The Bombay Club - St. Croix

review star

No reviews yet

5A King Street

Christiansted, VI 00802

Order Again

Appetizers

Buffalo Wings

$12.00

BBQ Wings

$12.00

Naked Wings

$12.00

Chicken Strips

$11.00

Roasted Garlic W/ Brie

$15.00

Fried Calamari

$14.00

Stuffed Crab

$12.00Out of stock

Two with toasted garlic-herb sauce

Bread and butter

$3.00

Garlic Bread

$3.00

Side Sm Fries

$3.00

Side Lg Fries

$5.00

Soups

Soup of the Day - Cup

$7.00Out of stock

Visit our Facebook page for Details https://www.facebook.com/bombaystcroix

Soup of the Day - Bowl

$9.00Out of stock

Visit our Facebook page for Details https://www.facebook.com/bombaystcroix

French Onion

$9.00

Seafood Chowder - Cup

$9.00

Visit our Facebook page for Details https://www.facebook.com/bombaystcroix

Seafood Chowder of The Day - Bowl

$11.00

Visit our Facebook page for Details https://www.facebook.com/bombaystcroix

Salads

Bombay Chef

$24.00

Fresh greens with prime rib, turkey, swiss, cheddar & hard boiled egg

Caesar Salad

$14.00

Romaine, egg, parmesan, homestyle croutons

Caesar - Crispy Chicken

$18.00

Caesar - Grilled Chicken

$18.00

Romaine, egg, parmesan, homestyle croutons with Grilled Chicken

Greek Salad

$17.00

Romaine, feta, tomatoes, radishes, cucumbers, kalamata olives & pepperoncini

Mixed Greens

$14.00

Selection of fresh greens

Mixed Green - Crispy Chicken

$18.00

Selection of fresh greens with Crispy Chicken

Mixed Green - Grilled Chicken

$18.00

Selection of fresh greens with Grilled Chicken

Small Greek Salad

$11.00

Romaine, feta, tomatoes, radishes, cucumbers, kalamata olives & pepperoncini

Mandarin

$17.00

Fresh romaine with blue cheese, bacon, onions, walnuts & mandarin oranges

Spinach Salad

$16.00

Bacon, hard boiled egg & red onion

DAILY SPECIALS

Beef Brisket-L SPL

$19.00

Caesar-L SPL (Copy)

$22.00

Visit our Facebook page for Details https://www.facebook.com/bombaystcroix

Fett Shrimp-L SPL

$28.00

Mixed Greens-L SPL

$22.00

Visit our Facebook page for Details https://www.facebook.com/bombaystcroix

Salmon-L SPL

$23.00

Visit our Facebook page for Details https://www.facebook.com/bombaystcroix

Fried Shrimp L-SPL

$20.00

Visit our Facebook page for Details https://www.facebook.com/bombaystcroix

Sandwiches

Bombay Burger

$15.00

1/2 lb. with voice of cheese, greenleaf, tomato, red onion & mayonnaise

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

with cheddar or swiss, greenleaf, & tomato on kaiser

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Guacamole, greenleaf & tomato on kaiser

Prime Rib Baguette

$19.00

6 oz., with horseradish sauce & au jus

Grilled Fish Sandwich

$16.00

Greenleaf, tomato, tarter sauce & onion on kaiser

Veggie Wrap

$15.00

Spinach, cucumber, guacamole, greenleaf & tomato

Veggie Wrap w/ Crspy Chx

$19.00

Veggie Wrap w/ Grill Chx

$19.00

Favorites

Stuffed Crab

$18.00Out of stock

three with toasted garlic-herb sauce, rice & salad

Fish & Chips

$16.00

with salad

8oz NY Strip

$24.00

with fries & salad

Plain Alfredo

$14.00

Chicken Alfredo

$18.00

Shrimp Alfredo

$22.00

Dessert

Choc Mousse

$10.00

Rum Cake Choc Ganache

$9.00

Rum Cake Pina Colada

$9.00

Rum Cake-special

$9.00

Spec Turtle Cheesecake

$18.00

Passionfruit Chesecake

$10.00

Sides

Side Sm Fries

$3.00

Side Lg Fries

$5.00

Side Mash

$4.00

Side Rice

$4.00

Side - Mixed Greens

$5.00

Side Caesar Salad

$5.00

Garlic Bread

$3.00

Appetizers

Buffalo Wings

$14.00

BBQ Wings

$14.00

Naked Wings

$14.00

Chicken Strips

$12.00

Escargot Bombay

$16.00

Fried Calamari

$16.00

1/2 lb. Peel & Eat Shrimp

$18.00

Roasted Garlic W/ Brie

$17.00

Large Side Of Fries

$6.00

Small Side Of Fries

$4.00

Bread and butter

$3.00

Garlic Bread

$3.00

Salads

Caesar Salad - Large

$15.00

Romaine, parmesan, homestyle croutons

Mixed Green Salad - Large

$15.00

Selection of fresh greens

Greek Salad

$18.00

Romaine, feta, tomatoes, radishes, cucumbers, kalamata olives & pepperoncini

Spinach Salad

$18.00

Bacon, hard boiled egg & red onion

Side - Mixed Greens

$5.00

Side - Caesar

$5.00

Small Greek Salad

$11.00

Romaine, feta, tomatoes, radishes, cucumbers, kalamata olives & pepperoncini

Soups

French Onion

$9.00

Seafood Chowder - Bowl

$11.00Out of stock

Visit our Facebook page for Details https://www.facebook.com/bombaystcroix

Seafood Chowder - Cup

$9.00

Visit our Facebook page for Details https://www.facebook.com/bombaystcroix

Soup of the Day - Bowl

$9.00

Visit our Facebook page for Details https://www.facebook.com/bombaystcroix

Soup of the Day - Cup

$7.00Out of stock

Visit our Facebook page for Details https://www.facebook.com/bombaystcroix

DAILY SPECIALS

App: Steamed SPL

$19.00

Appetizer: Rollup Special

$19.00

Visit our Facebook page for Details https://www.facebook.com/bombaystcroix

Fett SPL

$50.00

Pork Chop-SPL

$25.00

Ribeye Special

$50.00

Visit our Facebook page for Details https://www.facebook.com/bombaystcroix

Salmon Special

$37.00

Visit our Facebook page for Details https://www.facebook.com/bombaystcroix

Entrees

Bombay Filet

$48.00

Garlic herb demiglace & creamy horseradish sauces

12 oz NY Strip

$45.00

BBQ Spare Ribs

$30.00Out of stock

King St. Seafood Pasta

$46.00

shrimp, scallops, & mahi tossed in brandy alfredo

Scallops Bombay

$48.00

Lemon basil, garlic, & a light tomato butter sauce

Shrimp Scampi

$38.00

Chicken Marsala

$26.00

Sautéed chicken breast with mushrooms & marsala wine sauce

Chicken Parmesan

$27.00

Chicken Fried Chicken

$27.00

Chicken Fried Steak

$36.00

Pasta Alfredo

$20.00

Pasta Alfredo W/ Chicken

$26.00

Pasta Alfredo W/ Shrimp

$34.00

Pasta Alfredo W/ Lobster

$42.00

Pasta Alfred w/ Chicken & Shrimp

$38.00

Pasta Alfred w/ Shrimp & Lobster

$48.00

Bar Favorites

Beef Brisket

$22.00

with rice & salad

Fish & Chips

$22.00

with salad

Shrimp & Chips

$28.00

Bombay Burger

$15.00

1/2 lb. with voice of cheese, greenleaf, tomato, red onion & mayonnaise

Prime Rib Baguette

$22.00

6 oz., with horseradish sauce, & au jus

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

with cheddar or swiss, greenleaf, & tomato on kaiser

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

with guacamole, greenleaf, & tomato on kaiser

Grilled Fish Sandwich

$18.00

with greenleaf, tomato, tartar sauce, & onion on kaiser

Veggie Wrap

$17.00

spinach, cucumber, guacamole, greenleaf, & tomato

Dinner Sides

Small Side Of Fries

$4.00

Large Side Of Fries

$6.00

Mash

$4.00

Salad

$5.00

Rice

$4.00

Caesar Salad

$5.00

Dessert

Cake Cut Fee

$15.00

Choc Mousse Cake

$10.00

Rum Cake Banana Choc Chip

$9.00Out of stock

Rum Cake Chocolate Ganache

$9.00

Rum Cake Pina Colada

$9.00

Rum Cake Traditional

$9.00Out of stock

Spec Turtle Cheesecake

$19.00

Island Dreamsicle

$10.00Out of stock

passion cheesecake

$10.00

Beer

Bud Light

$4.00

Carib

$5.00

Heineken

$5.00

Mackeson Stout

$6.00

Red Stripe

$5.00

Samuel Adams

$5.00

Stella

$6.00

Sierra Nevada

$6.00

Cocktails

Appletini

$11.00

B52

$15.00

Black Russian

$10.00

Bloody Mary

$10.00

Cosmopolitan

$12.00

Daiquiri

$10.00

1oz rum, .5oz lime, .5oz simple, shake, over ice

Dark & Stormy

$10.00

Gibson

$11.00

Gimlet - Gin

$11.00

Gimlet - Vodka

$11.00

Godfather

$10.00

Greyhound

$9.00

Hurricane

$11.00

Irish Coffee

$10.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$12.00

Madras

$10.00

Mai Tai

$12.00

Manhattan

$12.00

Margarita

$10.00

Martini

$12.00

Mimosa

$9.00

Mojito

$12.00

Mojito Pineapple

$12.00

Mudslide

$12.00

Old Fashioned

$12.00

Rob Roy

$9.00

Screwdriver

$9.00

Sea Breeze

$9.00

Tequila Sunrise

$9.00

Tom Collins

$9.00

Vodka Collins

$9.00

Vodka Lemonade

$9.00

Whiskey Sour

$7.00

White Russian

$10.00

espresso martini

$15.00

French 75

$15.00

Frozen

Frozen BBC

$10.00

Frozen Bushwacker

$12.00

Frozen Daiq-Virgin

$8.00

Frozen Daiquiri

$10.00

Frozen Lime in da Coconut

$10.00

Frozen Mudslide

$10.00

Frozen Pina Colada

$10.00

Frozen Pina- Virgin

$8.00

Juices

Cranberry

$4.00

Fruit Punch

$4.00

Passion Juice

$4.00

Liquor

Buffalo Trace

$14.00Out of stock

Bulliet

$10.00

Bulliet Rye

$12.00

Gentleman Jack

$12.00

Jim Beam (well)

$7.00

Knob Creek Bourbon

$12.00

Makers Mark

$12.00

whistle pig rye

$17.00

Woodford Reserve Dbl Oak

$14.00

DBL KnobCreek Bourbon

$13.50

DBL E&J VS Brandy

$7.50

Knob Creek Bourbon

$12.00

Makers Mark

$12.00

Jim Beam (well)

$7.00

Bulliet Rye

$12.00

Courvosier VS

$10.00Out of stock

Courvosier VSOP

$12.00

E&J VS Brandy

$7.00

Hennessey VS

$10.00

Napoleon Brandy (well)

$7.00Out of stock

Remy Martin VSOP

$12.00

Hennessey White

$15.00

DBL Courvosier VS

$13.50

DBL Courvosier VSOP

$18.00

DBL Hennessey VS

$12.00

DBL Remy Martin VSOP

$18.00

Gordons (well)

$7.00

Beefeater

$9.00

Bombay Sapphire

$10.00

Tanqueray

$9.00

Hendricks

$11.00

Martini: Well

$8.00

Martini: Beefeater

$9.00

Martini: Bombay Sapphire

$10.00

Martini: Tangqueray

$9.00

DBL Gin Beefeater

$9.00

DBL Gin Bombay Sapphire

$12.00

DBL Gin Gordon

$7.50

DBL Gin Tanqueray

$13.50

Amaretto (well)

$6.00

Amaretto di Saronno

$11.00

B&B

$8.00

Baileys Irish Cream

$9.00

Brogan's Irish (well)

$6.00

Campari

$8.00

Chambord

$10.00

Coffee Liqueur (well)

$6.00

Coffee Liqueur-Kamora

$7.00

Cointreau

$9.00

Creme de Banana

$7.00

Creme de Butterscotch

$7.00Out of stock

Creme de Cacao Dark

$7.00

Creme de Cacao Light

$7.00

Creme de Cassis

$7.00Out of stock

Creme de Menthe

$7.00

Drambuie

$10.00

Frangelico

$9.00

Galiano

$9.00

Godiva

$9.00

Grand Marnier

$10.00

Jagermeister

$9.00

Kahlua

$9.00

Lemoncello

$9.00Out of stock

Midori

$7.00

Pernod

$7.00

Sambuca Black

$9.00

Sambuca White

$9.00

Schnapps - Butterscotch

$7.00

Schnapps - Peppermint

$7.00

Sloe Gin

$6.00

St. Germain

$10.00

Tia Maria

$9.00

Triple Sec

$7.00

Banana Rum

$7.00

Black Cherry Rum

$7.00

Black Strap Rum

$7.00

Blueberry Rum

$7.00

bumbu

$12.00

Captain Morgan

$7.00

Citrus Rum

$7.00Out of stock

Coconut Rum

$7.00

Cruzan #9

$7.00

Cruzan 151

$9.00Out of stock

Dark Rum (well)

$7.00

Diplimatico

$10.00

Estate Diamond Dark

$10.00

Estate Diamond Light

$10.00

Gosslings Rum

$9.00

Guava Rum

$7.00

Key Lime Rum

$7.00

Light Rum (well)

$7.00

Mango Rum

$7.00

Meyers Dark Rum

$10.00

Mt Gay Rum

$9.00

Passion Fruit Rum

$7.00

Peach Rum

$7.00Out of stock

Pineapple Rum

$7.00

Raspberry Rum

$7.00Out of stock

Single Barrel

$10.00

Strawberry Rum

$7.00Out of stock

Vanilla Rum

$7.00

Zacapa Dk rum

$14.00

DBL Captain Morgan

$9.00

DBL Cruzan #9

$9.00

DBL Cruzan 151

$7.50

DBL Cruzan:Banana Rum

$9.00

DBL Cruzan:Black Cherry Rum

$9.00

DBL Cruzan:Black Strap Rum

$10.50

DBL Cruzan:Blueberry Rum

$9.00

DBL Cruzan:Citrus Rum

$9.00

DBL Cruzan:Coconut Rum

$9.00

DBL Cruzan:Dark Rum

$7.50

DBL Cruzan:Estate Diamond Dark Rum

$12.00

DBL Cruzan:Guava Rum

$9.00

DBL Cruzan:Key Lime Rum

$9.00

DBL Cruzan:Light Rum

$7.50

DBL Cruzan:Mango Rum

$9.00

DBL Cruzan:Passion Fruit Rum

$9.00

DBL Cruzan:Pineapple Rum

$9.00

DBL Cruzan:Raspberry Rum

$9.00

DBL Cruzan:Single Barrel

$13.50

DBL Cruzan:Strawberry Rum

$9.00

DBL Cruzan:Vanilla Rum

$9.00

DBL Meyers Dark Rum

$9.00

DBL Mt Gay Rum

$9.00

Chivas Regal

$11.00

Dalwhinnie Single

$15.00

Dewars (well)

$7.00

Glenfiddich 12 yr

$13.00

Glenfiddich 15yr

$17.00

Glenlivet

$10.00

J&B Scotch

$9.00

Johnny Walker Black

$12.00

Johnny Walker Red

$9.00

The Macallan

$12.00Out of stock

oban 14

$17.00

DBL Dewars Scotch

$7.50

DBL J&B Scotch

$12.00

Casa Nobles Silver

$9.00Out of stock

Casamigos Añejo

$16.00

Casamigos Blanco

$12.00

Casamigos Reposdo

$14.00

Cuervo Gold

$8.00

Cuervo Gold 1800

$11.00

Cuervo Silver

$9.00

Cuervo Silver 1800

$11.00

Don Julio

$12.00

Don Julio Anejo

$14.00Out of stock

Milagro

$9.00

milagros barrel reserve

$13.00

Montezuma (well)

$7.00

Patron Anejo

$14.00

Patron Repasado

$13.00Out of stock

Patron Silver

$10.00

Patron XO

$12.00

Recuerdo Mezcal

$13.00

Sauza Gold

$7.00Out of stock

Casamigos Mezcal

$16.00

Dark & Stormy

$10.00

Margarita: Montezuma

$8.00

Margarita: Patron Silver

$11.00

Margarita: Sauza Gold

$8.00

Margarita: Sauza Silver

$8.00

Margarita; Don Julio

$11.00

DBL Cuervo Gold

$9.00

DBL Montezuma Gold

$7.50

DBL Patron Silver

$13.50

DBL Sauza Gold

$9.00

DBL Sauza Silver

$9.00

DBL Patron XO

$12.00

Absolut

$8.00

Absolut Citron

$8.00

Grey Goose

$12.00

Ketel One

$12.00

Mutiny

$9.00

Skyy

$7.00

Smirnoff

$7.00

Smirnoff (well)

$7.00

Smirnoff Apple

$7.00

Stoli

$9.00

Stoli Orange

$9.00

Stoli Vanilla

$9.00

Titos

$11.00

Martini: Well

$8.00

Martini: Absolut

$9.00

Martini: Absolut Citron

$9.00

Martini: Grey Goose

$10.00

Martini: Ketel One

$10.00

Martini: Skyy

$10.00

Martini: Smirnoff

$9.00

Martini: Smirnoff Green Apple

$9.00

Martini: Stoli

$9.00

Martini: Stoli Orange

$9.00

Martini: Stoli Vanilla

$9.00

Martini: Tito

$10.00

Martini: Cran-apple

$9.00

Martini: Lemondrop

$8.00

Cosmo:Well

$8.00

Cosmo:Absolut

$9.00

Cosmo:Absolut Citron

$9.00

Cosmo:GreyGoose

$10.00

Cosmo:Ketel

$10.00

Cosmo:Skyy

$10.00

Cosmo:Smirnoff

$9.00

Cosmo:Smirnoff GreenApple

$9.00

Cosmo:Stoli

$9.00

Cosmo:Stoli Orange

$9.00

Cosmo:Stoli Vanilla

$9.00

Cosmo:Tito

$9.00

DBL Well (Bartons/Gilbeys)

$7.50

DBL Absolut

$9.00

DBL Grey Goose

$13.50

DBL Ketel One

$12.00

DBL Sky

$12.00

DBL Smirnoff

$9.00

DBL Stoli

$9.00

DBL Tito

$10.50

Canadian Club

$8.00

Canadian Club - Tall

$10.00

Crown Apple

$11.00

Crown Royal

$11.00Out of stock

Fireball

$8.00

Jack Daniels

$9.00

Jameson

$9.00

Jim Beam (well)

$7.00

Makers Mark

$12.00

Screwball

$9.00

Seagrams 7

$7.00

Seagrams VO

$9.00

Southern Comfort

$9.00

Local Drinks

Bombay Lemonade

$10.00

Cruzan Confusion

$10.00

Painkiller

$10.00

Planters Punch

$10.00

Rum Punch

$10.00

Rum-A-Rita

$10.00

Soft Drinks

Arnold Palmer

$4.00

Club Soda

$3.00

Coca-Cola

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Iced Tea

$4.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Milk

$5.00

Red Bull

$6.00

Roy Rogers (Coke/Grenadine)

$4.00

Shirley Temple (Sprite/Grenadine)

$4.00

Soda Refill 1 Comp

Sprite

$3.00

Tonic

$4.00

Water: Flat LG

$5.00

Water: Flat Small

$3.00

Water: Sparkling

$4.00

Water: Sparkling Large

$7.00

Wine

La Marca Prosecco SPLIT

$12.00

BTL La Marca Prosecco (750ml)

$38.00

BTL Moet Brut (750ml)

$88.00

BTL Monistrol Cava (750ml)

$26.00

BTL Veuve Cliquot

$115.00

GL Dows 10yr Port

$9.00

GL Fonseca Bin 27 Port

$11.00

GL Taylor Fladgate Port

$9.00Out of stock

GL 6 Grapes Port

$9.00

Harveys Bristol Cream Sherry

$9.00Out of stock

BTL Merlot - Cht St. Michelle

$48.00

BTL Merlot - Wente Sandstone

$38.00

BTL - Josh Pinot Noir

$42.00

BTL 689

$54.00

BTL Cab Ghost Pines

$65.00

BTL Cab Sauv - Insurrection

$50.00

BTL Cab Sauv - Josh

$46.00

BTL Campo Viejo Rioja Tempranillo

$42.00

BTL Chianti Ruffino Riserva

$60.00

BTL Earthquake Zinfandel

$70.00

BTL Forlorn Hope Syrah

$65.00Out of stock

BTL Malbec - layer cake

$50.00

BTL Mouton Cadet Bordeaux

$75.00Out of stock

BTL Pinot Noir - Mark West

$42.00

BTL Red Zin - Cline

$38.00

BTL Rose - Manon

$38.00

Corkage

$10.00

j pinoit noir

$52.00

GL Cab Sauv - Josh

$13.00

GL Malbec - layer cake

$13.00

GL Merlot - Wente Sandstone

$10.00

GL R Pinot Noir

$13.00

GL Red Blend Insurrection

$13.00

GL Red Zin - Cline

$10.00

GL Rosé - Manon

$10.00

GL Tempranillo

$11.00

BTL Chard - Jordan

$66.00

BTL Chard - Wente

$38.00

BTL Gruner

$58.00

BTL J Pinot Gris

$44.00Out of stock

BTL Mannequin Chard

$68.00Out of stock

BTL Moscato - Bella Rosa

$36.00

BTL Pine Ridge - Viognier

$46.00Out of stock

BTL Pinot Grigio - Pighin

$35.00

BTL San Angelo PG

$42.00Out of stock

BTL Riesling - Willamette Valley

$38.00

BTL Rose - Manon

$38.00

BTL Oyster Bay - SB

$42.00Out of stock

BTL Sauv Blanc - Matua

$46.00

BTL - Conudrum

$42.00

Corkage

$10.00

BTL Sauv Blanc - Seeker

$42.00

White Haven Sauv Blanc

$46.00

BTL Sauv Blanc - Joel Gott

$48.00

GL Chard - Mon Frere

$10.00

GL Moscato - Stella Rosa

$9.00

GL Pinot Grigio - Pighin

$9.00

GL Riesling - Willamette Valley

$10.00

GL Rosé - Manon (Copy)

$10.00

GL Sauv Blanc - Prophecy

$11.00

GL White Zin - Sutter Home

$8.00

GL Sauv Blanc - Matua

$13.00

GL Whitehaven Sauv Blanc

$13.00

Drink Specials

coconut margarita

$12.00

lynchburgh lemonade

$10.00

Paloma

$13.00

Piña-garita

$13.00

Tropical Sangria (red)

$11.00

Flirtini

$13.00

cranberry margarita

$12.00

Tropical sangria (white)

$11.00

rosemerry cosmo

$13.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Come in and enjoy!!

5A King Street, Christiansted, VI 00802

The Bombay Club image
The Bombay Club image
The Bombay Club image
The Bombay Club image

