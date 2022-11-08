Restaurant header imageView gallery
Ramen

Orochon Ramen

3,359 Reviews

$$

123 Astronaut E S Onizuka St

#303

Los Angeles, CA 90012

Miso 4 Medium Spicy
Gyoza (dumpling)
Miso 3 Impact

Ramen

Miso 7 non-spicy

$15.50

Miso 6 Osae-Osae

$15.50

Miso 5 Osae

$15.50

Miso 4 Medium Spicy

$15.50

Miso 3 Impact

$15.50

Miso 2 Hyper

$15.50

Miso 1 Extreme

$15.50

Miso SP 1

$16.00
Miso SP 2 (Spiciest as seen on Man vs Food!)

Miso SP 2 (Spiciest as seen on Man vs Food!)

$17.45
Salt 7 non-spicy

Salt 7 non-spicy

$15.25

Salt 6 Osae-Osae

$15.25

Salt 5 Osae

$15.25

Salt 4 Medium Spicy

$15.25

Salt 3 Impact

$15.25

Salt 2 Hyper

$15.25

Salt 1 Extreme

$15.25

Salt SP 1

$15.75

Salt SP 2 (Spiciest as seen on Man vs Food!)

$17.20

Soy Sauce 7 non-spicy

$15.25

Soy Sauce 6 Osae-Osae

$15.25

Soy Sauce 5 Osae

$15.25
Soy Sauce 4 Medium Spicy

Soy Sauce 4 Medium Spicy

$15.25

Soy Sauce 3 Impact

$15.25

Soy Sauce 2 Hyper

$15.25

Soy Sauce 1 Extreme

$15.25

Soy Sauce SP 1

$15.75

Soy Sauce SP 2 (Spiciest as seen on Man vs Food!)

$17.20

Appetizers/Entrees

Gyoza (dumpling)

Gyoza (dumpling)

$6.50
Edamame

Edamame

$4.50

Takuan (Pickled Radish)

$3.95
Rice

Rice

$2.95
Takoyaki (5pc)

Takoyaki (5pc)

$6.50

Red Pickled Ginger

$0.75

Fried Rice w/ Soup

$15.25

Spicy Fried Rice w/Soup

$15.75

Half Fried Rice

$8.75

Half Spicy Fried Rice

$9.25
Teriyaki Chicken w/Rice

Teriyaki Chicken w/Rice

$15.45
Spicy Chicken w/Rice

Spicy Chicken w/Rice

$15.45
Teriyaki Beef w/Rice

Teriyaki Beef w/Rice

$16.45

Garlic Edamame

$6.50

Spicy Garlic Edamame

$6.75

Other Drinks

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Sunkist

$2.50

Dr. Pepper

$2.50
Iced Green Tea

Iced Green Tea

$2.95
Iced Oolong Tea

Iced Oolong Tea

$2.95

Snapple Peach Tea

$2.95
Apple Juice

Apple Juice

$2.95
Calpico

Calpico

$2.95
UCC Coffee

UCC Coffee

$2.95

Sparkling Water

$2.95

Bottled Water

$1.50
Ramune

Ramune

$2.95

Free soda for new IG followers

check markKid-Friendly
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:45 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:45 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

123 Astronaut E S Onizuka St, #303, Los Angeles, CA 90012

Directions

Gallery
Orochon Ramen image
Orochon Ramen image

