Pacific Beach Ale House

2,283 Reviews

$$

721 Grand Ave

San Diego, CA 92109

Order Again

APPS

Fried Pickles

$12.95

House-made dill pickles with Sriracha ranch

Jumbo Bavarian Pretzel

$14.95

Roasted jalapeño beer cheese fondue & honey-dijon dipping sauces

Chicken Wings

$19.95+

Smoked Kansas City BBQ | Buffalo | Thai Chili. Served with carrots and celery. Choice of 1 Sauce per 5 Wings

Fried Calamari

$17.95

Rosemary & sage, cherry peppers with chipotle aioli and cocktail sauce

Crispy Brie Cheese

$16.95

Caesar Salad

$13.95

Romaine, herb croutons, parmesan cheese, and caesar dressing

Pear Salad

$14.95

French Onion

$10.95

Southwestern Carne Asada Chili

$7.95+

Carne asada, black beans, pinto beans, kidney beans, corn, chipotle chilis, bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, and topped with sour cream & chives

Ahi Tuna Nachos

$22.95

Wonton chips, sweet chili sauce, pickled ginger, wakame, sesame seeds, avocado, cilantro, wasabi aioli, and nori

FLATBREADS

BBQ Flatbread

$17.95

Smoked BBQ sauce, yellow cheddar, chicken, diced bacon, fried onions, and fresh jalapeños

Pesto Chicken Flatbread

$17.95

Basil pesto, bacon, grilled chicken, roast tomato, and mozzarella

Italian Flatbread

$17.95

Salami, pepperoni, marinara, shaved parmesan, mozzarella, fresh basil, olive oil, and sea salt

Ricotta Spinach Flatbread

$17.95

Marinara sauce, mozzarella, fresh ricotta, cooked spinach, and micro basil

ENTREES

AleHouse Burgers

$17.95+

American or white cheddar, lettuce, tomato, red onion, and a pickle

Fish & Chips

$21.95

South African haddock, AleHouse Lager beer batter with lemon, caper dill tartar sauce, house cocktail sauce, and seasoned fries

Three Cheese Mac

$16.00

White cheddar, parmesan, mascarpone, bechamel sauce, fresh rigatoni, and breadcrumb crust

Short Rib Plate

$27.50

Short rib chunks, Yukon gold mashed potatoes, baby carrots, Au Jus reduction, creamy horseradish sauce and chives

Surf & Turf

$38.95

Bison Lasagna

$19.95

Scottish Salmon

$29.95

Tacos

$18.95+

Turkey Melt Sandwich

$16.95

Sourdough, sun-dried tomato aioli, white cheddar, avocado, bacon, lettuce, and red wine caramelized onions

Roasted Brussel Sprouts

$12.95

Grilled Asparagus

$9.95

Cuban Sandwich

$16.95

SIDES

Roasted Brussel Sprouts

$12.95

Grilled Asparagus

$9.95

Side Chicken $

$5.95

Side Shrimp $

$6.95

Impossible Patty $

$8.95

Side Crustini

Side Fries

$4.95

Side Sweet Potato FF

$5.95

SD Caesar Salad

$5.95

SD Dirty Beans

$4.95

Mashed potatoes

$4.95

KIDS MENU

Kids Chicken Fingers & Side

$9.95

Kids Cheeseburger & Side

$9.95

Kids No Cheese Burger & Side

$9.95

Kids Cheese Flat

$9.95

Kids Chicken Grilled Breast & Side

$9.95

Kids Mac n Chs

$9.95

Grilled Cheese Kids & Side

$9.95

Scoop Of Ice Cream

$2.95

DESSERTS

Domingo Churro Sundae

$12.95

Chocolate Cake

$12.95

RETAIL

Iowa Men's Small

$25.00

Iowa Men's Medium

$25.00

Iowa Men's Large

$25.00

Iowa Men's XL

$25.00

Iowa Men's XXL

$25.00

Iowa Men's XXXL

$25.00

Oregon Men's XS

$25.00

Oregon Men's Small

$25.00

Oregon Men's Medium

$25.00

Oregon Men's Large

$25.00

Oregon Men's XL

$25.00

Oregon Men's XXL

$25.00

Oregon Men's XXXL

$25.00

Oregon Women Crop

$25.00

Iowa Women's Small

$25.00

Iowa Women's Medium

$25.00

Iowa Women's Large

$25.00

Iowa Women's XL

$25.00

Women's Tank XS

$25.00

Women's Tank Small

$25.00

Women's Tank Medium

$25.00

Women's Tank Large

$25.00

Women's Tank XL

$25.00

Women's Black Shirt Small

$25.00

Women's Black Shirt Medium

$25.00

Women's Black Shirt Large

$25.00

Men's Black Shirt Small

$25.00

Men's Black Shirt Medium

$25.00

Men's Black Shirt Large

$25.00

Men's Black Shirt XL

$25.00

Men's Black Shirt XXL

$25.00

Hoodie Small

$50.00

Hoodie Medium

$50.00

Hoodie Large

$50.00

Hoodie XL

$50.00

Hoodie XXL

$50.00

Hoodie XXXL

$50.00

Baseball Hat ( Black With Red Logo)

$20.00

Hat Gold Logo

$5.00Out of stock

Snapback Hat

$20.00

Blanket

$25.00Out of stock

Earpiece

$5.00

Security Small

$25.00

Security Medium

$25.00

Security Large

$25.00

Security XL

$25.00

Security XXL

$25.00

Security XXXL

$25.00

Security V-Neck Medium

$25.00

Women's Track Jacket Extra Small

$50.00

Women's Track Jacket Small

$50.00

Women's Track Jacket Medium

$50.00

Women's Track Jacket Large

$50.00

Women's Track Jacket Extra Large

$50.00

SALE

Gray V-Neck Alehouse

$10.00

Brewtiful Mens

$10.00Out of stock

Brewtiful Womens Tank

$10.00Out of stock

Grey Oregon Women's XL

$5.00

Grey Oregon Women's Large

$5.00

Grey Oregon Women's Medium

$5.00

Grey Oregon Women's Small

$5.00
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday10:45 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday10:45 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday10:45 am - 2:00 am
Thursday10:45 am - 2:00 am
Friday10:45 am - 2:00 am
Saturday9:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

Widely known in San Diego for its award-winning brewer, PB Ale House offers seasonal variations of numerous craft beers and cocktails perfectly paired with a full menu that features iconic dishes made from fresh, locally-sourced ingredients. Our newly remodeled interior is rich with the energy and passion of avid sports-lovers and beachgoers, adding excitement to a comfortable atmosphere. Second-story dining offers an unobstructed ocean view with soft breezes, vibrant surroundings, and sensational sunsets for the perfect beachside experience.

Location

721 Grand Ave, San Diego, CA 92109

Directions

