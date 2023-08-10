Popular Items

Taiwanese Popcorn Fried Chicken

$7.00

Authentic Taiwanese Popcorn Fried Chicken. Marinated Overnight and Fried in Our Original Batter. Comes with Spicy mayo

Taiwanese Pork Chop over Rice

Taiwanese Pork Chop over Rice

$15.00

with Dashi Cabbage . Braised Egg . Pickle

Spam Supreme

$3.50

Our very own unique onigiri. Spam Spicy Mayo Crab Salad (Mayo mixed with imitation crab (no shellfish at all)) Tamago (Sweet and savory Japanese Omelette) All combined to make a grand onigiri!


Specials

Ube Flan

Ube Flan

$4.50Out of stock

Flan recipe given to us from a friend that's a pastry chef at a Michelin Star restaurant. Simple and delicious, comes with a side of simple syrup for extra sweetness.

Traditional Hawaiian Poke w/ BLUEFIN Tuna

Traditional Hawaiian Poke w/ BLUEFIN Tuna

$18.50Out of stock

Traditional Hawaiian Poke with cucumbers, BLUEFIN Tuna, white onions, and masago (flying fish roe). Comes with rice. Tuna is tossed to order with our housemade Poke Sauce (soy sauce, sesame oil, sambal, garlic, sriracha, and honey.

Charred Teriyaki Salmon Don

Charred Teriyaki Salmon Don

$18.00Out of stock

7 oz. Charred Salmon Sashimi. Rice . Pickled Ginger

Taiwanese Beef Ramen

Taiwanese Beef Ramen

$16.50Out of stock

Broth made from boiling beef bones, chicken feet, beef neck bones, and beef shank for 24 hours with our own aromatics and 13 spice/herb blend. Comes with chewy ramen noodles, shanghai choy, sliced braised beef shank, pickled Mustard Greens, marinated eggs, and scallions

Chirashi

Chirashi

$26.00Out of stock

Fresh BLUEFIN Tuna, miso cured salmon, and marinated Ikura. Sushi rice, ginger, and Shiso leaves.

Grilled Korean Ribs

Grilled Korean Ribs

$17.50Out of stock

Grilled pork spare ribs w/ Korean sauce, Stir-Fried bok choy, pickles.

Soft Shell Crab, Coconut Curry over Rice.

Soft Shell Crab, Coconut Curry over Rice.

$18.50Out of stock

3 Soft Shell Crabs battered and fried. Coconut crab curry made with ginger, garlic, tamarind, coconut cream/milk, and a little bit of our Thai hot sauce for a tiny kick. Comes with rice, potatoes scallions, sesame seeds, and fried basil.

Appetizers

Miso Soup

$3.50

Classic Miso Soup. Comes with Scallion and Tofu, Perfect Accompaniment to an Onigiri or an Entree

Fried Broccoli w/ Chinese 5 Spice

$4.00

Delicious side of Fried Broccoli Florets and Broccoli Stem! Seasoned with our Chinese 5 Spice Pepper!

Fried Oysters (6pc-8pc)

$10.00

Fried oysters, quantity given is based on size of oysters. Seasoned with salt and white pepper. Bevans Oysters from Chesapeake Bay. Comes with spicy mayo or our housemade (tomato-based) oyster sauce.

Taiwanese Oyster Omelette

Taiwanese Oyster Omelette

$15.00

A Modern Twist On The Classic Taiwanese Oyster Omelette. Crispy Chewy Omelette, Sauteed Greens, & Fried Oysters on top! Comes with a Housemade Sweet and Sour Sauce! (Please let us know if you prefer the traditional style) (如果你想要台式正統煮法也可以跟我們說)

Crispy Brussels w/ Tofu and Korean Sweet/Spicy Sauce

Crispy Brussels w/ Tofu and Korean Sweet/Spicy Sauce

$8.50

A Generous Portion of Crispy Brussels with Korean Gochujjang Spicy & Sweet Sauce. Comes with Fried tofu, Scallions, and Sesame Seeds.

Takoyaki Brussel (Grilled Octopus Brussels)

$15.00

Fried Brussels with Sliced Grilled Octopus. Topped Off with Kupie Mayo, Takoyaki Sauce, Sesame Seeds, Scallions, and Bonito Flakes.

Stir Fried Cabbage

$8.00

Generous portion of stir-fried cabbage. Garlic, dashi, Soy Sauce.

Onigiri

Teriyaki Salmon

$3.00

Cooked Salmon Mixed with Mayo, Teriyaki Sauce, and Fresh Lemon Juice.

Chicken w/ Miso & Lemon

$3.00

Chicken mixed with Mayo, Miso, and Fresh lemon/lime juice.

Shredded Pork

$3.00

Traditional Shredded Pork Mixed with Mayo.

Spicy Tuna

$3.00

Cooked Tuna mixed with Mayo, Gochujjang, & Sambal.

Sushi Unagi/Avocado

$5.00

Charred Grilled Unagi with Avocado & Sushi Rice

Sushi Salmon/Avocado

$4.00

Fresh Sashimi Grade Salmon with Avocado & Sushi Rice

Sushi California

$4.00

Crab Salad (Imitation Crab w/ Mayo) with Avocado & Sushi Rice

Spicy Broccoli (Vegan)

$3.00

Broccoli Mixed with Vegan Mayo, Fried Shallots, and Thai Hot Sauce! Everything Made from Scratch from the Mayo to the Thai hot sauce!

Grilled Eggplant w/ Miso (Vegan)

$3.00

Grilled Eggplant Mixed with Vegan Mayo and Miso.

Avocado Onigiri

$3.00

Avocado seasoned with salt and comes with soy sauce & wasabi

Ume Shiso Onigiri

Ume Shiso Onigiri

$3.00

Sour and Salty Ume Mayo (Vegan) with Shiso leaves. Sushi rice and comes w/ soy sauce and wasabi.

Teriyaki Vegan Spam Onigiri

Teriyaki Vegan Spam Onigiri

$4.00

Vegan Spam, Vegan Mayo mixed with housemade Teriyaki sauce and Avocado.

Paneer Onigiri w/ Korean Red Sauce

$4.00

Fried Paneer w/ Korean gochujjang and scallions.

Tempura Shrimp Onigiri

Tempura Shrimp Onigiri

$7.50

Sushi rice, Tempura Shrimp w/ crab salad (imitation) and kewpie masago/mayo. Comes w/ Soy Sauce & Wasabi

Soft Shell Crab Onigiri (You Get 2 Onigiri in 1 Order)

Soft Shell Crab Onigiri (You Get 2 Onigiri in 1 Order)

$7.50

(You Get 2 Onigiris in 1 Order) Deep-Fried Soft Shell Crabs, Spicy Mayo, Avocado, and Sushi Rice.

Sushi Scallop Onigiri (Raw Scallops)

Sushi Scallop Onigiri (Raw Scallops)

$5.50

Hokkaido Scallops, Kupie Mayo, Masago, & Sushi Rice

Entrees

T.F.C. BENTO!

$13.00

Our popular Taiwanese Popcorn Fried Chicken in bento form. Get your veggies quota with our delicious fried chicken!

Spicy Korean Pork Belly Bento

Spicy Korean Pork Belly Bento

$12.50

Crispy and tender pork belly (5oz), glazed with a sweet and spicy Korean sauce. Sesame seeds and scallions sprinkled as garnish. Served over a bed of rice. Accompanied by creamy mashed potatoes, curry buttered corn, steamed broccoli, sesame-glazed carrots, and a slice of tamago (Japanese omelette).

Charred Miso Salmon Bento

Charred Miso Salmon Bento

$13.00

Marinaded Miso Salmon (5oz) which is then poached to perfection and then charred to give it a subtle smokiness to each bite, has sesame seeds and scallions sprinkled on top. Served over a bed of rice. . Accompanied by creamy mashed potatoes, curry buttered corn, broccoli, sesame-glazed carrots, and a slice of tamago (Japanese omelette).

Teriyaki Chicken Bento

Teriyaki Chicken Bento

$11.00

Sliced chicken breast with Teriyaki glazed over, (5.5oz) comes with sesame seeds and scallions served over a bed of rice. Accompanied by creamy mashed potatoes, curry buttered corn, broccoli, sesame-glazed carrots, and a slice of tamago (Japanese omelette).

Teriyaki Beef Bento

Teriyaki Beef Bento

$12.50

Tender Beef with teriyaki glazed over (4oz) with scallions and sesame sprinkled on the top, served over a bed of rice. Accompanied by creamy mashed potatoes, curry buttered corn, broccoli, sesame-glazed carrots, and a slice of tamago (Japanese omelette).

Taiwanese Braised Pork Belly

$12.50

Pork belly that's been slowly braised for 8-9 hours. Served over a bed of rice and comes with a marinated egg, and broccoli. *Due to the nature of pork belly, this dish does contain a lot of fat aka flavor*

3 Cup Basil Fried Rice (Chicken, Tofu, or Paneer)

$12.40

Our very own unique take on a classic dish. Rice stir-fried with basil, broccoli, chicken thighs or paneer, soy sauce, rice wine vinegar, mirin, & sesame oil.

Japanese Teriyaki Beef Fried Rice

$13.00

Japanese Fried Rice with Teriyaki Sauce, Garlic, Corn, Broccoli, Butter, and Kupie Mayo. Garnished with Scallions and Sesame Seeds.

Japanese Salmon Fried Rice

$13.00

Japanese Salmon Fried Rice with Garlic, Corn, Salmon, Butter, Soy Sauce, and Garnished with Kupie Mayo, Scallions, Sesame Seeds, and Bonito Flakes.

Spicy & Numb Paneer Bento! (Vegetarian)

Spicy & Numb Paneer Bento! (Vegetarian)

$13.00

Crispy lightly fried paneer (5.5oz) covered with our housemade mala and dusted with numb spice, comes with sesame seeds and scallions served over a bed of rice. Accompanied by creamy mashed potatoes, curry buttered corn, broccoli, sesame-glazed carrots, and a slice of tamago (Japanese omelette).

Drinks

Taiwanese Milk Tea

$3.50Out of stock

Hojicha (Roasted Green Milk Tea)

$3.50Out of stock

Our very own roasted green milk tea, made in house. (Not too sweet)

Coke

$1.50

Diet Coke

$1.50

Sides/Add-Ons

Rice

$1.50

Teriyaki Sauce

$1.00

Korean Red Sauce

$1.00

Thai Hot Sauce

$1.50Out of stock