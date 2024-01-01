Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Plover restaurants you'll love

Plover restaurants
Monk's Bar and Grill image

 

Monk's Bar and Grill - Plover

1400 COMMERCE PLACE, PLOVER

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Beer Cheese Dipping Platter$12.99
Craft beer cheese with seasoned chippers, pretzel bites and slices of juicy bratwurst.
Jalapeno Bacon Burger$12.69
This gourmet Monkburger is loaded with zip! Two strips of bacon, cheddar cheese, grilled fresh jalapenos and drizzled with Monk’s own spicy ranch dressing.
El Cubano Sandwich$12.69
Monk's very own version of the cuban sandwich. Pulled pork carnitas, sliced ham, wisconsin swiss cheese, monk's signature pickles with our secret brown mustard. Pressed on cuban bread until golden brown.
Wiscow Plover image

 

Wiscow Plover

1400 COMMERCE PLACE, PLOVER

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
14" Create-Your-Own Pizza$14.49
Choose your size, crust, and toppings.
14" Wisconsin Pizza Fries$13.99
Our hand-tossed thick pizza crust loaded with cheese and garlic, sliced perfectly for dipping into our classic marinara sauce.
Consumer pic

 

Mr Brews Taphouse-Plover

2012 County Road HH, Plover

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Appleton

Avg 4.5 (55 restaurants)

Oshkosh

Avg 4.2 (32 restaurants)

Wausau

Avg 4.3 (23 restaurants)

De Pere

Avg 4.6 (22 restaurants)

Stevens Point

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Baraboo

Avg 4.8 (10 restaurants)

Fond Du Lac

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Neenah

Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)

Kaukauna

Avg 3.3 (6 restaurants)
