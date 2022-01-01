Pacific Beach Ale House

Restaurant info

Widely known in San Diego for its award-winning brewer, PB Ale House offers seasonal variations of numerous craft beers and cocktails perfectly paired with a full menu that features iconic dishes made from fresh, locally-sourced ingredients. Our newly remodeled interior is rich with the energy and passion of avid sports-lovers and beachgoers, adding excitement to a comfortable atmosphere. Second-story dining offers an unobstructed ocean view with soft breezes, vibrant surroundings, and sensational sunsets for the perfect beachside experience.