North Wind Bread Company

Prairie Bee Wraps Bees Wax Bread Bag

$24.00

Keep bread fresh without all the plastic. Our beeswax bread bags are perfect for storing all of your baking. Just load and fold them over for easy storage. They are natural, non-toxic, reusable, biodegradable and keep food fresh longer. Large 12 x 15" bag will be large loaf Made with beeswax, pine resin and jojoba oil. Can also be used for produce, muffins, fruits and stores well in fridge or freezer. Chose boxed or flat bags. Boxed bags are shaped like a paper lunch bag with a flat bottom. Made with 100% cotton, local beeswax, pine resin and jojoba oil