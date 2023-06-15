Restaurant header imageView gallery
Seafood
American

Mo's Seafood & Chowder

review star

No reviews yet

195 Warren Way

Tolovana Park, OR 97145

Popular Items

Halibut Fish & Chips

Halibut Fish & Chips

$22.95

Beer battered halibut fish & chips served with your choice of Mo's Clam Chowder, Coleslaw with Shrimp or Mo's Original Cabbage Salad with Shrimp.

Cup

Cup

$5.95

Eight ounces of Mo's Famous Clam Chowder

Combo Basket

Combo Basket

$21.95

The perfect combination of panko breaded cod, breaded shrimp, clam strips and fries. Served with your choice of Mo's Clam Chowder, Coleslaw or Mo's Original Cabbage Salad.

FOOD

Appetizers

Clam Strip Appetizer

Clam Strip Appetizer

$11.95

Tender and delicious breaded clams served with our house made cocktail sauce.

Crispy Shrimp Appetizer

Crispy Shrimp Appetizer

$12.95

Our crispy butterflied shrimp served with our house made cocktail sauce.

Shrimp Skewer Appetizer

Shrimp Skewer Appetizer

$12.95

Three shrimp skewers served grilled or blackened with our house made cocktail sauce.

Shrimp Artichoke Dip

$13.95
Shrimp Cocktail Appetizer

Shrimp Cocktail Appetizer

$8.95

Our tasty bay shrimp served with our house made cocktail sauce.

French Fries (Basket)

$3.95

A large basket of our tasty fries.

Onion Rings (Basket)

$8.95

A large basket of our classic onion rings.

1\2 Basket Onion Rings

$4.95

Want some onion rings, but don't need the large basket, here is a half portion of our onion rings.

Steamer Clams

Steamer Clams

$17.95

One pound of clams, served in a white wine broth with tomatoes and green onion.

Chowder

Cup

Cup

$5.95

Eight ounces of Mo's Famous Clam Chowder

Bowl

Bowl

$8.95

12 ounces of our Famous Mo's Clam Chowder

*Large Bowl

*Large Bowl

$10.95

16 oz of our delicious clam chowder

Cannonball

Cannonball

$12.95
*Slumgullion Bowl

*Slumgullion Bowl

$12.95

Our classic Mo's Clam Chowder topped with bay shrimp.

*Slumgullion Cannonball

*Slumgullion Cannonball

$15.95

Our sourdough bread bowl filled with Mo's Clam Chowder and topped with bay shrimp

Family Style Chowder

Family Style Chowder

$24.95

48 ounces of our Famous Mo's Clam Chowder

Garlic Bread

Garlic Bread

$3.00

Two pieces of our Garlic Parmesan Cheese Bread

Home Baked Bread

Home Baked Bread

$3.00

Home baked white bread, served with butter.

Quart Hot Chowder

Quart Hot Chowder

$14.95

32 ounces of our Famous Mo's Clam Chowder

Empty Chowder Bread Bowl

Empty Chowder Bread Bowl

$4.00

Our sourdough bread bowl empty.

Chili

Chili- Cup

$5.95

Chili- Cup as Entree

$5.95

Chili- Bowl

$7.95

Chili- Bowl as Entree

$7.95

Chili- Large Bowl

$9.95

Chili- Large Bowl as Entree

$9.95

Chili Chow

$12.95

Chili Chow- as Entree

$12.95

Chili Family Style

$22.95

Seafood Baskets

Cod Fish & Chips

Cod Fish & Chips

$18.95

Panko breaded Cod Fish & Chips served with tartar sauce and your choice of Mo's Clam Chowder, Coleslaw with Shrimp or Mo's Original Cabbage Salad with Shrimp.

Halibut Fish & Chips

Halibut Fish & Chips

$22.95

Beer battered halibut fish & chips served with your choice of Mo's Clam Chowder, Coleslaw with Shrimp or Mo's Original Cabbage Salad with Shrimp.

Clam Strip Basket

Clam Strip Basket

$15.95

A perfect portion of tasty and tender clam strips served with your choice of Mo's Clam Chowder, Coleslaw with Shrimp or Mo's Original Cabbage Salad with Shrimp.

Breaded Shrimp Basket

Breaded Shrimp Basket

$16.95

Six butterflied and breaded crispy shrimp served with fries and your choice of Mo's Clam Chowder, Coleslaw with Shrimp or Mo's Original Cabbage Salad with Shrimp.

Combo Basket

Combo Basket

$21.95

The perfect combination of panko breaded cod, breaded shrimp, clam strips and fries. Served with your choice of Mo's Clam Chowder, Coleslaw or Mo's Original Cabbage Salad.

Shrimp Skewer Basket

Shrimp Skewer Basket

$16.95

15 shrimp grilled in garlic butter and served with fries and your choice of Mo's Clam Chowder, Coleslaw or Mo's Original Cabbage Salad.

Chicken Strip Basket

Chicken Strip Basket

$14.95

Good ol' fashioned chicken strips and fries served with ranch and your choice of Mo's Clam Chowder, Coleslaw with Shrimp or Mo's Original Cabbage Salad with Shrimp.

Cod Fillet

Cod Fillet

$18.95

A lovely cut of cod either grilled with an herbed compound butter, or blackened. Served with your choice of side.

Salmon Fillet

Salmon Fillet

$20.95

A lovely cut of salmon either grilled with an herbed compound butter, or blackened. Served with your choice of side.

Pasta

Pasta Alfredo

Pasta Alfredo

$13.95

Our creamy alfredo sauce served atop linguine. Served with your choice of side and a piece of garlic cheese bread.

Seafood Sandwiches etc

Cod Fish Sandwich

Cod Fish Sandwich

$14.95

A tasty piece of flour dusted grilled cod served on a sesame seed bun with lettuce, tomato and tartar sauce

Bay Shrimp Melt

Bay Shrimp Melt

$15.95

Bay shrimp salad and cheddar cheese grilled to perfection on our toasty bread. Served with your choice of side.

Tuna Melt

Tuna Melt

$15.95

Tuna salad and cheddar cheese grilled to perfection on our toasty bread. Served with your choice of side.

Cod Fish Tacos

Cod Fish Tacos

$18.95

Three corn tortillas filled with our jalapeño garlic cilantro cabbage and topped with flour dusted grilled cod.

Shrimp Salad Sandwich

Shrimp Salad Sandwich

$13.95

Classic bay shrimp salad served on a toasted sesame seed bun with your choice of side.

Tuna Salad Sandwich

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$13.95

Classic tuna salad served on a toasted sesame seed bun with your choice of side.

Burgers

Hamburger

Hamburger

$13.95

6 oz. burger patty grilled to perfection and served with lettuce, tomato, onion and a pickle

Cheeseburger

Cheeseburger

$14.95

6 oz. burger patty grilled to perfection topped with cheddar cheese and served with lettuce, tomato, onion and a pickle

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$9.95

3 Cheese Grilled Cheese Sandwich is oh sooo cheesy and delicious

Beyond Burger

Beyond Burger

$14.95

A vegan patty served with lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles and served on a sesame seed bun. Served with fries.

Chicken Burger

Chicken Burger

$11.95

Grilled chicken breast or crispy chicken strips served on a brioche bun. Served with fries.

Salads & Breads

Dinner Salad

$5.95

Mixed greens, topped with bay shrimp.

Dinner Salad NO Shrimp

$4.95

Mixed greens, with tomato and your choice of dressing.

Cabbage Salad

Cabbage Salad

$5.95

Shredded cabbage topped with our original house dressing and bay shrimp.

Coleslaw

Coleslaw

$3.95
Coleslaw without Shrimp

Coleslaw without Shrimp

$2.95
Shrimp Louie

Shrimp Louie

$16.95
Home Baked Bread

Home Baked Bread

$3.00

Home baked white bread, served with butter.

Garlic Bread

Garlic Bread

$3.00

Two pieces of our Garlic Parmesan Cheese Bread

Bay Shrimp Stuffed Avocado

Bay Shrimp Stuffed Avocado

$16.95

A ripe avocado sliced in half and filled with our delicious bay shrimp salad mix.

Tuna Stuffed Avocado

Tuna Stuffed Avocado

$16.95Out of stock
Empty Chowder Bread Bowl

Empty Chowder Bread Bowl

$4.00

Our sourdough bread bowl empty.

Sweets

Marion Berry Cobbler

Marion Berry Cobbler

$5.95
Peanut Butter Pie

Peanut Butter Pie

$8.95
Kids Sundae

Kids Sundae

$4.95

Kid's Korner

Kid Cod Fish & Chips

Kid Cod Fish & Chips

$8.95
Kid Halibut Fish & Chips

Kid Halibut Fish & Chips

$15.95
Kid Crispy Shrimp

Kid Crispy Shrimp

$8.95
Kid Clam Strips

Kid Clam Strips

$7.95
Kid Burger

Kid Burger

$8.95
Kid Chicken Strips

Kid Chicken Strips

$8.95
Kid Grilled Cheese

Kid Grilled Cheese

$6.95
Kid Mac & Cheese

Kid Mac & Cheese

$7.95
Apple Sauce

Apple Sauce

$2.95

DRINKS

N/A DRINKS

Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$1.95
CBD Water - Blueberry

CBD Water - Blueberry

$5.00
CBD Water - Ginger Yuzu

CBD Water - Ginger Yuzu

$5.00
CBD Water - Passion Fruit

CBD Water - Passion Fruit

$5.00Out of stock

Bubly sparkling water

$3.95

Sobe

$3.95Out of stock

Milk

$3.00

Chocolate Milk

$3.95

Hot water

Hot water with lemon

Kids water

Lipton Tea

$3.95
Pepsi

Pepsi

$3.00
Diet Pepsi

Diet Pepsi

$3.00
Dr. Pepper

Dr. Pepper

$3.00
Mountain Dew

Mountain Dew

$3.00
Sierra Mist

Sierra Mist

$3.00
Root Beer

Root Beer

$3.00
Shirley Temple

Shirley Temple

$3.00
Roy Rogers

Roy Rogers

$2.75
Lemonade

Lemonade

$3.00
Strawberry Lemonade

Strawberry Lemonade

$3.95
Ice Tea

Ice Tea

$3.00
Arnold Palmer

Arnold Palmer

$2.75
Shirley Temple

Shirley Temple

$3.00
Coffee

Coffee

$3.00
Decaf Coffee

Decaf Coffee

$3.00
Hot Tea

Hot Tea

$3.00
Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$3.00
Mo Mocha

Mo Mocha

$3.00
Apple Juice

Apple Juice

$4.00
Orange Juice

Orange Juice

$4.00
Cranberry Juice

Cranberry Juice

$4.00
Pineapple Juice

Pineapple Juice

$4.00
Kids Pepsi

Kids Pepsi

$2.50
Kids Diet Pepsi

Kids Diet Pepsi

$2.50
Kids Sierra Mist

Kids Sierra Mist

$2.50
Kids Root Beer

Kids Root Beer

$2.50
Kids Mt. Dew

Kids Mt. Dew

$2.50
Kids Dr. Pepper

Kids Dr. Pepper

$2.50
Kids Lemonade

Kids Lemonade

$2.50
Kids Strawberry Lemonade

Kids Strawberry Lemonade

$3.00
Kids Milk

Kids Milk

$2.50
Kids Choc Milk

Kids Choc Milk

$3.00
Kids Apple Juice

Kids Apple Juice

$3.50
Kids Cranberry Juice

Kids Cranberry Juice

$3.50
Kids Orange Juice

Kids Orange Juice

$3.50
Kids Pineapple Juice

Kids Pineapple Juice

$3.50

Kids Shirley Temple

$2.50

Kids Rootbeer Float

$4.95

BEERS

Angry Orchard

Angry Orchard

$5.75
Black Butte Porter

Black Butte Porter

$5.75
Blue Moon

Blue Moon

$5.75
Bud Light

Bud Light

$4.95
Budweiser

Budweiser

$3.95
Corona

Corona

$5.75
O'Douls

O'Douls

$3.95
Widmer Hefeweizen

Widmer Hefeweizen

$5.75

Beachy Clean up

$6.95

COCKTAILS

Rogue Cranberry Elderflower Vodka Soda

Rogue Cranberry Elderflower Vodka Soda

$8.95
Rogue Cucumber Lime Gin Fizz

Rogue Cucumber Lime Gin Fizz

$8.95Out of stock
Rogue Ginger Lime Vodka Mule

Rogue Ginger Lime Vodka Mule

$8.95
Rogue Grapefruit Vodka Soda

Rogue Grapefruit Vodka Soda

$8.95
Rogue Lemonade Ice-Tea Vodka

Rogue Lemonade Ice-Tea Vodka

$8.95

White Claw

$6.95

WINES

NW Cabernet

NW Cabernet

NW Chardonnay

NW Chardonnay

$24.95
NW Pinot Gris

NW Pinot Gris

$24.95
NW Pinot Noir

NW Pinot Noir

$24.95
NW Riesling

NW Riesling

$24.95

CHOWDER BASE & GIFT SHOP

Chowder Base

Fresh Mo's Clam Chowder Base - 2 lb

Fresh Mo's Clam Chowder Base - 2 lb

$11.95

A quick and easy meal. Add Milk, Heat and Enjoy! It makes six cups of Mo's Famous Clam Chowder.

Whole Loaf of Home baked Bread

$6.00

Candy

Sarah Jo's Caramel

Sarah Jo's Caramel

$1.00

Home Cooked, Hand Wrapped Butter Cream Caramels

Taffy Bag

Taffy Bag

$5.50

14 oz bag of delicious saltwater taffy

Sugar Free Taffy

Sugar Free Taffy

$5.50

8oz Bag of Sugar Free Salt Water Taffy

All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

195 Warren Way, Tolovana Park, OR 97145

Directions

Gallery
Mo's image
Mo's image
Main pic

