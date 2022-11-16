Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
American

Monk's Bar and Grill Plover

review star

No reviews yet

1400 COMMERCE PLACE

PLOVER, WI 54467

Popular Items

Bacon Cheeseburger
Ultimate Monster Burger
Chicken Tender Wrap

Appetizers

5 Traditional Wings

5 Traditional Wings

$8.99

Traditional wings served with your favorite sauce or dry rub with ranch dressing.

10 Traditional Wings

10 Traditional Wings

$15.99

Traditional wings served with your favorite sauce or dry rub with ranch dressing.

15 Traditional Wings

15 Traditional Wings

$21.99

Traditional wings served with your favorite sauce or dry rub with ranch dressing.

20 Traditional Wings

20 Traditional Wings

$25.99

Traditional wings served with your favorite sauce or dry rub with ranch dressing.

5 Boneless Wings

5 Boneless Wings

$8.99

Boneless wings served with your favorite sauce or dry rub with ranch dressing.

10 Boneless Wings

10 Boneless Wings

$15.99

Boneless wings served with your favorite sauce or dry rub with ranch dressing.

15 Boneless Wings

15 Boneless Wings

$21.99

Boneless wings served with your favorite sauce or dry rub with ranch dressing.

20 Boneless Wings

20 Boneless Wings

$25.99

Boneless wings served with your favorite sauce or dry rub with ranch dressing.

Braided Pretzel

Braided Pretzel

$9.99

Braided pretzel served with two dipping sauces: nacho cheese and jalapeno cream cheese.

Bruschetta Hummus Plate

Bruschetta Hummus Plate

$11.49

Creamy hummus topped with house-made bruschetta, Parmesan cheese, and balsamic drizzle. Served with cucumbers, Kalamata olives and toasted mini naan breads.

Cheese Curds - Full

Cheese Curds - Full

$12.99

A Wisconsin tradition! Delicious white cheddar cheese curds battered and fried to a golden brown. Served with a side of marinara sauce.

Cheese Curds - Half

Cheese Curds - Half

$9.99

A Wisconsin tradition! Delicious white cheddar cheese curds battered and fried to a golden brown. Served with a side of marinara sauce.

Deluxe Nachos

Deluxe Nachos

$11.49

Crisp tortilla chips topped with nacho cheese, red onion, tomato, jalapenos and black olives with sides of fresh salsa and sour cream.

Fried Pickles - Full

Fried Pickles - Full

$12.99

Breaded dill pickle spears served with spicy ranch.

Fried Pickles - Half

Fried Pickles - Half

$9.99

Breaded dill pickle spears served with spicy ranch.

Monkey Fries

Monkey Fries

$12.99

Premium beer-battered fries loaded with melted nacho cheese and crispy chopped bacon. Served with ranch dressing.

Onion Straws - Full

Onion Straws - Full

$12.99

Sweet onion slivers with a light, made-fromscratch-style flour breading. Served with spicy ranch dressing.

Onion Straws - Half

Onion Straws - Half

$9.99

Sweet onion slivers with a light, made-fromscratch-style flour breading. Served with spicy ranch dressing.

Quesadilla

Quesadilla

$11.49

A fresh flour tortilla, stuffed with cheddar cheese, diced onions and peppers. Served with fresh salsa and sour cream.

Sweet Chili Cauliflower Bites - Full

Sweet Chili Cauliflower Bites - Full

$12.99

Tender bites of cauliflower tossed in sweet chili sauce, then topped with green onions and black sesame seeds.

Sweet Chili Cauliflower Bites - Half

Sweet Chili Cauliflower Bites - Half

$9.99

Tender bites of cauliflower tossed in sweet chili sauce, then topped with green onions and black sesame seeds.

Truffle Fries - Half

Truffle Fries - Half

$9.99

Seasoned with truffle salt and topped with Parmesan cheese and green onions. Served with lemon aioli.

Truffle Fries - Full

Truffle Fries - Full

$12.99

Seasoned with truffle salt and topped with Parmesan cheese and green onions. Served with lemon aioli.

Burgers

AA Breakfast Burger

AA Breakfast Burger

$14.99

Topped with two strips of bacon, a fried egg and cheddar cheese.

Alamo Burger

Alamo Burger

$15.99

Layered with bacon, mushrooms, caramelized onions, lettuce, tomato, and BBQ sauce - topped with two breaded mozzarella wedges.

Bacon Cheeseburger

Bacon Cheeseburger

$14.29

Finished with two strips of crisp bacon and American cheese.

Black & Bleu Burger

Black & Bleu Burger

$14.99

Grilled with Cajun seasoning with bleu cheese crumbles, bacon, and drizzled with bleu cheese dressing.

Black Bean Burger

$13.99

A blend of veggie, black beans, brown rice, onion, corn, red bell pepper and chiles - served with lettuce, tomato and salsa.

Classic Cheeseburger

Classic Cheeseburger

$12.79

Our 'Original' topped with a sliced of melted American cheese.

Beyond Burger

Beyond Burger

$15.99

It tastes just like a burger, but it’s created from plants. Dress it up or enjoy it plain.

It's All Gouda Burger

It's All Gouda Burger

$14.99

It's all in the cheese! Our monkburger stacked with fresh mushroom slices, smoked bacon, smoked gouda and chipotle mayo atop a fresh gourmet bun.

Jalapeno Bacon Burger

Jalapeno Bacon Burger

$14.99

This gourmet Monkburger is loaded with zip! Two strips of bacon, cheddar cheese, grilled fresh jalapenos and drizzled with Monk’s own spicy ranch dressing.

Mushroom & Swiss Burger

Mushroom & Swiss Burger

$13.99

A classic burger patty smothered in fresh grilled mushrooms and real wisconsin swiss cheese.

Smoked Brisket Burger

Smoked Brisket Burger

$15.99

Smoked brisket, bacon, Gouda cheese, lettuce, and tomato with sweet BBQ sauce and topped with a deep-fried pickle spear.

Turkey Burger

$13.99

A lean ground turkey patty seasoned with Monk's seasoning - served with lettuce and tomato.

Ultimate Monster Burger

Ultimate Monster Burger

$16.99

Two 1/3 lb. burger patties stacked with crisp bacon, mushrooms, Wisconsin cheddar, and Swiss cheese, pickles, and Monk’s special sauce with lettuce and tomato.

Sandwiches

The Ultimate Clubhouse

The Ultimate Clubhouse

$14.99

Sliced turkey, ham, smoked bacon, lettuce, sliced tomato, cheddar cheese and mayo stacked between three thick slices of wheat berry bread.

Monk's Classic Reuben

Monk's Classic Reuben

$15.79

Slowly cooked corned beef with our zesty monk's sauce, swiss cheese and sauerkraut. Served on our thick sliced marble rye bread.

Classic Crispy Chicken Sandwich

Classic Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$14.49

With Monk’s signature pickles and classic mayo.

Southwest Chicken Sandwich

Southwest Chicken Sandwich

$14.49

Cajun spices, crisp bacon, Wisconsin cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato and spicy ranch dressing.

California Chicken Sandwich

California Chicken Sandwich

$14.49

Swiss cheese, sliced avocado, lettuce, tomato and garlic mayo.

The Carolina

The Carolina

$14.49

Pulled pork and Monk’s coleslaw served with a side of chipotle BBQ.

Brisket Sandwich

Brisket Sandwich

$15.99

Smoked brisket, sweet BBQ sauce, melted Gouda cheese, lettuce and tomato.

El Cubano Sandwich

El Cubano Sandwich

$14.49

Monk's very own version of the cuban sandwich. Pulled pork carnitas, sliced ham, wisconsin swiss cheese, monk's signature pickles with our secret brown mustard. Pressed on cuban bread until golden brown.

Street Tacos

Street Tacos

$14.49

Flour tortillas filled with grilled cod, fresh Asian slaw, chipotle aioli and fresh cilantro. Three Tacos

Chicken Tenders Basket

Chicken Tenders Basket

$12.99

Four crispy chicken tenders served with your favorite dipping sauce.

Monk's French Dip

Monk's French Dip

$15.99

A toasted hoagie with a generous portion of shaved prime rib. Served with a side of au jus. Make it a deluxe! Add melty Wisconsin mozzarella cheese, grilled onion, peppers and mushrooms. - 1.99

Sicilian Salmon Sandwich

Sicilian Salmon Sandwich

$16.99

Grilled salmon on a toasted gourmet bun with garlic mayo, lettuce, red onion, housemade bruschetta, a drizzle of balsamic and Parmesan cheese.

Beyond Chicken Tenders Basket

Beyond Chicken Tenders Basket

$15.99

Four crispy chicken tenders served with your favorite dipping sauce.

Wraps

BBQ Chicken Wrap

BBQ Chicken Wrap

$14.49

A flour tortilla with grilled chicken strips, sweet BBQ sauce, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tri-colored tortilla strips and ranch dressing.

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$14.49

Chicken tenders tossed in spicy buffalo sauce, wrapped in a flour tortilla with bleu cheese crumbles, lettuce, tomato and red onion.

Chicken Tender Wrap

Chicken Tender Wrap

$14.49

Crispy chicken tenders wrapped in a fresh flour tortilla, stuffed with fresh lettuce, tomato, red onion, cheddar cheese, and ranch dressing.

Santa Fe Wrap

Santa Fe Wrap

$14.49

All natural grilled chicken, cheddar cheese, black bean corn salsa, avocado, lettuce, and spicy ranch all stuffed into a fresh tomato basil tortilla.

Salads

Cobb Salad

Cobb Salad

$14.99

Fresh greens topped with classic cobb ingredients: chopped bacon, sliced hard-boiled egg, heirloom tomatoes, avocado and crumbled bleu cheese. Served with grilled chicken and your choice of dressing.

Cranberry Mandarin Salad

Cranberry Mandarin Salad

$14.49

Fresh greens with dried cranberries, mandarin oranges, toasted walnuts, red onion and crumbled feta cheese. Topped with a seasoned grilled chicken breast and served with cranberry citrus vinaigrette.

Santa Fe Chicken Salad

Santa Fe Chicken Salad

$14.49

Fresh greens with red onion, fresh avocado, and cheddar cheese. Topped with our marinated grilled chicken, black bean corn salsa, and tri-colored tortilla strips. Served with spicy ranch dressing.

Monk's Taco Salad

Monk's Taco Salad

$14.49

Seasoned ground beef or grilled chicken with tomato, onion, black olives, cheddar cheese and tri-colored tortilla strips on fresh greens. Served with salsa and sour cream.

Crispy Chicken Chef Salad

Crispy Chicken Chef Salad

$14.99

Greens with cucumber, tomato, red onion, sliced egg, cheddar cheese, diced ham and topped with a sliced crispy chicken fillet - with choice of dressing.

Comfort Classics

Brisket Mac & Cheese

Brisket Mac & Cheese

$16.99

Tender beef brisket atop rich white cheddar macaroni and cheese, sprinkled with BBQ seasoning and panko breadcrumbs.

Crispy Chicken Mac'n Cheese

Crispy Chicken Mac'n Cheese

$15.99

White cheddar macaroni and cheese topped with crispy chicken tenders and toasted panko breadcrumbs.

Tot Bacon Mac & Cheese

Tot Bacon Mac & Cheese

$16.99

Creamy white cheddar macaroni and cheese with crispy seasoned tater tots topped with bacon, cheddar cheese, and green onions.

Pesto Chicken Mac & Cheese

Pesto Chicken Mac & Cheese

$16.99

Creamy white cheddar macaroni and cheese with pesto and crispy chicken, topped with house-made bruschetta and Parmesan cheese.

Kids Meals

Kids Burger

$7.50

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$7.50

Kids Cheeseburger

$7.50

Kids Chicken Nuggets

$7.50

Kids Grilled Chicken with Cheese

$8.50

Kids Mac & Cheese

$7.50

Kids Nachos

$7.50

Kids Pretzel

$7.50

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.50

Desserts / Shakes

Brownie

Brownie

$6.99

A rich chocolate brownie topped with vanilla ice cream, chocolate sauce and a dollop of whipped cream.

Reese's Peanut Butter Pie

$6.99

A smooth layer of milk chocolate and peanut butter mousse atop a crunchy cookie crust with a chocolate glaze, peanuts, Reese’s peanut butter cups, whipped cream, and drizzled with chocolate and caramel sauces.

Chocolate Chip Cookie Sundae

Chocolate Chip Cookie Sundae

$6.99

A large, warm chocolate chip cookie topped with vanilla ice cream, chocolate sauce, and whipped cream.

Shake

$5.99

Rich, thick and creamy shakes in your choice of vanilla, banana, chocolate or strawberry topped with wipped cream.

Soup

Bowl of Chili

$6.29

Bowl of Beef Veggie

$5.49

Bowl of Chicken Noodle

$5.49Out of stock

Sides

Large Coleslaw

$3.49

Side of Beer Battered French Fries

$5.29

Side of Fresh Potato Chippers

$3.99

Side of Sweet Potato Fries

$5.99

Tater Tots

$5.99

Side White Cheddar Mac & Cheese

$6.99

Side of Strawberry Go-Gurt

$1.99

Seasonal Menu

Beer Cheese Dipping Platter

Beer Cheese Dipping Platter

$12.99

Craft beer cheese dip with a toasted pretzel, seasoned chippers, celery sticks and slices of beer brat for dipping!

Ole Heineke Burger

Ole Heineke Burger

$14.99

A toasted pretzel bun stuffed with our classic burger and beer brat with melted Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, signature pickles and spicy brown mustard.

Bison Burger

Bison Burger

$17.99

Naturally lean bison patty on a toasted pretzel bun with lettuce, tomato, garlic mayo, muenster cheese, hot pepper bacon jam and rainbow microgreens.

Grilled Chicken Waldorf Salad

Grilled Chicken Waldorf Salad

$15.99

Crisp greens with diced celery, walnuts, dried cranberries, red grapes and red onion – topped with sliced apples and grilled chicken. Served with house-made Waldorf dressing.

Hot Honey Chicken + Waffles

Hot Honey Chicken + Waffles

$16.99

Two pearl-sugar waffles topped with crispy chicken breast, drizzled with hot honey sauce and topped with green onions.

Maple Bourbon Bread Pudding

Maple Bourbon Bread Pudding

$7.99

Creamy and custardy maple bourbon bread pudding with a scoop of vanilla ice cream, caramel drizzles and whipped cream.

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:31 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:31 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:31 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:31 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:31 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Monk's Bar & Grill has been known throughout the Midwest as THE place to go for a great burger and friendly service since 1947! We serve fresh, home-style burgers in a clean, family, fun-filled sports atmosphere.

