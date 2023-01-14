Restaurant header imageView gallery

El Macho Taqueria & Restaurant

review star

No reviews yet

402 Harrison Ave

Harrison, NJ 07029

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Burritos
Torta
Chips with your choice of dip

Macho Bundles

Macho Meal for Two

$40.00

8 tacos, chips y salsa, cilantro, onion, 2 desserts, and 2 drinks. Optionally add a small side of Guac

Bowl Lunch Bundle

$10.50

Macho Bowl and a Pepsi drink

Torta Bundle

$16.50

1 Torta, 1 Drink of choice, and a choco flan

Quesadillas, Tortas, Bowls, and Burritos

Burritos

Burritos

$13.00

Stuffed flour tortilla with rice, refried beans,guacamole,lettuce,creme fresh,with a side of french fries and your choice of meat

Quesadilla

Quesadilla

$10.00

Handmade Tortilla pressed with your choice of filling, and served With Pico De Gallo, Guacamole, And Cotija Cheese.

Torta

Torta

$9.00

Mexican style sandwich served on a Portuguese roll with your choice of meat, lettuce, tomatoes, avocado, jalapeño, mayonnaise, and Oaxaca cheese

Desayunos

Huevos Con Chorizo

Huevos Con Chorizo

$9.00

Three scramble eggs with chorizo,refried beans,slice avocado and side of tortillas

Huevos Ala Mexicana

Huevos Ala Mexicana

$9.00

Three scramble eggs with onion,jalapeno and tomato,refried beans,slice avocado and a side of tortillas

Chilaquiles

Chilaquiles

$12.00

Deepfried corn tortilla,choice of salsa,choice of meat,lettuce,sour cream,cotija cheese and two fried eggs

Breakfast Bowl

$8.00

Flour baked tortilla fill with rice,refried beans,two fried eggs, avocado

Breakfast Burrito

$8.00

Flour tortilla,scramble eggs with chorizo,beans and oaxaca cheese

Breakfast Quesadilla

Breakfast Quesadilla

$8.00

Flour tortilla,mexican cheese two scramble eggs

Antojitos

Taco Encenada

Taco Encenada

$11.25

Camaron O Pescado. Beer Batter Shrimp Or Fish, Served With Purple Cabbage And Jalapeno In Escabeche Style, Topped With Remulade Sauce, And Mango Habanero Sauce.

Flautas/ Taquitos

Flautas/ Taquitos

$10.00

Hard shell chicken tacos topped with lettuce, sour cream, cotija cheese and a side of guacamole and pico de gallo

Enchiladas

Enchiladas

$12.00

Your choice of rojo or verde. Served With Rice And Beans Topped With Lettuce, Queso Fresco, And Fresh Cream

Sopes

Sopes

$12.00

Three home made gorditas topped with refried beans your choice of meat, lettuce,sour cream

Tostadas

Tostadas

$10.00

Three deep fried corn tortillas with a meat of your choice over a bed of refried beans topped with lettuce, cotija cheese and creme fresh

Grilled Chicken Salad

$10.00

House Salad with Grilled Chicken on top.

Dirty Tacos

$12.00

Four tacos filled with your choice of meat topped with guacamole and pico de gallo

Rajas Con Queso

$2.50

Cacahuate

$1.50

Tamal

$2.50

Para Compartir

Nachos

Nachos

$11.00

Deep fried corn chips with cheese.

Mexican Dirty Fries

$10.00

French fries topped with cheese sauce, black beans, sour cream, guacamole, and red onions

Chips with your choice of dip

$4.50

Deep fried corn tortillas with your choice of home made pico de gallo, salsa, or guacamole

Full Sides

French Fries

French Fries

$4.00
Rice

Rice

$3.00
Salad

Salad

$4.00
Beans

Beans

$3.00
Roasted Veggies

Roasted Veggies

$5.00

Ala Carta

El Macho

El Macho

$16.00

Marinated Grilled chicken and shrimp over our special sauce

Fajitas

Fajitas

$16.00

Your choice of protein sautéed with onions, green and red peppers

Milanesa

Milanesa

$12.00

Your choice of either breaded Chicken Breast or Steak. Served With Rice, Beans, And Potato Chips Or Salad.

Carne Azada

$17.00

Marinated skirt steak. Served With Rice, Beans, And Potato Chips Or Salad.

Vaquita Marina

Vaquita Marina

$20.00

Marinated skirt steak serve with shrimp in garlic sauce

Bisteck Ala Mexicana

Bisteck Ala Mexicana

$17.00

Mexican style Skirt steak served with saute onions,strip jalapenos and tomatoes

Camarones Ala Diabla

$16.00

Grilled shrimp bathed on a chile de arbol red sauce

Carne Azada Mixta

$32.00

Combo for two Grilled chicken,choriso,carne enchilada,grilled steak and shrimp

Cesina Plater

$17.00

Salted beef served with jalapeños and sautéed onions

Dessert

Tres Leches

Tres Leches

$5.00
CocoFlan

CocoFlan

$5.00
Chocoflan

Chocoflan

$5.00

Gello

$2.50

Drinks

Pepsi - 12oz can

Pepsi - 12oz can

$2.50

The bold, refreshing, robust, cola

Mexican Smoothie

Mexican Smoothie

$7.00

Frozen fruit beverage that combines spicy sweet, tart, and savory authentic Mexican flavors

Jarritos

Jarritos

$2.95

Mexican Coke

$2.95

Mexican Sprite

$2.95
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

TRADITIONAL AUTHENTIC MEXICAN FOOD

Website

Location

402 Harrison Ave, Harrison, NJ 07029

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Ding Food Market - 241 Harrison Ave
orange starNo Reviews
241 Harrison Ave Harrison, NJ 07029
View restaurantnext
Urban Tandoor - Harrison NJ
orange star4.6 • 1,198
206 Harrison Ave HARRISON, NJ 07029
View restaurantnext
Juicy! - Harrison
orange starNo Reviews
406 Bergen Street Harrison, NJ 07029
View restaurantnext
Yiwan Ramen & Tea - 2 Center St, Suite 174, Newark, NJ 07102
orange starNo Reviews
2 Center Street Newark, NJ 07102
View restaurantnext
Tribos Peri Peri - Newark
orange starNo Reviews
98 HALSEY ST NEWARK, NJ 07102
View restaurantnext
Fresh Coast - Newark - 1227 Raymond Blvd, Newark, NJ 07102
orange starNo Reviews
1227 Raymond Blvd, Newark, NJ 07102 Newark, NJ 07102
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Harrison

Urban Tandoor - Harrison NJ
orange star4.6 • 1,198
206 Harrison Ave HARRISON, NJ 07029
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Harrison
Newark
review star
Avg 4.2 (39 restaurants)
Bloomfield
review star
No reviews yet
Jersey City
review star
Avg 4.4 (87 restaurants)
Secaucus
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Rutherford
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
South Orange
review star
Avg 3.9 (4 restaurants)
Elizabeth
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
East Rutherford
review star
No reviews yet
Maplewood
review star
Avg 4 (8 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston