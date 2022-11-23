A map showing the location of Peppa's - LESView gallery
Peppa's - LES

No reviews yet

96 Stanton Street

New York, NY 10002

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Ital Ire Plates

Peppas Pasta

$12.00

Rice & Peas, Cabbage, and Plantain

$10.00

Peppas pasta small

$6.00

Soups

Soup

$6.00+

Sides

CORN 1 Cob

$3.00

FESTIVAL

$1.00

MAC & CHEESE

$6.00

PASTA

$12.00

RICE & PEAS

$5.00

WHITE RICE

$5.00+

SEASONED FRIES

$5.00

CABBAGE

$6.00

PLANTAINS (10 PIECES)

$6.00

BAMMY

$3.00

BREADFRUIT (3 SLICES)

$9.00

COCO BREAD

$5.00

MACARONI SALAD

$3.00

POTATO SALAD

$3.00

Avocado Pear Slice

$5.00

Bun and Cheese

$5.50

SEAFOOD MAC & CHEESE

$10.00

POTATO WEDGES

$6.00

Bun

$3.75

Extra Sauces

Extra Jerk Sauce

$0.75

Extra BBQ Sauce

$0.75

Extra Salad Dressing

$0.75

Extra Pineapple Jerk

$0.75

Extra Mango Jerk

$0.75

Extra Ketchup

$0.75

Extra piece of sweet chili Chicken

$3.00

Small Plates

JERK WINGS

$12.00

JERK SHRIMP

$14.00

PATTY

$4.00

PEPPA SHRIMP

$9.00

Salads Organic Greens

Plain House Salad

$10.00

Chickpeas Salad

$11.00

Pine Mango Salad

$11.00

CHICKEN

$4.00

SHRIMP

$6.00

SALMON

$8.00

Sandwiches & Wraps

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Fish Sandwich

$12.00

Salmon Sandwich

$14.00

Jerk Chicken

$12.00

Oxtail

$18.00

Veggie

$10.00

From Di Yard

Jerk Chicken

$12.00

Jerk Pork

$13.50

Oxtail

$20.00

Fried Chicken

$12.00

Curry Goat

$17.00

Peppa's Flavored Jerk Chicken

$13.00

Curry Chicken

$12.00

Swimmers

Brown Stew Snapper

$19.00

Escovitch Snapper

$15.00

Escovitch King Fish

$13.00

Salmon

$15.00

Shrimp (8pieces)

$13.00

SOFT OPENING SPECIAL

Entree

$5.00

Banana chips

Chips

$4.00

Exc water crackers

Crackers

$5.00

Peppa's Pasta Dinners

Pasta with Oxtail

$23.00

Pasta with Jerk Pork

$18.50

Pasta with Fried Chicken

$17.00

Pasta with Salmon

$23.00

Pasta with Jerk Chicken

$17.00

Pasta with Escovitch Snapper

$24.00

Pasta with Curry Chicken

$17.00

Pasta with Curry Goat

$18.00

Peppa's Mac Dinners

Oxtail with Mac & Cheese

$22.00

Jerk Chicken with Mac & Cheese

$16.00

Jerk Pork with Mac & Cheese

$17.50

Salmon with Mac & Cheese

$22.00

Escovitch Snapper with Mac & Cheese

$23.00

Fried Chicken with Mac & Cheese

$16.00

Curry Chicken with Mac & Cheese

$16.00

Curry Goat with Mac & Cheese

$17.00

Weekend Breakfast

Ackee & Saltfish Sampler

$22.00

Callaloo & Saltfish

$22.00

Fry Chicken with Mini Pancakes

$18.00

Helshire Style Escovitch Snapper

$30.00

Ackee And Salt fish Dinner

$16.00

Ackee and Saltfish Only

$13.00

Desserts

Cheese Cake

$6.00

Bun with Rum & Rasin

$8.00

Carrot Cake

$6.00

Sweet Potato Pudding

$8.00

Handmade Drinks

Pink Lemonade

$4.00

Irish moss

$7.00

Hibiscus

$10.00

Peanut Punch

$7.00

Front & Left

$7.00

Mango Lemonade

$5.00

Strawberry Lemonade

$5.00

Beers

Red Stripe

$7.00

Heineken

$7.00

Shandy

$7.00

Rita

$7.00

Red stripe flavored Beer

$7.00

Dragon

$7.00

Magnum

$10.00

Sodas & Water

Cran Wata

$3.00

Bottle Water

$1.25

Ting

$3.00

D&G Soda

$3.00

Pink ting

$5.00

Solo

$3.00

Coconut Water

$4.00

Peppa's Bar Special

Mango Punch

$10.00

Peppa's Punch

$10.00

Henny Colada

$10.00

Mango Cran

$10.00

Ting & Rum

$10.00

Mule

$10.00

Blue Hawaiian

$10.00

Margarita

$10.00

Spiked Lemonade

$10.00

Shots

$7.00

32oz Slush

$20.00

Red Hawaiian

$10.00

Mini Casamigo Reposad0

Mini Casamigo Blanco

Mini Patron

Mini Hennessy

Mini 99

Wine

$12.00

Mimosa

Mimosa

$10.00

HAPPY HOUR 4PM-7PM

Special Drinks

$7.00

Shots

$5.00

Beers

$5.00

BRUNCH PITCHERS

MIMOSA PITCHER (unlimited 1 hour 30 minutes)

$45.00

BUCKET OF 6

$35.00

CATERING PROTEINS

Tray Jerk Chicken

$70.00+

Tray Jerk Pork

$80.00+

Tray Stew Chicken

$70.00+

Tray Oxtail

$250.00+

Tray Curry Chicken

$70.00+

Tray Curry Goat

$80.00+

Shrimp

$160.00+

CATERING SIDES

Rice and Peas

$75.00+

White Rice

$75.00+

Cabbage

$60.00+

Plantain

$65.00+

Mac & Cheese

$80.00+

Pasta

$110.00+

HATS

Beenie Hats

$12.00

Snap Back hat

$18.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
96 Stanton Street, New York, NY 10002

