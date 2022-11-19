Restaurant header imageView gallery

Noosh

1,077 Reviews

$$

2001 Fillmore Street

San Francisco, CA 94115

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Aleppo Chicken Kebab
Aleppo Chicken
Brussels Sprouts

Catering

Pita Bread and Spreads

$62.00

Breads and spreads Crudite Green salad 14 pieces of falafel 4 chicken and 4 mushroom kebab (or all veggie) 1 seasonal veg meze 1 brownie, 1 pudding

Spreads by the Pint

$14.00

Crudites

$12.00

Green salad

$30.00

Mushroom Kebab Platter (10pcs)

$70.00

Chicken Kebab Platter (10pcs)

$70.00

Doner Kebab Platter (10pcs)

$70.00

Pork Kebab Platter (10 pieces)

$70.00

Seasonal Veggie Meze

$35.00

Mujadara Rice

$35.00

Crispy Smashed Potatoes

$35.00

Classic Red Flatbread (8pcs)

$19.00

Aleppo Chicken Flatbread (8pcs)

$22.00

Doner Flatbreads (8pcs)

$24.00

Brownies Bites

$20.00

Sides, Spreads, and Sauces

fresh house based pita
Falafel

Falafel

$10.00

five crunchy chickpea fritters with garlic lemon tahini sauce

Fresh Baked Pita and spread Platter

Fresh Baked Pita and spread Platter

$23.00

baked to order with whipped hummus, smoked yogurt, muhammara, and pickles

Crispy Smashed Potatoes

Crispy Smashed Potatoes

$11.00

rosemary, garlic, Lemon

Brussels Sprouts

Brussels Sprouts

$12.00

Pistachio, Ufra, Mint, Preserved Lemon

Avgolemono Soup

Avgolemono Soup

$7.00

chicken, rice, lemon, herbs

Fermented jalapeno zhug

Fermented jalapeno zhug

$2.00
Spicy garlic shatta

Spicy garlic shatta

$2.00
Lemon garlic tahini

Lemon garlic tahini

$2.00
Pickles

Pickles

$5.00

Noosh house made pickles

Shishito Peppers

Shishito Peppers

$10.00Out of stock

shakshuka hollandaise, cilantro, lime

Fresh Baked Pita

Fresh Baked Pita

$7.00

wood fired fresh pita bread

Kebab Plates

Two skewers served on a bed of mujadara with roasted red onion and fresh sumac veggies
Aleppo Chicken Kebab

Aleppo Chicken Kebab

$23.00

spicy chicken thigh, lemon garlic labneh tahini Two Skewers served with Mujadara, charred onion and crispy sumac veggies

Kofta Kebab

Kofta Kebab

$24.00

grass fed beef and lamb, spicy labneh, black tahini Two Skewers served with Mujadara, charred onion and crispy sumac veggies

Maitake Mushroom Kebab

Maitake Mushroom Kebab

$24.00

fermented jalapeno zhug Two Skewers served with Mujadara, charred onion and crispy sumac veggies

Pork Kebab

Pork Kebab

$23.00

chipotle harissa, yemeni spiced yogurt two Skewers served with Mujadara, charred onion and crispy sumac veggies

Kebab Flight

Kebab Flight

$30.00

One of Each Skewer. Chicken, Pork, Mushroom, and Kofta

Flatbreads

personal turkish-style savory pies from our wood-fired oven
Classic Red

Classic Red

$19.00

tomato sauce, halloumi, basil

Doner

Doner

$24.00

grass-fed beef and lamb, mozzarella, tomato, sumac veggies, fermented jalapeno zhug, labneh tahini

Aleppo Chicken

Aleppo Chicken

$22.00

tomato sauce, halloumi, avocado, sumac veggies, labneh tahini.. "Sumac veggies come in separate box"

Salads

Green Salad

Green Salad

$14.00

baby lettuces, fresh herbs, crunchy veggies, toasted seeds, preserved lemon dressing

Side Pork Kebab

$8.00

Drinks

Coke

Coke

$5.00

Dessert

Turkish Coffee Fudge Brownie GF

Turkish Coffee Fudge Brownie GF

$9.00

Dark Chocolate, Cardamon, Espresso

Attributes and Amenities
check markUpscale
check markFamily-Friendly
check markFormal
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markCryptocurrency
check markHigh Chairs
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 1:00 am
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Restaurant info

Noosh is excited to create a definition for fine casual, quick service dining. We look to elevate food, service, hospitality, and the aesthetic in the casual dining space! Visit us on Caviar, Doordash, and Grubhub for Delivery and Open table to make a reservation

Website

Location

2001 Fillmore Street, San Francisco, CA 94115

Directions

Gallery
Noosh image
Noosh image
Noosh image

Similar restaurants in your area

The Tailor's Son
orange starNo Reviews
2049 Fillmore Street San Francisco, CA 94115
View restaurantnext
SPQR
orange star4.1 • 6,032
1911 Fillmore st san francisco, CA 94115
View restaurantnext
The Snug - San Francisco
orange star4.6 • 582
2301 Fillmore Street San Francisco, CA 94115
View restaurantnext
Chouquet's Restaurant
orange star4.2 • 427
2500 Washington St San Francisco, CA 94115
View restaurantnext
Pizzeria Delfina - Pacific Heights
orange starNo Reviews
2406 California Street San Francisco, CA 94115
View restaurantnext
Woodhouse Fish Co. - Fillmore
orange starNo Reviews
1914 Fillmore St. San Francisco, CA 94115
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in San Francisco

SPQR
orange star4.1 • 6,032
1911 Fillmore st san francisco, CA 94115
View restaurantnext
Udon Mugizo - San Francisco - 1581 Webster St #217
orange star4.5 • 4,756
1581 Webster St #217 San Francisco, CA 94115
View restaurantnext
Roam Artisan Burgers - Fillmore
orange star4.0 • 2,690
1923 Fillmore Street San Francisco, CA 94115
View restaurantnext
Nari - 1625 Post st
orange star4.5 • 2,178
1625 Post st san francisco, CA 94121
View restaurantnext
Sift Dessert Bar - San Francisco
orange star4.5 • 1,866
2411 California St San Francisco, CA 94115
View restaurantnext
OCTAVIA
orange star4.3 • 1,120
1701 Octavia St San Francisco, CA 94109
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near San Francisco
Potrero Hill
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
South Beach
review star
Avg 4 (4 restaurants)
NoPa
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Lower Nob Hill
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Presidio
review star
Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Russian Hill
review star
Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)
Inner Richmond
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Outer Sunset
review star
Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Stonestown
review star
Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston