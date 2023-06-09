Restaurant header imageView gallery

Mill Cafe & Bake Shop LLC

69794 US Route 2

Moyie Springs, ID 83845

Other

Deviled Eggs

$4.00

Potato Salad

$5.00

Italian Pasta Salad

$5.00
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thank YOU for supporting our small local business!

69794 US Route 2, Moyie Springs, ID 83845

