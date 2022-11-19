Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bagels
Bakeries

Parlor Doughnuts - Pawleys Island 11359 Hwy

11359 Hwy

Pawleys Island, SC 29585

Doughnuts

Layered Doughnuts

12 Layered Doughnuts

$27.00
Assorted Dozen Doughnuts

$27.00
Gluten & Vegan Friendly Doughnut

$3.75
Keto Friendly Doughnut

$3.75
Pawlor Dog Doughnut

$2.50
Individual Mini

$0.65
Box of Minis

$4.75

Coffee & Tea

12 Ounce Drip Coffee

$1.95
16 Ounce Drip Coffee

$2.45
Cold Brew

$4.00
Iced Latte

$4.00
Hot Latte

$4.00
Iced Tea

$1.95
Hot Tea

$1.95

Breakfast

2 Breakfast Tacos

$6.95
Avo Toast

$6.95
Bacon, Egg, & Cheese

$5.95
Spinach Pesto

$5.95
Sausage Biscuit

$5.95
Acai Bowl

$9.95
Seasonal Oats

$4.95

Drinks

Orange Juice

$4.00
Sparkling Water

$2.00
Bottled Water

$2.00
Bottled Coke

$2.00
Chocolate Milk

$2.00
Regular Milk

$2.00
All hours
Sunday6:30 am - 8:00 pm
Monday6:30 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday6:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday6:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday6:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday6:30 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday6:30 am - 8:00 pm
Location

11359 Hwy, Pawleys Island, SC 29585

Directions

