Restaurant header imageView gallery
Thai
Bars & Lounges

Nari 1625 Post st

2,178 Reviews

$$

1625 Post st

san francisco, CA 94121

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Attributes and Amenities
check markReservations
check markGift Cards
check markCurbside Pickup
check markQR Codes
check markContactless Payments
check markOnline Ordering
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Nari is a modern Thai restaurant, merging traditional techniques with the seasonal bounty of California. Our tasting menu is served family style, and our heritage driven cuisine is enhanced with exceptional service, amazing cocktails and an extensive wine list.

Location

1625 Post st, san francisco, CA 94121

Directions

Gallery
Nari image
Nari image
Nari image

Similar restaurants in your area

The Snug - San Francisco
orange star4.6 • 582
2301 Fillmore Street San Francisco, CA 94115
View restaurantnext
Ben Thai Cafe
orange star4.6 • 1,566
1331 Polk St San Francisco, CA 94109
View restaurantnext
Delarosa - Marina
orange starNo Reviews
2175 CHESTNUT STREET SAN FRANCISCO, CA 94123
View restaurantnext
Jaranita Marina - San Francisco - 3340 Steiner Street
orange starNo Reviews
3340 Steiner Street San Francisco, CA 94123
View restaurantnext
Now open for Inside & Outside Dining, Take Out and Delivery!
orange star4.5 • 339
2379 Chestnut San Francisco, CA 94123
View restaurantnext
Boho Restaurant - Café Boho
orange starNo Reviews
3321 Steiner Street San Francisco, CA 94123
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in san francisco

SPQR
orange star4.1 • 6,032
1911 Fillmore st san francisco, CA 94115
View restaurantnext
Udon Mugizo - San Francisco - 1581 Webster St #217
orange star4.5 • 4,756
1581 Webster St #217 San Francisco, CA 94115
View restaurantnext
Roam Artisan Burgers - Fillmore
orange star4.0 • 2,690
1923 Fillmore Street San Francisco, CA 94115
View restaurantnext
Sift Dessert Bar - San Francisco
orange star4.5 • 1,866
2411 California St San Francisco, CA 94115
View restaurantnext
OCTAVIA
orange star4.3 • 1,120
1701 Octavia St San Francisco, CA 94109
View restaurantnext
Noosh
orange star4.2 • 1,077
2001 Fillmore Street San Francisco, CA 94115
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near san francisco
Potrero Hill
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
South Beach
review star
Avg 4 (4 restaurants)
NoPa
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Lower Nob Hill
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Presidio
review star
Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Russian Hill
review star
Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)
Inner Richmond
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Outer Sunset
review star
Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Stonestown
review star
Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston