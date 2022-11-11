Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sushi & Japanese

MAI JAPANESE RESTAURANT

review star

No reviews yet

2215 AYRSLEY TOWN BLVD, STE. A

CHARLOTTE, NC 28273

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken
Steak
Hot Lava Roll

Appetizers

Baked Mussels

$7.00

Mussels baked with spicy aioli

Chicken Salad Bowl

$9.00

Hibachi chicken & mixed fresh green topped with dried cranberries, sunflower seeds, croutons, and ginger dressing

Crab Salad

$6.00

Edamame

$5.00

Boiled soybean and salted.

Fried Dim Sum Assorted

$7.00

Fried assorted dumpling stuffed with shrimp and vegetables. (6pcs)

Gyoza

$6.00

Fried pork dumpling (5pcs)

Japanese Eggrolls

$8.00

Crab meat and cream cheese filling, wrapped in spring roll wrap, and deep fried. Served with lettuce and eel sauce (2 Rolls)

Salad Bowl

$6.00

Mixed fresh green topped with dried cranberries, sunflower seeds, croutons, and ginger dressing

Seaweed Salad

$6.00

Seaweeds marinade in spicy oil

Shrimp Tempura

$8.00

Shrimp and vegetable tempura (7pcs)

Shumai

$6.00

Fried shrimp dumpling (5pcs)

Smoked Squid Salad

$7.00

Smoked squids marinade in sesame oil dressing

Soft Shell Crab

$8.00

Fried soft shell crab, served with spicy, sweet & sour sauce

Spicy Tuna Salad

$10.00

Tuna Carpaccio

$9.00

Lightly pounded tuna layered in ponzu sauce (8-10pcs)

Tuna Tataki

$9.00

Seared tuna, served with ginger sauce (8-10pcs)

Vegetables Tempura

$6.00

Varieties of vegetable tempura (8pcs)

Entrée

All entrée served with fried rice, sweet carrot & mixed vegetables

Chicken

$8.00+

Hibachi chicken with fried rice, sweet carrot & mixed vegetables (broccoli, mushroom, onion & zucchini)

Salmon

$11.00+

Hibachi salmon with fried rice, sweet carrot & mixed vegetables (broccoli, mushroom, onion & zucchini)

Shrimp

$11.00+

Hibachi shrimp with fried rice, sweet carrot & mixed vegetables (broccoli, mushroom, onion & zucchini)

Steak

$11.00+

Hibachi steak with fried rice, sweet carrot & mixed vegetables (broccoli, mushroom, onion & zucchini)

Vegetable Plate

$7.00

Hibachi vegetables with fried rice, sweet carrot & mixed vegetables (broccoli, mushroom, onion & zucchini)

Chicken & Salmon

$12.00+

Hibachi chicken & salmon with fried rice, sweet carrot & mixed vegetables (broccoli, mushroom, onion & zucchini)

Chicken & Shrimp

$12.00+

Hibachi chicken & shrimp with fried rice, sweet carrot & mixed vegetables (broccoli, mushroom, onion & zucchini)

Chicken & Steak

$12.00+

Hibachi chicken & steak with fried rice, sweet carrot & mixed vegetables (broccoli, mushroom, onion & zucchini)

Salmon & Shrimp

$13.00+

Hibachi salmon & shrimp with fried rice, sweet carrot & mixed vegetables (broccoli, mushroom, onion & zucchini)

Steak & Salmon

$13.00+

Hibachi steak & salmon with fried rice, sweet carrot & mixed vegetables (broccoli, mushroom, onion & zucchini)

Steak & Shrimp

$13.00+

Hibachi steak & shrimp with fried rice, sweet carrot & mixed vegetables (broccoli, mushroom, onion & zucchini)

Chicken, Salmon & Shrimp 9oz

$19.00

Hibachi chicken, salmon & shrimp with fried rice, sweet carrot & mixed vegetables (broccoli, mushroom, onion & zucchini)

Chicken, Steak & Salmon 9oz

$17.00

Hibachi chicken, steak & salmon with fried rice, sweet carrot & mixed vegetables (broccoli, mushroom, onion & zucchini)

Chicken, Steak & Shrimp 9oz

$17.00

Hibachi chicken, steak & shrimp with fried rice, sweet carrot & mixed vegetables (broccoli, mushroom, onion & zucchini)

Steak, Salmon & Shrimp 9oz

$19.00

Hibachi steak, salmon & shrimp with fried rice, sweet carrot & mixed vegetables (broccoli, mushroom, onion & zucchini)

Kids

Kid Entrée served with fried rice, sweet carrot & mixed vegetables

Kid Chicken

$6.00

Hibachi chicken with fried rice, sweet carrot & mixed vegetables (broccoli, mushroom, onion & zucchini)

Kid Salmon

$7.50

Hibachi salmon with fried rice, sweet carrot & mixed vegetables (broccoli, mushroom, onion & zucchini)

Kid Shrimp

$7.50

Hibachi shrimp with fried rice, sweet carrot & mixed vegetables (broccoli, mushroom, onion & zucchini)

Kid Steak

$7.50

Hibachi steak with fried rice, sweet carrot & mixed vegetables (broccoli, mushroom, onion & zucchini)

Fried Rice

Eggs, peas & carrot

Chicken Fried Rice

$7.00

Chicken, eggs, peas & carrot

Shrimp Fried Rice

$8.00

Shrimp, eggs, peas & carrot

Steak Fried Rice

$8.00

Steak, eggs, peas & carrot

Plain Fried Rice

$5.00

Eggs, peas & carrot

Noodles Bowl

Ramen

$10.00

Egg noodle & chicken with miso based soup

Su Udon

$8.00

Plain udon noodle soup

Vegetable Tempura Udon

$9.00

Udon noodle with fish broth based soup & vegetable tempura

Ten Soba

$10.00

Buckwheat noodle with fish broth based soup and shrimp & vegetable tempura

Ten Udon

$10.00

Udon noodle with fish broth based soup and shrimp & vegetable tempura

Rice Bowl

Gyu Don

$10.00

Stir fry steak & onion with yakiniku sauce, served with white rice

Yakiniku

$10.00

Thin sliced beef stew with onion over white rice

Bento Box

Served miso soup, half of a California roll, seaweed salad, and shrimp & vegetables tempura

Chicken Bento Box

$18.00

Hibachi chicken. Served miso soup, half of a California roll, seaweed salad, and shrimp & vegetables tempura

Salmon Bento Box

$21.00

Hibachi salmon. Served miso soup, half of a California roll, seaweed salad, and shrimp & vegetables tempura

Shrimp Bento Box

$21.00

Hibachi shrimp. Served miso soup, half of a California roll, seaweed salad, and shrimp & vegetables tempura

Steak Bento Box

$21.00

Hibachi steak. Served miso soup, half of a California roll, seaweed salad, and shrimp & vegetables tempura

Sushi Roll

Alaskan Roll

$6.50

Snow crab, avocado & spicy aioli. (8pc)

Arizona Roll

$6.00

picy tuna & avocado. (8pc)

Avocado Roll

$4.50

Ayrsley Roll

$6.50

Salmon, tuna & cucumber. Topped with smelt roe. (8pc)

Azaleas Roll

$9.00

Crab, shrimp, tuna & cucumber. Topped with mayo, scallions & topiko. (6pc)

Bagel Roll

$6.00

Salmon, cream cheese & scallions. (8pc)

Boston Roll

$10.00

California roll. Topped with smoked salmon, spicy aioli & scallions. (8pc)

California Roll

$5.50

Crab, avocado & cucumber. Topped with smelt roe. (8pc)

Caterpillar Roll

$10.00

Eel & cucumber roll. Topped with avocado, smelt roe & eel sauce. (8pc)

Charlotte Roll

$6.00

Tempura white fish, scallions & mayo. (8pc)

Colony Roll

$5.00

Crab, smelt roe & spicy aioli. Wrapped with soy paper. (8pc)

Crazy Roll

$12.00

Shrimp tempura, cream cheese, avocado topped with crab, eel and eel sauce.

Crispy Salmon Roll

$12.00

Salmon roll in nod, lightly fried topped with mayo and sriracha.

Crunchy California Roll

$8.00

Tempura California roll, no cucumber. Topped with aioli. (8pc)

Cucumber Roll

$4.00

Devil's Roll

$7.00

Spicy tuna, cucumber & scallions. Topped with tempura flakes & eel sauce (8pc)

Dragon Dance Roll

$12.00

Spicy tuna, mango topped with tuna, tobiko, and scallion.

Dragon Roll

$11.50

Shrimp tempura roll. Topped with eel, avocado & eel sauce. (8pc)

Dynamite Roll

$6.50

Yellowtail, spicy tuna & scallions. (8pc)

Hot Lava Roll

$10.00

Crab & crm cheese. Topped with baked crab, scallops, cucumber & special sc. (8pc)

Hurricane Roll

$12.00

Smoke salmon, eel topped with crab, avocado and eel sauce.

Kani Roll

$6.00

Crab, cream cheese & cucumber. (8pc)

Kelli Roll

$11.00

Crab, spicy tuna, cucumber, topped with seared salmon, eel sauce, and tempura flakes. (8pc)

King Kong Roll

$12.00

Tuna, avocado roll in nod lightly fried topped with aioli, eel sauce, masago and scallion.

Mexican Roll

$6.50

Tempura shrimp, avocado & mayo. (8pc)

New Orlean Roll

$10.00

Tempura shrimp. Topped with spicy tuna. (8pc)

Ocean Roll

$8.00

Tempura crab, yellowtail, avocado & cream cheese roll. Topped with aioli. (6pc)

Panther Roll

$12.00

Tempura Salmon, avocado topped with yellowtail and aioli sauce.

Passion Roll

$12.00

Mango, crab topped with tuna, salmon.

Philadelphia Roll

$6.50

Smoked salmon, avocado & cream cheese. (8pc)

Pinky Roll

$6.00

Tuna, cucumber & cream cheese. (8pc)

Rainbow Roll

$12.00

California roll. Topped with various slices of fish. (8pc)

Red Dragon Roll

$10.00

Spicy salmon & cucumber. Topped with tuna. (8pc)

Salmon & Avocado Roll

$6.00

Salmon Roll

$5.00

Shrimp Lover Roll

$11.00

Shrimp tempura roll. Topped with avocado, boil shrimp, spicy aioli & eel sauce. (8pc)

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$6.50

Tempura shrimp. Topped with smelt roe.

South Side Roll

$6.00

Tempura salmon & cucumber. (8pc)

Spicy Dynamite Roll

$9.50

Tempura spicy tuna roll. Topped with spicy aioli. (10pc)

Spicy Rolls Combo

$15.00

Spicy tuna roll, spicy salmon roll & spicy yellowtail roll. (3rolls) No substitution

Spicy Salmon Roll

$6.00

Spicy salmon & cucumber. (8pc)

Spicy Tuna Roll

$6.00

Tuna, cucumber & spicy aioli. Topped with smelt roe. (8pc)

Spider Roll

$8.00

Tempura soft shell crab, lettuce, spicy aioli & smelt roe. (6pc)

Sumo Roll

$10.00

Lightly tempura tuna, crab, avocado, cucumber & mayo roll. Served with ponzu sauce. (6pc)

Tuna Roll

$5.00

Unagi Roll

$5.50

Eel & cucumber. Topped with eel sauce. (8pc)

Vegetable Roll

$5.00

Cucumber, lettuce, avocado & carrot. (6pc)

Volcano Roll

$12.00

California roll topped with seared yellowtail, sriracha and scallion.

Yellowtail Roll

$5.00

Yumyum Roll

$9.00

Shrimp tempura, topped with crab. (8pc)

Sushi Nigiri

Albacore - White Tuna

$2.25

Ebi - Shrimp

$2.00

Hamachi - Yellowtail

$2.25

Hokki - Surf Clam

$1.75

Hotategai - Scallops Mixed

$2.25

Ika - Squid

$1.75

Inari - Fried tofu filled with rice, topped with crab

$1.75

Kanikama - Crab

$1.75

Maguro - Tuna

$2.25

Masago - Smelt Roe

$1.75

Saba - Mackerel

$2.00

Sake - Salmon

$2.25

Shiromi - White Fish

$1.75

Smoked Salmon

$2.25

Tako - Octopus

$2.00

Tobiko - Fish Roe

$2.00

Unagi - Freshwater Eel

$2.00

Sushi Sashimi

Albacore - Sashimi

$6.50

Ebi - Sashimi

$5.75

Hamachi - Sashimi

$6.50

Hokki - Sashimi

$5.00

Hotategai - Sashimi

$6.50

Ika - Sashimi

$5.00

Kanikama - Sashimi

$5.00

Maguro - Sashimi

$6.50

Masago - Sashimi

$5.00

Saba - Sashimi

$5.75

Sake - Sashimi

$6.50

Shiromi - Sashimi

$5.00

Smoked Salmon - Sashimi

$6.50

Tako - Sashimi

$5.75

Tobiko - Sashimi

$5.75

Unagi - Sashimi

$5.75

Sushi Assorted

Sashimi Appertizers

$12.00

Tuna, salmon & yellowtail. (7pc)

Sashimi Dinner

$30.00

Chef selected of varieties of fishes. Miso soup & salad. (15-17pc)

Sushi Appertizers

$12.00

Tuna, salmon & yellowtail nigiri. (3pc) and a California roll.

Sushi Dinner

$25.00

Tuna roll, 9 pc of nigiri, miso soup & salad.

Assorted Combo Dinner

$30.00

Served with 2 miso soups & 2 ginger salads. Chef selected of 6 pc of sushi & 9 pc of sashimi & a California roll.

Love Boat For 2

$50.00

Served with 2 miso soups & 2 ginger salads. Chef selected of 10 pc of sushi & 10 pc of sashimi, 1 California roll & 1 tuna roll.

Temaki Combo

$12.00

HAND ROLL – California roll, spicy tuna roll & salmon roll. No substitution.

Dessert

Grean Tea Ice Cream

$5.00

Mango Ice Cream

$5.00

Red Bean Ice Cream

$5.00

Trio Ice Cream

$6.00

Green tea, mango, & red bean ice cream.

Mochi Ice Cream

$4.00

Japanese ice cream ball wrapped with rice cake

Sides

Brown Rice

$2.50

Fried Rice

$3.00

White Rice

$2.50

Noodles

$3.00

Onion Soup

$2.00

Miso Soup

$2.50

Broccoli

$3.00

Mixed Vegetables

$3.50

Mushroom

$3.00

Onion

$3.00

Sweet Carrot

$3.00

Zucchini

$3.00

Salad

$2.00

Chicken

$5.50

Salmon

$8.50

Shrimp

$8.50

Steak

$8.50

Sushi Rice

$3.50

Extra To Go Sauces

Extra Eel Sauce

$0.50

Extra Ginger Dressing

$0.50

Extra Ginger Sauce

$0.50

Extra Hot Sauce

$0.25

Extra Ranch

$0.50

Extra Shrimp Sauce

$0.50

Extra Soy Sauce

$0.25

Extra Spicy Mayo

$0.50

Teriyaki sauce

$0.25

Beverages

Drink

$2.00

Water

Sweet Tea

$2.00

Unsweet Tea

$2.00

Half & Half

$2.00

Hot Tea

$2.00

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Lemonade

$2.00

Ginger Ale

$2.00

Dr Pepper

$2.00

Perrier

$2.50

Arnold Palmer

$2.00

Ramune

$2.50

Bottled Water

$2.00

Caprisun

$1.50
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

PLEASE CALL THE RESTAURANT TO PLACE SPECIAL REQUEST ORDER. THANKS.

Location

2215 AYRSLEY TOWN BLVD, STE. A, CHARLOTTE, NC 28273

Directions

Gallery
Mai Japanese Restaurant image
Mai Japanese Restaurant image
Mai Japanese Restaurant image

Similar restaurants in your area

Umami PokeRito
orange starNo Reviews
7510 Pineville Matthews Road Charlotte, NC 28226
View restaurantnext
Park Sushi - 6601 Morrison Blvd
orange star5.0 • 12
6601 Morrison Blvd Charlotte, NC 28211
View restaurantnext
Pho & Sushi
orange starNo Reviews
1143 Stonecrest Blvd Ste 107 Tega Cay, SC 29708
View restaurantnext
Miyabi Jr Express - Tega Cay, SC
orange star4.7 • 181
1157 stonecrest blvd Tega Cay, SC 29708
View restaurantnext
Blacow Burger & Sushi - Southend
orange starNo Reviews
1515 S Tryon St Suite 103 Charlotte, NC 28203
View restaurantnext
Prime Fish - 11212 Providence Rd W Unit B
orange star4.5 • 42
11212 providence rd w Unit B Charlotte, NC 28277
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in CHARLOTTE

Mac’s Speed Shop - Steele Creek
orange star4.2 • 1,951
2414 Sandy Porter Rd charlotte, NC 28273
View restaurantnext
Just Fresh - Rivergate
orange star4.7 • 1,089
14136 Rivergate Pkwy Charlotte, NC 28273
View restaurantnext
Piedmont Social House
orange star4.0 • 616
2135 Ayrsley Town Blvd Charlotte, NC 28273
View restaurantnext
Clean Juice - Steele Creek
orange star4.6 • 212
4833 Berwick Town Center Charlotte, NC 28278
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near CHARLOTTE
Uptown
review star
Avg 4.2 (23 restaurants)
South End
review star
Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)
South Park
review star
Avg 4.7 (12 restaurants)
Plaza Midwood
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Dilworth
review star
Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)
Elizabeth
review star
Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)
First Ward
review star
Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
University City
review star
Avg 3.9 (7 restaurants)
NoDa
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston