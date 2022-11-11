- Home
MAI JAPANESE RESTAURANT
2215 AYRSLEY TOWN BLVD, STE. A
CHARLOTTE, NC 28273
Appetizers
Baked Mussels
Mussels baked with spicy aioli
Chicken Salad Bowl
Hibachi chicken & mixed fresh green topped with dried cranberries, sunflower seeds, croutons, and ginger dressing
Crab Salad
Edamame
Boiled soybean and salted.
Fried Dim Sum Assorted
Fried assorted dumpling stuffed with shrimp and vegetables. (6pcs)
Gyoza
Fried pork dumpling (5pcs)
Japanese Eggrolls
Crab meat and cream cheese filling, wrapped in spring roll wrap, and deep fried. Served with lettuce and eel sauce (2 Rolls)
Salad Bowl
Mixed fresh green topped with dried cranberries, sunflower seeds, croutons, and ginger dressing
Seaweed Salad
Seaweeds marinade in spicy oil
Shrimp Tempura
Shrimp and vegetable tempura (7pcs)
Shumai
Fried shrimp dumpling (5pcs)
Smoked Squid Salad
Smoked squids marinade in sesame oil dressing
Soft Shell Crab
Fried soft shell crab, served with spicy, sweet & sour sauce
Spicy Tuna Salad
Tuna Carpaccio
Lightly pounded tuna layered in ponzu sauce (8-10pcs)
Tuna Tataki
Seared tuna, served with ginger sauce (8-10pcs)
Vegetables Tempura
Varieties of vegetable tempura (8pcs)
Entrée
Chicken
Hibachi chicken with fried rice, sweet carrot & mixed vegetables (broccoli, mushroom, onion & zucchini)
Salmon
Hibachi salmon with fried rice, sweet carrot & mixed vegetables (broccoli, mushroom, onion & zucchini)
Shrimp
Hibachi shrimp with fried rice, sweet carrot & mixed vegetables (broccoli, mushroom, onion & zucchini)
Steak
Hibachi steak with fried rice, sweet carrot & mixed vegetables (broccoli, mushroom, onion & zucchini)
Vegetable Plate
Hibachi vegetables with fried rice, sweet carrot & mixed vegetables (broccoli, mushroom, onion & zucchini)
Chicken & Salmon
Hibachi chicken & salmon with fried rice, sweet carrot & mixed vegetables (broccoli, mushroom, onion & zucchini)
Chicken & Shrimp
Hibachi chicken & shrimp with fried rice, sweet carrot & mixed vegetables (broccoli, mushroom, onion & zucchini)
Chicken & Steak
Hibachi chicken & steak with fried rice, sweet carrot & mixed vegetables (broccoli, mushroom, onion & zucchini)
Salmon & Shrimp
Hibachi salmon & shrimp with fried rice, sweet carrot & mixed vegetables (broccoli, mushroom, onion & zucchini)
Steak & Salmon
Hibachi steak & salmon with fried rice, sweet carrot & mixed vegetables (broccoli, mushroom, onion & zucchini)
Steak & Shrimp
Hibachi steak & shrimp with fried rice, sweet carrot & mixed vegetables (broccoli, mushroom, onion & zucchini)
Chicken, Salmon & Shrimp 9oz
Hibachi chicken, salmon & shrimp with fried rice, sweet carrot & mixed vegetables (broccoli, mushroom, onion & zucchini)
Chicken, Steak & Salmon 9oz
Hibachi chicken, steak & salmon with fried rice, sweet carrot & mixed vegetables (broccoli, mushroom, onion & zucchini)
Chicken, Steak & Shrimp 9oz
Hibachi chicken, steak & shrimp with fried rice, sweet carrot & mixed vegetables (broccoli, mushroom, onion & zucchini)
Steak, Salmon & Shrimp 9oz
Hibachi steak, salmon & shrimp with fried rice, sweet carrot & mixed vegetables (broccoli, mushroom, onion & zucchini)
Kids
Kid Chicken
Hibachi chicken with fried rice, sweet carrot & mixed vegetables (broccoli, mushroom, onion & zucchini)
Kid Salmon
Hibachi salmon with fried rice, sweet carrot & mixed vegetables (broccoli, mushroom, onion & zucchini)
Kid Shrimp
Hibachi shrimp with fried rice, sweet carrot & mixed vegetables (broccoli, mushroom, onion & zucchini)
Kid Steak
Hibachi steak with fried rice, sweet carrot & mixed vegetables (broccoli, mushroom, onion & zucchini)
Fried Rice
Noodles Bowl
Ramen
Egg noodle & chicken with miso based soup
Su Udon
Plain udon noodle soup
Vegetable Tempura Udon
Udon noodle with fish broth based soup & vegetable tempura
Ten Soba
Buckwheat noodle with fish broth based soup and shrimp & vegetable tempura
Ten Udon
Udon noodle with fish broth based soup and shrimp & vegetable tempura
Rice Bowl
Bento Box
Chicken Bento Box
Hibachi chicken. Served miso soup, half of a California roll, seaweed salad, and shrimp & vegetables tempura
Salmon Bento Box
Hibachi salmon. Served miso soup, half of a California roll, seaweed salad, and shrimp & vegetables tempura
Shrimp Bento Box
Hibachi shrimp. Served miso soup, half of a California roll, seaweed salad, and shrimp & vegetables tempura
Steak Bento Box
Hibachi steak. Served miso soup, half of a California roll, seaweed salad, and shrimp & vegetables tempura
Sushi Roll
Alaskan Roll
Snow crab, avocado & spicy aioli. (8pc)
Arizona Roll
picy tuna & avocado. (8pc)
Avocado Roll
Ayrsley Roll
Salmon, tuna & cucumber. Topped with smelt roe. (8pc)
Azaleas Roll
Crab, shrimp, tuna & cucumber. Topped with mayo, scallions & topiko. (6pc)
Bagel Roll
Salmon, cream cheese & scallions. (8pc)
Boston Roll
California roll. Topped with smoked salmon, spicy aioli & scallions. (8pc)
California Roll
Crab, avocado & cucumber. Topped with smelt roe. (8pc)
Caterpillar Roll
Eel & cucumber roll. Topped with avocado, smelt roe & eel sauce. (8pc)
Charlotte Roll
Tempura white fish, scallions & mayo. (8pc)
Colony Roll
Crab, smelt roe & spicy aioli. Wrapped with soy paper. (8pc)
Crazy Roll
Shrimp tempura, cream cheese, avocado topped with crab, eel and eel sauce.
Crispy Salmon Roll
Salmon roll in nod, lightly fried topped with mayo and sriracha.
Crunchy California Roll
Tempura California roll, no cucumber. Topped with aioli. (8pc)
Cucumber Roll
Devil's Roll
Spicy tuna, cucumber & scallions. Topped with tempura flakes & eel sauce (8pc)
Dragon Dance Roll
Spicy tuna, mango topped with tuna, tobiko, and scallion.
Dragon Roll
Shrimp tempura roll. Topped with eel, avocado & eel sauce. (8pc)
Dynamite Roll
Yellowtail, spicy tuna & scallions. (8pc)
Hot Lava Roll
Crab & crm cheese. Topped with baked crab, scallops, cucumber & special sc. (8pc)
Hurricane Roll
Smoke salmon, eel topped with crab, avocado and eel sauce.
Kani Roll
Crab, cream cheese & cucumber. (8pc)
Kelli Roll
Crab, spicy tuna, cucumber, topped with seared salmon, eel sauce, and tempura flakes. (8pc)
King Kong Roll
Tuna, avocado roll in nod lightly fried topped with aioli, eel sauce, masago and scallion.
Mexican Roll
Tempura shrimp, avocado & mayo. (8pc)
New Orlean Roll
Tempura shrimp. Topped with spicy tuna. (8pc)
Ocean Roll
Tempura crab, yellowtail, avocado & cream cheese roll. Topped with aioli. (6pc)
Panther Roll
Tempura Salmon, avocado topped with yellowtail and aioli sauce.
Passion Roll
Mango, crab topped with tuna, salmon.
Philadelphia Roll
Smoked salmon, avocado & cream cheese. (8pc)
Pinky Roll
Tuna, cucumber & cream cheese. (8pc)
Rainbow Roll
California roll. Topped with various slices of fish. (8pc)
Red Dragon Roll
Spicy salmon & cucumber. Topped with tuna. (8pc)
Salmon & Avocado Roll
Salmon Roll
Shrimp Lover Roll
Shrimp tempura roll. Topped with avocado, boil shrimp, spicy aioli & eel sauce. (8pc)
Shrimp Tempura Roll
Tempura shrimp. Topped with smelt roe.
South Side Roll
Tempura salmon & cucumber. (8pc)
Spicy Dynamite Roll
Tempura spicy tuna roll. Topped with spicy aioli. (10pc)
Spicy Rolls Combo
Spicy tuna roll, spicy salmon roll & spicy yellowtail roll. (3rolls) No substitution
Spicy Salmon Roll
Spicy salmon & cucumber. (8pc)
Spicy Tuna Roll
Tuna, cucumber & spicy aioli. Topped with smelt roe. (8pc)
Spider Roll
Tempura soft shell crab, lettuce, spicy aioli & smelt roe. (6pc)
Sumo Roll
Lightly tempura tuna, crab, avocado, cucumber & mayo roll. Served with ponzu sauce. (6pc)
Tuna Roll
Unagi Roll
Eel & cucumber. Topped with eel sauce. (8pc)
Vegetable Roll
Cucumber, lettuce, avocado & carrot. (6pc)
Volcano Roll
California roll topped with seared yellowtail, sriracha and scallion.
Yellowtail Roll
Yumyum Roll
Shrimp tempura, topped with crab. (8pc)
Sushi Nigiri
Albacore - White Tuna
Ebi - Shrimp
Hamachi - Yellowtail
Hokki - Surf Clam
Hotategai - Scallops Mixed
Ika - Squid
Inari - Fried tofu filled with rice, topped with crab
Kanikama - Crab
Maguro - Tuna
Masago - Smelt Roe
Saba - Mackerel
Sake - Salmon
Shiromi - White Fish
Smoked Salmon
Tako - Octopus
Tobiko - Fish Roe
Unagi - Freshwater Eel
Sushi Sashimi
Albacore - Sashimi
Ebi - Sashimi
Hamachi - Sashimi
Hokki - Sashimi
Hotategai - Sashimi
Ika - Sashimi
Kanikama - Sashimi
Maguro - Sashimi
Masago - Sashimi
Saba - Sashimi
Sake - Sashimi
Shiromi - Sashimi
Smoked Salmon - Sashimi
Tako - Sashimi
Tobiko - Sashimi
Unagi - Sashimi
Sushi Assorted
Sashimi Appertizers
Tuna, salmon & yellowtail. (7pc)
Sashimi Dinner
Chef selected of varieties of fishes. Miso soup & salad. (15-17pc)
Sushi Appertizers
Tuna, salmon & yellowtail nigiri. (3pc) and a California roll.
Sushi Dinner
Tuna roll, 9 pc of nigiri, miso soup & salad.
Assorted Combo Dinner
Served with 2 miso soups & 2 ginger salads. Chef selected of 6 pc of sushi & 9 pc of sashimi & a California roll.
Love Boat For 2
Served with 2 miso soups & 2 ginger salads. Chef selected of 10 pc of sushi & 10 pc of sashimi, 1 California roll & 1 tuna roll.
Temaki Combo
HAND ROLL – California roll, spicy tuna roll & salmon roll. No substitution.
Dessert
Sides
Extra To Go Sauces
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
PLEASE CALL THE RESTAURANT TO PLACE SPECIAL REQUEST ORDER. THANKS.
2215 AYRSLEY TOWN BLVD, STE. A, CHARLOTTE, NC 28273