Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Sandwiches

Java Jacks Coffee House Nacogdoches - 1122 North Street

524 Reviews

$

1122 North Street

Nacogdoches, TX 75961

Order Again

Popular Items

Cafe Mocha
White Chocolate Mocha
Cafe Latte

Drip Coffees

Drip Coffee

$2.00

Jack Hammer

$3.60

Cold Brew

$4.07

Nitro

$5.27

Cafe Au Lait

$3.06Out of stock

Pour Over

$4.07

Coffee Caddy

$26.62

Traditional

Cafe Latte

$3.40

Cafe Mocha

$4.26

Cafe Caramel

$4.26

White Chocolate Mocha

$4.26

Cappuccino

$3.47

Americano

$2.79

Royale

$5.46

Cortado

$4.26

Doppio

$3.50

Traditional Machiatto

$3.99

Specials

Almond Joy

$6.13

Black Tie

$6.13

Coco Loco

$6.13

Creme Brulee

$6.13

Double Chocolate Delight

$6.13

Hampton

$6.13

Milky Way

$6.13

Minty Mocha

$6.13

Mounds

$6.13

Nutty Irishman

$6.13

Snickers

$6.13

Turtle

$6.13

Raspberry Mocha

$6.13

Vanilla Nut

$6.13

Non Espresso

Hot Chocolate

$3.27

Spiced Chai

$4.93

Vanilla Chai

$4.93

Matcha

$5.06

Tea

$3.47

London Fog

$4.20

Steamer

$3.27

Smoothie

$6.19

Coke

$2.79

Topo Chico

$3.94

Dasani

$2.46

SmartWater

$3.60

Apple Juice

$2.93

Orange Juice

$2.93

Crangrape Juice

$2.93

Milk 12oz

$2.33

Milk 16oz

$2.79

Granita

$3.00

Still Rainwater

$3.60

Sparkling Rainwater

$3.94

Seasonal

Sparkling Italian Soda

$4.66

Raspberry Amaretto Latte

$5.85

Muscovado Latte

$5.85Out of stock

Brevado Cappuccino

$5.46

Lavender Latte

$5.85

Lavender London Fog

$5.13

Strawberry Blonde Cold Brew

$4.84

Pumpkin Pie Latte

$5.85

A Latte Sweetened with Housemade Pumpkin Pie Syrup

Spiced Berry Chai

$6.03

Our Classic Iced Spiced Chai with a Hint of Raspberry Syrup

Brown Sugar Cardamom Latte

$5.85Out of stock

Oat Milk Latte sweetened with Brown Sugar Cardamom Syrup

Pastries

Blueberry Muffin

$3.00

Orange Cranberry Muffin

$3.00

Banana Nut

$3.00

Harvest Muffin

$3.00

Chocolate Chip Muffin

$3.00

Blueberry Scone

$3.13

Orange Cranberry Scone

$3.13

Cinnamon Scone

$3.13

Cinnamon Roll

$3.66

Chocolate Croissant

$3.99

Cran. Nut Muffin

$3.00Out of stock

Vegan Croissant

$3.99

Bagel

$3.13

Croissant

$3.49

Valentine Cookie

$2.73Out of stock

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.73Out of stock

Pumpkin Bread

$3.49Out of stock

Grab-N-Go

Oatmeal

$5.40Out of stock

Cookie

$3.63

Banana

$0.61

Chips

$2.12

Chocolate coffee beans

$2.73Out of stock

To-Go Cup

$0.61

Apple

$0.61Out of stock

Pickle

$0.61

Sandwiches

Spicy Pig

$6.00

Morning Club

$6.00

Breakfast Croissant

$5.67

Breakfast Bagel

$5.67

BLT

$11.98

Turkey Sandwich

$11.98

Ham Sandwich

$11.98

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$11.98

Vegetarian Sandwich

$11.98

Paninis

Grilled Chicken Panini

$13.98

Double Cheese Panini

$13.98

Black Bean Panini

$13.98

Ham Panini

$13.98

Turkey Panini

$13.98

Wraps

Southwest Wrap

$12.71

Greek Wrap

$12.71

Club Wrap

$12.71

Hummus Wrap

$12.71

Italian Wrap

$12.71

Black Bean Wrap

$12.71

Java Jack's

Brazil

$20.00

Breakfast

$20.00

Colombia

$20.00

Costa Rica

$20.00

Decaf Espresso

$20.00

Decaf House

$20.00

Espresso

$20.00

El Salvador

$19.00

French Roast

$20.00

Guatemala

$20.00

Kenya

$20.00

Lumberjack

$20.00

Mexico

$20.00Out of stock

Red Dirt

$20.00

Sumatra

$20.00

Decaf Colombia

$20.00

Camino Real

Costa Rica

$18.00

Colombia

$18.00Out of stock

Ethiopian

$18.00

Kenya

$18.00Out of stock

Nicaragua

$18.00

El Salvador

$19.00

Papua New Guinea

$18.00Out of stock

Sumatra

$18.00

Shakes

Java Shake

$6.36

Milk Shake

$5.75

Other

Affogato

$5.39

1 scoop

$3.21

2 scoop

$4.79

Ice cream sandwich

$6.60
check markSeating
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday5:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday5:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday5:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday5:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday5:30 am - 9:00 pm
You can now order ahead from your favorite local Coffee Shop!

Website

Location

1122 North Street, Nacogdoches, TX 75961

Directions

