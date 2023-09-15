Spend $50, save $10
Dinner Menu

APPETIZERS

Mozzarella Sticks

$11.00

Crispy breaded mozzarella sticks.

Chicken Quesadilla

$11.00

Grilled chicken and melted cheese folded in a flour tortilla.

Pateis de Bacalhau

$9.00

(6) piece of Portuguese salted cod fritters

Chicken Wings

$11.00

Fried chicken wings

Clams Casino

$12.00

Clams stuffed with crab meat topped w bacon

Shrimp Cocktail

$15.00

Large shrimp served with cocktail sauce

Clams Bolhao Pato

$12.00

Clams boiled in green garlic sauce

Fried Calamari

$12.00

Fried squid rings with marinara dipping sauce

Portugese Sausage (Chorico)

$12.00

Sliced and fried famous Portuguese Sausage

Mussels & Hot Sauce

$13.00

Mussels served in our spicy house red sauce

Shrimp & Garlic

$15.00

Shrimp sautéed in special house garlic sauce

Stuffed Mushrooms

$12.00

Mushroom caps stuffed with fresh crab meat

Buffalo Wings

$11.00

Fried chicken wings smothered in buffalo sauce.

Chicken Fingers

$11.00

Irresistibly crunchy chicken strips, perfect for dipping.

SIGNATURE DISHES

Surf & Turf

$40.00

Center-cut filet mignon with lobster tail served with rice, Spanish potatoes, and vegetables

Steamed Seafood Combination

$28.00

Combination of 2 lb Crab Clusters, jumbo shrimp, and steamed clams served with rice and Spanish potatoes

Chef Seafood Combination

$38.00

Combo of lobster tail, fish filet, and stuffed clams, shrimp, and scallops served with rice and Spanish potatoes

Chicken and Shrimp Picadinho Imperial

$22.00

Chicken cubes and shrimp mixed with cubed potatoes then drowned in our special house gravy sauce

Pork and Shrimp Picadinho Imperial

$22.00

Pork cubes and shrimp mixed with cubed potatoes then drowned in our special house gravy sauce

Chicken Soprano

$23.00

Chicken breast with smoked ham, spinach, gravy, and cheese served with Spanish potatoes

Quails in Garlic Sauce

$20.00

Quails sautéed in garlic sauce served with rice, Spanish potatoes, and vegetables

Mix Grill

$30.00

Combo of 1 sirloin steak, 1 pork chop, 1 chicken breast, chourico, & bacon served with rice, Spanish potatoes, and vegetables

CHICKEN

Chicken Marsala

$21.00

Chicken breast in our house mushroom gravy sauce served with rice, Spanish potatoes, and vegetables

Chicken Francese

$21.00

Chicken breast in a lemon sauce, butter, and white wine sauce served with rice, Spanish potatoes, and vegetables

Chicken Extremenha

$21.00

Chicken breast with chourico, peppers, and onions with special house gravy served with rice, Spanish potatoes, and vegetables

Chicken in Garlic Sauce

$21.00

Chicken breasts smothered in our house garlic sauce served with rice, Spanish potatoes, and vegetables

Chicken in Rice

$21.00

Cubed chicken breast mixed with saffron rice in a pot

Chicken Picadinho

$21.00

Chicken cubes and french fries drowned in our special house gravy sauce

Chicken Parmesan

$21.00

Breaded Chicken breast smothered in fresh tomato sauce and parmesan cheese, served with spaghetti

Chicken in Wine Sauce

$21.00

Chicken breast sautéed in wine sauce and served with rice, Spanish potatoes, and vegetables

Chicken Cordon Bleu

$23.00

Deep fried chicken breasts rolled with ham and cheese, served with spaghetti in our house white sauce

VEAL

Veal Francese

$24.00

Veal in a lemon, butter, and white wine sauce served with rice, Spanish potatoes, and vegetables

Veal Marsala

$24.00

Veal smothered in our special mushroom sauce served with rice, Spanish potatoes, and vegetables

Veal Parmesan

$24.00

Breaded Veal smothered in fresh tomato sauce and parmesan cheese served with spaghetti

Veal Scaloppini

$24.00

Veal topped with mushrooms and onions in a brandy sauce served with rice, Spanish potatoes, and vegetables

Veal Chops

$27.00

Grilled Veal chops served with rice, Spanish potatoes, and vegetables

BEEF

Bitoque

$23.00

Portuguese-style steak and egg drowned in house sauce with Spanish potatoes

Filet Mignon

$40.00

Grilled center-cut Angus filet mignon served with rice, Spanish potatoes, and vegetables

Filet Mignon with Sauteed Shrimp

$44.00

Grilled center-cut Angus filet mignon with sautéed shrimp served with rice, Spanish potatoes, and vegetables

Filet Mignon with Sauteed Mushrooms

$42.00

Grilled center cut angus filet mignon with sauteed mushrooms served with rice, Spanish potatoes, and vegetables

Sirloin Steak

$34.00

Grilled 24 oz. CIB-certified Angus sirloin steak served with rice, Spanish potatoes, and vegetables

Porterhouse T-Bone Steak

$35.00

Grilled 24 oz. CIB-certified Angus Porterhouse Steak served with rice, Spanish potatoes, and vegetables

Lamb Chops

$33.00

Grilled American lamb chops served with rice, Spanish potatoes, and vegetables

Picanha

$30.00

Brazilian-style Angus steak with a side of chimichurri sauce served with rice, beans, and French fries

Ribeye Steak

$36.00

Grilled Ribeye Angus steak served with rice, Spanish potatoes, and vegetables

Cowboy Steak

$38.00

Grilled Angus cowboy steak served with rice, Spanish potatoes, and vegetables

Beef Short Ribs

$26.00

Beef short ribs, served with rice and French fries.

PORK

Pork Picandinho

$21.00

Pork cubes and french fries drowned in our special house gravy sauce

Carne Alentejana

$24.00

Combination of pork cubes, potato cubes, and clams smothered in homemade gravy sauce

Pork Chops in Garlic Sauce

$21.00

Pan-seared bone-in pork chops sautéed in house garlic sauce served with rice, Spanish potatoes, and vegetables

Grilled Pork Chops

$21.00

Grilled bone-in pork chops served with rice, Spanish potatoes, and vegetables

Baby Back Ribs

$24.00

Whole rack of pork ribs, served with rice and french fries

SEAFOOD

Stuffed Lobster Tails

$38.00

(2) 6oz. Lobster tails stuffed with crab meat served with rice, Spanish potatoes, and vegetables

Paelha Marinheira

$32.00

Seafood combination including lobster, mussels, clams, shrimp, and scallops mixed in a pot of rice

Paelha Valenciana

$32.00

A combination including chicken, chourico, lobster, mussels, clams, shrimp, and scallops mixed in a pot of rice

Mariscada (RED or GREEN Sauce)

$32.00

Seafood combination including lobster, mussels, clams, shrimp & scallops served with a side of rice & Spanish potatoes

Stuffed Jumbo Shrimp

$28.00

Jumbo shrimp stuffed with crab meat served with rice, Spanish potatoes, and vegetables

Shrimp Diablo (Spicy)

$24.00

Jumbo Shrimp in red sauce served with rice and Spanish potatoes

Shrimp Scampi

$24.00

Jumbo Shrimp in scampi sauce served with rice and Spanish potatoes

Breaded Shrimp

$24.00

Jumbo breaded shrimp served with rice, Spanish potatoes, and vegetables

Shrimp in Rice

$22.00

Shrimp mixed with saffron rice in a pot

Shrimp and Garlic Dinner

$22.00

Shrimp and garlic in a dinner portion served with rice, Spanish potatoes, and vegetables

Shrimp Mozambique

$29.00

Shrimp prawns sautéed in spicy house Mozambique sauce served with rice, Spanish potatoes, and vegetables

Stuffed Jumbo Scallops

$27.00

Large scallops stuffed with crab meat served with rice, Spanish potatoes, and vegetables

FISH

Grilled Salmon

$22.00

Grilled salmon served with boiled potatoes and broccoli

Salmon with Shrimp

$23.00

Grilled salmon topped with sautéed shrimp served with boiled potatoes and broccoli

Tuna Steak

$22.00

Grilled Tuna steak served with boiled potatoes and broccoli

Grilled Swordfish

$22.00

Grilled Swordfish served with boiled potatoes and broccoli

Flounder with Shrimp in Lemon Sauce

$23.00

Filets of flounder topped with shrimp smothered in lemon sauce served with boiled potatoes and broccoli

Tilapia Marivela

$20.00

Filet of tilapia smothered in a creamy oregano white sauce served with boiled potatoes and broccoli

Filet Red Snapper with Sauteed Shrimp

$23.00

Filet of red snapper with sautéed shrimp served with boiled potatoes and broccoli

Bacalhau Na Brasa

$24.00

Broiled Codfish with peppers and onions served with boiled potatoes and broccoli

PERUVIAN

Arroz Chaufa

$20.00

Peruvian fried rice sautéed with your choice of protein, green onion, scrambled eggs, peas, and carrots. Seasoned with soy sauce and garlic.

Tacu Tacu

$20.00

Your choice of protein. Topped with fried eggs served with fried plantains, a mixture of rice and beans

Tallarin Saltado

$20.00

Stir-fried noodles sautéed with your choice of protein, onions, tomatoes, and peppers marinated in soy sauce

Tallarin Verde or A La Haucaina

$18.00

Your choice of protein served on spaghetti smothered in a creamy green basil sauce OR a yellow aji pepper and cheese sauce.

Lomo Saltado

$22.00

Marinated beef strips sautéed with onions, tomatoes, peppers, and french fries seasoned in soy sauce served with a side of white rice

Pollo al Horno

$18.00

Marinated grilled chicken served with a side of rice, boiled potatoes, and salad

Milanesa

$18.00

Breaded fried chicken served with rice and French fries

Ceviche

$20.00

Fresh raw fish marinated in an onion and lime juice served with sweet potatoes, corn nuts, and Peruvian corn

Jalea

$28.00

Mixed pieces of fried tilapia, shrimp, mussels, and calamari topped with onions, peppers, and cilantro with a dash of lime served with a side of cassava and salsa criolla

Arroz con Mariscos

$25.00

Peruvian Paella. Clams, crabs, shrimp, mussels, and calamari sauteed with rice and mixed vegatables

Sudado

$25.00

Peruvian-Style steamed seafood and bronzini, simmered in tomatoes, red onions, and a hint of wine

Parihuela

$25.00

Inka Boullabaisse. Mixed seafood prepared with onions, tomatoes, cilantro, cubed potatoes, and a hint of wine, served in a broth.

Bistec A Lo Pobre

$20.00

SOUP

Chicken Soup

$4.00

A bowl of warmth and goodness, our chicken soup is made with love, featuring tender pieces of chicken, aromatic vegetables, and savory broth.

Vegetable Soup

$4.00

Fresh veggies in a savory broth.

Collard Greens Soup

$4.00

Wholesome collard greens in a soul-warming broth.

Spicy Crab Chowder

$6.00

Succulent crab meets a spicy kick in this rich chowder.

DESSERTS

Flan

$6.00

Chocolate Mouse

$6.00

Cerradura, Sawdust

$6.00

Cheesecake

$6.00

Almond Cake

$6.00

Chocolate Cake

$6.00

Bread Pudding

$6.00

Rice Pudding

$6.00

SIDES

Rice

$4.00

Beans

$4.00

Potatoes

$4.00

Vegetables

$4.00

Cancha

$4.00

House Salad

$4.00

Lunch Menu

SANDWICHES

Steak Sandwich

$11.00

Cheesesteak Sandwich

$11.00

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$11.00

Chicken in Garlic Sandwich

$11.00

Fish Filet Sandwich

$11.00

Pork Strips Sandwich

$11.00

Hamburger

$11.00

Cheeseburger

$11.00

Chorico Sandwich

$11.00
Chicken Parmesan Sandwich

$11.00

SEAFOOD & FISH

Shrimp & Garlic

$16.00

Shrimp and garlic served with Spanish potatoes and rice

Shrimp Diablo (Spicy)

$15.00

Shrimp in red sauce served with Spanish potatoes and rice

Shrimp in Rice

$17.00

Shrimp mixed with saffron rice

Shrimp Scampi

$15.00

Shrimp in a scampi sauce served with Spanish potatoes and rice

Filet of Flounder in Lemon Sauce

$15.00

Filet of flounder smothered in lemon sauce served with boiled potatoes and broccoli

Salmon Salad

$15.00

Grilled 8 oz Salmon served with mixed greens, tomatoes, and onions

CHICKEN/PORK/BEEF

Chicken Fingers w/ Fries

$15.00

A delightful combination of tender chicken fingers and crispy fries, the ultimate comfort food.

Chicken Extremenha

$15.00

Chicken breast in a lemon sauce, butter, and white wine sauce served with Spanish potatoes, rice, and vegetables

Chicken Francesa

$15.00

Chicken breast with chourico, peppers, and onions with special house gravy served with Spanish potatoes, rice, and vegetables

Chicken in Garlic

$15.00

Chicken breast smothered in our house garlic sauce served with Spanish potatoes, rice, and vegetables

Chicken Picadinho

$15.00

Chicken cubes and french fries drowned in our special house gravy sauce

Grilled Chicken Salad

$15.00

Grilled Chicken served with mixed greens, tomatoes, and onions

Pork Picadinho

$15.00

Pork cubes and french fries drowned in our special house gravy sauce

Pork Chops in Garlic Sauce

$15.00

Pan-seared bone-in pork chops sautéed in house garlic sauce served with rice, Spanish potatoes, and vegetables

Bitoque

$17.00

Portuguese-style 8 oz steak and egg drowned in house sauce with Spanish potatoes

Pollo al Horno

$13.00

Quarter-marinated grilled chicken served with a side of rice, potatoes, and salad

Drinks

Beverages

Water

Full Pitcher Soda

$14.00

1/2 Pitcher Soda

$8.00

Juice

$3.00

Soda

$3.00

Cafe

Espresso

$3.00

Galao

$5.00

Cappuccino

$6.00

Double Expresso

$5.00

Special Coffees

$10.00

Regular Coffee

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00