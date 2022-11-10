Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Burgers
Sandwiches

MayMay's

review star

No reviews yet

103 W Rusk Street

Mount Enterprise, TX 75681

Order Again

Popular Items

Smash Burger
Pepperoni
Chicken Strip Basket

Coffee

Cafe Latte

$3.55+

double espresso shot, steamed milk

Single Flavor Latte

$3.55+

Espresso, Steamed Milk, 1 Flavor of Choice.

Boon's Bottom- Salted Caramel

$4.25+

Signature Latte- Espresso, Steamed Milk, Salted Caramel

Railroad Ave- White Mocha, Hazelnut

$4.25+

Signature Latte- Espresso, Steamed Milk, White Mocha, Hazelnut

Pine Curtain- Maple Bourbon

$4.25+

Signature Latte- Espresso, Steamed Milk, Maple Bourbon

Southern Belle- Vanilla, Brown Sugar

$4.25+

Signature Latte- Espresso, Steamed Milk, Vanilla & Brown Sugar

Bumblebee- Honey Lavender

$4.25+

Signature Latte- Espresso, Steamed Milk, Honey Lavender

Multi-Flavor Latte

$4.25+

Latte with more than 1 flavor. (May choose up to 3)

Caramel Macchiato

$4.25+

Vanilla, Steamed Milk, Espresso, Caramel Drizzle. *If you would like a frozen version of this drink you can order a vanilla single flavor latte with caramel drizzle.

Cappuccino

$3.50+

Espresso, steamed milk, milk foam.

Americano

$2.95+

Espresso and water.

Cortado

$3.25

Traditional 4oz. drink- 2oz. espresso with 2oz. steamed milk.

Doppio

$2.75

Double shot of espresso.

Iced Coffee

$2.55+

Cold Brew

$2.95+Out of stock

Bulletproof

$3.55+

Drip coffee, heavy cream, MCT oil, butter. Additional syrup flavors optional.

Keto Vanilla Latte

$5.15+

Sugar Free Vanilla Latte with Heavy Cream

Whole Bean- 12oz bag

$16.00

Red Ole

$3.75+

1 part espresso, 1 part steamed milk, 2 parts drip coffee

Drip Coffee

$2.25+

Pumpkin Spice Latte

$4.25+

Espresso, Steamed Milk, and our house made Pumpkin Spice syrup.

8 oz Hot Latte

$3.25

Non-Coffee

Hot Chocolate

$1.99+

Chocolate, Steamed Milk

Steamer

$3.05+

Any Latte without espresso.

Chocolate Milk

$2.25+

Chocolate, milk

Smoothies

$5.25+

Blended fruit puree, no added sugars.

Cup of Ice

$0.25+

Cup of Water

$0.25+

Cup of Milk

$2.50+

Teas

Chai Tea Latte

$4.25+

Chai Tea Concentrate, Milk

London Fog

$3.55+

Earl Grey Tea, Vanilla, Steamed Milk

Get Well Soon

$3.25+

Herbal Tea, Honey, Peppermint, Steamed Lemonade

English Breakfast Tea

$2.55+

Tazo English Breakfast- Malty Black Tea. Caffeinated.

Earl Grey Tea

$2.55+

Tazo Earl Grey- Black Tea with Bergamot Essence. Caffeinated.

Passion, Herbal Tea

$2.55+

Tazzo Passion- Hibiscus, Orange Peel, Rose Hips, Lemongrass & Passion Fruit Flavors. Caffeine-Free.

Calm, Chamomile Tea

$2.55+

Tazo Calm- Chamomile, Hibiscus, Spearmint & Rose Petals. Caffeine-Free.

Sweet Tea

$1.55+

Unsweet Tea

$1.55+

Pumpkin Chai

$4.55+

Our traditional Chai latte with our house made pumpkin spice syrup.

Soda

Coca Cola

$1.55+

Coke Zero

$1.55+

Diet Coke

$1.55+

Dr. Pepper

$1.55+

Diet Dr. Pepper

$1.55+

Sprite

$1.55+

Root Beer

$1.55+

Lemonade

$1.55+

Sweet Tea

$1.55+

Unsweet Tea

$1.55+

Breakfast

Morning Roll (Single)

$1.50Out of stock

Pork sausage and cheese kolache

Biscuit & Gravy

$3.25Out of stock

Buttermilk Biscuit, Pork Sausage Crumble, Cream Gravy.

The Hill Country

$3.50Out of stock

Pork Sausage Patty, Egg, and American Cheese on a Buttermilk Biscuit.

DOZEN, Morning Rolls

$12.00Out of stock

12 Morning Rolls (Pork sausage and cheese Kolaches)

Biscuit

$1.50Out of stock

Southern Style Biscuit with garlic butter. Jelly, Optional.

Hot Hog

$5.50Out of stock

Ham, Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Tomato, and Spicy Mayo on a Toasted Croissant.

The 822

$5.50Out of stock

Turkey, Egg, Provolone Cheese, Spinach and Pesto on Toasted Sourdough.

The Cross Country

$4.50Out of stock

Donuts & Pastries

Single Cake Donut

$0.60

A perfect donut of your choosing! (If we are out of stock on your selection, we will sub a Plain Glaze Cake)

KETO Donuts

$1.56+Out of stock

Almond Flour DonutTopped with Monkfruit sweetened Cream Cheese then topped w/ your choice of Bacon or Walnuts. (Substiutions of each Keto option are possible based on availability)

3 Count - Cake Donuts

$1.80

3 Donuts of your choosing! Mix and Match! Have fun with it! (If we are out of stock on your selection, we will sub a Plain Glaze Cake)

6 Count - Cake Donuts

$3.60

6 Donuts of your choosing! Mix and Match! Have fun with it! (If we are out of stock on your selection, we will sub a Plain Glaze Cake)

12 Count - Cake Donuts

$7.20

12 Donuts of your choosing! Mix and Match! Have fun with it! (If we are out of stock on your selection, we will sub a Plain Glaze Cake)

Cranberry Orange Scone

$2.00Out of stock

Southern Style Cinnamon Roll

$2.00Out of stock

Burgers & Sandwiches & Salads

Smash Burger

$6.95

1/3 lb. smash burger cooked fresh on a flat top. Served on a brioche bun. Your choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, mayo, mustard, or ketchup. (Cheese is an additional charge) NOTE: Burgers with NO CHEESE may crumble, as the cheese helps keep the fresh patties together.

Onion Smash Burger

$7.85

1/3 lb. burger smashed into grilled onions. Served on a brioche bun. Your choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, mayo, mustard, or ketchup. (Cheese is an additional charge) NOTE: Burgers with NO CHEESE may crumble, as the cheese helps keep the fresh patties together.

Bacon Smash Burger

$7.85

1/3 lb. burger smashed into crumbled bacon. Served on Brioche Bun. Your choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, mayo, mustard, or ketchup. (Cheese is an additional charge) NOTE: Burgers with NO CHEESE may crumble, as the cheese helps keep the fresh patties together.

Jalapeno Smash Burger

$7.85

1/3 lb. burger smashed and grilled onto diced jalapenos. Served on a Brioche Bun. Your choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, mayo, mustard, or ketchup. (Cheese is an additional charge) NOTE: Burgers with NO CHEESE may crumble, as the cheese helps keep the fresh patties together.

Pineapple Smash Burger

$7.85

1/3 lb. burger smashed into grilled pineapple tidbits. Served on a brioche bun. Your choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, mayo, mustard, or ketchup. (Cheese is an additional charge) NOTE: Burgers with NO CHEESE may crumble, as the cheese helps keep the fresh patties together.

Chicken Strip Basket

$7.45

Battered and fried Chicken Tenders, served with golden brown french fries.

Chicken Strips A La Carte

$6.00

Breaded and fried chicken strips.

Chicken Pesto Sandwich

$6.75

Grilled chicken, diced tomatoes, spinach, mozzarella, pesto, on ciabatta bread.

Club Sandwich

$6.75

Turkey, ham, bacon, cheddar, provolone, lettuce, tomato, honey mustard, mayo, on sourdough.

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$6.75

Chicken salad with apples, cranberries and walnuts, served with lettuce and tomato on a croissant.

Hot Hog

$5.50

Fries

$1.85

Chips

$1.85

Kettle Cooked Sea Salt Potato Chips.

Caesar Salad

$3.50+

Iceberg Lettuce, Shredded Parmesan, Croutons, and Caesar Dressing.

Farmer's Market

$4.50+

Baby Spinach, Walnuts,Cranberries, Shredded Carrots, Your Choice of Dressing.

Pizza & Wings

Pepperoni

$5.75+

Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni

Cheese

$5.75+

Red Sauce, Double Mozzarella

Hamburger

$5.75+

Red Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Hamburger seasoned and grilled in house.

Great White

$5.75+

Alfredo Sauce, Double Mozzarella

Supreme

$5.75+

Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Sausage, Bell Pepper, Mushroom, Olive, Onion

Hawaiian

$5.75+

Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Ham, Pineapple, Onion

Meat Lovers

$5.75+

Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Sausage, Bacon

Build Your Own

$5.75+

Crust, Sauce, Mozzarella, Toppings of Choice - $1.45 ea. additional topping

Coat's Special

$5.75+

Alfredo Sauce, Chicken, Spinach, Onion

Wildcat

$5.75+

BBQ Sauce, Chicken, Red Onion

Fire Station

$5.75+

Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Jalapeno, Bell Pepper

Pump Station

$5.75+

Alfredo Sauce, Mozzarella, Sausage, Mushroom, Onion

Chickeroni

$5.75+

Alfredo Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Chicken, Bell pepper, Onion, Olive

Boneless Wings

$6.95+

MayMay's Merch

Mug

$5.00

Tumbler

$20.00

Soft Cotton MayMay's CoDoPiWi Windmill

$20.00

Sublimated MayMay's CoDoPiWi Windmill

$35.00

Youth MayMay's CoDoPiWi Windmill

$15.00

Black Mt Enterprise Tshirt, Short Sleeve

$10.00+

Short sleeve cotton Tshirts with the MayMay's Logo on the front and a Menu crossword puzzle on the back, spelling 'Mount Enterprise, TX.'

All hours
Sunday6:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday6:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday6:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday6:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday6:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday6:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday6:30 am - 10:00 pm
Specialty Coffee and Mini Cake Donuts (Pizza, Wings, and other food specials coming soon!)

Location

103 W Rusk Street, Mount Enterprise, TX 75681

