The Montsweag 942 U.S. 1

review star

No reviews yet

942 U.S. 1

Woolwich, ME 04579

Popular Items

Fried Chicken Sandwich
The Montsweag Burger
Country Fried Chicken

Winter Menu

Soups

New England Clam Chowder

$6.00+

French Onion Soup

$11.00

Chef Crane's Chili & Cornbread

$12.00

Salads

House Salad

$10.00

Caesar Salad

$10.00

Beet Salad

$11.00

Wedge Salad

$13.00

Side Caesar

$7.00

Side House Salad

$7.00

Appetizers

Chef Crane's Cornbread

$9.00

Spinach & Artichoke Dip

$14.00

Mussels

$18.00

Totchos Grande

$16.00

Wings

$15.00

Calamari

$18.00

Hot Baked Pretzels

$14.00

Parmesan Bites

$10.00

Salmon Fritters

$15.00Out of stock

Tazo Ham & Polenta

$14.00

Desserts

Apple Crisp

$9.00

Bowl of Ice Cream

$5.00

Bread Pudding

$8.00

Flourless Chocolate Torte

$9.00Out of stock

A La Mode

$4.00

Cheesecake Trifle

$9.00

Cake Cutting Fee

$25.00

Chocolate Mousse

$11.00Out of stock

Strawberry cheesecake

$9.00

Flatbreads

Roasted Beets & Goat Cheese Flatbread

$14.00

Pepperoni Flatbread

$13.00

Marinara, cheese blend, pepperoni

Chicken Spinach Artichoke Flatbread

$15.00

Sandwiches

The Montsweag Burger

$14.00

Haddock Sandwich

$14.00
The Reuben

The Reuben

$16.00

Blackened Fish Tacos

$16.00

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

PBLT

$15.00

Entrees

Baked Haddock

$28.00

Baked Mac & Cheese

$18.00

Beef Stroganoff

$28.00

Beer Battered Fish & Chips

$26.00
Country Fried Chicken

Country Fried Chicken

$25.00

Grilled Salmon

$26.00

NY Strip

$40.00

Prime Rib

$30.00

Seared Scallops & Risotto

$32.00

Vegetarian Risotto

$21.00

Rustler Steak

$25.00

Merchandise

Winter Hat

$15.00

Sale T- Shirt

$5.00

Long Sleeve T-Shirt

$25.00

Logo Pint Glass

$8.00

Sweatshirt

$50.00

Yeti

$27.95

Sides

Gluten Free Bun

$4.00

Side Anchovies

$2.00

Side Au Jus

$1.00

Side Baguette

$4.00

Side Balsamic

$1.00

Side Basil Vinagrette

$1.00

Side Bleu Cheese Dressing

$1.00

Side Caesar Dressing

$1.00

Side Celery & Carrots

$3.00

Side Citrus Vinaigrette

$1.00

Side Coleslaw

$3.00

Side Cornbread

$4.00

Side Fries

$3.00

Side Garlic Aioli

$1.50

Side Gravy

$2.00

Side Honey Mustard

$1.00

Side Horseradish Cream

$1.00

Side Hot Honey

$1.00

Side Jalepeños

$1.00

Side Marinara

$2.00

Side Mayo

$1.00

Side Onion Crisps

$5.00

Side Pico

$2.00

Side Ranch

$1.00

Side Raw Horseradish

$1.00

Side Russian Dressing

$1.00

Side Seasonal Vegetables

$3.00

Side Sour Cream

$1.00

Side Tartar

$1.00

Side Tots

$4.00

Side BBQ

$1.00

Side Buffalo

$1.00

Side Mashed Potato

$3.00

Kids Menu

Kids Food

Kids Grilled Cheese & Fries

$8.00

Kids Haddock Bites & Fries

$8.00

Kids Chicken Tenders & Fries

$8.00

Kids Mac & Cheese

$7.00

Kids Flatbread

$8.00

Kids Cheeseburger & Fries

$9.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 1:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 1:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 1:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 1:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 1:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 1:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 1:59 am
Locally sourced fresh ingredients provide the foundation for a delicious, creative menu with something for everyone. Come give our menu a taste!

