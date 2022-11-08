Restaurant header imageView gallery

North Wind Bread Company

45-53 North Street Unit 2

Middletown, NY 10940

Order Again

Popular Items

The Beast 2.0
Croissants
Broccoli & Smoked Gouda

Prepackaged Goods

NWBC Granola

$9.00Out of stock

Our Flagship Granola. Toasted Oats, Pistachio, Coconut, Pumpkin Seeds, Dried Cranberries & Finding Home Farms Maple Syrup

Dairy

Ronny Brook Chocolate Milk

$2.50Out of stock

Fermiere Yogurt

$4.50

Coffee & Teas

2 Queens Bagged Coffee

2 Queens Tea Tubes

Harney & Sons Fine Teas

$13.00

Honey & Syrups

Finding Home Farms Syrup

Certified organic maple syrup produced in Westtown, NY. It is not overly sweet, with almost a buttery and savory profile. Perfect for pancakes, waffles, sweetening tea.

Finding Home Farms Honey

$12.00

Unfiltered, clover honey from New York State. 10 oz.

Retail Items

Dans Le Sac Baguette Bag

$16.00

Designed to bring fresh baguettes home from the bakery or the market. It even has a strap so you can carry it over your shoulder or on your back! The reusable bag is able to fit 2 baguettes. Cotton is a natural fiber that lets bread breathe.

Dans Le Sac Bread Bag

$17.50

This reusable bag is key when it comes to keeping your bread fresh from the bakery. Not only is it an eco-friendly purchase, you can also use it as a bread basket during family gatherings.

Santa Barbara Design Studio Gold Cheese Knife Set

$38.00

Unique matte black box packaging makes these a great gift for any cheese lover! Gold stainless steel knife set are elegant and stylish in design. Pairs great with a loaf of bread from NWBC to make a lovely gift. Material: Stainless Steel Size: Gift box - 4.33" x 9" x 1.1" / Cheese Knives - 8" L Care Instructions: Hand Wash Only

Santa Barbara Design Studio 4pc Champagne Cheese Set

$23.00

Don't struggle creating your next cheese catering gathering. Beautiful gold cheese knives set will help you with any cheese selection. Add a NWBC baguette and Olive Oil to give as a unique gift. Corrugated cardboard/stainless steel. 6.8" w x 8.6" h x .71" d.

Prairie Bee Wraps Bees Wax Wrap 3pk

$24.00

Beeswax wraps are a fun, sustainable and convenient alternative to plastic wrap. Make the switch and reduce your single use plastic waste while keeping food fresh longer! Use the heat of your hands to mold around fruits, veggies, breads, cheese, dishes and more! Set of 3 wraps in: small 8", medium 10" and large 13" Made with local SK beeswax, pine resin and jojoba oil. These will be a mix of our currents prints including florals. Wash with cool water, mild soap and air dry. Handmade in SK, Canada

Prairie Bee Wraps Bees Wax Wrap XL

$21.00

Our XL beeswax bread wraps are perfect for your fresh bread, bulkier greens and large pans or bowls. Beeswax wraps are a sustainable, reusable and convenient alternative to plastic wrap. They keep food fresh longer and reduce plastic waste. A natural, practical and beautiful way to go green in the kitchen. One xl wrap 18 x 20" in a mix of assorted current prints. Choose florals or surprise mix. Wash in cool water with mild soap and air dry. Do not heat. Ingredients: Cotton | SK Beeswax | Natural Pine Resin | Jojoba Oil Handmade in SK, Canada Made in Canada

Prairie Bee Wraps Bees Wax Bread Bag

$24.00

Keep bread fresh without all the plastic. Our beeswax bread bags are perfect for storing all of your baking. Just load and fold them over for easy storage. They are natural, non-toxic, reusable, biodegradable and keep food fresh longer. Large 12 x 15" bag will be large loaf Made with beeswax, pine resin and jojoba oil. Can also be used for produce, muffins, fruits and stores well in fridge or freezer. Chose boxed or flat bags. Boxed bags are shaped like a paper lunch bag with a flat bottom. Made with 100% cotton, local beeswax, pine resin and jojoba oil

Regular EVOO

$12.00

Truffle Oil EVOO

$24.00

Potato Chips

$2.50

Bread

Sourdough

$8.00

Our Flagship Loaf.

Ciabatta

$1.50

Crispy Crust, Tender Airy Crumb

Raisins Challah

$8.00Out of stock

Challah

$8.00Out of stock

Butter and Egg are Front and Center. Available in a Braided Loaf or Knot Bun

French Baguette

$6.00Out of stock

Classic Shape, Crave-Worthy. Crispy Crust with Great Chew.

English Muffins

$1.33+

Perfect Morning Vessel for Copious Amounts of Butter or Jam

Japanese Milk Bun

$0.83+

Pillowy and Light. Perfect for Sandwiches

Pullman

$7.00

Country White

Brioche Parker House Rolls Half Dozen

$3.50Out of stock

Skillet Cornbread

$6.00Out of stock

Pastries

Croissants

$5.00

Buzzwords. Buttery, Flakey, Honeycomb. Yes.

Pain au Chocolat

$6.00

Our Signature Croissant Dough Rolled with Dark Chocolate. Tres Chic.

Ham & Swiss Croissant

$6.00

Our Homemade Croissants Rolled with Emmenthaler Swiss Cheese and Smoked Ham

Almond Croissant

$6.00

Sweet Almond Laced Croissant

Chocolate Almond Croissant

$6.00

Cheese Danish

$4.00

Flakey Pastry with Cream Cheese Filling

Pumpkin Pie Scones

$2.50

Blueberry Lemon Scones with Lemon Glaze

Financier

$4.00Out of stock

Pumpkin Cheesecake Muffin

$4.25

Cinnamon Morning Bun

$3.00

Cardamom & Lemon

Southwest Biscuit

$2.50

Buttermilk Biscuits, Jalapeno & Cheddar

Double Chocolate Muffin

$4.25

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.00

Cinnamon Bun Bread Pudding

$3.00Out of stock

Apple Cider Donut

$2.00Out of stock

Fudgy Brownie

$6.00Out of stock

Snickerdoodle Cookie

$3.00Out of stock

Coffee Cake W\ Pecan Crumble

$4.00Out of stock

Coffee Cake W/ Pecan Strusel

$4.25Out of stock

Apple Cinnamon Oat Cookie

$3.00Out of stock

Salted Caramel And Chocolate Mousse Tart (Small)

$8.00

Nutella Croissant Pinwheel

$3.00

Lilly Monster

$3.00Out of stock

Funfetti Birthday Scone

$2.50Out of stock

Peanut Butter Oat Cookie

$3.00Out of stock

Apple Chai Muffin

$4.25Out of stock

All Day Eats

Nooks and Crannies

$5.00

Cranberry & Walnut Tartine with Ricotta Cheese, Thyme & Honey

Yogurt Parfait

$5.00Out of stock

Ronnybrook Farms Yogurt, Honey, Seasonal Fruit & Our Signature Granola

Overnight Oats

$6.00Out of stock

Yogurt, Honey, Chia Seed, Flax Seed

Mini Bacon & Swiss Frittata

$4.00

Sandwiches

Ham Me Down

$12.00Out of stock

Ham, Muenster with Apple Mostarda on Pullman

Thanksgiving

$14.00

Turkey on Crossiant with Cranberry & Goat Cheese

The Beast 2.0

$12.00

Roast Beef, Roasted Red Pepper, Horseradish Mayo & Letuce on a Japaenese Milk Bun

Egg Sandwich

$5.00

Portobello, Quinoa, Lettuce, Tomato & Feta on a Wrap.

Salads

Chicken Chop Chop Salad

$14.00Out of stock

Cabbage, Herb Grilled Chicken, Cucumber, Jicama, Apple, Cashews, Hoisin Vinaigrette & Crispy Wontons

Harvest Salad

$12.00

Apples, Roasted Squash, Caramelized Pecans, Dried Cranberries & Apple Cider Vinaigrette

Soups

Broccoli & Smoked Gouda

$6.00

Rich, Creamy & Loaded with Broccoli

Butternut Squash Bisque Soup

$6.00Out of stock

Deli

Chicken Salad

$4.50Out of stock

Chickpea Salad

$4.00

Red Pepper, Feta Cheese, Dill & Red Wine Vinaigrette

Egg Salad On Milkbun

$5.00Out of stock

German Potato Salad

$4.00Out of stock

Red Bliss Potato, Apple Cider Vinegar, Sugar, Onion, Mustard, Scallion, Salt & Pepper

Pasta Salad

$5.00

Fusilli Pasta, Cheddar Cheese, Radish, Pepperoni, Black Olives & Red Wine Vinaigrette

Salmon Rillette

$12.00Out of stock

Tuna Salad

$4.50Out of stock

NWBC Specialty Drinks

Dirty Pumpkin Chai

$6.00+

Brewed Hot Chai Tea with Homemade Pumpkin Syrup and a Shot of Espresso

S'mores Latte

$5.50+

Espresso with Milk, Homemade Marshmallow Syrup, Whipped Cream, Mocha Drizzle and Graham Crackers Topping

Maple Lemonade

$3.50+

Our Homemade Lemonade with Maple Simple Syrup

Apple Cider

$4.50+

Steamed or Iced cider with Homemade Cinnamon Stick syrup, Whipped Cream and Salted Caramel Drizzle

Serenity Tea Latte

$4.00+

Brewed 2 Queens Splendid Serenity Tea, Milk and Homemade Cinnamon Orange Simple Syrup

Pumpkin Pie Latte

$6.25+

Espresso with Milk, Homemade Pumpkin Spice syrup and Pumpkin Sweet Foam

Pumpkin Spice Latte

$5.00+

Espresso with Milk, Homemade Pumpkin Spice and Whipped Cream

Pumpkin Foam Cold Brew

$4.75+

Our Own Blend of Coffee Roasted for Us by 2 Queens Coffee Roasters Steeped, Strained and Chilled with Pumpkin Foam on top

Caramel Macchiato

$4.75+

Iced or Steamed Milk topped with Espresso Shots, Homemade Caramel Simple Syrup and Salted Caramel Drizzle

Lavender Vanilla Latte

$4.75+

Espresso with Milk, Homemade Lavender and Tahitian Vanilla Bean Simple Syrup

Coconut Lavender Latte

$4.75+

Espresso with Milk, Homemade Coconut & Lavender Simple Syrup

Strawberry Vanilla Oat Milk Shaken Espresso

$5.75+

Espresso, Strawberry Puree, Homemade Tahitian Vanilla Bean Simple Syrup and Oat Milk

Espresso

Solo Espresso

$3.00

Espresso Macchiato

$3.50

Double Espresso

$4.00

Double Espresso Over Ice

$4.00

Hot Coffees

Caffe Americano

$3.50+

A Shot of Espresso Topped with Hot Water

Hot Brewed Coffee

$3.00+

Cappuccino

$3.75+

Rich Espresso and Steamed Milk Foam. The Classic.

Caffe Latte

$3.75+

Dark Espresso balanced with Lightly Foamed-Steamed Milk

Macchiato

$3.75+

Rich Espresso Topped with Foamed Milk

Café Au Lait

$3.50+

Coffee with steamed milk.

Cold Coffees

Cold Brew

$3.50+

Our Own Blend of Coffee Roasted for Us by 2 Queens Coffee Roasters Steeped, Strained and Chilled.

Iced Caffe Americano

$3.50+

A Shot of Espresso Topped with Cold Water and Served Over Ice. Light, Delicate and Nuanced

Iced Caffe Latte

$4.50+

Rich Espresso Combined with Milk and Served over Ice.

Teas

Hot Tea

$3.00+

Fresh Harney & Sons Teas

Iced Tea

$3.00+

Freshly Brewed Tea-Chilled and Served over Ice

Iced Tea Lemonade

$3.00+

Freshly Brewed Tea-Chilled and Served over Ice

NWBC Sweet Tea

$3.00+

Freshly Brewed Tea-Chilled and Served over Ice

English Breakfast Tea Latte

$4.00+

Brewed Tea, Milk and Homemade Brown Sugar Simple Syrup

Lavender Earl Grey Tea Latte

$4.00+

Brewed Tea, Milk and Homemade Tahitian Vanilla Bean Simple Syrup

Iced Coconut Hibiscus Rose Tea Latte

$5.50+

Iced Brewed 2 Queens Hibiscus Rose Tea with Homemade Tahitian Vanilla Bean Simple Syrup and Coconut Milk

Coconut Chai Tea Latte

$4.00+

Chai Tea Latte with Homemade Coconut Simple Syrup

Sunflower Mint Tea Lemonade

$3.50+

NWBC Lemonade

Lemonade

$3.00+

Freshly Squeezed

Other Beverages

Hot Matcha Latte

$4.00+

Green Tea Powder & Steamed Milk

Hot Chocolate

$3.00+

Iced Matcha Latte

$5.00+

Matcha Lemonade

$5.00+

Chai Tea Latte

$4.50+

Coconut Chai Tea Latte

$4.00+

Chai Tea Latte with Homemade Coconut Simple Syrup

Steamer

$2.50+

Cold Milk

$2.50+

Homemade Soda

Pinã Colada

$3.00+

Lavender Coconut Lemon

$3.00+

Lemon Mint

$3.00+

Lemon Thyme

$3.00+

Custom Soda

$2.50+

Kids Beverages

Kids Lemonade

$2.00

Kids Iced Tea

$2.50

Kids Apple Juice

$2.00

Kids Iced Chai Latte

$3.50

Kids Cold Milk

$2.00

Kids Steamed Milk

$2.50

Kids Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Bottled Beverages

Saratoga Sparkling

$3.00+

Saratoga Still

$3.00+

Olde Brooklyn Sodas

$3.00

More Good Sodas

$4.00

Harney & Sons Teas

$5.00

Tropicana Apple Juice

$3.00

Tropicana Orange Juice

$3.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 3:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday7:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Artisan Bakery Specializing in Naturally Leavened Breads

Location

45-53 North Street Unit 2, Middletown, NY 10940

