Piedmont Social House

616 Reviews

$$

2135 Ayrsley Town Blvd

Charlotte, NC 28273

Order Again

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Free refills on all sodas and tea!* *Red Bulls and juice not included

Arnold Palmer

$2.50

Bottled Water

$2.50
Coca Cola

$2.50
Coffee

$2.50
Coke Zero

$2.50
Cranberry Juice

$2.50
Diet Coke

$2.50
Dr. Pepper

$2.50
Ginger Ale

$2.50

Ginger Beer

$4.00
Hot Tea

$2.50
Lemonade

$2.50
Mello Yello

$2.50
Orange Juice

$2.50
Pineapple Juice

$2.50
Red Bull Can

$4.00
Root Beer

$2.50

Soda Water

Sprite

$2.50
Sugar Free Red Bull Can

$4.00
Sweet Tea

$2.50
Unsweet Tea

$2.50

Water

Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markSports
check markLive Music
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
2135 Ayrsley Town Blvd, Charlotte, NC 28273

