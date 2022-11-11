- Home
Prime On The Nine 1800 Matt Down Lane
1800 Matt Down Lane
DODGE CITY, KS 67801
Popular Items
Drink Features
Apps
Pasta
Half Mac
Penne pasta, smoked gouda cream sauce, applewood smoked bacon & toasted herbed-butter panko breadcrumbs
Full Mac
Penne pasta, smoked gouda cream sauce, applewood smoked bacon & toasted herbed-butter panko breadcrumbs
Seafood Mac
Blackened shrimp, crab claw meat, applewood smoked bacon, and roasted red bell pepper purée in rich smoked gouda cream sauce
Prime Rib Mac
Diced prime rib tossed in a smoked gouda cream sauce with applewood smoked bacon crumbles & penne noodles
Salad
Seared Tuna Salad
Citrus ginger marinated ahi tuna seared and served on a bed of spring mix lettuce, cherry tomatoes, red onions, feta crumbles and southwest citrus dressing
Shrimp Spinach Salad
Sautéed shrimp on a bed of baby spinach with cherry tomatoes, red onion, candied pecans, feta crumbles & tossed with honey balsamic dressing
Grilled Chicken Caesar
Grilled chicken and fresh romaine tossed in caesar dressing, parmesan cheese & sliced almonds
Buffalo Chicken Salad
Breaded chicken breast fried tossed in our house buffalo sauce served on a bed of spring mix, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, red onion, blue cheese crumbles and ranch dressing
Grilled Steak Salad
Grilled sliced steak served on a bed of mixed baby greens, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion, candied pecans & blue cheese crumbles - your choice of dressing
Grilled Salmon Salad
Grilled salmon filet served on a bed of mixed baby greens, topped with feta crumbles, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, oranges & red onions - your choice of dressing
Tossed Spinach
Cherry tomatoes, candied pecans, feta crumbles & honey balsamic dressing
Spring Mix
Cucumbers, cherry tomatoes & feta crumbles - your choice of dressing
Traditional Caesar
Romaine, parmesan, cherry tomatoes, caesar dressing & a toasted baguette
Entree
Salmon Thermidor
Grilled salmon topped with a blackened shrimp & lump crab creamy cheese sauce. Served on a bed of almond rice & green bean almondine
"Out-Of-Bounds" Chicken Fried Steak
Served with mashed potatoes & topped with a mild roasted jalapeño gravy
Chicken Cordon Bleu
Chicken breast stuffed with smoked gouda & cured ham. Lightly breaded, fried & finished with a gouda cream sauce. Choice of two sides
Classic Meatloaf
Hearty traditional meatloaf with mashed potatoes, brown gravy, topped with crispy onion straws. Choice of one side
Roasted Red Pepper Chicken
Grilled chicken breast topped with provolone, roasted red peppers, fried onion straws. Served on a bed of almond rice & topped with red pepper coulis
Grilled Salmon
Grilled salmon filet with your choice of house rub and sage butter or honey glazed. Your choice of two sides
Shrimp Skewer Entree
Two skewers of grilled shrimp served with jalapeño raspberry reduction served with wild mushroom risotto & green bean almondine
Grilled Pork Loin
Topped with a jalapeño raspberry glaze served on a bed of almond rice & green bean almondine
Burgers
Golf N' Grub
1/3 pound traditional cheddar cheeseburger
Hole-In-One
Half-pound ground beef patty, applewood smoked bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, fried egg & onion straws on a brioche bun
Black & Blue
1/3 pound burger patty with blackened seasoning, sautéed mushrooms, creamy blue cheese, lettuce, tomato & mayo
Sandwiches
Prime Rib Sandwich
Served open-faced on a toasted slice of sourdough bread topped with caramelized onions and a chipotle creamy horseradish
Spicy Chicken
Lightly breaded deep-fried chicken breast, lettuce, roasted jalapeño, tomato, chipotle ranch & jalapeño mayo on a warm ciabatta bun
Turkey Melt
Sliced turkey, applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, provolone cheese & jalapeño mayo served on a grilled sourdough bread
The Good 'Ol Boy
Our take on "The French Dip" with sautéed onions, smoked gouda cream sauce served on a toasted brioche bun & a side of au jus
Chicken Fried Steak Sandwich
Chicken fried steak, lettuce, tomato on Texas toast with a side of jalapeño gravy
Pork Loin Sandwich
Fried panko crusted pork loin with jalapeño mayo, lettuce, tomato & pickle skewer
Meatloaf Sandwich
Thick slice of our house made meatloaf served open-faced on Texas toast with brown gravy & a stack of deep-fried onion straws
Steaks
6oz Filet Tenderloin
Center cut 6oz filet of upper 2/3rds choice Certified Angus Beef Tenderloin seasoned with our famous House Rub
14oz Dodge City Strip
Our #1 selling steak. 14oz cut of upper 2/3rds choice Certified Angus Beef Striploin seasoned with our famous House Rub
20oz Ribeye
20oz cut of upper 2/3rds choice Certified Angus Beef Ribeye seasoned with our famous house rub
16oz Prime Rib
16oz cut of our Rosemary and Garlic crusted prime rib served with Aujus and choice of horseradish
Tomahawk Ribeye
Kids
Sides
Add Bacon
Almond Rice
Baked Potato
Blue Cheese
Carrots
Chipotle Ranch
Cole Slaw
Fries
Gouda
Green Beans
Honey glaze
Horseradish
Jalapeno
Loaded Baked Potato
Loaded Mashed Potato
Mashed Potato
Risotto
Sauteed Mushrooms
Side Brown Gravy
Side Buffalo Sauce
Side Caesar
Side Jalapeno Gravy
Side Of Au Jus
Side of Butter
Side of Ranch
Side Salad
Side Spinach
Skewer Topper
Sour Cream
Steak Fries
Toast
Seasonal Vegetable
Honey Mustard
NA Beverages
Arnold Palmer
Lemonade
Ice Tea
Coke
Coke Zero
Cherry Coke
Cranberry Juice
Coffee
Flavored Lemonade
Diet Coke
Dr Pepper
Hot Tea
Flavored Tea
Orange Juice
Pineapple Juice
Shirley Temple
Sprite
Triple Berry Lemonade
Water
Sparkling Water
Classic Cocktails
Cuba Libre
Amaretto Sour
Bloody Mary
Bloody Maria
Cosmopolitan
Strawberry Daiquiri
DC Sunrise
Kentucky Mule
Lemon Drop
Long Island Iced Tea
Mai Tai
Manhattan
Margarita
Martini
Mimosa
Mojito
Moscow Mule
Old Fashioned
Pina Colada
Screwdriver
Whiskey Sour
White Russian
Red Sangria
White Sangria
Salty Dog
Specialty Cocktails
Back Swing Martini
Bird Dog Black Cherry Mule
Boot Hill Wheatgrass
Cranberry Mule
Cucumber Gin & Tonic
Cucumber Mule
DC Bulldog
Emerita
Hard Cherry Limeade
Kansas Sunset
Orange Mule
Peach Buzz
Peach Cosmopolitan
Peach Long Island Iced Tea
Peach Whiskey Sour
Pineapple Whiskey Sour
Premium Triple Berry Lemonade
Purple Haze Rita
Red Eye Manhattan
SeñoRita
Southern Belle Martini
The Eagle
Top Manhattan
Top Old Fashioned
Top Shelf Cosmo ( Ronnetta)
Top Shelf Margarita
Tumbleweed Mule
Uptown Girl
Vodka Berry Lemonade
Whiskey Long Island
Whiskey Rita
Bottled Red Wine
Btl Woodbridge Cabernet Sauvignon
Btl Woodbridge Merlot
Btl Woodbridge Pinot Noir
Antigal Uno Malbec
Decoy Cabernet
Noble Vines 181 Merlot
Hanh Pinot Noir
Meomi Pinot Noir
Joseph Carr Merlot
1924 Port Barrel Pinot Noir
Luccio Luscious Red Blend
Bottled White Wine
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
1800 Matt Down Lane, DODGE CITY, KS 67801