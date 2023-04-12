Sunflower Smoothie Cafe

Kalledeverapura 12 oz. bag

$16.95

Sweet, delicate, buttery and creamy with filbert and milk chocolate flavors. This super smooth cup is basked in classic Indian character. It is grown in the Western Ghat mountains by the Shankar family who owns and stewards this land. Their complex approach to poly-culture farming includes providing a dense shade canopy of silver oak, jack fruit and fig with companion planting in the understory of vanilla, cardamom, and pepper vines. The orchard is home to a broad diversity of fauna including Jungle Pigeon, owl, deer, fox and wild boar. This coffee shines in the press and as espresso. For further details or suggestions for prepar