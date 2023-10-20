Food Menu

STARTERS

BSKT CHIPS
$5.95
BSKT FF
$5.95
BSKT SWEET FF
$6.50

Dusted with choice of cinnamon sugar or cayenne

BSKT TOTS
$5.95
CHEESEBALLS
$7.50
CHICK LIVERS
$6.00
CHICK NACHOS
$9.95

Served with chicken, cheese, lettuce, and tomato. Salsa and sour cream are served on the side

CHILI NACHOS
$9.95

Served with chili, cheese, lettuce, and tomato. Salsa and sour cream are served on the side

CHIPS AND SALSA
$5.95
EGG ROLLS
$8.00
JAP POPPERS
$7.00
MOZZ STICKS
$7.50
OYSTERS
$11.95

Served with med, hot or xxx

POTSTICKERS
$7.50
PRETZELS W/QUESO
$6.95
QUESADILLA
$6.95
SHRIMP
$10.95

Served with med, hot or xxx

SM CHIPS
$3.00
SM FF
$3.00
SM SWEET FF
$3.75

Dusted with choice of cinnamon sugar or cayenne

SM TOTS
$3.00

BREADED APPS

OKRA
$6.50
PICKLES
$6.50
MUSHROOMS
$6.50
O'RINGS
$6.50
SQUASH
$6.50
GR BEANS
$6.50

SALADS

HOUSE SALAD
$6.95
CHICK FING SALAD
$10.95

Get it rolled in any wing sauce

CHEF SALAD
$10.95
OYSTER SAL
$11.95
SHRIMP SAL
$11.95

WINGS

10 Wings
$15.00
15 Wings
$22.00
20 Wings
$28.50
KING SAMPLER
$36.00

5 sets of 5 (your choice) served with 4 dressings

50 Wings
$65.00
100 Wings
$120.00
5 BNLS
$7.50
10 BNLS
$15.00
15 BNLS
$22.00
20 BNLS
$28.50
KING BNLS
$36.00

5 sets of 5 (your choice) served with 4 dressings

50 BNLS
$65.00
100 BNLS
$120.00

FINGERS

5 Fingers
$8.25
10 Fingers
$16.00
15 Fingers
$24.00
20 Fingers
$32.00
50 Fingers
$77.00
100 Fingers
$152.00

BURGERS

HAMBURGER
$9.95

Served with lettuce, tomato & onion

AMERICAN BURGER
$10.95

American cheese, lettuce, tomato & onion

BLK & BLEU
$11.95

Cajun seasoned burger topped with melted boar's head bleu cheese crumbles, lettuce, tomato & onion

COWBOY BURGER
$11.95

BBQ sauce, bacon & American cheese topped with two double-dipped onions rings, lettuce & tomato

PATTY MELT
$11.95

Served on toast with two beef patties, American cheese, and grilled onions

ANGRY BURGER
$11.95

Jalapeño, bacon, pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomato & onion

DBL BURGER
$11.95

SANDWICHES

2 Hot Dogs
$8.95

Served your way, or all the way (mustard, chili, slaw, onion)

BUFF SAND
$10.95

Rolled in your choice of sauce with lettuce & tomato choice of ranch or bleu cheese

CHICK & WAFFLES
$12.00

Crispy waffle topped with four fingers, served with hot honey butter and maple syrup

CHICK SAL SAND
$9.45

Served with lettuce and tomato

2 CORN DOGS
$8.95

Served your way, or all the way (mustard, chili, slaw, onion)

FISH SAND
$10.45

American cheese, lettuce & tomato

FRENCH DIP
$10.45

Sliced boar's head roast beef with melted provolone served with au jus. Served on hoagie roll

GR CHICK SAND
$10.50

Rolled in your choice of sauce with lettuce & tomato

HAM & CHEESE
$10.45

Boar's head ham & American cheese

TURKEY SAND
$10.45

Served hot with provolone and lettuce and tomato

ANGRY CHICK SAND
$11.00

Fried or grilled, jalapeño, bacon, pepper jack cheese, lettuce & tomato

CLUB SAND
$11.00

Ham, turkey, bacon, American cheese, lettuce & tomato

BLT
$10.00

CHEESESTEAKS

CLASSIC PHILLY
$10.50

Chicken or steak, onion, pepper & provolone

BUFF CHICK PHILLY
$10.50

Buffalo medium sauce, onions, pepper & provolone

GODFATHER PHILLY
$10.50

Steak, mushroom, marinara & provolone

ANGRY PHILLY
$10.50

Chicken or steak, jalapeño, bacon, pepper jack cheese

KING TOTS

PHILLY TOTS
$12.50

Steak or chicken, onion, pepper & provolone

BUFF TOTS
$12.50

Grilled chicken, buffalo med sauce & provolone

STK QUESO TOTCHOS
$12.50

Grilled steak, queso, lettuce, tomato, side of sour cream

ANGRY TOTS
$12.50

Grilled chicken, bacon, jalapeno & pepper jack

SEAFOOD BASKETS

Fish & Chips
$12.95

2 flounder filets fried to perfection

Shrimp Basket
$13.95
Oyster Basket
$14.95
Pick 2 Seafood Basket
$13.95

Fish, shrimp, oysters

Seafood Platter
$16.95

LIGHTER SIDE

6 Oz Chicken Breast
$9.95

Served with steamed broccoli or side salad

Grilled Chicken Philly Bowl
$9.95

Served with onions and peppers topped with lettuce and tomato optional cheese

Grilled Shrimp
$13.95

Served with steamed broccoli or side salad

Grilled Kid Finger W Broccoli
$7.50

SIDES

JAR DRESSING
$6.50
JAR SAUCE
$6.50
BROCCOLI
$3.50
Carrots
$1.00
Celery
$1.00
1 CORN DOG (NO FF)
$2.50
Extra Dressing
$1.00
SM FF
$3.00
Gallon of Tea
$6.00
1 HOT DOG (NO FF)
$2.50
1 HOT DOG ATW (NO FF)
$4.00

With mustard, chili, slaw, and onion

SM CHIPS
$3.00
POT SAL
$3.50
$QUESO
$1.00
Extra Dressing
$1.00
Extra Sauce
$1.00
Side Salad
$3.50
SM SWT FF
$3.50
SM TOTS
$3.00
$SLAW
$3.50
$Small Slaw
$1.00

DESSERTS

Fried Cheesecake
$5.00
Funnel Fries
$7.50

KIDS MENU

3 KID WING
$6.95
KID FINGERS
$6.95
KID GRILL CHEESE
$6.95
KID HOT DOG
$6.95
KID CORN DOG
$6.95
KID CHEESEBURG
$6.95

FALL SPECIALS

CHEESE CURDS
$8.00

Hand battered mozzarella curds served with ranch or marinara

MINI CORN DOGS
$7.00

10 mini turkey corndogs served with mustard

BLT CRABCAKE SLIDERS
$10.00

(3) 1 oz crabcakes on mini buns topped with baconm, lettuce and tomato served with garlic aioli

CATFISH BITES
$9.00

Crispy Fried USA Farm raised catfish nuggets served with tartar sauce

ELK BURGER
$14.00

8 oz ground elk burger topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle chips and chipotle mayo

SOFT DRINKS

NA Beverages (Copy)

ARNOLD PALMER
$2.99
CLUB SODA
$2.99
COFFEE
$2.99
COKE
$2.99
COKE ZERO
$2.99
DIET COKE
$2.99
DR PEPPER
$2.99
FANTA
$2.99
GINGERALE
$2.99
GRAPEFRUIT
$3.50
HALF/HALF TEA
$2.99
KID DRINK
$2.00
LEMONADE
$2.99
MILK
$3.50
ORANGE
$3.50
PINEAPPLE
$3.50
RED BULL
$3.50
SPRITE
$2.99
SUGAR FREE RED BULL
$3.50
TONIC
$2.99
SWEET TEA
$2.99
UNSWEET TEA
$2.99
CRANBERRY
$3.50
WATER
$WATER
$0.75
1 GALLON TEA
$6.00