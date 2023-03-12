Restaurant header imageView gallery

Urban Tandoor - Harrison NJ

1,198 Reviews

$$

206 Harrison Ave

HARRISON, NJ 07029

Popular Items

Garlic Naan
Chicken 65 Biryani
Butter Naan


SPECIAL MENU for March 11th 2023

Chili-Garlic Hummus and Naan Chips

$10.00

Punjabi Palak Paneer

$16.00

Hyderabadi Baghaar-e-Baingan / Hyderabadi Wedding Eggplant

$17.00

UT Special Sambar / South Indian Lentils

$12.00

Hyderabadi Yogurt Rice / Hyderabadi Curd Rice

$8.00

HYDEREABADI SPECIALS

Goat / Lamb Paya

Goat / Lamb Paya

$18.00

Traditional Lamb leg soup made with flavorful Spices & simmered for hours – Hyderabadi Delicacy

Mutton Haleem

$19.00

Shredded Lamb, Lentils, spices and broken wheat, simmered for hours (garnished with crispy onions and mint)

SOUPS & SALADS

Mulligatawny Soup

$6.00

Prepared with Lentils, Tomatoes, Fine Herbs and Spices

Tomato Soup

Tomato Soup

$6.00

Prepared with Fresh Tomatoes, Fine Herbs, and Cream

Chicken Soup

$6.00

Traditional Chicken Soup

SWEET CORN SOUP (VEG / CHICKEN)

SWEET CORN SOUP (VEG / CHICKEN)

$6.00

Made with Fresh Sweet corn & peppers

MANCHOW SOUP (VEG / CHICKEN)

$6.00

Prepped with Soy, Vinegar garlic, and shallots

UT Salad

$7.00

Fresh greens, thinly sliced carrots, tomatoes, cucumbers and onions tossed with house dressing

UT Salad (Tandoori Chicken)

$9.00

UT Salad tossed in our house dressing served with shredded Tandoori Chicken

STARTERS

Samosa - 2 PCS

Samosa - 2 PCS

$7.00

Triangular turnovers filled with a mixture of Green peas & Potato then fried till crispy

Samosa Chat

Samosa Chat

$9.00

House made Samosa topped with chickpeas, garnished with an array of Indian sauces & onions

Onion Pakora / Fritters

Onion Pakora / Fritters

$7.00

Thin sliced onion fritters fried to perfection

Mixed Veg. Pakora

$9.00

An Assortment of Crispy Vegetable fritters battered in chickpea flour and fried to perfection

Cut Mirchi

Cut Mirchi

$7.00

Fresh green chilies stuffed with our spiced potato mixture, then fried till golden

Mirchi Baji

Mirchi Baji

$9.00

Fried chilies stuffed with mix of chopped onions, lemon juice & red chili powder

Falafel w/ Hummus & Nan Chips

Falafel w/ Hummus & Nan Chips

$11.00

House Made Hummus, Crispy Falafel, and Warm Nan Chips

Edamame

$7.00

Freshly Steamed Edamame served Mild/Spicy

Corn Fry / Corn fry with Egg

$7.00

Sautéed organic corn made with fine masala

Cauliflower Pataka (UT Special)

Cauliflower Pataka (UT Special)

$12.00

Crispy Cauliflower tossed in our Sweet and Spicy Sauce.

Tacos (Chicken/ Paneer)

Tacos (Chicken/ Paneer)

$11.00

Sliced Chicken tikka, sauteed peppers and onions, UT Sauce, served on a warm tortilla

Calamari

$11.00

Hand Breaded, and Fried till Golden-Brown served with our tangy dipping sauce

Shrimp Pataka (chef’s special)-Golden Fried

$13.00

Shrimp tossed in our secret Orange Chili Sauce

Hummus and Nan Chips

$9.00

WRAPS

Falafel Wrap

$11.00

Made with freshly fried Falafel (Spiced Chickpea and Herbs)

Paneer Wrap

$11.00

Made with freshly roasted Paneer tikka

Chicken Tikka Wrap

$11.00

Made with our Spiced Chicken tikka

TANDOOR SIZZLERS

Paneer Tikka

$18.00

House made Indian cheese marinated in fresh yogurt & herbs

Chicken Tikka

$18.00

Boneless pieces of chicken marinated overnight & cooked in Tandoor

Chicken Malai Kabab

Chicken Malai Kabab

$18.00

Boneless Chicken, marinated in Fresh Cream and yogurt seasoned with traditional herbs and spices

Tandoori Chicken (Half)

Tandoori Chicken (Half)

$18.00

Bone-In Chicken marinated in fresh yogurt, spiced with ginger, garlic & Indian herbs

Chicken Sheekh Kebab

$18.00

Minced chicken marinated with herbs and spices cooked to perfection

Lamb Chops

Lamb Chops

$24.00

Imported Lamb chops marinated traditionally in ginger, garlic, and herb scented yogurt

UT Tandoori Prawns

UT Tandoori Prawns

$19.00

Fresh Jumbo shrimp marinated over night spiced with fresh ginger and spices cooked to perfection

Fish Tikka

$19.00

Sliced Fish Fillet cooked with ginger, garlic and delicate spices cooked in Charcoal

UT Mixed Grill (Vegetarian)

UT Mixed Grill (Vegetarian)

$21.00

An array of Fresh Vegetables (Cauliflower, Potato, Peppers, Onions ) spiced with aromatic herbs

UT Mixed Grill (Non-Vegetarian)

UT Mixed Grill (Non-Vegetarian)

$24.00

A Sampler of all our best Kebabs, Seafood and meats roasted in our Tandoor

INDO-CHINESE

Chili Paneer (Dry/ Sauce)

Chili Paneer (Dry/ Sauce)

$14.00

Crispy Fried paneer prepped in our traditional indo-chinese sauces

LOLLIPOP CHICKEN (DRY / SAUCE)

LOLLIPOP CHICKEN (DRY / SAUCE)

$14.00

Crispy fried chicken lollipops tossed in our savory sauce

PANEER 65

$14.00

Marinated Paneer sautéed in a sweet & spicy sauce

CHICKEN 65

CHICKEN 65

$14.00

Crispy Fried chicken tossed in our sweet & spicy sauce with curry leaves and green chilies.

Chili Chicken (Dry/ Sauce)

$14.00

Crispy boneless chicken sautéed in an aromatic sauce with onions and peppers

Gobi / Veg. Manchurian

Gobi / Veg. Manchurian

$15.00

Crispy Veg dumplings dunked in a flavor explosive sauce

Chili Fish (Dry/ Sauce)

$15.00

Boneless fried fish tossed in an aromatic Indo-Chinese sauce

Chili Prawns (Dry/ Sauce)

$15.00

Stir Fried Prawns tossed in our traditional tangy sauce

Hakka Noodles (Veg./ Chicken)

Hakka Noodles (Veg./ Chicken)

$14.00

Fresh Noodles stir-fried with Hakka masala and thinly sliced assorted Vegetables or Chicken

SCHEZWAN Noodles (Veg./ Chicken)

$14.00

Fresh Noodles stir-fried in our Schezwan Sauce with Vegetables or Chicken

SCHEZWAN FRIED RICE (VEG./EGG/ CHICKEN)

$14.00

Rice tossed with Schezwan sauces and Vegetables /Egg /Chicken

FRIED RICE (VEG./EGG/ CHICKEN)

$14.00

Rice made with assorted Indo-Chinese sauces and Vegetables /Egg /Chicken

VEGETARIAN

Paneer Makhani

Paneer Makhani

$16.00

Housemade Indian cheese in a mild spiced Makhani sauce

Paneer Tikka Masala

Paneer Tikka Masala

$16.00

Homemade Indian cheese cooked with onions and bell peppers in a creamy, mildly spiced sauce

Palak Paneer

Palak Paneer

$16.00

Pureed fresh spinach & Indian cheese combined in a light sauce spiced with fine herbs

Paneer Bhurji

$18.00

Shredded house made Indian cheese sautéed with onions, green peas, and tomatoes

Shahi Paneer

$16.00

Indian Cheese cooked in our cashew & yogurt based sauce

Paneer Jalfrezi

$16.00

Julienned onions, peppers, tomatoes, assorted vegetables with fried Indian Cheese

Vegetable Jalfrezi

$16.00

Garlic Marinated Mixed Garden Vegetables cooked with Indian herbs and spices

Khoya Kaju

$17.00

Roasted Cashew nuts cooked in our rich spiced sauce

Malai Kofta

$16.00

Golden fried Fresh Vegetable Croquettes simmered in a special sauce

Navarathan Korma

$14.00

Medley of local vegetables and fresh paneer cooked in our cashew based sauce

Aloo Gobi

$14.00

Classic Indian dish made with blistered potatoes,herbed cauliflower & Indian spices

Chana Masala (Chickpeas)

$15.00

Soaked Chickpeas cooked with thin shreds of onion and tomato in a mild sauce

Vegetable Kolhapuri

$15.00

Medley of Local Vegetables cooked with Indian spices, and yogurt

Punjabi Kadhi Pakora

$15.00

House Spiced Yogurt based sauce made with our golden onion fritters

Baigan Bharta (Eggplant)

$15.00

Charcoal Smoked pureed Eggplant cooked with fresh tomatoes, onions, and roasted garlic

Bhindi Masala

$15.00

Crispy Indian Spiced Okra cooked with minced onions & tomatoes

Chana Sag

$15.00

Chickpeas cooked in delectable spinach sauce spiced with fresh herbs.

BREADS AND RICE

Butter Naan

$4.00

Soft & fluffy Indian flatbread cooked in Tandoor (Indian Oven) topped with melted butter

Tandoori Roti

$4.50

Flat wheat bread

Garlic Naan

Garlic Naan

$4.50

Indian flatbread with fresh garlic

Chili Garlic Naan / Jalapeno Naan

$4.90

Indian flatbread with green chilis, fresh garlic or Jalapenos

Lachha Paratha

Lachha Paratha

$4.90

Layered wheat bread

Paneer Naan

$6.00

Indian flatbread stuffed with minced Indian cheese and spices

Onion Kulcha

$4.90

Stuffed flatbread with onions and fresh herbs

Kashmiri Naan

$8.00

Naan stuffed with dry fruits & nuts

Keema Naan

$9.00

Indian flatbread stuffed with minced lamb and spices

UT Tokri (Choose 4)

UT Tokri (Choose 4)

$14.00

Butter Naan, Garlic Naan, Tandoori roti

Aloo / Methi / Ajwain Paratha

$6.00

Naan stuffed with your choice of Potato’s or Fenugreek leaves or Ajwain

Poori

Poori

$6.00

Fried puffy bread made with Whole Wheat dough

Bhatura

$6.00

Fried puffy bread made with white flour

Pulka with Ghee (2 PCS)

$5.00

Fresh made whole wheat flatbread that puffs when cooked

Do Parath ki Roti - UT Special

$6.00

Two layers of whole wheat bread rolled together and pan fried using an old style artisanal method

Plain Rice

$6.00

Steamed Basmati rice

Lemon Rice

$9.00

Prepared with fresh Lemon, peanuts, chiles, mixed with rice along with spices and curry leaves

Bisibelabath

$11.00

Dal and rice cooked together with vegetables, tamarind and fragrant spices

Curd Rice

$9.00

Yogurt rice tempered with curry leaves, mustard seeds, and coriander leaves.

CHICKEN

Chicken Tikka Masala

$17.00

Boneless chicken cooked with onions & bell peppers in a mild spiced sauce

Butter Chicken

Butter Chicken

$17.00

Flavorful Chicken cooked in a mild buttery tomato sauce

Chicken Vindaloo

$17.00

Flavorful chicken cooked with a blend of potatoes and chilies in a vindaloo sauce

Chicken Curry Desi (Bone-in)

$17.00

Desi Chicken cooked with a variety of aromatic spices simmered in a coconut milk based sauce

Chilli Chicken Masala

$17.00

Chicken cooked with aromatic spices

Kadai Chicken

$17.00

Boneless Chicken cooked with tomatoes, onions, bell peppers marinated in ginger garlic

Shahi Chicken Korma

Shahi Chicken Korma

$17.00

Boneless Chicken cooked with Cashews and spices in chef’s special sauce

Chicken Jalfrezi

$17.00

Boneless Chicken tossed with garden fresh vegetables in tomato based sauce

Chicken Curry

$17.00

Boneless Chicken Cooked with our chef’s special homemade spices

Palak Chicken

$17.00

Boneless Chicken Cooked in fresh pureed spinach.

Chettinad Chicken

$18.00

Spicy Boneless Chicken cooked in “village-style” from Southern part of India.

Hara Bhara Chicken

$18.00

Boneless Chicken marinated overnight with Mint, Cilantro & spices cooked to perfection.

LAMB/GOAT

Urban Goat Curry

Urban Goat Curry

$20.00

Bone-in pieces of Goat cooked delicately in a flavored curry sauce with herbs & chef’s secret spices

UT Lamb Curry

$20.00

Boneless Lamb cooked delicately in a curry sauce with herbs & chef’s secret spices

Lal Maas

$18.00

Bone-in pieces of lamb marinated in yogurt, spices, & Mathania red chilies cooked on a slow fire

Chettinad Goat/ Lamb Curry

Chettinad Goat/ Lamb Curry

$18.00

Goat/ Lamb cooked in spicy village-style mutton curry that is popular in the Chettinad region of India.

Rogan Gosh

$18.00

Delicious pieces of lean lamb cooked in dry roasted spices, thick yogurt and a spiced gravy

Lamb Kolhapuri

$18.00

Lean pieces of lamb cooked in a spicy coconut base sauce with ginger, garlic and red chilies

Lamb Vindaloo

$18.00

Lean pieces of lamb cooked with potato & vindaloo sauce

SEAFOOD

UT Fish Curry (SPL)

$21.00

Wild caught Salmon delicately spiced & marinated with chef’s secret roasted spices

Goan Fish/ Shrimp Curry

$19.00

Warm, spicy and tangy fish curry that is packed with coastal flavors

Coconut Shrimp

$19.00

One-pan coconut shrimp curry made with a creamy and aromatic coconut curry sauce made from scratch 19

DALS (LENTILS)

Dal Makhani

Dal Makhani

$15.00

Black lentils and kidney beans cooked on low heat garnished with fresh cream

Palak Dal

$15.00

Finely Chopped Spinach slow cooked with lentils

Tadka Dal

Tadka Dal

$15.00

Yellow lentils cooked to perfection with mild spices

BIRYANIS

Veg. Dum Biryani

Veg. Dum Biryani

$15.00

Basmati Rice cooked with a selection of fresh vegetables yogurt and special Indian herbs and spices.

Paneer Biryani

$17.00

Basmati Rice cooked with Paneer, yogurt and special Indian herbs and spices.

Egg Biryani

$15.00

Basmati Rice cooked with farm fresh eggs and layered with special Indian herbs and spices. 15

Hyderabadi Chicken Dum Biryani

Hyderabadi Chicken Dum Biryani

$17.00

Succulent Pieces of Chicken Marinated Overnight with Special Herbs and spices then cooked with Basmati rice

Chicken 65 Biryani

Chicken 65 Biryani

$19.00

Basmati rice layered with boneless spicy fried chicken marinated in ginger, lemon, & a selection of fresh spices

Hyderabadi Goat Biryani

$19.00

Succulent Pieces of bone-in goat marinated overnight with Indian Herbs and spices then layered and Dum cooked with Basmati rice

Hyderabadi Keema (Lamb/ Goat) Biryani

$20.00

Minced meat marinated with special herbs and spices and slow cooked with Basmati rice over a low fire.

Shrimp Biryani

$19.00

Fresh Water shrimps cooked with Basmati rice in a blend of Indian herbs and spices over a low fire.

UT Hara Bhara Goat Biryani (Chef’s Special)

UT Hara Bhara Goat Biryani (Chef’s Special)

$22.00

Chef’s Special Creation using Mint, Cilantro, green herbs & spices, marinated overnight, cooked using a traditional Dum method

UT Hara Bhara Chicken Biryani (Chef’s Special)

$20.00

Urban Tandoor's Signature Creation, boneless chicken marinated overnight with Mint, Cilantro & spices, layered then cooked by low flame.

SIDES

Papad

$3.00

Thin, crisp, round lentil cracker

Raita

$4.00

Shredded carrot and cucumber mixed with homemade yogurt

Pickled (achar) Mango

$2.00

Indian condiment made with raw mangoes, spices and oil

Mango chutney

$2.00

Sweet and tangy with a kick of heat in the background

Onion Salad

$3.00

An assortment of onions, green chilies and lemons!

Fries

$4.00

Hand cut & fried till crispy

DESSERTS

Gulab Jamun

Gulab Jamun

$7.00

Soft delicious dumplings made of milk soaked in a warm sweet syrup flavored with cardamom

Ras Malai

Ras Malai

$9.00

Dumplings made from evaporated milk soaked in a thickened cream mix delicately flavored with sweetened cardamom

Kheer

$7.00

Rice pudding

Ice Creams

$7.00

Indian Pan (Betel leaves) Vanilla, Chocolate

BEVERAGES

Mango Lassi

Mango Lassi

$4.90

Drink Made with Homemade sweetened yogurt and Mangoes

Hyderabadi Chai (Hot Tea)

$2.50

World famous Tea from the city of Hyderabad

Ginger Chai

$2.50

Hot Tea made with Fresh Ginger and Milk

Nescafe Coffee

$3.00

Sparkling Water

$8.00

Fiji Water

$5.00

Soft drinks (Coke, Diet Coke, Sprite, Iced Tea)

$3.00

Party Trays & Family Packs to Go

Call 973-497-1000 to place an order for Tray or Catering orders & Pricing 3-4 hours Advance notice required

Call Restaurant ...Call Restaurant ...

$1,000.00

Call 973-497-1000 to place an order for Tray or Catering orders & Pricing 3-4 Hours Advance notice required

For Any Party Orders Please Call the Resturant Directly

$1,000.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 10:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 10:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 10:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

206 Harrison Ave, HARRISON, NJ 07029

Directions

Gallery
Urban Tandoor image
Urban Tandoor image
BG pic
Urban Tandoor image

