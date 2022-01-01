The Bombay Club - St. Croix
No reviews yet
5A King Street
Christiansted, VI 00802
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Appetizers
Soups
Soup of the Day - Cup
Visit our Facebook page for Details https://www.facebook.com/bombaystcroix
Soup of the Day - Bowl
Visit our Facebook page for Details https://www.facebook.com/bombaystcroix
French Onion
Seafood Chowder - Cup
Visit our Facebook page for Details https://www.facebook.com/bombaystcroix
Seafood Chowder of The Day - Bowl
Visit our Facebook page for Details https://www.facebook.com/bombaystcroix
Salads
Bombay Chef
Fresh greens with prime rib, turkey, swiss, cheddar & hard boiled egg
Caesar Salad
Romaine, egg, parmesan, homestyle croutons
Caesar - Crispy Chicken
Caesar - Grilled Chicken
Romaine, egg, parmesan, homestyle croutons with Grilled Chicken
Greek Salad
Romaine, feta, tomatoes, radishes, cucumbers, kalamata olives & pepperoncini
Mixed Greens
Selection of fresh greens
Mixed Green - Crispy Chicken
Selection of fresh greens with Crispy Chicken
Mixed Green - Grilled Chicken
Selection of fresh greens with Grilled Chicken
Small Greek Salad
Romaine, feta, tomatoes, radishes, cucumbers, kalamata olives & pepperoncini
Mandarin
Fresh romaine with blue cheese, bacon, onions, walnuts & mandarin oranges
Spinach Salad
Bacon, hard boiled egg & red onion
DAILY SPECIALS
Beef Brisket-L SPL
Caesar-L SPL (Copy)
Visit our Facebook page for Details https://www.facebook.com/bombaystcroix
Fett Shrimp-L SPL
Mixed Greens-L SPL
Visit our Facebook page for Details https://www.facebook.com/bombaystcroix
Salmon-L SPL
Visit our Facebook page for Details https://www.facebook.com/bombaystcroix
Fried Shrimp L-SPL
Visit our Facebook page for Details https://www.facebook.com/bombaystcroix
Sandwiches
Bombay Burger
1/2 lb. with voice of cheese, greenleaf, tomato, red onion & mayonnaise
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
with cheddar or swiss, greenleaf, & tomato on kaiser
Crispy Chicken Sandwich
Guacamole, greenleaf & tomato on kaiser
Prime Rib Baguette
6 oz., with horseradish sauce & au jus
Grilled Fish Sandwich
Greenleaf, tomato, tarter sauce & onion on kaiser
Veggie Wrap
Spinach, cucumber, guacamole, greenleaf & tomato
Veggie Wrap w/ Crspy Chx
Veggie Wrap w/ Grill Chx
Favorites
Dessert
Sides
Appetizers
Salads
Caesar Salad - Large
Romaine, parmesan, homestyle croutons
Mixed Green Salad - Large
Selection of fresh greens
Greek Salad
Romaine, feta, tomatoes, radishes, cucumbers, kalamata olives & pepperoncini
Spinach Salad
Bacon, hard boiled egg & red onion
Side - Mixed Greens
Side - Caesar
Small Greek Salad
Romaine, feta, tomatoes, radishes, cucumbers, kalamata olives & pepperoncini
Soups
French Onion
Seafood Chowder - Bowl
Visit our Facebook page for Details https://www.facebook.com/bombaystcroix
Seafood Chowder - Cup
Visit our Facebook page for Details https://www.facebook.com/bombaystcroix
Soup of the Day - Bowl
Visit our Facebook page for Details https://www.facebook.com/bombaystcroix
Soup of the Day - Cup
Visit our Facebook page for Details https://www.facebook.com/bombaystcroix
DAILY SPECIALS
App: Steamed SPL
Appetizer: Rollup Special
Visit our Facebook page for Details https://www.facebook.com/bombaystcroix
Fett SPL
Pork Chop-SPL
Ribeye Special
Visit our Facebook page for Details https://www.facebook.com/bombaystcroix
Salmon Special
Visit our Facebook page for Details https://www.facebook.com/bombaystcroix
Entrees
Bombay Filet
Garlic herb demiglace & creamy horseradish sauces
12 oz NY Strip
BBQ Spare Ribs
King St. Seafood Pasta
shrimp, scallops, & mahi tossed in brandy alfredo
Scallops Bombay
Lemon basil, garlic, & a light tomato butter sauce
Shrimp Scampi
Chicken Marsala
Sautéed chicken breast with mushrooms & marsala wine sauce
Chicken Parmesan
Chicken Fried Chicken
Chicken Fried Steak
Pasta Alfredo
Pasta Alfredo W/ Chicken
Pasta Alfredo W/ Shrimp
Pasta Alfredo W/ Lobster
Pasta Alfred w/ Chicken & Shrimp
Pasta Alfred w/ Shrimp & Lobster
Bar Favorites
Beef Brisket
with rice & salad
Fish & Chips
with salad
Shrimp & Chips
Bombay Burger
1/2 lb. with voice of cheese, greenleaf, tomato, red onion & mayonnaise
Prime Rib Baguette
6 oz., with horseradish sauce, & au jus
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
with cheddar or swiss, greenleaf, & tomato on kaiser
Crispy Chicken Sandwich
with guacamole, greenleaf, & tomato on kaiser
Grilled Fish Sandwich
with greenleaf, tomato, tartar sauce, & onion on kaiser
Veggie Wrap
spinach, cucumber, guacamole, greenleaf, & tomato
Dinner Sides
Dessert
Beer
Cocktails
Appletini
B52
Black Russian
Bloody Mary
Cosmopolitan
Daiquiri
1oz rum, .5oz lime, .5oz simple, shake, over ice
Dark & Stormy
Gibson
Gimlet - Gin
Gimlet - Vodka
Godfather
Greyhound
Hurricane
Irish Coffee
Long Island Iced Tea
Madras
Mai Tai
Manhattan
Margarita
Martini
Mimosa
Mojito
Mojito Pineapple
Mudslide
Old Fashioned
Rob Roy
Screwdriver
Sea Breeze
Tequila Sunrise
Tom Collins
Vodka Collins
Vodka Lemonade
Whiskey Sour
White Russian
espresso martini
French 75
Frozen
Liquor
Buffalo Trace
Bulliet
Bulliet Rye
Gentleman Jack
Jim Beam (well)
Knob Creek Bourbon
Makers Mark
whistle pig rye
Woodford Reserve Dbl Oak
DBL KnobCreek Bourbon
DBL E&J VS Brandy
Knob Creek Bourbon
Makers Mark
Jim Beam (well)
Bulliet Rye
Courvosier VS
Courvosier VSOP
E&J VS Brandy
Hennessey VS
Napoleon Brandy (well)
Remy Martin VSOP
Hennessey White
DBL Courvosier VS
DBL Courvosier VSOP
DBL Hennessey VS
DBL Remy Martin VSOP
Gordons (well)
Beefeater
Bombay Sapphire
Tanqueray
Hendricks
Martini: Well
Martini: Beefeater
Martini: Bombay Sapphire
Martini: Tangqueray
DBL Gin Beefeater
DBL Gin Bombay Sapphire
DBL Gin Gordon
DBL Gin Tanqueray
Amaretto (well)
Amaretto di Saronno
B&B
Baileys Irish Cream
Brogan's Irish (well)
Campari
Chambord
Coffee Liqueur (well)
Coffee Liqueur-Kamora
Cointreau
Creme de Banana
Creme de Butterscotch
Creme de Cacao Dark
Creme de Cacao Light
Creme de Cassis
Creme de Menthe
Drambuie
Frangelico
Galiano
Godiva
Grand Marnier
Jagermeister
Kahlua
Lemoncello
Midori
Pernod
Sambuca Black
Sambuca White
Schnapps - Butterscotch
Schnapps - Peppermint
Sloe Gin
St. Germain
Tia Maria
Triple Sec
Banana Rum
Black Cherry Rum
Black Strap Rum
Blueberry Rum
bumbu
Captain Morgan
Citrus Rum
Coconut Rum
Cruzan #9
Cruzan 151
Dark Rum (well)
Diplimatico
Estate Diamond Dark
Estate Diamond Light
Gosslings Rum
Guava Rum
Key Lime Rum
Light Rum (well)
Mango Rum
Meyers Dark Rum
Mt Gay Rum
Passion Fruit Rum
Peach Rum
Pineapple Rum
Raspberry Rum
Single Barrel
Strawberry Rum
Vanilla Rum
Zacapa Dk rum
DBL Captain Morgan
DBL Cruzan #9
DBL Cruzan 151
DBL Cruzan:Banana Rum
DBL Cruzan:Black Cherry Rum
DBL Cruzan:Black Strap Rum
DBL Cruzan:Blueberry Rum
DBL Cruzan:Citrus Rum
DBL Cruzan:Coconut Rum
DBL Cruzan:Dark Rum
DBL Cruzan:Estate Diamond Dark Rum
DBL Cruzan:Guava Rum
DBL Cruzan:Key Lime Rum
DBL Cruzan:Light Rum
DBL Cruzan:Mango Rum
DBL Cruzan:Passion Fruit Rum
DBL Cruzan:Pineapple Rum
DBL Cruzan:Raspberry Rum
DBL Cruzan:Single Barrel
DBL Cruzan:Strawberry Rum
DBL Cruzan:Vanilla Rum
DBL Meyers Dark Rum
DBL Mt Gay Rum
Chivas Regal
Dalwhinnie Single
Dewars (well)
Glenfiddich 12 yr
Glenfiddich 15yr
Glenlivet
J&B Scotch
Johnny Walker Black
Johnny Walker Red
The Macallan
oban 14
DBL Dewars Scotch
DBL J&B Scotch
Casa Nobles Silver
Casamigos Añejo
Casamigos Blanco
Casamigos Reposdo
Cuervo Gold
Cuervo Gold 1800
Cuervo Silver
Cuervo Silver 1800
Don Julio
Don Julio Anejo
Milagro
milagros barrel reserve
Montezuma (well)
Patron Anejo
Patron Repasado
Patron Silver
Patron XO
Recuerdo Mezcal
Sauza Gold
Casamigos Mezcal
Dark & Stormy
Margarita: Montezuma
Margarita: Patron Silver
Margarita: Sauza Gold
Margarita: Sauza Silver
Margarita; Don Julio
DBL Cuervo Gold
DBL Montezuma Gold
DBL Patron Silver
DBL Sauza Gold
DBL Sauza Silver
DBL Patron XO
Absolut
Absolut Citron
Grey Goose
Ketel One
Mutiny
Skyy
Smirnoff
Smirnoff (well)
Smirnoff Apple
Stoli
Stoli Orange
Stoli Vanilla
Titos
Martini: Well
Martini: Absolut
Martini: Absolut Citron
Martini: Grey Goose
Martini: Ketel One
Martini: Skyy
Martini: Smirnoff
Martini: Smirnoff Green Apple
Martini: Stoli
Martini: Stoli Orange
Martini: Stoli Vanilla
Martini: Tito
Martini: Cran-apple
Martini: Lemondrop
Cosmo:Well
Cosmo:Absolut
Cosmo:Absolut Citron
Cosmo:GreyGoose
Cosmo:Ketel
Cosmo:Skyy
Cosmo:Smirnoff
Cosmo:Smirnoff GreenApple
Cosmo:Stoli
Cosmo:Stoli Orange
Cosmo:Stoli Vanilla
Cosmo:Tito
DBL Well (Bartons/Gilbeys)
DBL Absolut
DBL Grey Goose
DBL Ketel One
DBL Sky
DBL Smirnoff
DBL Stoli
DBL Tito
Canadian Club
Canadian Club - Tall
Crown Apple
Crown Royal
Fireball
Jack Daniels
Jameson
Jim Beam (well)
Makers Mark
Screwball
Seagrams 7
Seagrams VO
Southern Comfort
Local Drinks
Soft Drinks
Arnold Palmer
Club Soda
Coca-Cola
Diet Coke
Ginger Ale
Ginger Beer
Iced Tea
Lemonade
Milk
Red Bull
Roy Rogers (Coke/Grenadine)
Shirley Temple (Sprite/Grenadine)
Soda Refill 1 Comp
Sprite
Tonic
Water: Flat LG
Water: Flat Small
Water: Sparkling
Water: Sparkling Large
Wine
La Marca Prosecco SPLIT
BTL La Marca Prosecco (750ml)
BTL Moet Brut (750ml)
BTL Monistrol Cava (750ml)
BTL Veuve Cliquot
GL Dows 10yr Port
GL Fonseca Bin 27 Port
GL Taylor Fladgate Port
GL 6 Grapes Port
Harveys Bristol Cream Sherry
BTL Merlot - Cht St. Michelle
BTL Merlot - Wente Sandstone
BTL - Josh Pinot Noir
BTL 689
BTL Cab Ghost Pines
BTL Cab Sauv - Insurrection
BTL Cab Sauv - Josh
BTL Campo Viejo Rioja Tempranillo
BTL Chianti Ruffino Riserva
BTL Earthquake Zinfandel
BTL Forlorn Hope Syrah
BTL Malbec - layer cake
BTL Mouton Cadet Bordeaux
BTL Pinot Noir - Mark West
BTL Red Zin - Cline
BTL Rose - Manon
Corkage
j pinoit noir
GL Cab Sauv - Josh
GL Malbec - layer cake
GL Merlot - Wente Sandstone
GL R Pinot Noir
GL Red Blend Insurrection
GL Red Zin - Cline
GL Rosé - Manon
GL Tempranillo
BTL Chard - Jordan
BTL Chard - Wente
BTL Gruner
BTL J Pinot Gris
BTL Mannequin Chard
BTL Moscato - Bella Rosa
BTL Pine Ridge - Viognier
BTL Pinot Grigio - Pighin
BTL San Angelo PG
BTL Riesling - Willamette Valley
BTL Rose - Manon
BTL Oyster Bay - SB
BTL Sauv Blanc - Matua
BTL - Conudrum
Corkage
BTL Sauv Blanc - Seeker
White Haven Sauv Blanc
BTL Sauv Blanc - Joel Gott
GL Chard - Mon Frere
GL Moscato - Stella Rosa
GL Pinot Grigio - Pighin
GL Riesling - Willamette Valley
GL Rosé - Manon (Copy)
GL Sauv Blanc - Prophecy
GL White Zin - Sutter Home
GL Sauv Blanc - Matua
GL Whitehaven Sauv Blanc
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Friday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
Come in and enjoy!!
5A King Street, Christiansted, VI 00802