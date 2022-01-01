Pacific Beach Ale House
All hours
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 2:00 am
|Monday
|10:45 am - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:45 am - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:45 am - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|10:45 am - 2:00 am
|Friday
|10:45 am - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 2:00 am
Widely known in San Diego for its award-winning brewer, PB Ale House offers seasonal variations of numerous craft beers and cocktails perfectly paired with a full menu that features iconic dishes made from fresh, locally-sourced ingredients. Our newly remodeled interior is rich with the energy and passion of avid sports-lovers and beachgoers, adding excitement to a comfortable atmosphere. Second-story dining offers an unobstructed ocean view with soft breezes, vibrant surroundings, and sensational sunsets for the perfect beachside experience.
721 Grand Ave, San Diego, CA 92109
