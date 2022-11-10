- Home
MayMay's
103 W Rusk Street
Mount Enterprise, TX 75681
Popular Items
Coffee
Cafe Latte
double espresso shot, steamed milk
Single Flavor Latte
Espresso, Steamed Milk, 1 Flavor of Choice.
Boon's Bottom- Salted Caramel
Signature Latte- Espresso, Steamed Milk, Salted Caramel
Railroad Ave- White Mocha, Hazelnut
Signature Latte- Espresso, Steamed Milk, White Mocha, Hazelnut
Pine Curtain- Maple Bourbon
Signature Latte- Espresso, Steamed Milk, Maple Bourbon
Southern Belle- Vanilla, Brown Sugar
Signature Latte- Espresso, Steamed Milk, Vanilla & Brown Sugar
Bumblebee- Honey Lavender
Signature Latte- Espresso, Steamed Milk, Honey Lavender
Multi-Flavor Latte
Latte with more than 1 flavor. (May choose up to 3)
Caramel Macchiato
Vanilla, Steamed Milk, Espresso, Caramel Drizzle. *If you would like a frozen version of this drink you can order a vanilla single flavor latte with caramel drizzle.
Cappuccino
Espresso, steamed milk, milk foam.
Americano
Espresso and water.
Cortado
Traditional 4oz. drink- 2oz. espresso with 2oz. steamed milk.
Doppio
Double shot of espresso.
Iced Coffee
Cold Brew
Bulletproof
Drip coffee, heavy cream, MCT oil, butter. Additional syrup flavors optional.
Keto Vanilla Latte
Sugar Free Vanilla Latte with Heavy Cream
Whole Bean- 12oz bag
Red Ole
1 part espresso, 1 part steamed milk, 2 parts drip coffee
Drip Coffee
Pumpkin Spice Latte
Espresso, Steamed Milk, and our house made Pumpkin Spice syrup.
8 oz Hot Latte
Non-Coffee
Teas
Chai Tea Latte
Chai Tea Concentrate, Milk
London Fog
Earl Grey Tea, Vanilla, Steamed Milk
Get Well Soon
Herbal Tea, Honey, Peppermint, Steamed Lemonade
English Breakfast Tea
Tazo English Breakfast- Malty Black Tea. Caffeinated.
Earl Grey Tea
Tazo Earl Grey- Black Tea with Bergamot Essence. Caffeinated.
Passion, Herbal Tea
Tazzo Passion- Hibiscus, Orange Peel, Rose Hips, Lemongrass & Passion Fruit Flavors. Caffeine-Free.
Calm, Chamomile Tea
Tazo Calm- Chamomile, Hibiscus, Spearmint & Rose Petals. Caffeine-Free.
Sweet Tea
Unsweet Tea
Pumpkin Chai
Our traditional Chai latte with our house made pumpkin spice syrup.
Soda
Breakfast
Morning Roll (Single)
Pork sausage and cheese kolache
Biscuit & Gravy
Buttermilk Biscuit, Pork Sausage Crumble, Cream Gravy.
The Hill Country
Pork Sausage Patty, Egg, and American Cheese on a Buttermilk Biscuit.
DOZEN, Morning Rolls
12 Morning Rolls (Pork sausage and cheese Kolaches)
Biscuit
Southern Style Biscuit with garlic butter. Jelly, Optional.
Hot Hog
Ham, Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Tomato, and Spicy Mayo on a Toasted Croissant.
The 822
Turkey, Egg, Provolone Cheese, Spinach and Pesto on Toasted Sourdough.
The Cross Country
Donuts & Pastries
Single Cake Donut
A perfect donut of your choosing! (If we are out of stock on your selection, we will sub a Plain Glaze Cake)
KETO Donuts
Almond Flour DonutTopped with Monkfruit sweetened Cream Cheese then topped w/ your choice of Bacon or Walnuts. (Substiutions of each Keto option are possible based on availability)
3 Count - Cake Donuts
3 Donuts of your choosing! Mix and Match! Have fun with it! (If we are out of stock on your selection, we will sub a Plain Glaze Cake)
6 Count - Cake Donuts
6 Donuts of your choosing! Mix and Match! Have fun with it! (If we are out of stock on your selection, we will sub a Plain Glaze Cake)
12 Count - Cake Donuts
12 Donuts of your choosing! Mix and Match! Have fun with it! (If we are out of stock on your selection, we will sub a Plain Glaze Cake)
Cranberry Orange Scone
Southern Style Cinnamon Roll
Burgers & Sandwiches & Salads
Smash Burger
1/3 lb. smash burger cooked fresh on a flat top. Served on a brioche bun. Your choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, mayo, mustard, or ketchup. (Cheese is an additional charge) NOTE: Burgers with NO CHEESE may crumble, as the cheese helps keep the fresh patties together.
Onion Smash Burger
1/3 lb. burger smashed into grilled onions. Served on a brioche bun. Your choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, mayo, mustard, or ketchup. (Cheese is an additional charge) NOTE: Burgers with NO CHEESE may crumble, as the cheese helps keep the fresh patties together.
Bacon Smash Burger
1/3 lb. burger smashed into crumbled bacon. Served on Brioche Bun. Your choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, mayo, mustard, or ketchup. (Cheese is an additional charge) NOTE: Burgers with NO CHEESE may crumble, as the cheese helps keep the fresh patties together.
Jalapeno Smash Burger
1/3 lb. burger smashed and grilled onto diced jalapenos. Served on a Brioche Bun. Your choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, mayo, mustard, or ketchup. (Cheese is an additional charge) NOTE: Burgers with NO CHEESE may crumble, as the cheese helps keep the fresh patties together.
Pineapple Smash Burger
1/3 lb. burger smashed into grilled pineapple tidbits. Served on a brioche bun. Your choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, mayo, mustard, or ketchup. (Cheese is an additional charge) NOTE: Burgers with NO CHEESE may crumble, as the cheese helps keep the fresh patties together.
Chicken Strip Basket
Battered and fried Chicken Tenders, served with golden brown french fries.
Chicken Strips A La Carte
Breaded and fried chicken strips.
Chicken Pesto Sandwich
Grilled chicken, diced tomatoes, spinach, mozzarella, pesto, on ciabatta bread.
Club Sandwich
Turkey, ham, bacon, cheddar, provolone, lettuce, tomato, honey mustard, mayo, on sourdough.
Chicken Salad Sandwich
Chicken salad with apples, cranberries and walnuts, served with lettuce and tomato on a croissant.
Hot Hog
Fries
Chips
Kettle Cooked Sea Salt Potato Chips.
Caesar Salad
Iceberg Lettuce, Shredded Parmesan, Croutons, and Caesar Dressing.
Farmer's Market
Baby Spinach, Walnuts,Cranberries, Shredded Carrots, Your Choice of Dressing.
Pizza & Wings
Pepperoni
Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni
Cheese
Red Sauce, Double Mozzarella
Hamburger
Red Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Hamburger seasoned and grilled in house.
Great White
Alfredo Sauce, Double Mozzarella
Supreme
Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Sausage, Bell Pepper, Mushroom, Olive, Onion
Hawaiian
Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Ham, Pineapple, Onion
Meat Lovers
Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Sausage, Bacon
Build Your Own
Crust, Sauce, Mozzarella, Toppings of Choice - $1.45 ea. additional topping
Coat's Special
Alfredo Sauce, Chicken, Spinach, Onion
Wildcat
BBQ Sauce, Chicken, Red Onion
Fire Station
Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Jalapeno, Bell Pepper
Pump Station
Alfredo Sauce, Mozzarella, Sausage, Mushroom, Onion
Chickeroni
Alfredo Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Chicken, Bell pepper, Onion, Olive
Boneless Wings
MayMay's Merch
Mug
Tumbler
Soft Cotton MayMay's CoDoPiWi Windmill
Sublimated MayMay's CoDoPiWi Windmill
Youth MayMay's CoDoPiWi Windmill
Black Mt Enterprise Tshirt, Short Sleeve
Short sleeve cotton Tshirts with the MayMay's Logo on the front and a Menu crossword puzzle on the back, spelling 'Mount Enterprise, TX.'
|Sunday
|6:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|6:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|6:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:30 am - 10:00 pm
Specialty Coffee and Mini Cake Donuts (Pizza, Wings, and other food specials coming soon!)
103 W Rusk Street, Mount Enterprise, TX 75681