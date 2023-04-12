- Home
- Southwick
- Juice & Smoothies
- Sunflower Smoothie Cafe
Sunflower Smoothie Cafe
No reviews yet
208 College Highway, Suite C
Southwick, MA 01077
Popular Items
Wicked Whisk Baked Goods
Strawberry Pop Tarts (gf/plant-based)
gluten free, plant-based, dairy free!
Raspberry Cinnamon Roll Pop Tarts (gf/plant-based)
raspberry filling, cinnamon frosting, vanilla glaze swirl - gluten free, plant-based, dairy free!
Lemon Blueberry Pop Tarts (gf/plant-based)
blueberry filling, lemon glaze (gf/plant-based/dairy free!)
“Not your Mama’s Carrot Cake” Donuts (gf/plant-based)
Chocolate carrot cake donut, caramel cream cheese frosting (gf/plant-based/dairy free)
Funny-ish Bonez (plant-based)
Chocolate cake, peanut butter cream, covered in chocolate (plant based / dairy free!)
The Lemonade Bar
Watermelon Frozen Lemonade
Coconut Frozen Lemonade
Blueberry Frozen Lemonade
Mango Frozen Lemonade
Pineapple Frozen Lemonade
Acai Frozen Lemonade
Aloe Frozen Lemonade
Strawberry Frozen Lemonade
Mixed Berry Frozen Lemonade
Dragonfruit Frozen Lemonade
Mermaid Lemonade
Mango Lemonade
Lavender Lemonade
Raspberry Lemonade
Mixed Berry Lemonade
Raspberry Rose Lemonade
Blackberry Lemonade
Dragonfruit Lemonade
Ginger Lemonade
Arnold Palmer (1/2 Lemonade, 1/2 Iced Tea)
Matcha Lemonade
Lexi's Super Secret Under the Sea Lemonade
Smoothies
The Aloe, Mate!
The C-Bomb! (20 oz. only)
A super yummy mega-dose of Vitamin C (and lots of other immune boosting goodies, too!) Pomegranate, Cranberry, Camu Camu, Ginger, Turmeric, Cayenne, Local Honey, Mango, Mixed Berries, OJ, & Lemon!
Cocoalicious (12 oz.)
Chocolate Almond Milk, Cacao Nibs, Banana, Cacao Powder, Strawberries, Cinnamon, Vanilla.
Cocoalicious (20 oz.)
Chocolate Almond Milk, Cacao Nibs, Banana, Cacao Powder, Strawberries, Cinnamon, Vanilla.
Wanna Date? (12 oz.)
Dates, Banana, Milk, Vanilla
Wanna Date? (20 oz.)
Dates, Banana, Milk, Vanilla
The Nutmeg (12 oz.)
Peanut Butter, Banana, Milk, Cinn, Vanilla, Nutmeg
The Nutmeg (20 oz.)
Peanut Butter, Banana, Milk, Cinn, Vanilla, Nutmeg
Ooh La Colada (12 oz.)
Coconut, Banana, Pineapple, Milk, Vanilla
Ooh La Colada (20 oz.)
Coconut, Banana, Pineapple, Milk, Vanilla
Hulk Juice (12 oz.)
Kale, Wheatgrass, Pineapple. Mango, Banana, Milk
Hulk Juice (20 oz.)
Kale, Wheatgrass, Pineapple. Mango, Banana, Milk
Strawberrylicious (12 oz.)
Strawberries, Banana, Milk, Honey
Strawberrylicious (20 oz.)
Strawberries, Banana, Milk, Honey
The Glow Up (12 oz.)
Orange Juice, Mango, Pineapple, Coconut Water, Honey
The Glow Up (20 oz.)
Orange Juice, Mango, Pineapple, Coconut Water, Honey
Berry Garcia (12 oz.)
Mixed Berries, Peanut Butter, Milk, Honey
Berry Garcia (20 oz.)
Mixed Berries, Peanut Butter, Milk, Honey
Cawfee Tawk (12 oz.)
Cold Brew, Maple Syrup, Banana, Peanut Butter, Milk, Cacao
Cawfee Tawk (20 oz.)
Cold Brew, Maple Syrup, Banana, Peanut Butter, Milk, Cacao
Stay Gold, Ponyboy (12 oz.)
Dates, Banana, Mango, Milk, Turmeric, Cayenne
Stay Gold, Ponyboy (20 oz.)
Dates, Banana, Mango, Milk, Turmeric, Cayenne
Shake It Off (12 oz.)
Vanilla Ice Cream, Banana, Milk, Vanilla
Shake It Off (20 oz.)
Vanilla Ice Cream, Banana, Milk, Vanilla
The Frank Sinatra/My Way (12 oz.)
Pick 2 fruits, peanut butter, milk, honey, or maple syrup
The Frank Sinatra/My Way (20 oz.)
Pick 2 fruits, peanut butter, milk, honey, or maple syrup
Smoothie Bowls
Spring Macarons!
Let's Get Toasty
The Pom-Berry Toast (1 slice)
Fresh ricotta, a drizzle of strawberry jam, and pomegranate seeds.
The Pom-Berry Toast (2 slices)
The G.O.A.T. (1 slice)
Smashed avocado, tomato, sunflower micro greens, goat cheese, salt, cracked pepper, and a balsamic drizzle!
The G.O.A.T. (2 slices)
Smashed avocado, tomato, sunflower micro greens, goat cheese, salt, cracked pepper, and a balsamic drizzle!
The Italian Job (1 Slice)
Fresh Mozzarella, Basil, Grape Tomatoes, Balsamic drizzle, and a pinch of salt and fresh cracked pepper. *Pro-tip: add some avo!
The Italian Job (2 slices)
The 'Cado (1 slice)
Toast with smashed avocado and Himalayan pink salt, or, everything but the bagel seasoning.
The 'Cado (2 slices)
Toast with smashed avocado and Himalayan pink salt, or, everything but the bagel seasoning.
The Bee's Knees (1 slice)
Ricotta, blueberries, a drizzle of local honey, and a sprinkle of bee pollen.
The Bee's Knees (2 slices)
Ricotta, blueberries, a drizzle of local honey, and a sprinkle of bee pollen.
The King (1 slice)
Peanut butter, banana, granola, and a drizzle of local honey.
The King (2 slices)
Peanut butter, banana, granola, and a drizzle of local honey.
The Cocoa Berry Kiss (1 slice)
Chocolate hummus, sliced strawberries, local honey.
The Cocoa Berry Kiss (2 slices)
Chocolate hummus, sliced strawberries, local honey.
The Jam (1 slice)
Fresh Ricotta & Blackberry Jam.
The Jam (2 slices)
Fresh Ricotta & Blackberry Jam.
That's Amore (1 slice)
Fresh Ricotta, pink salt, cracked pepper, and a drizzle of extra virgin olive oil.
That's Amore (2 slices)
Fresh Ricotta, pink salt, cracked pepper, and a drizzle of extra virgin olive oil.
Lexi's Chicka Chicka Boom Boom (1 slice)
Hummus, pink salt, pepitas, shredded carrot, and sesame seeds.
Lexi's Chicka Chicka Boom Boom (2 slices)
Hummus, pink salt, pepitas, shredded carrot, and sesame seeds.
Toast with Grass Fed Butter (1 Slice)
Toast with Grass Fed Butter (2 slices)
Grain Free "Pagel" (Paleo friendly Bagel)
Pick any of our toasts, and have it on the most delicious, paleo friendly, "pagel!"
Coffee, Cold Brew, Tea, & more!
Hot Coffee (Small)
Delicious, local, fresh ground coffee sourced locally from Barrington Coffee Roasters.
Hot Coffee (Large)
Delicious, local, fresh ground coffee sourced locally from Barrington Coffee Roasters.
Cold Brew Iced Cofee
Latte
2 shots of Barrington Roasters Espresso & steamed milk of choice; feel free to add any sweetener or organic flavor syrup!
Mocha Latte
Barrington Roasters Espresso, Steamed Milk, and Organic Holy Kakow Chocolate Syrup.
Double Shot of Espresso (Barrington Roasters Espresso)
Butter Coffee
Fresh ground Barrington Roasters coffee, grass fed butter, MCT Oil (contains coconut,) and Collagen Peptides; blended into delicious, frothy, long lasting energy boosting, keto-friendly, goodness.
Matcha Latte (iced or hot)
Chai Latte (iced or hot)
Perfectly sweetened Organic Chai Concentrate, blended with your steamed or cold milk of choice :)
Cold Buster Tea
Coziness in a cup :) Green Tea with Mint, Local Honey from Billy C's of Southwick, Lemonade. Sniffles be gone!
Hot Tea (Harney & Sons)
Hot Cocoa
Smoothie Shop "Latte"
Blended hot coffee, steamed milk, and organic sweetener or flavor of choice.
Iced Sweet Tea
Arnold Palmer
Half Lemonade, Half Sweet Tea.
Lavender Lemonade
Mermaid Lemonade
Organic, lightly sweetened lemonade with blue spirulina.
Mango Lemonade
Lexi’s Super Secret “Under the Sea Lemonade”
Lexi’s secret recipe: Organic lemonade, organic mango nectar, & blue spirulina 💛🧡💙
Dragonfruit Lemonade
Gingerbread Latte
Soup’s On!
Bliss Bawlz (variety changes daily)
Lunch Specials!
Hot Oatmeal Bowls
YumEarth Organic Candy for Easter!
Retail Coffee
Kalledeverapura 12 oz. bag
Sweet, delicate, buttery and creamy with filbert and milk chocolate flavors. This super smooth cup is basked in classic Indian character. It is grown in the Western Ghat mountains by the Shankar family who owns and stewards this land. Their complex approach to poly-culture farming includes providing a dense shade canopy of silver oak, jack fruit and fig with companion planting in the understory of vanilla, cardamom, and pepper vines. The orchard is home to a broad diversity of fauna including Jungle Pigeon, owl, deer, fox and wild boar. This coffee shines in the press and as espresso. For further details or suggestions for prepar
Been’s Beans Middle Pond (House Blend)
Been’s Beans New Moon (Dark Blend)
Macarons
Grab and Go Drinks
Bear’s Fruit Kombucha
Bottled Water
Celsius Natural Energy Drink
Honest Juice Box
Jones Cane Sugar Cola
La Colombe Iced Coffee
Pure Boost Hydration/Energy Stick Packs
Zevia Soda
Something & Nothing Seltzer - Rose & Hibiscus
Something & Nothing Seltzer - Yuzu
Spindrift Seltzer (Strawberry Lemonade)
Hint Fruit Infused Water (Zero Calorie)
Flow Spring Water
Flow Strawberry Rose Water
Flow Watermelon Lime Water
Flow Cucumber Mint
Grab and Go Snacks
Bjorn Quorn Classic
Bjorn Quorn Cloudy
Bjorn Quorn Maple
Bjorn Quorn Spicy
Cape Cod Chips
Chunk Nibbles - Pb Chocolate
Chunk Nibbles - Peppermint
Chunk Nibbles - Strawberry
Full Size Good Crisps - Aged White Cheddar
Full Size Good Crisps - BBQ
Full Size Good Crisps - Salt & Vinegar
Full Size Good Crisps - Sour Cream 'n Onion
Full Size Good Crisps- Original
Good Crisps Cheese Balls
Landcrafted Farms Beef Sticks
Mini Good Crisps Regular
Mini Sour Cream n' Onion Good Crisp Chips
Pipcorn Cheese Balls
Pipcorn Cinnamon Twists
Pipcorn Corn Dippers
Pipcorn Small Cheese Balls
Pipcorn Small Sea Salt Popcorn
Pipcorn Small Spicy Cheeseballs
Pipcorn Small Spicy Popcorn
Pipcorn Small Truffle Popcorn
Pipcorn Spicy Cheddar Cheese Balls
Pipcorn Spicy Cheese Balls
Pipcorn Truffle Popcorn
Popcorners
Pure Boost Hydration/Electrolyte/Energy Stick Packs
RX Bar Nut Butter Packets
Rx Bar Protein Bar
YumEarth Vitamin C Fruit Drops
Hartford Baking Co Fresh Bread Loaves
Gran-Val Scoop Ice Cream
St. Paddy's Day Specials
The Lucky Leprechaun Shake (20 oz.)
Gran-Val Scoop Vanilla Ice Cream, Banana, Organic Mint Syrup, Pure Vanilla, Green Spirulina, Milk of Choice; topped with Whipped Cream and Festive Sprinkles!
The Pot 'O Gold Smoothie Bowl
Blended Mango, Banana, Pineapple, Honey, and Green Spirulina, topped with bluebs, banana, gluten free magic charms cereal (no artificial colors or flavors!) and a sprinkle of bee pollen.
Sweetheart Specials
The Love Potion No. 9 Latte
Barrington Roasters espresso, steamed milk, organic chocolate sauce, a dash of organic raspberry & rose syrups.
Stupid Cupid Smoothie
Frozen Raspberries, Ghirardelli White Chocolate, Banana, Milk of choice, topped with whipped cream and Valentine’s sprinkles 💕
Chocolate Covered Strawberry Smoothie Bowl
Pink Hot Cocoa 💕
Our oh so yummy Pink Hot Cocoa will definitely be your Valentine 💕 Ghirardelli white Chocolate & milk of choice, topped with real whipped cream & valentines sprinkle sprankles 😋 Oh, and what makes it pink?! Just a dash of organic beet juice powder (no artificial colors!!) Beet juice is loaded with antioxidants, and is rich in folate, manganese, potassium, iron, and vitamin C! Think pink! 💕
YumEarth Organic Candy
Fall Specials
Buddy the Elf, What's Your Favorite Color?
Frozen Hot Chocolate
Ghirardelli Frozen Hot Chocolate, Milk of choice, Ice, topped with whipped cream, mini marshmallows, and crushed peppermint candy.
Peppermint Frozen Hot Chocolate
Ghirardelli Frozen Hot Chocolate, Organic Peppermint Syrup, Milk of choice, Ice, topped with whipped cream, mini marshmallows, and crushed peppermint candy.
Peanut Butter Frozen Hot Chocolate
Ghirardelli Frozen Hot Chocolate, Peanut Butter, Milk of choice, Ice, topped with whipped cream, mini marshmallows, and crushed peppermint candy.
Eggnog Latte
Real eggnog, milk of choice, barrington roasters coffee, and a sprinkle of nutmeg! Enjoy Hot or Iced!
Gingerbread Latte
Barrington Roasters Coffee, Milk of Choice, Cinnamon, Nutmeg, Organic Ginger Syrup, with a. sprinkle of cinnamon & ginger. (optional: add whip!)
Frozen Hot Chocolate & Peanut Butter Smoothie Bowl
Ghirardelli Frozen Hot Chocolate, Banana, Real Cacao, Peanut Butter, topped with Strawberries, Banana, Gluten Free Granola, Crushed Peppermint Candies, and Mini Marshmallows.
Turmeric Cocoa Golden Latte
Organic turmeric, organic cocoa powder, organic coconut milk powder, cinnamon, black pepper, organic vanilla, raw organic sugar, milk, of choice.
C-Bomb! Smoothie (20 oz. only)
A super yummy mega-dose of Vitamin C (and lots of other immune boosting goodies, too!) Pomegranate, Cranberry, Camu Camu, Ginger, Turmeric, Cayenne, Local Honey, Mango, Mixed Berries, OJ, & Lemon!
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 2:00 pm
Peace. Love. Smoothies. A cozy cafe offering smoothies, smoothie bowls, toasts, fresh, local coffee, exciting drinks, healthy snacks (lots of paleo and gluten free choices) and more! Come on in and say hello!
208 College Highway, Suite C, Southwick, MA 01077