- Home
- /
- Middletown
- /
- North Wind Bread Company
North Wind Bread Company
No reviews yet
45-53 North Street Unit 2
Middletown, NY 10940
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Prepackaged Goods
Honey & Syrups
Retail Items
Dans Le Sac Baguette Bag
Designed to bring fresh baguettes home from the bakery or the market. It even has a strap so you can carry it over your shoulder or on your back! The reusable bag is able to fit 2 baguettes. Cotton is a natural fiber that lets bread breathe.
Dans Le Sac Bread Bag
This reusable bag is key when it comes to keeping your bread fresh from the bakery. Not only is it an eco-friendly purchase, you can also use it as a bread basket during family gatherings.
Santa Barbara Design Studio Gold Cheese Knife Set
Unique matte black box packaging makes these a great gift for any cheese lover! Gold stainless steel knife set are elegant and stylish in design. Pairs great with a loaf of bread from NWBC to make a lovely gift. Material: Stainless Steel Size: Gift box - 4.33" x 9" x 1.1" / Cheese Knives - 8" L Care Instructions: Hand Wash Only
Santa Barbara Design Studio 4pc Champagne Cheese Set
Don't struggle creating your next cheese catering gathering. Beautiful gold cheese knives set will help you with any cheese selection. Add a NWBC baguette and Olive Oil to give as a unique gift. Corrugated cardboard/stainless steel. 6.8" w x 8.6" h x .71" d.
Prairie Bee Wraps Bees Wax Wrap 3pk
Beeswax wraps are a fun, sustainable and convenient alternative to plastic wrap. Make the switch and reduce your single use plastic waste while keeping food fresh longer! Use the heat of your hands to mold around fruits, veggies, breads, cheese, dishes and more! Set of 3 wraps in: small 8", medium 10" and large 13" Made with local SK beeswax, pine resin and jojoba oil. These will be a mix of our currents prints including florals. Wash with cool water, mild soap and air dry. Handmade in SK, Canada
Prairie Bee Wraps Bees Wax Wrap XL
Our XL beeswax bread wraps are perfect for your fresh bread, bulkier greens and large pans or bowls. Beeswax wraps are a sustainable, reusable and convenient alternative to plastic wrap. They keep food fresh longer and reduce plastic waste. A natural, practical and beautiful way to go green in the kitchen. One xl wrap 18 x 20" in a mix of assorted current prints. Choose florals or surprise mix. Wash in cool water with mild soap and air dry. Do not heat. Ingredients: Cotton | SK Beeswax | Natural Pine Resin | Jojoba Oil Handmade in SK, Canada Made in Canada
Prairie Bee Wraps Bees Wax Bread Bag
Keep bread fresh without all the plastic. Our beeswax bread bags are perfect for storing all of your baking. Just load and fold them over for easy storage. They are natural, non-toxic, reusable, biodegradable and keep food fresh longer. Large 12 x 15" bag will be large loaf Made with beeswax, pine resin and jojoba oil. Can also be used for produce, muffins, fruits and stores well in fridge or freezer. Chose boxed or flat bags. Boxed bags are shaped like a paper lunch bag with a flat bottom. Made with 100% cotton, local beeswax, pine resin and jojoba oil
Regular EVOO
Truffle Oil EVOO
Potato Chips
Bread
Sourdough
Our Flagship Loaf.
Ciabatta
Crispy Crust, Tender Airy Crumb
Raisins Challah
Challah
Butter and Egg are Front and Center. Available in a Braided Loaf or Knot Bun
French Baguette
Classic Shape, Crave-Worthy. Crispy Crust with Great Chew.
English Muffins
Perfect Morning Vessel for Copious Amounts of Butter or Jam
Japanese Milk Bun
Pillowy and Light. Perfect for Sandwiches
Pullman
Country White
Brioche Parker House Rolls Half Dozen
Skillet Cornbread
Pastries
Croissants
Buzzwords. Buttery, Flakey, Honeycomb. Yes.
Pain au Chocolat
Our Signature Croissant Dough Rolled with Dark Chocolate. Tres Chic.
Ham & Swiss Croissant
Our Homemade Croissants Rolled with Emmenthaler Swiss Cheese and Smoked Ham
Almond Croissant
Sweet Almond Laced Croissant
Chocolate Almond Croissant
Cheese Danish
Flakey Pastry with Cream Cheese Filling
Pumpkin Pie Scones
Blueberry Lemon Scones with Lemon Glaze
Financier
Pumpkin Cheesecake Muffin
Cinnamon Morning Bun
Cardamom & Lemon
Southwest Biscuit
Buttermilk Biscuits, Jalapeno & Cheddar
Double Chocolate Muffin
Chocolate Chip Cookie
Cinnamon Bun Bread Pudding
Apple Cider Donut
Fudgy Brownie
Snickerdoodle Cookie
Coffee Cake W\ Pecan Crumble
Coffee Cake W/ Pecan Strusel
Apple Cinnamon Oat Cookie
Salted Caramel And Chocolate Mousse Tart (Small)
Nutella Croissant Pinwheel
Lilly Monster
Funfetti Birthday Scone
Peanut Butter Oat Cookie
Apple Chai Muffin
All Day Eats
Sandwiches
Ham Me Down
Ham, Muenster with Apple Mostarda on Pullman
Thanksgiving
Turkey on Crossiant with Cranberry & Goat Cheese
The Beast 2.0
Roast Beef, Roasted Red Pepper, Horseradish Mayo & Letuce on a Japaenese Milk Bun
Egg Sandwich
Portobello, Quinoa, Lettuce, Tomato & Feta on a Wrap.
Salads
Soups
Deli
Chicken Salad
Chickpea Salad
Red Pepper, Feta Cheese, Dill & Red Wine Vinaigrette
Egg Salad On Milkbun
German Potato Salad
Red Bliss Potato, Apple Cider Vinegar, Sugar, Onion, Mustard, Scallion, Salt & Pepper
Pasta Salad
Fusilli Pasta, Cheddar Cheese, Radish, Pepperoni, Black Olives & Red Wine Vinaigrette
Salmon Rillette
Tuna Salad
NWBC Specialty Drinks
Dirty Pumpkin Chai
Brewed Hot Chai Tea with Homemade Pumpkin Syrup and a Shot of Espresso
S'mores Latte
Espresso with Milk, Homemade Marshmallow Syrup, Whipped Cream, Mocha Drizzle and Graham Crackers Topping
Maple Lemonade
Our Homemade Lemonade with Maple Simple Syrup
Apple Cider
Steamed or Iced cider with Homemade Cinnamon Stick syrup, Whipped Cream and Salted Caramel Drizzle
Serenity Tea Latte
Brewed 2 Queens Splendid Serenity Tea, Milk and Homemade Cinnamon Orange Simple Syrup
Pumpkin Pie Latte
Espresso with Milk, Homemade Pumpkin Spice syrup and Pumpkin Sweet Foam
Pumpkin Spice Latte
Espresso with Milk, Homemade Pumpkin Spice and Whipped Cream
Pumpkin Foam Cold Brew
Our Own Blend of Coffee Roasted for Us by 2 Queens Coffee Roasters Steeped, Strained and Chilled with Pumpkin Foam on top
Caramel Macchiato
Iced or Steamed Milk topped with Espresso Shots, Homemade Caramel Simple Syrup and Salted Caramel Drizzle
Lavender Vanilla Latte
Espresso with Milk, Homemade Lavender and Tahitian Vanilla Bean Simple Syrup
Coconut Lavender Latte
Espresso with Milk, Homemade Coconut & Lavender Simple Syrup
Strawberry Vanilla Oat Milk Shaken Espresso
Espresso, Strawberry Puree, Homemade Tahitian Vanilla Bean Simple Syrup and Oat Milk
Hot Coffees
Caffe Americano
A Shot of Espresso Topped with Hot Water
Hot Brewed Coffee
Cappuccino
Rich Espresso and Steamed Milk Foam. The Classic.
Caffe Latte
Dark Espresso balanced with Lightly Foamed-Steamed Milk
Macchiato
Rich Espresso Topped with Foamed Milk
Café Au Lait
Coffee with steamed milk.
Cold Coffees
Cold Brew
Our Own Blend of Coffee Roasted for Us by 2 Queens Coffee Roasters Steeped, Strained and Chilled.
Iced Caffe Americano
A Shot of Espresso Topped with Cold Water and Served Over Ice. Light, Delicate and Nuanced
Iced Caffe Latte
Rich Espresso Combined with Milk and Served over Ice.
Teas
Hot Tea
Fresh Harney & Sons Teas
Iced Tea
Freshly Brewed Tea-Chilled and Served over Ice
Iced Tea Lemonade
Freshly Brewed Tea-Chilled and Served over Ice
NWBC Sweet Tea
Freshly Brewed Tea-Chilled and Served over Ice
English Breakfast Tea Latte
Brewed Tea, Milk and Homemade Brown Sugar Simple Syrup
Lavender Earl Grey Tea Latte
Brewed Tea, Milk and Homemade Tahitian Vanilla Bean Simple Syrup
Iced Coconut Hibiscus Rose Tea Latte
Iced Brewed 2 Queens Hibiscus Rose Tea with Homemade Tahitian Vanilla Bean Simple Syrup and Coconut Milk
Coconut Chai Tea Latte
Chai Tea Latte with Homemade Coconut Simple Syrup
Sunflower Mint Tea Lemonade
NWBC Lemonade
Other Beverages
Homemade Soda
Kids Beverages
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Artisan Bakery Specializing in Naturally Leavened Breads
45-53 North Street Unit 2, Middletown, NY 10940