Mo's Seafood & Chowder
195 Warren Way
Tolovana Park, OR 97145
Popular Items
Halibut Fish & Chips
Beer battered halibut fish & chips served with your choice of Mo's Clam Chowder, Coleslaw with Shrimp or Mo's Original Cabbage Salad with Shrimp.
Cup
Eight ounces of Mo's Famous Clam Chowder
Combo Basket
The perfect combination of panko breaded cod, breaded shrimp, clam strips and fries. Served with your choice of Mo's Clam Chowder, Coleslaw or Mo's Original Cabbage Salad.
FOOD
Appetizers
Clam Strip Appetizer
Tender and delicious breaded clams served with our house made cocktail sauce.
Crispy Shrimp Appetizer
Our crispy butterflied shrimp served with our house made cocktail sauce.
Shrimp Skewer Appetizer
Three shrimp skewers served grilled or blackened with our house made cocktail sauce.
Shrimp Artichoke Dip
Shrimp Cocktail Appetizer
Our tasty bay shrimp served with our house made cocktail sauce.
French Fries (Basket)
A large basket of our tasty fries.
Onion Rings (Basket)
A large basket of our classic onion rings.
1\2 Basket Onion Rings
Want some onion rings, but don't need the large basket, here is a half portion of our onion rings.
Steamer Clams
One pound of clams, served in a white wine broth with tomatoes and green onion.
Chowder
Bowl
12 ounces of our Famous Mo's Clam Chowder
*Large Bowl
16 oz of our delicious clam chowder
Cannonball
*Slumgullion Bowl
Our classic Mo's Clam Chowder topped with bay shrimp.
*Slumgullion Cannonball
Our sourdough bread bowl filled with Mo's Clam Chowder and topped with bay shrimp
Family Style Chowder
48 ounces of our Famous Mo's Clam Chowder
Garlic Bread
Two pieces of our Garlic Parmesan Cheese Bread
Home Baked Bread
Home baked white bread, served with butter.
Quart Hot Chowder
32 ounces of our Famous Mo's Clam Chowder
Empty Chowder Bread Bowl
Our sourdough bread bowl empty.
Chili
Seafood Baskets
Cod Fish & Chips
Panko breaded Cod Fish & Chips served with tartar sauce and your choice of Mo's Clam Chowder, Coleslaw with Shrimp or Mo's Original Cabbage Salad with Shrimp.
Clam Strip Basket
A perfect portion of tasty and tender clam strips served with your choice of Mo's Clam Chowder, Coleslaw with Shrimp or Mo's Original Cabbage Salad with Shrimp.
Breaded Shrimp Basket
Six butterflied and breaded crispy shrimp served with fries and your choice of Mo's Clam Chowder, Coleslaw with Shrimp or Mo's Original Cabbage Salad with Shrimp.
Shrimp Skewer Basket
15 shrimp grilled in garlic butter and served with fries and your choice of Mo's Clam Chowder, Coleslaw or Mo's Original Cabbage Salad.
Chicken Strip Basket
Good ol' fashioned chicken strips and fries served with ranch and your choice of Mo's Clam Chowder, Coleslaw with Shrimp or Mo's Original Cabbage Salad with Shrimp.
Cod Fillet
A lovely cut of cod either grilled with an herbed compound butter, or blackened. Served with your choice of side.
Salmon Fillet
A lovely cut of salmon either grilled with an herbed compound butter, or blackened. Served with your choice of side.
Pasta
Seafood Sandwiches etc
Cod Fish Sandwich
A tasty piece of flour dusted grilled cod served on a sesame seed bun with lettuce, tomato and tartar sauce
Bay Shrimp Melt
Bay shrimp salad and cheddar cheese grilled to perfection on our toasty bread. Served with your choice of side.
Tuna Melt
Tuna salad and cheddar cheese grilled to perfection on our toasty bread. Served with your choice of side.
Cod Fish Tacos
Three corn tortillas filled with our jalapeño garlic cilantro cabbage and topped with flour dusted grilled cod.
Shrimp Salad Sandwich
Classic bay shrimp salad served on a toasted sesame seed bun with your choice of side.
Tuna Salad Sandwich
Classic tuna salad served on a toasted sesame seed bun with your choice of side.
Burgers
Hamburger
6 oz. burger patty grilled to perfection and served with lettuce, tomato, onion and a pickle
Cheeseburger
6 oz. burger patty grilled to perfection topped with cheddar cheese and served with lettuce, tomato, onion and a pickle
Grilled Cheese
3 Cheese Grilled Cheese Sandwich is oh sooo cheesy and delicious
Beyond Burger
A vegan patty served with lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles and served on a sesame seed bun. Served with fries.
Chicken Burger
Grilled chicken breast or crispy chicken strips served on a brioche bun. Served with fries.
Salads & Breads
Dinner Salad
Mixed greens, topped with bay shrimp.
Dinner Salad NO Shrimp
Mixed greens, with tomato and your choice of dressing.
Cabbage Salad
Shredded cabbage topped with our original house dressing and bay shrimp.
Coleslaw
Coleslaw without Shrimp
Shrimp Louie
Bay Shrimp Stuffed Avocado
A ripe avocado sliced in half and filled with our delicious bay shrimp salad mix.
Tuna Stuffed Avocado
Kid's Korner
DRINKS
N/A DRINKS
Bottled Water
CBD Water - Blueberry
CBD Water - Ginger Yuzu
CBD Water - Passion Fruit
Bubly sparkling water
Sobe
Milk
Chocolate Milk
Hot water
Hot water with lemon
Kids water
Lipton Tea
Pepsi
Diet Pepsi
Dr. Pepper
Mountain Dew
Sierra Mist
Root Beer
Shirley Temple
Roy Rogers
Lemonade
Strawberry Lemonade
Ice Tea
Arnold Palmer
Coffee
Decaf Coffee
Hot Tea
Hot Chocolate
Mo Mocha
Apple Juice
Orange Juice
Cranberry Juice
Pineapple Juice
Kids Pepsi
Kids Diet Pepsi
Kids Sierra Mist
Kids Root Beer
Kids Mt. Dew
Kids Dr. Pepper
Kids Lemonade
Kids Strawberry Lemonade
Kids Milk
Kids Choc Milk
Kids Apple Juice
Kids Cranberry Juice
Kids Orange Juice
Kids Pineapple Juice
Kids Shirley Temple
Kids Rootbeer Float
BEERS
COCKTAILS
CHOWDER BASE & GIFT SHOP
Chowder Base
Come in and enjoy!
195 Warren Way, Tolovana Park, OR 97145