Prime On The Nine 1800 Matt Down Lane

review star

No reviews yet

1800 Matt Down Lane

DODGE CITY, KS 67801

Popular Items

14oz Dodge City Strip
Half Mac
Grilled Salmon Salad

Drink Features

"Wind We Were Young"

$10.00

Harvest Old Fashioned

$12.00

Triple Berry Sangria

$11.00

The Ghost With The Most

$11.00

Apps

Award Winning Boneless Wings

$13.00

Served with your choice of House Buffalo or Mango Habanero

Fried Pickle Spears

$8.00

Served with chipotle ranch

Bbq Burnt Ends

$12.00

Tuna

$11.00

Bone-in Wings

$14.00

Pasta

Diced prime rib tossed in a smoked gouda cream sauce with applewood smoked bacon crumbles & penne noodles

Half Mac

$7.00

Penne pasta, smoked gouda cream sauce, applewood smoked bacon & toasted herbed-butter panko breadcrumbs

Full Mac

$11.00

Penne pasta, smoked gouda cream sauce, applewood smoked bacon & toasted herbed-butter panko breadcrumbs

Seafood Mac

$16.00

Blackened shrimp, crab claw meat, applewood smoked bacon, and roasted red bell pepper purée in rich smoked gouda cream sauce

Prime Rib Mac

$16.00

Diced prime rib tossed in a smoked gouda cream sauce with applewood smoked bacon crumbles & penne noodles

Salad

Seared Tuna Salad

$14.00

Citrus ginger marinated ahi tuna seared and served on a bed of spring mix lettuce, cherry tomatoes, red onions, feta crumbles and southwest citrus dressing

Shrimp Spinach Salad

$14.00

Sautéed shrimp on a bed of baby spinach with cherry tomatoes, red onion, candied pecans, feta crumbles & tossed with honey balsamic dressing

Grilled Chicken Caesar

$12.00

Grilled chicken and fresh romaine tossed in caesar dressing, parmesan cheese & sliced almonds

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$14.00

Breaded chicken breast fried tossed in our house buffalo sauce served on a bed of spring mix, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, red onion, blue cheese crumbles and ranch dressing

Grilled Steak Salad

$14.00

Grilled sliced steak served on a bed of mixed baby greens, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion, candied pecans & blue cheese crumbles - your choice of dressing

Grilled Salmon Salad

$14.00

Grilled salmon filet served on a bed of mixed baby greens, topped with feta crumbles, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, oranges & red onions - your choice of dressing

Tossed Spinach

$10.00

Cherry tomatoes, candied pecans, feta crumbles & honey balsamic dressing

Spring Mix

$10.00

Cucumbers, cherry tomatoes & feta crumbles - your choice of dressing

Traditional Caesar

$10.00

Romaine, parmesan, cherry tomatoes, caesar dressing & a toasted baguette

Entree

Topped with jalapeño raspberry glaze served on a bed of almond rice & green bean almondine

Salmon Thermidor

$26.00

Grilled salmon topped with a blackened shrimp & lump crab creamy cheese sauce. Served on a bed of almond rice & green bean almondine

"Out-Of-Bounds" Chicken Fried Steak

$18.00

Served with mashed potatoes & topped with a mild roasted jalapeño gravy

Chicken Cordon Bleu

$18.00

Chicken breast stuffed with smoked gouda & cured ham. Lightly breaded, fried & finished with a gouda cream sauce. Choice of two sides

Classic Meatloaf

$16.00

Hearty traditional meatloaf with mashed potatoes, brown gravy, topped with crispy onion straws. Choice of one side

Roasted Red Pepper Chicken

$17.00

Grilled chicken breast topped with provolone, roasted red peppers, fried onion straws. Served on a bed of almond rice & topped with red pepper coulis

Grilled Salmon

$21.00

Grilled salmon filet with your choice of house rub and sage butter or honey glazed. Your choice of two sides

Shrimp Skewer Entree

$21.00

Two skewers of grilled shrimp served with jalapeño raspberry reduction served with wild mushroom risotto & green bean almondine

Grilled Pork Loin

$20.00

Topped with a jalapeño raspberry glaze served on a bed of almond rice & green bean almondine

Burgers

Golf N' Grub

$9.00

1/3 pound traditional cheddar cheeseburger

Hole-In-One

$13.00

Half-pound ground beef patty, applewood smoked bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, fried egg & onion straws on a brioche bun

Black & Blue

$12.00

1/3 pound burger patty with blackened seasoning, sautéed mushrooms, creamy blue cheese, lettuce, tomato & mayo

Sandwiches

Prime Rib Sandwich

$14.00

Served open-faced on a toasted slice of sourdough bread topped with caramelized onions and a chipotle creamy horseradish

Spicy Chicken

$11.00

Lightly breaded deep-fried chicken breast, lettuce, roasted jalapeño, tomato, chipotle ranch & jalapeño mayo on a warm ciabatta bun

Turkey Melt

$11.00

Sliced turkey, applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, provolone cheese & jalapeño mayo served on a grilled sourdough bread

The Good 'Ol Boy

$12.00

Our take on "The French Dip" with sautéed onions, smoked gouda cream sauce served on a toasted brioche bun & a side of au jus

Chicken Fried Steak Sandwich

$11.00

Chicken fried steak, lettuce, tomato on Texas toast with a side of jalapeño gravy

Pork Loin Sandwich

$10.00

Fried panko crusted pork loin with jalapeño mayo, lettuce, tomato & pickle skewer

Meatloaf Sandwich

$10.00

Thick slice of our house made meatloaf served open-faced on Texas toast with brown gravy & a stack of deep-fried onion straws

Steaks

6oz Filet Tenderloin

$31.00

Center cut 6oz filet of upper 2/3rds choice Certified Angus Beef Tenderloin seasoned with our famous House Rub

14oz Dodge City Strip

$35.00

Our #1 selling steak. 14oz cut of upper 2/3rds choice Certified Angus Beef Striploin seasoned with our famous House Rub

20oz Ribeye

$48.00

20oz cut of upper 2/3rds choice Certified Angus Beef Ribeye seasoned with our famous house rub

16oz Prime Rib

$41.00

16oz cut of our Rosemary and Garlic crusted prime rib served with Aujus and choice of horseradish

Tomahawk Ribeye

$95.00

Kids

Cheeseburger

$6.00

Chicken Nuggets

$6.00

Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Grilled Chicken

$6.00

Mac N Cheese

$6.00

Kid Steak

$10.00

Kid Salmon

$10.00

Sides

Add Bacon

$2.00

Almond Rice

$3.00

Baked Potato

$3.00

Blue Cheese

$1.00

Carrots

$3.00

Chipotle Ranch

$1.00

Cole Slaw

$3.00

Fries

$3.00

Gouda

$3.00

Green Beans

$3.00

Honey glaze

$1.00

Horseradish

$1.50

Jalapeno

$1.00

Loaded Baked Potato

$6.00

Loaded Mashed Potato

$6.00

Mashed Potato

$3.00

Risotto

$6.00

Sauteed Mushrooms

$3.00

Side Brown Gravy

$2.50

Side Buffalo Sauce

$2.50

Side Caesar

$5.00

Side Jalapeno Gravy

$2.50

Side Of Au Jus

$1.00

Side of Butter

$3.00

Side of Ranch

$1.00

Side Salad

$5.00

Side Spinach

$5.00

Skewer Topper

$7.00

Sour Cream

$0.50

Steak Fries

$3.00

Toast

$1.50

Seasonal Vegetable

$5.00

Honey Mustard

$1.00

Specials

Short Rib

$35.00

Bruschetta

$12.00

Chocolate Lava Cake GF

$10.00

Kansas Cheese Steak

$14.00

NA Beverages

Arnold Palmer

$4.25

Lemonade

$3.50

Ice Tea

$3.25

Coke

$3.25

Coke Zero

$3.25

Cherry Coke

$4.25

Cranberry Juice

$5.00

Coffee

$3.50

Flavored Lemonade

$4.25

Diet Coke

$3.25

Dr Pepper

$3.25

Hot Tea

$3.25

Flavored Tea

$4.25

Orange Juice

$5.00

Pineapple Juice

$5.00

Shirley Temple

$4.25

Sprite

$3.25

Triple Berry Lemonade

$6.00

Water

Sparkling Water

$3.00

Classic Cocktails

Cuba Libre

$9.00

Amaretto Sour

$8.00

Bloody Mary

$10.00

Bloody Maria

$10.00

Cosmopolitan

$10.00

Strawberry Daiquiri

$8.00

DC Sunrise

$9.00

Kentucky Mule

$12.00

Lemon Drop

$10.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$9.50

Mai Tai

$10.00

Manhattan

$9.00

Margarita

$9.00

Martini

$10.00

Mimosa

$8.00

Mojito

$9.00

Moscow Mule

$10.00

Old Fashioned

$9.00

Pina Colada

$8.00

Screwdriver

$8.00

Whiskey Sour

$9.00

White Russian

$8.00

Red Sangria

$10.00

White Sangria

$10.00

Salty Dog

$8.00

Specialty Cocktails

Back Swing Martini

$10.00

Bird Dog Black Cherry Mule

$12.00

Boot Hill Wheatgrass

$10.00

Cranberry Mule

$11.00

Cucumber Gin & Tonic

$9.00

Cucumber Mule

$10.00

DC Bulldog

$9.00

Emerita

$10.00

Hard Cherry Limeade

$9.00

Kansas Sunset

$9.00

Orange Mule

$10.00

Peach Buzz

$10.00

Peach Cosmopolitan

$10.00

Peach Long Island Iced Tea

$10.00

Peach Whiskey Sour

$9.00

Pineapple Whiskey Sour

$9.00

Premium Triple Berry Lemonade

$12.00

Purple Haze Rita

$10.00

Red Eye Manhattan

$10.00

SeñoRita

$10.00

Southern Belle Martini

$10.00

The Eagle

$9.00

Top Manhattan

$12.00

Top Old Fashioned

$12.00

Top Shelf Cosmo ( Ronnetta)

$12.00

Top Shelf Margarita

$10.00

Tumbleweed Mule

$12.00

Uptown Girl

$10.00

Vodka Berry Lemonade

$10.00

Whiskey Long Island

$10.00

Whiskey Rita

$9.00

Bottled Red Wine

Btl Woodbridge Cabernet Sauvignon

$50.00

Btl Woodbridge Merlot

$50.00

Btl Woodbridge Pinot Noir

$50.00

Antigal Uno Malbec

$54.00

Decoy Cabernet

$75.00

Noble Vines 181 Merlot

$39.00

Hanh Pinot Noir

$42.00

Meomi Pinot Noir

$80.00

Joseph Carr Merlot

$72.00

1924 Port Barrel Pinot Noir

$51.00

Luccio Luscious Red Blend

$48.00

Bottled White Wine

Btl Woodbridge Chardonnay

$50.00

Btl Woodbridge Moscato

$50.00

Btl Woodbridge Pinot Grigio

$50.00

Btl Kono Sauvignon Blanc

$52.00

Btl Kendall Jackson Chardonnay

$53.00

Btl Joel Gott Sauvignon Blanc

$52.00

Kris Pinot Grigio

$42.00

Luccio Bello Rosso

$42.00

Poema Rosé Bottle

$39.00

Hanh Pinot Noir

$39.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1800 Matt Down Lane, DODGE CITY, KS 67801

Directions

