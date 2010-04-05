A map showing the location of Papa's Burger Mill 121 N. Mill St. #BView gallery

Papa's Burger Mill 121 N. Mill St. #B

review star

No reviews yet

121 N. Mill St. #B

Minneapolis, KS 67467

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Food

Papa's Classics

Hamburger

$9.50

Classic grilled house seasoned beef patty served with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickle all in between a lightly toasted buttered bun

Double Hamburger

$13.00

Lion Cheeseburger Basket

$10.00

Classic grilled house seasoned beef patty topped with slice of cheese served with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickle all between a lightly toasted buttered bun

Double Cheeseburger

$14.00

Two classic grilled house seasoned beef patty topped with two slices of cheese served with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickle all between a lightly toasted buttered bun

Bacon Cheese Burger

$13.00

Classic grilled house seasoned beef patty paired with crispy bacon served with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickle all in between a lightly toasted buttered bun

Double Bacon Cheese Burger

$16.50

Philly 66

$13.00

Papa's Specialty Burgers

Smoke'N Mill Burger

$15.00

Classic grilled house seasoned beef patty topped with shredded smoked sharp cheese, cripsy bacon, fried to prefection onion rings, served on a lightly toasted buttered bun

Vinnie Burger

$13.00

1/2 Ground beef and 1/2 local ground sausage burger paired with cheese & an over easy egg on lightly toasted buttered sourdough bun

Flame'N Mill Burger

$15.00

Classic grilled house seasoned beef patty with house-made spicy cream cheese spread, pepper-jack cheese, hot fried pickles and jalapeño coins, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and pickle on a lightly toasted buttered bun.

Fish Sandwich

$10.00

Papa's Dogs

Rusty Roller

$10.00

Quarter pound hot dog wrapped in bacon stuffed with cheese and topped with banana pickle

Quarter Pounder Hot Dog

$7.00

Quarter pound hot dog grilled to order

Kids Corn Dog

$6.00

corn dog beef

Footlong Corn Dog

$10.00

corn dog beef

Jalapeno & Cheddar Link

$9.00

Chili Cheese Dog

$7.00

Papa's Chicken

Chicken Strips

$10.00

crispy fried tenders; served with a dipping sauce

Chicken Sandwich

$11.00

Papa's Extras

BLT Wrap

$8.00

Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Slices of American cheese melted between slices of buttery grilled toast.

Frito Chili Pie

$5.00

Cheeseburger

$7.00

Hamburger

$6.00

Papa's Sides

Seasoned Fries

$4.00

Seasoned fries fried till crispy

Tarter Tots

$4.00

Potato puffs fried till golden brown

Hot Fried Pickles

$4.00

Prebattered hamburger pickles seasoned with hot blend fried till golden brown

Onion Rings

$5.00

Prebattered onion rings fried till golden brown

Chips

$4.00

Bacon Cheese Tots

$5.00

Papa's Drinks

Dr. Pepper

$1.50+

Fountain Drink

Pepsi

$1.50+

Fountain Drink

Iced Tea

$1.50+

Fountain Drink

Mtn Dew

$1.50+

Fountain Drink

Diet Pepsi

$1.50+

Fountain Drink

Refill

$0.50

Lemonade

Code Red

Papa's Merch

Papa's Hats

Papa Hat

$22.00

Papa's Shirts

Papa's Large Shirt

$25.00

Papa's Medium Shirt

$25.00

Papa's Small Shirt

$25.00

Gift Card

Gift Cards

$50 Gift Card

$50.00

$30 Gift Card

$30.00

$20 Gift Card

$20.00

$10 Gift Card

$10.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

121 N. Mill St. #B, Minneapolis, KS 67467

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

The Lumberyard Bar & Grill
orange starNo Reviews
100 North Main Street Tescott, KS 67484
View restaurantnext
Blue Skye Brewery & Eats - Downtown Salina Ks
orange starNo Reviews
116 N Santa Fe. Ave Salina, KS 67401
View restaurantnext
Barolo Grille
orange star4.5 • 10
112 South Santa Fe Ave Salina, KS 67401
View restaurantnext
Russell's Restaurant
orange star4.6 • 330
649 Westport Blvd. Salina, KS 67401
View restaurantnext
Jim's Country Style Chicken
orange starNo Reviews
649 S. Broadway Salina, KS 67401
View restaurantnext
The Original Grande - Salina
orange starNo Reviews
1019 E Crawford St Salina, KS 67401
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Minneapolis
Salina
review star
Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)
Manhattan
review star
Avg 4.4 (35 restaurants)
Manhattan
review star
Avg 4.4 (35 restaurants)
Hutchinson
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Hays
review star
Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Wichita
review star
Avg 4.4 (73 restaurants)
Topeka
review star
Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)
Lincoln
review star
Avg 4.4 (74 restaurants)
Kearney
review star
Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston