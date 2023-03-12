Urban Tandoor - Harrison NJ
1,198 Reviews
$$
206 Harrison Ave
HARRISON, NJ 07029
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Popular Items
SPECIAL MENU for March 11th 2023
HYDEREABADI SPECIALS
SOUPS & SALADS
Mulligatawny Soup
Prepared with Lentils, Tomatoes, Fine Herbs and Spices
Tomato Soup
Prepared with Fresh Tomatoes, Fine Herbs, and Cream
Chicken Soup
Traditional Chicken Soup
SWEET CORN SOUP (VEG / CHICKEN)
Made with Fresh Sweet corn & peppers
MANCHOW SOUP (VEG / CHICKEN)
Prepped with Soy, Vinegar garlic, and shallots
UT Salad
Fresh greens, thinly sliced carrots, tomatoes, cucumbers and onions tossed with house dressing
UT Salad (Tandoori Chicken)
UT Salad tossed in our house dressing served with shredded Tandoori Chicken
STARTERS
Samosa - 2 PCS
Triangular turnovers filled with a mixture of Green peas & Potato then fried till crispy
Samosa Chat
House made Samosa topped with chickpeas, garnished with an array of Indian sauces & onions
Onion Pakora / Fritters
Thin sliced onion fritters fried to perfection
Mixed Veg. Pakora
An Assortment of Crispy Vegetable fritters battered in chickpea flour and fried to perfection
Cut Mirchi
Fresh green chilies stuffed with our spiced potato mixture, then fried till golden
Mirchi Baji
Fried chilies stuffed with mix of chopped onions, lemon juice & red chili powder
Falafel w/ Hummus & Nan Chips
House Made Hummus, Crispy Falafel, and Warm Nan Chips
Edamame
Freshly Steamed Edamame served Mild/Spicy
Corn Fry / Corn fry with Egg
Sautéed organic corn made with fine masala
Cauliflower Pataka (UT Special)
Crispy Cauliflower tossed in our Sweet and Spicy Sauce.
Tacos (Chicken/ Paneer)
Sliced Chicken tikka, sauteed peppers and onions, UT Sauce, served on a warm tortilla
Calamari
Hand Breaded, and Fried till Golden-Brown served with our tangy dipping sauce
Shrimp Pataka (chef’s special)-Golden Fried
Shrimp tossed in our secret Orange Chili Sauce
Hummus and Nan Chips
WRAPS
TANDOOR SIZZLERS
Paneer Tikka
House made Indian cheese marinated in fresh yogurt & herbs
Chicken Tikka
Boneless pieces of chicken marinated overnight & cooked in Tandoor
Chicken Malai Kabab
Boneless Chicken, marinated in Fresh Cream and yogurt seasoned with traditional herbs and spices
Tandoori Chicken (Half)
Bone-In Chicken marinated in fresh yogurt, spiced with ginger, garlic & Indian herbs
Chicken Sheekh Kebab
Minced chicken marinated with herbs and spices cooked to perfection
Lamb Chops
Imported Lamb chops marinated traditionally in ginger, garlic, and herb scented yogurt
UT Tandoori Prawns
Fresh Jumbo shrimp marinated over night spiced with fresh ginger and spices cooked to perfection
Fish Tikka
Sliced Fish Fillet cooked with ginger, garlic and delicate spices cooked in Charcoal
UT Mixed Grill (Vegetarian)
An array of Fresh Vegetables (Cauliflower, Potato, Peppers, Onions ) spiced with aromatic herbs
UT Mixed Grill (Non-Vegetarian)
A Sampler of all our best Kebabs, Seafood and meats roasted in our Tandoor
INDO-CHINESE
Chili Paneer (Dry/ Sauce)
Crispy Fried paneer prepped in our traditional indo-chinese sauces
LOLLIPOP CHICKEN (DRY / SAUCE)
Crispy fried chicken lollipops tossed in our savory sauce
PANEER 65
Marinated Paneer sautéed in a sweet & spicy sauce
CHICKEN 65
Crispy Fried chicken tossed in our sweet & spicy sauce with curry leaves and green chilies.
Chili Chicken (Dry/ Sauce)
Crispy boneless chicken sautéed in an aromatic sauce with onions and peppers
Gobi / Veg. Manchurian
Crispy Veg dumplings dunked in a flavor explosive sauce
Chili Fish (Dry/ Sauce)
Boneless fried fish tossed in an aromatic Indo-Chinese sauce
Chili Prawns (Dry/ Sauce)
Stir Fried Prawns tossed in our traditional tangy sauce
Hakka Noodles (Veg./ Chicken)
Fresh Noodles stir-fried with Hakka masala and thinly sliced assorted Vegetables or Chicken
SCHEZWAN Noodles (Veg./ Chicken)
Fresh Noodles stir-fried in our Schezwan Sauce with Vegetables or Chicken
SCHEZWAN FRIED RICE (VEG./EGG/ CHICKEN)
Rice tossed with Schezwan sauces and Vegetables /Egg /Chicken
FRIED RICE (VEG./EGG/ CHICKEN)
Rice made with assorted Indo-Chinese sauces and Vegetables /Egg /Chicken
VEGETARIAN
Paneer Makhani
Housemade Indian cheese in a mild spiced Makhani sauce
Paneer Tikka Masala
Homemade Indian cheese cooked with onions and bell peppers in a creamy, mildly spiced sauce
Palak Paneer
Pureed fresh spinach & Indian cheese combined in a light sauce spiced with fine herbs
Paneer Bhurji
Shredded house made Indian cheese sautéed with onions, green peas, and tomatoes
Shahi Paneer
Indian Cheese cooked in our cashew & yogurt based sauce
Paneer Jalfrezi
Julienned onions, peppers, tomatoes, assorted vegetables with fried Indian Cheese
Vegetable Jalfrezi
Garlic Marinated Mixed Garden Vegetables cooked with Indian herbs and spices
Khoya Kaju
Roasted Cashew nuts cooked in our rich spiced sauce
Malai Kofta
Golden fried Fresh Vegetable Croquettes simmered in a special sauce
Navarathan Korma
Medley of local vegetables and fresh paneer cooked in our cashew based sauce
Aloo Gobi
Classic Indian dish made with blistered potatoes,herbed cauliflower & Indian spices
Chana Masala (Chickpeas)
Soaked Chickpeas cooked with thin shreds of onion and tomato in a mild sauce
Vegetable Kolhapuri
Medley of Local Vegetables cooked with Indian spices, and yogurt
Punjabi Kadhi Pakora
House Spiced Yogurt based sauce made with our golden onion fritters
Baigan Bharta (Eggplant)
Charcoal Smoked pureed Eggplant cooked with fresh tomatoes, onions, and roasted garlic
Bhindi Masala
Crispy Indian Spiced Okra cooked with minced onions & tomatoes
Chana Sag
Chickpeas cooked in delectable spinach sauce spiced with fresh herbs.
BREADS AND RICE
Butter Naan
Soft & fluffy Indian flatbread cooked in Tandoor (Indian Oven) topped with melted butter
Tandoori Roti
Flat wheat bread
Garlic Naan
Indian flatbread with fresh garlic
Chili Garlic Naan / Jalapeno Naan
Indian flatbread with green chilis, fresh garlic or Jalapenos
Lachha Paratha
Layered wheat bread
Paneer Naan
Indian flatbread stuffed with minced Indian cheese and spices
Onion Kulcha
Stuffed flatbread with onions and fresh herbs
Kashmiri Naan
Naan stuffed with dry fruits & nuts
Keema Naan
Indian flatbread stuffed with minced lamb and spices
UT Tokri (Choose 4)
Butter Naan, Garlic Naan, Tandoori roti
Aloo / Methi / Ajwain Paratha
Naan stuffed with your choice of Potato’s or Fenugreek leaves or Ajwain
Poori
Fried puffy bread made with Whole Wheat dough
Bhatura
Fried puffy bread made with white flour
Pulka with Ghee (2 PCS)
Fresh made whole wheat flatbread that puffs when cooked
Do Parath ki Roti - UT Special
Two layers of whole wheat bread rolled together and pan fried using an old style artisanal method
Plain Rice
Steamed Basmati rice
Lemon Rice
Prepared with fresh Lemon, peanuts, chiles, mixed with rice along with spices and curry leaves
Bisibelabath
Dal and rice cooked together with vegetables, tamarind and fragrant spices
Curd Rice
Yogurt rice tempered with curry leaves, mustard seeds, and coriander leaves.
CHICKEN
Chicken Tikka Masala
Boneless chicken cooked with onions & bell peppers in a mild spiced sauce
Butter Chicken
Flavorful Chicken cooked in a mild buttery tomato sauce
Chicken Vindaloo
Flavorful chicken cooked with a blend of potatoes and chilies in a vindaloo sauce
Chicken Curry Desi (Bone-in)
Desi Chicken cooked with a variety of aromatic spices simmered in a coconut milk based sauce
Chilli Chicken Masala
Chicken cooked with aromatic spices
Kadai Chicken
Boneless Chicken cooked with tomatoes, onions, bell peppers marinated in ginger garlic
Shahi Chicken Korma
Boneless Chicken cooked with Cashews and spices in chef’s special sauce
Chicken Jalfrezi
Boneless Chicken tossed with garden fresh vegetables in tomato based sauce
Chicken Curry
Boneless Chicken Cooked with our chef’s special homemade spices
Palak Chicken
Boneless Chicken Cooked in fresh pureed spinach.
Chettinad Chicken
Spicy Boneless Chicken cooked in “village-style” from Southern part of India.
Hara Bhara Chicken
Boneless Chicken marinated overnight with Mint, Cilantro & spices cooked to perfection.
LAMB/GOAT
Urban Goat Curry
Bone-in pieces of Goat cooked delicately in a flavored curry sauce with herbs & chef’s secret spices
UT Lamb Curry
Boneless Lamb cooked delicately in a curry sauce with herbs & chef’s secret spices
Lal Maas
Bone-in pieces of lamb marinated in yogurt, spices, & Mathania red chilies cooked on a slow fire
Chettinad Goat/ Lamb Curry
Goat/ Lamb cooked in spicy village-style mutton curry that is popular in the Chettinad region of India.
Rogan Gosh
Delicious pieces of lean lamb cooked in dry roasted spices, thick yogurt and a spiced gravy
Lamb Kolhapuri
Lean pieces of lamb cooked in a spicy coconut base sauce with ginger, garlic and red chilies
Lamb Vindaloo
Lean pieces of lamb cooked with potato & vindaloo sauce
SEAFOOD
UT Fish Curry (SPL)
Wild caught Salmon delicately spiced & marinated with chef’s secret roasted spices
Goan Fish/ Shrimp Curry
Warm, spicy and tangy fish curry that is packed with coastal flavors
Coconut Shrimp
One-pan coconut shrimp curry made with a creamy and aromatic coconut curry sauce made from scratch 19
DALS (LENTILS)
BIRYANIS
Veg. Dum Biryani
Basmati Rice cooked with a selection of fresh vegetables yogurt and special Indian herbs and spices.
Paneer Biryani
Basmati Rice cooked with Paneer, yogurt and special Indian herbs and spices.
Egg Biryani
Basmati Rice cooked with farm fresh eggs and layered with special Indian herbs and spices. 15
Hyderabadi Chicken Dum Biryani
Succulent Pieces of Chicken Marinated Overnight with Special Herbs and spices then cooked with Basmati rice
Chicken 65 Biryani
Basmati rice layered with boneless spicy fried chicken marinated in ginger, lemon, & a selection of fresh spices
Hyderabadi Goat Biryani
Succulent Pieces of bone-in goat marinated overnight with Indian Herbs and spices then layered and Dum cooked with Basmati rice
Hyderabadi Keema (Lamb/ Goat) Biryani
Minced meat marinated with special herbs and spices and slow cooked with Basmati rice over a low fire.
Shrimp Biryani
Fresh Water shrimps cooked with Basmati rice in a blend of Indian herbs and spices over a low fire.
UT Hara Bhara Goat Biryani (Chef’s Special)
Chef’s Special Creation using Mint, Cilantro, green herbs & spices, marinated overnight, cooked using a traditional Dum method
UT Hara Bhara Chicken Biryani (Chef’s Special)
Urban Tandoor's Signature Creation, boneless chicken marinated overnight with Mint, Cilantro & spices, layered then cooked by low flame.
SIDES
Papad
Thin, crisp, round lentil cracker
Raita
Shredded carrot and cucumber mixed with homemade yogurt
Pickled (achar) Mango
Indian condiment made with raw mangoes, spices and oil
Mango chutney
Sweet and tangy with a kick of heat in the background
Onion Salad
An assortment of onions, green chilies and lemons!
Fries
Hand cut & fried till crispy
DESSERTS
Gulab Jamun
Soft delicious dumplings made of milk soaked in a warm sweet syrup flavored with cardamom
Ras Malai
Dumplings made from evaporated milk soaked in a thickened cream mix delicately flavored with sweetened cardamom
Kheer
Rice pudding
Ice Creams
Indian Pan (Betel leaves) Vanilla, Chocolate
BEVERAGES
Mango Lassi
Drink Made with Homemade sweetened yogurt and Mangoes
Hyderabadi Chai (Hot Tea)
World famous Tea from the city of Hyderabad
Ginger Chai
Hot Tea made with Fresh Ginger and Milk
Nescafe Coffee
Sparkling Water
Fiji Water
Soft drinks (Coke, Diet Coke, Sprite, Iced Tea)
Party Trays & Family Packs to Go
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 10:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 10:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 10:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
206 Harrison Ave, HARRISON, NJ 07029