.50

Lexi’s secret recipe: Organic lemonade, organic mango nectar, & blue spirulina 💛🧡💙

Dragonfruit Lemonade

$4.50

Gingerbread Latte

$4.85

Parfaits

Yogurt Parfait

Yogurt Parfait

$7.50

Yogurt, Strawberries, Blueberries, Granola (gf)

Soup’s On!

Small Tomato Basil

$4.50

gf & vegetarian!

Large Tomato Basil

$7.85

gf & vegetarian!

Quart Tomato BasilSoup

$10.75

gf & vegetarian!

Bliss Bawlz (variety changes daily)

Chai Bliss Bawlz

$2.00

Oats, Honey, Peanut, Butter, Hemp Protein, Chai Concentrate, Cinnamon, Nutmeg, Cardamom, Pure Vanilla.

Lunch Specials!

Cup of Soup & 1 Slice of Toast

$8.50

Cup of Soup & 2 Slices of Toast

$12.00

Bowl of Soup & 1 Slice of Toast

$11.75

Bowl of Soup & 2 Slices of Toast

$15.50

Hot Oatmeal Bowls

Hot Oatmeal Bowl

Hot Oatmeal Bowl

$6.75

Quick Oats & cinnamon, mixed with a dash of brown sugar, salt, & oat flour. Dream big & customize any way you like!

YumEarth Organic Candy for Easter!

YumEarth Giggles

$6.25Out of stock

YumEarth Lollipops

$8.25Out of stock

2 Bag Bundle! (1 of each)

$13.25Out of stock

2 Bags of Giggles

$11.75Out of stock

2 Bags of Lollipops

$15.25Out of stock

Retail Coffee

Kalledeverapura 12 oz. bag

$16.95

Sweet, delicate, buttery and creamy with filbert and milk chocolate flavors. This super smooth cup is basked in classic Indian character. It is grown in the Western Ghat mountains by the Shankar family who owns and stewards this land. Their complex approach to poly-culture farming includes providing a dense shade canopy of silver oak, jack fruit and fig with companion planting in the understory of vanilla, cardamom, and pepper vines. The orchard is home to a broad diversity of fauna including Jungle Pigeon, owl, deer, fox and wild boar. This coffee shines in the press and as espresso. For further details or suggestions for prepar

Been’s Beans Middle Pond (House Blend)

Been’s Beans Middle Pond (House Blend)

$15.00
Been’s Beans New Moon (Dark Blend)

Been’s Beans New Moon (Dark Blend)

$15.00

Macarons

Spiced Hot Cocoa

$2.85Out of stock

Maple Bacon

$2.85Out of stock

Chai Tea

$2.85Out of stock

5 for 12.75

$12.75Out of stock

Broken Macarons

$1.75Out of stock

Grab and Go Drinks

Bear’s Fruit Kombucha

$4.19

Bottled Water

$1.50

Celsius Natural Energy Drink

$2.25

Honest Juice Box

$1.50

Jones Cane Sugar Cola

$1.50

La Colombe Iced Coffee

$3.00

Pure Boost Hydration/Energy Stick Packs

$2.25

Zevia Soda

$1.75

Something & Nothing Seltzer - Rose & Hibiscus

$2.99Out of stock

Something & Nothing Seltzer - Yuzu

$2.99

Spindrift Seltzer (Strawberry Lemonade)

$1.99

Hint Fruit Infused Water (Zero Calorie)

$2.25

Flow Spring Water

$3.50Out of stock

Flow Strawberry Rose Water

$3.50Out of stock

Flow Watermelon Lime Water

$3.50Out of stock

Flow Cucumber Mint

$3.50Out of stock

Grab and Go Snacks

Bjorn Quorn Classic

$4.99

Bjorn Quorn Cloudy

$4.99

Bjorn Quorn Maple

$5.29

Bjorn Quorn Spicy

$4.99

Cape Cod Chips

$1.00

Chunk Nibbles - Pb Chocolate

$2.99Out of stock

Chunk Nibbles - Peppermint

$2.99

Chunk Nibbles - Strawberry

$2.99

Full Size Good Crisps - Aged White Cheddar

$3.85

Full Size Good Crisps - BBQ

$3.85Out of stock

Full Size Good Crisps - Salt & Vinegar

$3.85

Full Size Good Crisps - Sour Cream 'n Onion

$3.85Out of stock

Full Size Good Crisps- Original

$3.85Out of stock

Good Crisps Cheese Balls

$3.50Out of stock

Landcrafted Farms Beef Sticks

$2.00

Mini Good Crisps Regular

$2.50Out of stock

Mini Sour Cream n' Onion Good Crisp Chips

$2.50Out of stock

Pipcorn Cheese Balls

$5.00Out of stock

Pipcorn Cinnamon Twists

$5.00

Pipcorn Corn Dippers

$4.99

Pipcorn Small Cheese Balls

$2.75

Pipcorn Small Sea Salt Popcorn

$2.75

Pipcorn Small Spicy Cheeseballs

$2.75

Pipcorn Small Spicy Popcorn

$2.75

Pipcorn Small Truffle Popcorn

$2.75

Pipcorn Spicy Cheddar Cheese Balls

$3.99Out of stock

Pipcorn Spicy Cheese Balls

$5.00Out of stock

Pipcorn Truffle Popcorn

$5.00Out of stock

Popcorners

$1.00

Pure Boost Hydration/Electrolyte/Energy Stick Packs

$2.25

RX Bar Nut Butter Packets

$2.45

Rx Bar Protein Bar

$2.95

YumEarth Vitamin C Fruit Drops

$4.00

Hartford Baking Co Fresh Bread Loaves

HBC sourdough

$7.00Out of stock

HBC 7 Grain

$7.00Out of stock

HBC Brioche

$8.99Out of stock

Gran-Val Scoop Ice Cream

1 Scoop

$3.50

2 Scoops

$4.65

3 Scoops

$5.75

St. Paddy's Day Specials

The Lucky Leprechaun Shake (20 oz.)

The Lucky Leprechaun Shake (20 oz.)

$9.50

Gran-Val Scoop Vanilla Ice Cream, Banana, Organic Mint Syrup, Pure Vanilla, Green Spirulina, Milk of Choice; topped with Whipped Cream and Festive Sprinkles!

The Pot 'O Gold Smoothie Bowl

The Pot 'O Gold Smoothie Bowl

$11.25

Blended Mango, Banana, Pineapple, Honey, and Green Spirulina, topped with bluebs, banana, gluten free magic charms cereal (no artificial colors or flavors!) and a sprinkle of bee pollen.

Sweetheart Specials

The Love Potion No. 9 Latte

The Love Potion No. 9 Latte

$5.25

Barrington Roasters espresso, steamed milk, organic chocolate sauce, a dash of organic raspberry & rose syrups.

Stupid Cupid Smoothie

Stupid Cupid Smoothie

$9.50

Frozen Raspberries, Ghirardelli White Chocolate, Banana, Milk of choice, topped with whipped cream and Valentine’s sprinkles 💕

Chocolate Covered Strawberry Smoothie Bowl

Chocolate Covered Strawberry Smoothie Bowl

$11.00

Pink Hot Cocoa 💕

$4.50

Our oh so yummy Pink Hot Cocoa will definitely be your Valentine 💕 Ghirardelli white Chocolate & milk of choice, topped with real whipped cream & valentines sprinkle sprankles 😋 Oh, and what makes it pink?! Just a dash of organic beet juice powder (no artificial colors!!) Beet juice is loaded with antioxidants, and is rich in folate, manganese, potassium, iron, and vitamin C! Think pink! 💕

YumEarth Organic Candy

Valentine Organic Lollipops

$8.25

Valentine's Day Organic Giggles

$6.25

Fall Specials

The Honey Lavender Latte

The Honey Lavender Latte

$4.75

The Honey Lavender Latte with real honey, organic lavender syrup, and a sprinkle of lavender buds. 💜

Honey Cardamom Matcha Latte

Honey Cardamom Matcha Latte

$5.00

Chai Latte

$4.50

Buddy the Elf, What's Your Favorite Color?

Frozen Hot Chocolate

Frozen Hot Chocolate

$6.95

Ghirardelli Frozen Hot Chocolate, Milk of choice, Ice, topped with whipped cream, mini marshmallows, and crushed peppermint candy.

Peppermint Frozen Hot Chocolate

Peppermint Frozen Hot Chocolate

$7.50

Ghirardelli Frozen Hot Chocolate, Organic Peppermint Syrup, Milk of choice, Ice, topped with whipped cream, mini marshmallows, and crushed peppermint candy.

Peanut Butter Frozen Hot Chocolate

$7.50

Ghirardelli Frozen Hot Chocolate, Peanut Butter, Milk of choice, Ice, topped with whipped cream, mini marshmallows, and crushed peppermint candy.

Eggnog Latte

Eggnog Latte

$4.85Out of stock

Real eggnog, milk of choice, barrington roasters coffee, and a sprinkle of nutmeg! Enjoy Hot or Iced!

Gingerbread Latte

Gingerbread Latte

$4.85

Barrington Roasters Coffee, Milk of Choice, Cinnamon, Nutmeg, Organic Ginger Syrup, with a. sprinkle of cinnamon & ginger. (optional: add whip!)

Frozen Hot Chocolate & Peanut Butter Smoothie Bowl

Frozen Hot Chocolate & Peanut Butter Smoothie Bowl

$10.50

Ghirardelli Frozen Hot Chocolate, Banana, Real Cacao, Peanut Butter, topped with Strawberries, Banana, Gluten Free Granola, Crushed Peppermint Candies, and Mini Marshmallows.

Turmeric Cocoa Golden Latte

$4.85

Organic turmeric, organic cocoa powder, organic coconut milk powder, cinnamon, black pepper, organic vanilla, raw organic sugar, milk, of choice.

C-Bomb! Smoothie (20 oz. only)

$10.00

A super yummy mega-dose of Vitamin C (and lots of other immune boosting goodies, too!) Pomegranate, Cranberry, Camu Camu, Ginger, Turmeric, Cayenne, Local Honey, Mango, Mixed Berries, OJ, & Lemon!

Pandoughra’s Box Cookies

Nutella Stuffed Cookie

Nutella Stuffed Cookie

$6.00Out of stock

Dough: Chocolate Chip Stuffing: Nutella Topping: Sea Salt

Campfire S'more Cookie

Campfire S'more Cookie

$6.00Out of stock

Perfect treat for camping season or when you just want some marshmallow goodness.

All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 2:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info

Peace. Love. Smoothies. A cozy cafe offering smoothies, smoothie bowls, toasts, fresh, local coffee, exciting drinks, healthy snacks (lots of paleo and gluten free choices) and more! Come on in and say hello!

Website

Location

208 College Highway, Suite C, Southwick, MA 01077

Directions

Sunflower Smoothie Cafe image

