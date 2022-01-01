Thai
Bars & Lounges
Nari 1625 Post st
2,178 Reviews
$$
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Nari is a modern Thai restaurant, merging traditional techniques with the seasonal bounty of California. Our tasting menu is served family style, and our heritage driven cuisine is enhanced with exceptional service, amazing cocktails and an extensive wine list.
1625 Post st, san francisco, CA 94121
