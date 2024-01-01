Plover restaurants you'll love
Monk's Bar and Grill - Plover
1400 COMMERCE PLACE, PLOVER
Popular items
Beer Cheese Dipping Platter
$12.99
Craft beer cheese with seasoned chippers, pretzel bites and slices of juicy bratwurst.
Jalapeno Bacon Burger
$12.69
This gourmet Monkburger is loaded with zip! Two strips of bacon, cheddar cheese, grilled fresh jalapenos and drizzled with Monk’s own spicy ranch dressing.
El Cubano Sandwich
$12.69
Monk's very own version of the cuban sandwich. Pulled pork carnitas, sliced ham, wisconsin swiss cheese, monk's signature pickles with our secret brown mustard. Pressed on cuban bread until golden brown.
Wiscow Plover
1400 COMMERCE PLACE, PLOVER
Popular items
14" Create-Your-Own Pizza
$14.49
Choose your size, crust, and toppings.
14" Wisconsin Pizza Fries
$13.99
Our hand-tossed thick pizza crust loaded with cheese and garlic, sliced perfectly for dipping into our classic marinara sauce.